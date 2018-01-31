Xerox Cedes Control To Fujifilm, Ending Its Independence (bloomberg.com) 40
mikeebbbd writes: According to Bloomberg, "Xerox, a once-iconic American innovator that became synonymous with office copy machines, is ceding control to Japan's Fujifilm in a deal that creates an $18 billion company." Essentially, it's merging with Fujifilm; a former joint venture operating in the Asian-Pacific area essentially will become the parent company... So much for the company that actually invented the modern graphical user interface later popularized by Apple and Microsoft. "The agreement marks the end of independence for a U.S. company whose roots trace back to the start of the 20th century," reports Bloomberg. "The joint venture will cut 10,000 jobs in Asia as part of the restructuring as the Japanese company struggles with an 'increasingly severe' market environment." While the new company will have a combined revenue of $18 billion, Xerox was acquired by Fujifilm for $6.1 billion.
Thanks for all the R&D over the years.
I'm not sure how many of the originals are still working, but I imagine some of their resumes just had one line.
I was there one day and walked by an office that said John von Neumann. I don't think he showed up very often.
What a poster boy for not allowing the accountants to run the business. They owned 30 years of the future of computing, and squandered every bit. They could have been Apple and a few other companies, combined.
If you want to read more about the backstory behind Xerox PARC and what went on, go read "The Dream Machine: J. C. R. Licklider and the Revolution That Made Computing Personal", its got a whole section covering what went on at PARC.
There is no way the Xerox Alto (or some derivative of it) would have been profitable as a commercial product back in 1971, the cost to build one was too high. Even as late as 1981 when the Alto-derived Xerox Star machine came on the market, units were being sold for as high as $1
And what did it take to change the whole Future of Computing?
One Guy, who attended the PARC meetings. ( I was at a few, many years later.)
This one guy would show off his home made "Computer" with these cheap chips that he would make do things that the chip makers didn't think was possible.
And he made it so inexpensive that everyone would eventually have it.
The Innovation and Synergy was there in those people and the enthusiasm of building these things for fun is really what drives the future.
Apple and Microsoft are crying that they'll have nobody to steal ideas from now.
the correct term going forward is FuX those docs
Ok, that's not going to fly.
How many billions has Xerox wasted on acquisitions and mergers in the past 10 years?
I worked for a company that Xerox bought, and then three years later Xerox sold most of us to a different company, and spun off the rest to a new company.
Ursula Burns, just like Meg Whitman, ruined a great company.
HP was ruined before Meg came along. It was very frustrating being there during a few of the Carly years and being completely unable to do anything about what was so obviously happening to the company. HP's DNA was in what left to become Agilent. But that was high-margin, low unit count stuff that the management who remained at HP wasn't interested in any longer, even though it contained all of the real innovation in the company.
Gah,you're absolutely right. It's was Carly "I Wanna Be President" Fiorina.
I think that decision was before her. Carly's dumb move was to buy Compaq.
... Excellent
... seriously though, the writing was on the wall when they hired that woman and started shedding the R&D while refusing to lower prices on their wax based printers because "we are the only ones on the market and people will pay for our patents".
I know some people working at Xerox, the company became all about following process (6-sigma) and profit and anything innovative that didn't make a profit right away was spun off and then those spinoffs got VC funding and made incredible profits.
So, what do we call them now? Fujirox or Xerofilm?
...when Trump talks about how he's going to "make America great again"?
Asking for a friend.