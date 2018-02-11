Games Organizers at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Confirm Cyber Attack, Won't Reveal Source

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Pyeongchang Winter Olympics organizers confirmed on Sunday that the Games had fallen victim to a cyber attack during Friday's opening ceremony, but they refused to reveal the source. From a report: The Games' systems, including the internet and television services, were affected by the hack two days ago but organizers said it had not compromised any critical part of their operations. "Maintaining secure operations is our purpose," said International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams. "We are not going to comment on the issue. It is one we are dealing with. We are making sure our systems are secure and they are secure."

  • ...the NORKS did it.

  • Russia or North Korea?

      It was the Dutch.

    • the hackers from Russia

    • Russia or North Korea?

      Just wait and see who wins all the medals.

      It would be very suspicious if Canada and the Scandinavian countries left without any medals.

      North Korea is trying to play nice guy right now. Getting caught hacking would be detrimental. Russia on the other hand is banned from the entire games and pissed about it. It's kind of a "duh" as far as motive.

      • Yah, TFA said they saw indications back in Jan. Fwiw, I could see independent (or state-sponsored) hackers from many countries that would want to retaliate when the world is not fair.

    • I would have said Russia, but there's no evidence of collusion.

      Well one of those countries is actually finally making positive strides in international relations with it's neighbour at these games and the other has gained itself the honour of being the only country humiliated and banned from taking part because it had a state sponsored doping ring trying to help it's athletes come top because as a nation they don't take losing well, even though it's all they ever really do.

      So given only one nation isn't taking part in the games through it's own stupid fault, given that

    • China, Russia, and USA ... are your world leading breachers. Any of the three would be. Good guess.

  • We are making sure our systems are secure and they are secure.

    That last part is over-confidence. It's hard to know if one has plugged all breaches.

  • I noticed on TV that Mike Pence looked kind of upset during the opening ceremony.

      That’s because there was a woman standing behind him who wasn’t accompanied by her husband and had authority over a bunch of men.

      • Thatâ(TM)s because there was a woman standing behind him who wasnâ(TM)t accompanied by her husband and had authority over a bunch of men.

        Wait, Obama was there!? And without Mike..err...'Michelle'?

        Strat

