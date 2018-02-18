Give Workers 10,000 Pound To Survive Automation, British Top Think Tank Suggests (huffingtonpost.co.uk) 134
Britons should be able to bid for 10,000 pound (roughly $14,000) to help them prosper amid huge changes to their working lives, a leading think tank suggests today. From a report: The Royal Society for the Arts (RSA) has released research proposing a radical new sovereign wealth fund, which would be invested to make a profit like similar public funds in Norway. The returns from the fund would be used to build a pot of money, to which working-age adults under-55 would apply to receive a grant in the coming decade.
People would have to set out how they intend to put the five-figure payouts to good use, for example, by using the cash to undergo re-training, to start a new business, or to combine work with the care of elderly or sick relatives. It would be funded like the student grant system and wealthier individuals could be required to pay back more in tax as their earnings increase. Ultimately, the RSA paper suggests, the wealth fund would finance a Universal Basic Income (UBI) as the world of modern work is turned upside down by increased automation, new technology and an ageing population.
What workers needed is free industry funded training.
It has to be free because for the next few decades, entire job categories are going to collapse repeatedly.
Just as we have free public schooling, we need free job training or else you'll see violence.
In any case, I'm retired on a fairly tight budget and own my own house (so no rent) and that amount of money wouldn't last me one year. The only way I could survive on that would be to eat really unhealthy food, not buy anything new, walk most places, relying on public transportation only for job interviews and I'd have to go without heat in the winter and cooling in the summer.
let student loans be dishcahnged in bankruptcy!
I have a better idea.
Let's just stop letting kids take out fifty thousand dollar loans to get a degree in women's studies as expressed through dance.
Put them through a trade school instead.
College should be free
College should be funded by rich people and corporations. They have lots of money, they just got a big tax break and they will benefit from an educated proletariat.
College should be free
TANSTAAFL
"Socialism is great until you run out of other people's money." -- Margret Thatcher
We fund education to 12th grade without any problems. A few more years is easily done.
I thought it was the other way round.
I'm surprised you didn't choke on the dust and die while constructing all those strawmen.
Nothing wrong with that; he has millennia of patriarchy to answer for, the little phallocrat.
What was that? He's black and she's white? My head asplode!
We need a lot of graduates. There are skills shortages. Okay, there are problems with employers not wanting to pay enough, but at the same time if the available supply is too expensive to make the business case for hiring... And especially in the UK we want to stop most of the immigration so can't rely on that.
We also can't expect children to make great life decisions at that age, and can't realistically expect them to dedicate years of their lives to subjects they have little interest in.
I also think you're assuming that all degrees are capable of producing value which I don't believe is this case either
A friend of mine asked the bank not to lend any more money to his son who already has $12k borrowed, no assets, only a part time job and no drivers license (he lost his license.) Even with him not making payments on the existing loan they were going to lend him more, not sure if they did or not.
You are misreading the situations.
Banks adore the current situation. Large tuitions due to loans require large loans which you can't escape for life. It's a guaranteed income stream and virtual slavery for an entire generation of young people.
It absolutely kills our economy since they can't ever afford to take risks or retrain until huge debts are paid off.
let student loans be dishcahnged in bankruptcy!
Oh, that plan worked out just grand with the sub-prime mortgage industry.
When a bankruptcy occurs, the debts don't simply disappear. Someone ends up loosing money on them or paying for them.
In this case, it will end up being the general taxpayers . . . again.
let student loans be dishcahnged in bankruptcy!
Here's what would happen:
1. Employment would go up as lots of jobs are created for bankruptcy lawyers.
2. Millions of students will engage in "intentional bankruptcy", shedding assets and accumulating unpayable debt just before graduation.
3. As default rates soar, a trillion dollar hole will be added to the national debt.
4. To cover the cost, middle class taxes will be raised, including many people that didn't go to college and who earn less than the graduates they are subsidizing, exacerbating income inequality.
Before you say anything about privilege or other SJW crap, my family was very poor. I went to a state school and majored in a STEM field, so that I had a reasonable chance of finding a job when I was done. I had to work through school to pay for my tuition
So much anger, so little understanding of the world.
When batteries can be discharged in bankruptcy then banks will stop lending insane amounts to young, ignorant people.
First, we don't necessarily know what jobs to train them for
A common policy is to offer tax incentives or other subsidies to employers to hire less skilled workers and train them for real jobs. The obvious employer response is to take the subsidies and apply them to people that they would have hired anyway, or to even fire existing workers to replace them with effectively cheaper "trainees".
There is little evidence that government programs to encourage training are actually effective
... but there is also little evidence that automation is actually causing job losses, so training subsidies are a bad solution to a problem that may not even exist.
I'm not proposing training subsidies, just some form of UBI.
Before proposing a solution, you need to establish that the problem exists. Are people actually losing jobs to automation?
Countries that have extensively automated include America, Western Europe, and Japan. Countries that have not include Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Haiti. Are the 2nd group better off because they avoided the "productivity catastrophe"?
In the past, automation has caused some dislocation, but has resulted in higher living standards, and greater demand for labor. This is an example of Jevons Paradox.
If you are a factory owner, and you are installing machinery that can double the production of each worker, and double your profits from each worker, would you fire half of them, or hire more?
While I agree with the rest of your premise, this one deserves more scrutiny. For example, if GM could double production capacity of all its plants would that equate to a doubling of demand for its products and/or services? This assumes pricing remains constant, of course. A decrease in pricing might stimulate demand, but pricing could only be decreased if labor costs were decreased due to automation or wage cuts, both of which negatively impact the wage earner. Without a decrease in pricing, doubling o
yes, large numbers of older people are being displaced and an increasing number are simply committing suicide because life is so bleak.
Ideally a UBI serves as a reasonable safety net for people and not a means for people to live off of indefinitely.
Eventually you reach a point with any person where they're incapable of doing anything economically productive due any number of factors including age, mental capability, health, etc.
Only a few heavily handicapped people are actually completely incapable. The rest may not be employable on commercial terms, but if you're the government you don't care since they're on your "payroll" anyway. That's what happen to everyone under 30 on our "last resort" program here in Norway. You don't get to play PlayStation or work black labor, you'll do community service all day and in return you'll get a subsistence wage. Basically unpaid interns but only for a limited time per workplace and obviously i
We should be doing our best to flood the market with high quality healthcare providers. Pump out doctors & nurses, offering free full ride scholarships, and watch the costs drop.
Just as we have free public schooling, we need free job training or else you'll see violence.
Bring on the violence, please. English citizens don't have guns. What are they going to do? Throw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the police? British soccer hooligans are good at whipping up a wee bit of mayhem, but when the police and army return fire with SA80's . . . the hooligans will hatch a new plan and return to the Winchester for the night.
"The Crown" will have no qualms about slaughtering their own citizens if their regency feels threatened. That Prince William may have a nice smile, but he's got that true bloodline of despotic dictators in him. This experience with the Brits is why the Founding Fathers of the US decided that they needed liberal gun laws.
But thankfully won't come to this. The same thing was supposed to happen during the industrial revolution in the late 1800's . . . and none of those dire prophecies became reality. Human beings are like weeds and toenail fungus: incredibly resilient. Folks will adjust to the new environment and find new jobs.
“Man is a singular creature. He has a set of gifts which make him unique among the animals: so that, unlike them, he is not a figure in the landscape — he is a shaper of the landscape.” Jacob Bronowski
English citizens don't have guns. What are they going to do?
Same thing as American citizens are gonna do when their rifles come up against an A1 Abrams tank or an F35 dropped laser guided bomb.
I.e. realize that armed uprising hasn't been viable for at least 100 years.
I.e. realize that armed uprising hasn't been viable for at least 100 years.
In the US, in 2014, actually: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
If the ranchers and their pals hadn't been armed to the teeth, the Feds would have just hoovered them up off the land with Soylent Green Scoopers. A wise Fed realized that a shootout with them would have been seriously bad news, and decided to draw down.
A federal court later decided in favor of the ranchers. Please note, if the ranchers had not been seriously armed, the case would have been swept away under the rug, and the ranchers would have lost their land.
No, the right to bear arms was included in the British Bill of RIghts in the year 1680.
Funny how that manifested itself as the British taking away their American colonists' guns (and swords, for that matter), and making it a crime for them to have them. You do remember that part, right? No? I see.
You need constant retraining in the tech industry. They say you will have five to eight different careers in your life. Career #1 is going to college/university as a student, or industry as an apprentice/intern. Then you become fully qualified as Career #2. That might last two to ten years, then you are in management, contracting or consultancy (Career #3). Some people might just leave the field altogether, go into another profession or back to university to do a MSc or PhD (Career #4). Then they do academi
I don't see how sandbagging people with 10,000 lbs is going to help anyone.
Presumably the editors couldn't figure out how to type a Â£ symbol on Slashdot.
UBI (Score:4, Interesting)
The "underclass" are morons. These are the idiots that demanded Brexit and elected Trump in the US.
They want the opiates of their generation - TV, drugs, alcohol, sex and guns.
Marie Antoinette would have survived if she had ACTUALLY distributed cake.
To suppress an armed revolution by the underclass, you need a loyal cadre of guards. But you can't recruit them from the underclass, because they'll sympathise with their own. You need a poor population willing to do violence on your behalf, without a shared sense of identity with your existing peons
...
Oh, look! Refugees!
We may still get that uprising even with an UBI. It is clearly necessary, but people need meaning in their lives and for most that comes from their job.
Even if one spent the money on something marketable, employers don't hire folks without experience. So unless the retraining money is tied to employer incentives to hire inexperienced new grads, it'll be a complete waste.
And start a business? OK, in what? Too many people go off half-cocked starting businesses only to get into something that's has saturated market or something that has no demand.
Politicians are so clueless.
at least it can fix the you need a piece of paper to get a job part and for some people do you really want to spend 10K+ (more with an loan that) on that risk?
Build more houses and make it possible that someone on the minimum wage can get a mortgage instead of being in social housing, Also a robot tax and foreign labour tax so that it's more expensive to employ them.
captcha:automata
Because if it's just a one time payout, it seems inadequate. It's not going to support someone long enough to get a 2 or 4 year degree for example.
It is like making more stoves and utensils when there is a famine and shortage of food.
Then you will have college grads flipping burgers.
If I can hire college grads for 10% less than I do now, because increased supply. Would I not use this additional capacity to improve the output of my business?
Your analogy is nice, but do we have a famine? Is our storage anything other than artificial?
No. Please can we get away from the idea that a degree will solve everything - they don't.
I've worked with degree holders who couldnt string a sentence together - the fact that they had a degree didn't mean they could actually survive in the real world, it just showed that they could survive the academic world.
What we need is a populace with a good grounding in logical and critical thinking, literacy and numeracy and only then can we move forward with actual domain specific skills that can be learned during employment.
No. Please can we get away from the idea that a degree will solve everything - they don't.
Enriches people's live. Provides them new skills to adapt to a changing world. Access to new industry connections. I can go on.
I've worked with degree holders who couldnt string a sentence together - the fact that they had a degree didn't mean they could actually survive in the real world, it just showed that they could survive the academic world.
I've met with people without degrees that had no prospects except liver failure. Lots of different kind of people in the world.
Your counter example doesn't speak of trends or effects on the whole of society.
Here on Slashdot, if you browse at above 1 or 2 then you generally get fairly decent literacy - decent spelling, good use of paragraphs and layout, sentences that are well developed.
Most posts on Slashdot are not written for the purposes of formal submission to an esteemed journal. They are just people casually bullshitting about bullshit.
So no, we don't need degrees - IMHO most people wouldn't be able to achieve one because they don't have the basic literacy and numeracy skills they need in the first place, so that's what we need to pivot to.
The day we say peop
Which is a bit of a bummer as I find myself (ahem) ineligible!
(BBC article - less ad-laden for those of us in the UK: £10,000 proposed for everyone under 55 [bbc.co.uk].)
Good Use (Score:2)
People would have to set out how they intend to put the five-figure payouts to good use
Keep me from having to rob old people living in council flats.
LOL
They're expert at thinking how to suck more from the government teat.
Actually it's a very well respected organization that has done a lot to improve Britain over the centuries (it was founded in 1754).
On that note, a reputation that might have been solid three hundred years ago has had plenty of time to falter.
Is the National Endowment for the Arts expert in how to improve education in Chemistry and Physics? No.
Is the American Chemical Society expert at teaching art appreciation? No.
Then why in the hell should we give any special regard to what the Royal Society for the Arts says about economics?
Correct! There is no reason. That's why your reply -- while certainly true -- is meaningless in this context.
(No, I take that back. Your comment is meaningful, but only insofar as displaying your bias.)
Social Economics is an arts degree. It really covers the priorities of government spending. Do they reduce taxation for corporations or do they keep taxes the same and provide free education to people.
Re: (Score:2)
Social Economics is an arts degree.
Please clarify that, since, in the US at least, getting a Bachelor of Arts degree does not mean that you got an "arts" degree.
How is that going to fix things? (Score:2)
Rent, food, transport, medical cost will all have to be covered.
Take more money from the few productive workers in the private sector.
How many citizens then get the payment before the payment becomes too much to cover every year for everyone?
Indeed. "Work" is over for many people, probably a majority. It will just take some more time to become blatantly obvious. But money (an UBI is without any alternative) is just one aspect of the problem. People need something to do in order to have meaning in their lives. That will be a lot harder to provide.
I know what people can do with the 10k pounds... (Score:2)
They can pay off the 10k extra taxes that they get to finance the whole scheme.
Perhaps the editors could use it to learn how to write amounts properly.
Before any amateur grammarians spout up, yes, "a thirty pound prize" or "a twenty pound note" are correct, but that's not the construction here.
This sounds like something someone with no training in economics, politics, engineering, or logic would think up.
Royal Society for the ARTS
That explains it.
"Arts" in English refers to science and engineering too. That meaning is less common today but the RSA was founded in the 1750s. In fact it's full name is the "Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce."
They should be popular with the Slashdot crowd, having previously worked on projects like re-thinking intellectual property rights from first principals. Their membership includes Tim Berners-Lee and Steven Hawking.
What is 10,000 Pound (Score:2)
If it is, why not just write that. The author(s) should learn how to use the features in their computers that let them write things that aren't on their keyboards; like the £ sign. Or learn how to cut-and-paste from some other document FFS.
And if nothing else at least write Pounds. Nobody writes or says 10,000 dollar either.
For FSM's sake, it's the 21st Century.
Pound signs haven't worked for me on this website for many years. I have a UK computer, UK keyboard, standard browser, nothing unusual.
Maybe they fixed it.
Let me have a look:
Â£
Â£10k???!!! (Score:1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
...most poor people are poor because they make/have made stupid economic choices.
Giving them a small pile of cash will not mean they will use that money wisely in any way. It's a statistical fact that people who've won the lottery to any substantial degree usually end up materially poorer.
Such a policy would only increase inflation on the sorts of crap that they waste their money on, and enrich purveyors of such things for a short time, ie it's a stupid idea.
Biased to white collar middle class (Score:2)
I guess in Britain the distinction is "O" level vs. "A" level. I would think "O" level would have a harder time applying for grants. They are not as socialized into the paper chase as much as "A" levels. Anyone with a few years of college would have a distinct advantage. Unless some of the educated classes were hired to to coach the others. Which would create jobs for them.
Finance to the rescue (Score:2)
The returns from the fund would be used to build a pot of money, to which working-age adults under-55 would apply to receive a grant in the coming decade.
In other words, the initiative will be dead on next financial crisis. Too bad, since this will be the time where such mechanism would help recovering.
Because everyone will put the money to good use? (Score:2)