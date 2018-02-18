Occupational Licensing Blunts Competition and Boosts Inequality (economist.com) 137
Occupational licensing -- the practice of regulating who can do what jobs -- has been on the rise for decades. In 1950 one in 20 employed Americans required a licence to work. By 2017 that had risen to more than one in five. From a report: The trend partly reflects an economic shift towards service industries, in which licences are more common. But it has also been driven by a growing number of professions successfully lobbying state governments to make it harder to enter their industries. Most studies find that licensing requirements raise wages in a profession by around 10%, probably by making it harder for competitors to set up shop.
Lobbyists justify licences by claiming consumers need protection from unqualified providers. In many cases this is obviously a charade. Forty-one states license makeup artists, as if wielding concealer requires government oversight. Thirteen license bartending; in nine, those who wish to pull pints must first pass an exam. Such examples are popular among critics of licensing, because the threat from unlicensed staff in low-skilled jobs seems paltry. Yet they are not representative of the broader harm done by licensing, which affects crowds of more highly educated workers like Ms Varnam. Among those with only a high-school education, 13% are licensed. The figure for those with postgraduate degrees is 45%.
[...] One way of telling that many licences are superfluous is the sheer variance in the law across states. About 1,100 occupations are regulated in at least one state, but fewer than 60 are regulated in all 50, according to a report from 2015 by Barack Obama's White House. Yet a handful of high-earning professions are regulated everywhere. In particular, licences are more common in legal and health-care occupations than in any other.
A prospective: Milton Friedman's thoughts on Licensing [google.com].
Maybe there should be licensing for posting on teh interwebs. The test could involve basic literacy, like knowing the difference between prospective and perspective.
Given the prevalence of autocorrect, it is no longer possible to distinguish a typo from choosing an incorrect but similar word.
My question is, who does the licensing? If it is a state board ensuring that a plumber knows the difference between a PVC sewer pipe and a PEX-A water inlet, that is one thing. However, if regulatory capture happens, and the licensing becomes knowing how to use one product maker's stuff above all else, then it is worthless.
IT doesn't really have many certificates that are vendor independent, except perhaps the A+, and the CISSP. Instead, we have RedHat certs, Cisco certs, Microsoft certs, Amazon certs.
You're confusing two different concepts. Certifications aren't licences. In a field which requires a license you cannot legally work unless you have it. Whereas in IT I do not NEED an MCSE "license" in order to play minesweeper or solitaire; I'm just more likely to be hired by a pointy haired boss if I have the certification.
You want a capitalist free market, but only for other people.
The thing you didn't mention explicitly is that coming up with these things is not useless to them.
Unless a way can be found to make it so, they'll keep doing it, and their power extends strongly downward, while ours extends upwards in a very weak and diffused manner. Even that may be an illusion; the number of non-establishment legislators who are willing to reform the various agencies with r
How about licensed hair stylists?
They did mention a few specifically: make up artists, hair stylists, cabinet making, to name some of the top of my head.
The issue here is insuring that any solutions proferred by an "expert" surpasses some minimum threshold of safety and effectiveness. Regulation accomplishes that.
The two are not incompatible. Where you get into trouble is when you believe so much in regulation that you start imposing regulations on things that haven't been tried before or hasn't proven to be a problem before - that ends up impeding the market's ability to find new innovative and unconventional solutions. e.g. the EU mandating GSM, thereby preventing EU companies from trying what turned out to be the better solution - CDMA (which turned out to be so much better that the EU had to incorporate it into the GSM spec for 3G data [wikipedia.org]). Or when you believe so much in the free market that you start repealing basic regulations which have safeguarded the market against activities which had proven to be a problem in the past. e.g. the U.S. repealing the regulation separating savings banks from investment banks, thereby exacerbating the housing bubble.
This isn't an either/or choice. In fact the people presenting it as an either/or choice (on both sides) are the ones causing the problems. The licenses TFA calls a "charade" really aren't. Stylists don't just put on makeup, they can also apply caustic chemicals to your hair or skin. Likewise, bartenders mix substances which are consumed - do you really want someone merely pretending to be a bartender to mix something you'll end up drinking? Food service workers (cooks, chefs, waiters and waitresses) must pass a food handling exam for the same reason. All this is to guarantee that someone working in these fields have at least been taught basic pitfalls and mistakes to avoid.
No. We want people who at least half-know what they're doing before they put their hands on nuclear reactors/people's internals/motorized vehicles etc, just like you (assumed) europeans do. Of course, most of this is moot because licensing has become little more than a papermill industry shim between real life applicant experience and HR department expectations.
People go into government so they can get in the way of things so they can get paid to get back out of the way.
In most countries, corruption is so rampant, that's the only way to get ahead. In most countries in the west, they have to hide it better and use better rhetoric to get the useful idiots on their side.
Don't have to bring an "extra" $200 to the DMV to get a driver's license-or-wait-5-years?
Lucky you.
My kid's friends did cosmology (Score:3)
I think the rise of licenses isn't just mean spirited folks wanting to raise wages. It's got more to do with computers making it easy to track folks and wide spread mass media leading to more people hearing stories of what happens when somebody without training does something dangerous. If it's one thing that 20 years in the workforce has taught me it's that companies do as little training as humanly possible.
Re:My kid's friends did cosmology (Score:4, Interesting)
There is a theory that most regulations and red tape are unnecessary - we should rely on common sense.
There's another which states that most regulations and red tape are there because common sense is actually quite rare and someone did something stupid.
Re:My kid's friends did cosmology (Score:5, Insightful)
Or rather, someone did something deliberate which was stupid - such as using a non-human-grade product because it was cheaper than the human-grade one and burned someones scalp off.
That's the main reason things tend to end up licensed - illegal behavior on the part of the unlicensed actor.
One of the rules of the universe you learn as you get older is.
"No matter how stupid, cruel, or evil a thing is, someone, will think it is a good idea."
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. [grammarist.com]
Re:My kid's friends did cosmology (Score:5, Funny)
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. [grammarist.com]
If we allow cosmologists to be unlicensed, the entire universe could collapse into a black hole. There is some evidence that this is already happening [nationalgeographic.com]. That is far worse than a bad haircut.
If we allow cosmologists to be unlicensed, the entire universe could collapse into a black hole.
With a little skillfully applied makeup no one will notice the difference. The universe will look young again.
A license ensures the person doing the make up has some way of telling the everyone that the make up will not be a problem.
Everyone will look as needed and be able to look good over the days and week.
Everything used will be safe and no questions of what is been used has to be asked every time by everyone. That "new" makeup effort would slow everything down and add extra complexity
Even more than all those chemicals was the large number of dangerous sanitation situations and the education/certification in order to avoid those.
When I was considering culinary arts, there were similiar ones for food service professionals (ServSafe, plus at least two others.) They were ~100 dollars every 5 years and were required for at least one member of staff at all places that served 'fresh' food. Much like the cosmetology licenses above they were primarily spurred by spates of sickness in customers c
there are multiple tiers of the license. How much you need depends on what chemicals you work with. If you're a dude (most of us
/.ers are) you have no idea how crazy some of chemicals they work with are. The stuff women will do to get straight hair if they're born with curly or curly hair if they're born with straight is absurd. Come to think of it, every girl I've ever met wants the opposite type of hair they were born with....
There's also questions of hygiene, such as how often you clean your hands, equipment, towels, environment etc. Some of the stuff being done by cosmetologists blends over into the quasi-medical, like Botox injections, mild chemical peels, laser, IPL or waxing hair removal (in sensitive places). etc.
If I was a woman I'd be in favor of at least some basic qualifications for the people working on me.
One wields a brush. The other must navigate a complex legal framework of what is and isn't allowed to be done, who can and can't be served, and often deals with people who are dangerously addicted to the products they serve. The latter makes perfect sense to license or oversee in some way or another.
The one who wields a brush applies dangerous chemicals to peoples faces.
Yes, chemicals [dermnetnz.org]
The latter makes perfect sense to license or oversee in some way or another.
Why? The guy at the 7-eleven who rings up your beer purchase isn't licensed. Home brewers aren't licensed. A friend who has you over for a couple beers isn't licensed.
People have been drinking beer and for thousands of years without government meddling. Other than the government collecting a fee and employing a professional meddler, how is it different or better with government meddling?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It keeps the equipment sanitary. I don't want my beer strained through the brewer's wife's old unwashed stockings.
In other words, because of the profit motive, people will take shortcuts and cheat at the expense of the consumer - even if it kills them.
The Libertarian fairy tale is that the Free Markets (all be Praised Hallelujah!) will take care of it. Folks will realize the bad behavior and not give them business anymore.
One, people are stupid. Read 5 star reviews on Amazon and you'll see folks are too n
If the bar has an A rating from the health inspector, why does the guy behind the bar need a separate, redundant rating?
No so much what a city and state and nation wants to be covered for who gets to buy alcoholic beverages.
That "rating" ensures everything related to alcoholic beverages is safe and legal.
That "rating" ensures everything related to alcoholic beverages is safe and legal.
Can you cite any evidence of this? What's the incidence of injury or illness from unlicensed bartenders in jurisdictions that don't require a license? Is it higher?
Or are you just making up FUD and/or repeating a few isolated anecdotes without regard for whether they’re significant in a large population?
Should we deny people employment whenever someone says "but what if something bad happens"?
I think it's more of the case that legislators who make the rules restricting alcohol consumption needed a way to enforce the rules. If they let just anyone serve alcohol the rules probably won't get enforced very often due to ignorance if nothing else. If they make it illegal to serve without a license then the bartenders will enforce the rules on threat of losing their license and job.
Re: (Score:2)
They do sting operations to catch people breaking the rules. Word gets around really fast about that. No bartender wants to lose his job to serve a minor or break some other rule. Breaking a rule doesn't benefit him much. Getting caught breaking a rule costs him a lot — bartending can actually pay pretty well.
One, Saudi Arabia.
Two - and you might have heard of this because it's from your own history - the 18th Amendment.
Why? The guy at the 7-eleven who rings up your beer purchase isn't licensed.
As far as I know the guy at 7-eleven doesn't open my beer nor can make mixed drinks for me. A bartender can. In fact the 7-Eleven is required to have a food serving license if it serves food as opposed to merely selling prepackaged food.
Home brewers aren't licensed. A friend who has you over for a couple beers isn't licensed.
So my friend is a home brewer is operating a business which sells beer for money? Wouldn't he require a license to do so?
If you want to help solve this, donate to the Institute for Justice [ij.org]. They are the most prominent organization fighting "license to be employed" laws.
Likewise, prior to licensing, people were allowed to sell all manner of literal snake oil as medicine...
That's the general argument, yes. You can't get rid of a single legal requirement on anything, no matter how ridiculous it is, because then you'd repeal all legal requirements on everything.
No. You wouldn’t. You'd keep the few that you need and repeal the rest. And then see how it goes. And then add a couple back or repeal a couple more based on the results just like any other intelligent people would if they were trying to serve their society instead of themselves.
Which ones do you want to repeal, exactly?
I would pick 10 at random, challenge the licensing supporters to find or conduct a scientific study of whether they prevent a significant harm to the public, and repeal the ones that aren't proven necessary. Then repeat that every year.
Since licensing laws vary by state and locality, it should be simple to look at jurisdictions with no licensing requirement for a given profession and see all the harm to the public from unlicensed practitioners in those places. If there is no harm, or if the difference is
You couldn't work in that industry without documented skill, knowlege and experience in the speciality for which you were employed.
Then how does one gain experience in the first place? It's like no one wanting to hire junior programmers anymore [slashdot.org].
I wonder if they would be helpful in my attempt to set myself up in business as a self-taught attorney.
Licensing is reasonable when the risk of harm from the incompetent is unacceptable and the licensing requirements are kept to the minimum required to protect from incompetency. For example, the ABA allows damn near anyone who can pass the bar exam to practice as a lawyer, and have tacitly or deliberately allowed an oversupply of parasitic thieves, which has allowed their salary to float with demand.
On the other hand, the Realtor boards don't require competency to become a realtor, and there are several inco
Planet Money (Score:2)
There's an excellent Planet Money episode about this:
https://www.npr.org/sections/m... [npr.org]
I know a family doc who is the first one to admit that he is overqualified to do most of what he does - a nurse practitioner is more than capable to do most of what he does. He does some light surgery - wart and lipoma removal in addition to his practice. He's board with most of what he does. He likes family medicine is the answer he gave when asked why he didn't become a specialist.
But the physicians in this state of Georgia have lobbied heavily to keep NPs from doing the stuff that's boring to MDs witho
Licensing also benefits... (Score:2)
Licensing also benefits bureaucrats and enforcement agencies as well as providing fees to boost the budgets of government.
If you can't tax it, license it to death.
Merit is what keeps everything good working (Score:5, Insightful)
Giving away the word "engineer" to someone with no skills for "equality" reasons will not result in a bridge that works long term.
Nations need to have confidence in the bridges they use.
Need medical care? the doctor, any doctor in any hospital should have passed that nations medical exams and be under constant review and have their results look at.
A medical system needs to have confidence that any on duty doctor can do what they got a job for.
A rescue helicopter to get people to hospital that can fly day and night needs the crew to actually be able to fly in day and night conditions.
A person working on a production like and its electoral system needs to be able to show they have the skills to work on that system.
That "licence" tells the factory owner, the insurance company and all other workers the work done is to a nations standards and was correct and safe.
That any further work can build on existing quality work.
The electrical, water, gas networks have to be designed and installed to some standard so all surrounding homes are safe to some standard for many years.
Professional Electrical Engineer here... No, being licensed doesn't mean you are good, but it does serve to keep a very high percentage of people that are not good out. It also places responsibility and pressure on young engineers to know their shit.
Federal-level licensing for most fields makes more sense though. Structural engineering is the obvious exception; geotechnical might be as well.
No. Employers must validate experience and provide reference. It can be tricky for people that work in a one licensed engineer shop, but most people will provide a reference.
No they didn't. Many died.
The cases you list are precisely those where government dictated licensing is unnecessary, and the reason it is unnecessary is for exactly the reasons you have invoked -- the need for qualified individuals in those positions is crucial and self-evident. You might as well pass a law that no one can be hired to be CEO of a multibillion dollar company without an MBA. Quite obviously, no multibillion dollar company is going to hire an unqualified person for that position and is more than capable of doing the ne
Quite obviously, no multibillion dollar company is going to hire an unqualified person for that position
BAHAHAHAHAHAHA OMG YOU SAID THAT WITH A STRAIGHT FACE (deep breath) BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
The frightening part is, judging from your username, you're an educated person and yet you somehow still stumbled on this pollyanna belief. Allow me to inform you that you are 100% mistaken. Honestly America would be a better place with a licensing test for CEOs. Not an MBA. One that includes a
"That "licence" tells the factory owner, the insurance company and all other workers the work done is to a nations standards and was correct and safe."
But it does no such thing. The license just gives the illusion that all of the above is done. But I can tell you with my experience with the contractors and engineers I've hired, all licensed by the way, have a total lack of understanding of standards and common sense. I've hired engineers who have designed my electrical system to be completely ungrounded,
Blame the guilds (Score:5, Insightful)
What guilds you ask? Way back when, anyone could claim to be a bread maker, or tanner, or brewer. At some point, due to various reasons, those who took pride in their work and felt their standard of excellence should be met by the shyster down the stall banded together and formed guilds.
Those guilds set minimum standards for quality such as no sawdust in bread or beer which wasn't watered down or had spices thrown in to cover up bad tastes or bad alcohol.
Fast forward to today and for somewhat similar reasons, professions want people to meet minimum standards of service. For example, the person who colors your hair should have some basic knowledge of how not to burn your skin or turn your hair into straw when applying the mixed chemicals.
Now I know what many of you are going to say. "I'm a programmer and I've never been involved in a guild or union or anything like them. Employers simply hire me."
Oh really? Those employers never asked what your qualifications were? Never asked how many years experience you had in python or Rust or whatever language they're looking for? They never asked to see examples of your work? Never quizzed you on your knowledge?
What they did is no different than what people being licensed go through. You have to meet some minimum standard set by the employer in the same manner someone has to meet the minimum standard to be a cosmetologist, an attorney or doctor.
To those who say, "Free markets!", what happens when your scalp is burned getting your hair colored? What if the person, somehow, gets the wash in your eyes and causes damage? Your response is most likely to get an attorney to sue them for damages. Question: how do you know that attorney is qualified to handle your case?
At some point you are correct. There are certain professions that should require licensing. Generally these are professions that involve some level of personal safety (medical) or fiduciary responsibility (legal.)
At some point your argument falls apart. Not exactly sure why you need to be licensed to:
Decorate a house
Braid hair (NOT cut it)
Walk dogs
Sell caskets
Be a locksmith
Run a pawn broker
Run a flower shop
Operate a food truck (ON TOP of your regular commercial drivers license AND health certificate)
Install
There seem to be 3 kinds of licenses out there for jobs.
There are licenses that you absolutely do want to exist (for example you most definitely should need a license to be a doctor or a lawyer or a pilot or a bus driver)
Then there are licenses that definitely should exist but where the things that require such a license go far too overboard. A requirement that someone doing electrical work have a license is a good thing (since it ensures they know how to make things safe) but too many cases exist where a "
Re: (Score:2)
>If you go back far enough in PC history, the first PC cases had a switch on the front that switched the incoming power (110v/220v).
Actually, it did not. It required a dual-power power unit, which had a control circuit. Wiring 120 to the front panel would have required far more heavy duty internal wiring.
I remember those days. Wiring the main power to the power supply could be done very badly by the original manufacturer, but even the cheap vendors did not want to pay for a switch that could handle 120 a
I didn't make myself clear. I didn't mean that it switched between 100V and 220V, but instead, it switched the incoming power on or off and the incoming power could be 110V or 220V.
Areas where tourism is a big industry obviously are going to want to license tour guides. Bad tour guides can give a destination a bad reputation or lead to tourists getting ripped off or mugged. Much like a hotel wants to maintain a level of service, tourist destinations do as well. Some places also have a healthy respect for their history and want to make sure it is accurately represented.
Carpenters frame houses.
So I checked my state's bartending licensing. (Score:3)
You're required to pass a test on how to recognize fake ids, determine if someone has had too much to drink and needs to be shut off, and what your legal responsibilities and liabilities are as a server. The permit cost is $8.99, and includes a video tutorial.
That seems pretty reasonable to me. It's not like they're testing you on whether you can mix a Martini.
The reason doctors get paid a lot has nothing to do with the fact they are required to have a license. It has to do with supply and demand and an artificial Ricardian Rent that is imposed by the American Medical Association. If they stopped imposing limits on number of medical schools that can exist and number of medical students that can enroll every year, we would have more specialists and all doctors would get paid less - on par with their European counterparts.
Nurses try to do the same by imposing ridic
when people cannot understand why a standard or a right exists. Because they live in a world made safe by the existence of it. So they get rid of it.
The people who were involved were all assholes. At a local conference someone jokingly suggested that they be blacklisted; which the
dumbing down (Score:2)
Of course licensing is unequal: only those who can pass the tests can be licensed. Some can do it while others can't. Welcome to life, we are NOT equal. We are diverse. As a result, I do not have a problem with testing for ability. However, I do have one with the many licensing schemes that fail to do this while producing armies of half useless paper-mill drones. It's turned into a system wide scam.
John Stossel likes to go after the whole overly "licensing" thing. Here are some good videos of him that are very relevant to the topic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Of course, few people think that all licensing should go away, Stossel doesn't either. But it is getting a bit ridiculous.