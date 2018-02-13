In the Wake of Fake News, Several Universities Including MIT and Harvard Introduce New Course On Ethics and Regulation of AI (nytimes.com) 58
The medical profession has an ethic: First, do no harm. Silicon Valley has an ethos: Build it first and ask for forgiveness later. Now, in the wake of fake news and other troubles at tech companies, universities that helped produce some of Silicon Valley's top technologists are hustling to bring a more medicine-like morality to computer science, the New York Times reporter. From the report: This semester, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are jointly offering a new course on the ethics and regulation of artificial intelligence. The University of Texas at Austin just introduced a course titled "Ethical Foundations of Computer Science" -- with the idea of eventually requiring it for all computer science majors. And at Stanford University, the academic heart of the industry, three professors and a research fellow are developing a computer science ethics course for next year. They hope several hundred students will enroll. The idea is to train the next generation of technologists and policymakers to consider the ramifications of innovations -- like autonomous weapons or self-driving cars -- before those products go on sale.
Soooo... (Score:2)
What happened to the old Ethics courses?
Obvious question (Score:4, Insightful)
Has it even been proven that "fake news" is really an issue? I saw the shenanigans that Russia got up to on facebook and have a hard time believing that influenced anyone to vote differently than they otherwise might have.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
While I agree with you that it's not clear how many votes were changes, I suspect a small portion of already set swing votes were swayed--which in a tight race, can be significant to a rather binary outcome.
What is more concerning is the continued lack of critical reviewing ability your average reader has to sort out fake news. Fake news and other tactics like yellow journalism have existed for hundreds of years now. More recently, infotainment is a juicier market (places like Fox love to serve this) where
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Turtles, all the way down.
Re: (Score:1)
Has it even been proven that "fake news" is really an issue? I saw the shenanigans that Russia got up to on facebook and have a hard time believing that influenced anyone to vote differently than they otherwise might have.
Speaking of obvious, until you can definitely prove that "shenanigans" did not influence who was or is elected leader of one of the most powerful countries on the planet, you have no grounds to say that fake news isn't an issue.
Fake news is also like air pollution. Common sense says you don't sit back and wait until the problem is irreversible before you let your ignorant guard down and finally admit there's a problem to address.
Re:Obvious question (Score:5, Insightful)
Speaking of obvious, until you can definitely prove that "shenanigans" did not influence who was or is elected leader of one of the most powerful countries on the planet, you have no grounds to say that fake news isn't an issue.
That's not how it works at all. If you want to change the status quo, you have to prove your position ( that being that fake news has significant influence ). Of course, the more you research this the more you realize it's not necessarily "fake news" that has the media in an uproar, it's more along the lines of "not our brand of dog food" fake news. It's all fine and dandy when it's fox or cnn doing it, but some uncontrolled actor? Sharpen the pitchfork and pull out your torches!
Re: Obvious question (Score:2)
Thatâ(TM)s because most people are insulated from idiots. I would have a hard time believing people fell for that crap, too, except I live in the Midwest and I saw it first hand.
The real kicker was when a coworker insisted I watch this Fox News story accusing Hilary Clinton of murder. It was not just the fact that Russia threw fake stories up on Facebook. The problem was they conservative news outlets ran with them, citing each other in ways that made them sound authoritative.
Of course, as soon as this
Re: (Score:2)
The existence of fake news is just a symptom - the cause is that there is a large fraction of the population that doesn't care if their news is fake, so long as it aligns with their views, because they prefer that over real news that doesn't. There will always be "fake news" in the presence of widespread, mainstreamed conspiracy nuttery. That's basically all "fake news" is - infowars/prisonplanet thinking and writing gone mainstream.
If you try to erase it from every website out there, it will fall back to c
Re: (Score:1)
Has it even been proven that "fake news" is really an issue? I saw the shenanigans that Russia got up to on facebook and have a hard time believing that influenced anyone to vote differently than they otherwise might have.
I think one can confidently state it caused at least one person to vote differently.
Re: (Score:2)
Well if you looked at the pooling, Trump while being behind in the polls had small peaks where he was ahead, then it would go back down. Right before the election his poling was approaching Clinton due to increase talk about reopening the email server investigation.
Now normally this is just a slap in the wrist type of violation, because we were electing a president not a CIO.
What the fake news did was amplify the real news making small stories big ones, by taking real stories putting them out of context an
Re: (Score:2)
Well, no. If any random Federal employee had done that with classified emails, he'd have been fired, as a minimum, and quite likely sent to jail. The government takes mishandling of classified documents seriously....
Re: (Score:2)
Minor nit. There were a lot of solid Blues who voted for Bernie and whom did NOT vote for Clinton.
Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
Do they have an "Ethics in Physics" class required for people who might design nuclear weapons?
Or an "Ethics in Chemistry" for those who might design mundane explosives or chemical weapons?
Or an "Ethics in Biomedical Engineering" for those who may eventually build killer cyborgs?
Yes, I'm saying this is silly.
Ethics is ethics, and if you're going to REQUIRE it, require it of everyone - I think our entire culture could use a good shot of ethics.
Re: (Score:2)
"Ethics" - as in, it's "ethical" to prevent the spread of truthful media that otherwise would lean anti-authoritarian and thus conservative. How...Orwellian
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do they have an "Ethics in Physics" class required for people who might design nuclear weapons?
Yeah, it's called laws and regulations. Those who actually are working in nuclear weapons design have gone through a considerable background investigation, and agreed to work within the legal parameters they've been given.
Or an "Ethics in Chemistry" for those who might design mundane explosives or chemical weapons?
See above. Also see the "F" in ATF.
Or an "Ethics in Biomedical Engineering" for those who may eventually build killer cyborgs?
Hippocrates was thinking about this problem about 2,000 years ago. See Hippocratic Oath.
Yes, I'm saying this is silly. Ethics is ethics, and if you're going to REQUIRE it, require it of everyone - I think our entire culture could use a good shot of ethics.
Every major company I've ever worked for has a mandatory ethics policy, along with training, which has existed for decades. It already IS required of everyone, so
Re: Really? (Score:2)
I certainly agree. We tend to think of ethics as a class for philosophy majors, but it should be studied by everyone. While many curricula require an ethics class tailored for them, such as medical ethics or business ethics, these classes can be problematic. Medical ethics tends to focus on the entirely bogus âoeethics of careâ while business ethics tends to devolve into ethical egoism.
As for the hard sciences, I think an ethics class focused on the Kurt Vonnegut nove Cats Cradle would be ideal.
Re: (Score:2)
Easy (Score:2)
The idea is to train the next generation of technologists and policymakers to consider the ramifications of innovations
Easy, just send them to
/. to read all the posts by debbie downers
Isn't this just oxymoron driven buzz? (Score:3)
I commend MIT, as an elite academic institution who gets a ton of top-talent world-wide, putting a buzzy ethics topic in the computer science world for AI. But isn't a bit contradictory to think, without really any facts in my end, but I guess a healthy crop of MIT grad's exist in Silicon Valley, and surely may not be the big names in the social startups we have today, but probably have a good engineering and intellectual hand in all of it.
I think Silicon Valley in it's entirety should now be the ones taking that alma mater course being offered. At scale, they are the very ones TO abuse it (and already are, by magnitudes that we don't even publicly know about). Sure, this is like teaching kids today that contact American football is dangerous and concussions cause CTE, but didn't we know all along without an acronym like CTE that getting your head knocked-the-fuck around, you're going to get messed up? I think this is just a I-told-you-so shit that Bezos has been preaching about the last few years.
Re: (Score:2)
"New"? (Score:2)
I think a course about the ethics of AI is a great idea. But aren't Ethics and Critical Thinking classes already requirements? They were when I was at University, back when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.
If they aren't fundamental requirements at every college, the system has failed.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong Target (Score:5, Insightful)
You don't need to teach ethics to CS majors. You need to teach ethics to Business majors.
Re: (Score:2)
Ethic, schmethic (Score:2)
"The medical profession has an ethic: First, do no harm".
That looks like a reference to part of the Hippocratic Oath. Honoured, regrettably, in the breech these days.
"Medical Care Is 3rd Leading Cause of Death in U.S."
https://chriskresser.com/medic... [chriskresser.com]
Admittedly that dates from about ten years ago. I expect the butcher's bill has grown since.
"Hustling"...yes (Score:2)
Here's a crazy idea (Score:1)