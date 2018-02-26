Vulkan Graphics is Coming To macOS and iOS, Will Enable Faster Games and Apps (anandtech.com) 56
The Khronos Group, a consortium of hardware and software companies, has announced that the Vulkan graphics technology is coming to Apple's platforms, allowing games and apps to run at faster performance levels on Macs and iOS devices. From a report: In collaboration with Valve, LunarG, and The Brenwill Workshop, this free open-source collection includes the full 1.0 release of the previously-commercial MoltenVK, a library for translating Vulkan API calls to Apple's Metal 1 and 2 calls, as well LunarG's new Vulkan SDK for macOS. Funding the costs of open-sourcing, Valve has been utilizing these tools on their applications, noting performance gains over native OpenGL drivers with Vulkan DOTA 2 on macOS as a production-load example. Altogether, this forms the next step in Khronos' Vulkan Portability Initiative, which was first announced at GDC 2017 as their "3D Portability Initiative," and later refined as the "Vulkan Portability Initiative" last summer. Spurred by industry demand, Khronos is striving for a cross-platform API portability solution, where an appropriate subset of Vulkan can act as a 'meta-API'-esque layer to map to DirectX 12 and Metal; the holy grail being that developers can craft a single Vulkan portable application or engine that can be seamlessly deployed across Vulkan, DX12, and Metal supporting platforms.
Thy could call it Adobe Air (Score:1)
Oh joy another layer that runs everywhere. Now only 13 standards to unify. Perhaps adobe AIr can incorporate this.
That's what I was thinking.
While the CONCEPT of "One API to Rule Them All" is always tempting, weren't DirectX, Metal, etc. created SPECIFICALLY to REDUCE the number of "Layers" between well, the Software and the "Metal"?
That's not exactly what they were designed to do. Most of the data structures and semantics between metal and vulkan are the same or very similar, no extra state will need to be kept, and none of the heavy weight render state changes that made OpenGL and earlier DirectX's a dog will be in the way.
Of course, Apple could kill this if they release metal bindings for C/C++, rather than locking it all in to Swift.
Can someone explain Vulkan? (Score:2)
Is it an API akin to CryEngine/Unreal/Unity? If so, why is it better than the ones we already have? Google provided a lot of information, but I'd like a Cliff's Notes.
Basically, Vulcan is a better and more modern alternative to DirectX than OpenGL with many of the benefits of OpenGL such as cross-platform, portable, open, etc. but easier to use than OpenGL, and better performance as good or better than DirectX.
Thanks! I looked at their website [khronos.org] and noticed that the "supported engines" list included CryEngines, UX3D, Unity, Unreal, and Source. Does this mean these engines already use Vulkan instead of OpenGL, or that they can be configured to do so by the developer?
Vulcan is [...] easier to use than OpenGL
Can you expand on that? My impression was that it is considerably harder to use correctly than OpenGL.
From wikipedia article (emphasis mine),
"NVIDIA notes that OpenGL is still a great option for a lot of use cases, as it does come at a much lower complexity and maintenance burden than Vulkan"
...easier to use than OpenGL...
I only want to clarify one thing: Vulkan is not easier ot use than OpenGL.
In fact Vulkan is much much more difficult and requires much much more setup. Vulkan is capable of being faster than OpenGL because Vulkan enables multi-threading the rendering commands rather than computing all the rendering commands in a single thread as OpenGL does it.
The reason Vulkan is more difficult to use compared to OpenGL is precisely because setting up a multi-threaded renderer is much more tricky to get right and requ
Oh, GOOGLE. Nevermind.
It won't be around long enough to get out of Beta.
Vulkan, DirectX 12 and Metal are low-level APIs compared to OpenGL or DirectX 11. They remove aspects of hardware abstraction, exposing more of the structure of the hardware, allowing the resources to be used more efficiently.
The downside is that they are harder to write software for. Most games are running on top of a ready-made game engine anyway and that could have been targeted to the low-level API.
Vulkan is the successor to AMD's proprietary Mantle [wikipedia.org] API which is now deprecated in favour of Vulkan. That
Dude, those aren't API's; those are game engines/development kits.
no, it is low level
vulkan, metal and direct3d12 are almost the same in the way they work, this mostly maps the differences between then (translate vulkan calls to other calls) , so you can build in vulkan and run vulkan, metal and direct3d12 (probably mostly for xbox, as you can run vulkan directly in windows)
IF only they had better hardware (Score:2)
The imac pro is ok but to much workstation and at a price where it smoked by gaming pc's at more then half the price.
Mac pro old and high priced with video cards that are limited by small cooling.
Mini old hardware and capped at duel core
imac $1,299.00 for a system with an 5400RPM HDD and an low end video card.
If you are a games vendor, you don't ask, "How many people will buy a Mac to play my game?"
You ask, "How many people with a Mac will buy my game?"
Exactly, thus my comment. The game companies don't care why you bought a Mac, just that people with Macs buy their games. I have no idea what the Venn diagram looks like for "people who buy Macs" and "people who will buy Vulkan-enabled games", but clearly someone thinks it's a good business move. Mac owners in general are more willing to buy software, so there's that.
What about the iMac 5k (Score:2)
First of all, that is simply not true [pcgamer.com], building your own system saves a few hundred $.
But secondly - what about the iMac 5k? That is a pretty modern system, the CPU specs are almost as good, it just has a lower end video card. But you could also attach an eGPU via the Thunderbolt 3 ports, and it starts at $1799.00.
The cooling is not as good in the iMac 5k but if you are leaning on an eGPU card that doesn't matter as much as the GPU can
good deal for a workstation system and why buy apple keyboard and mouse for a PC?
egpu $250-$300+ for the case for pci-e X4 (Score:2)
egpu $250-$300+ for the case for pci-e X4
Yes, but still cheaper than iMac pro and custom (Score:2)
Yes but the iMac 5k + eGPU case plus a REALLY good video card will still be less than the iMac pro, and now you have a system optimized for gaming more than the iMac Pro is - the iMac pro is more about having a lot of cores, as noted it's more of a workstation than specifically made for gaming.
I'm just saying there are other ways to arrive at a good gaming Mac that do no cost as much as an iMac Pro, which was brought up as the only example.
war thunder run in the pst with opengl in mac and the performance was bad... they reported that the opengl in mac was somewhat lacking features and performance optimizations, (because apple didn't care) so it was hard to fix
they then ported the game to metal and performance increased a lot, specially in lower end machines... and this was not a full port, is just changing some parts to use metal, to solve the performance problems.
So yes, this is something users want. The major pain is that apple didn't suppo
Another new standard (Score:2)
There is a famous XKCD cartoon that describes very well the need for new standards.
https://xkcd.com/927 [xkcd.com]
There's absolutely nothing new about Vulkan though.
"Metal" was the new standard that Apple was trying to push, "Vulkan" is the actual standard that got adopted by other people.
This means that people no longer need to go through the pointless process of converting their Vulkan code into Metal.
My recollection was they got so fed up waiting for the Khronos Group to start real discussions about "OpenGL-next gen" they just got on with it, then Vulkan turned up. The article (and a lot of people on the internet, shocking that) in part try's to re-write history so it appears Apple ignored a standard (and a complete one at that...) because there evil and not playing nice (Umm OpenCL...CUDA...anyone) but at the time it didn't exist so what were they to do?
It will be interesting to see what Apple does ne
The actual history had a number of people also writing their own API because Khronos was too slow. ATI had mantle, NVidia had CUDA (which is perhaps similar but not exactly the same), and even MS was pushing some DirectX changes all with the same concept. It's not a surprise Apple made Metal at all, OpenGL was not keeping up with games or low power designs.
But they got a kick in the pants, and Vulkan got fast(er) tracked. Now it seems like those other APIs are redundant, I'm not sure yet if that's true, but
Did Apple ever try to portray metal as a standard? My recollection is they just created the API for iOS and eventually ported it to OSX, not that they tried to get anyone else interested.
Exactly.
I never have heard anyone discuss Metal as an industry-standard.
Did Apple ever try to portray metal as a standard?
LOL, as a standard for what? Apples?? That would be a contradiction, unless "proprietary standard" means anything (it doesn't).
"Metal" was the new standard that Apple was trying to push, "Vulkan" is the actual standard that got adopted by other people.
When has Apple "pushed" Metal as a standard? In June 2014, Apple released beta versions as a low level graphics API to their iOS devices. Later macOS was added. It was never released as a standard for any other system.
This means that people no longer need to go through the pointless process of converting their Vulkan code into Metal.
"No longer" isn't quite accurate because just because a system supports more than one standard does not mean that all work stops on one of the standards. For example, game developers didn't stop coding Direct X because the game also supported OpenGL. Indeed, it means that developers may have t
There's always a but (Score:2)
That's a pretty neat idea, but since a lot of Macs only have the intel integrated GPU I don't see how it will help.
There are still gains. Everything is relative. Remember, Intel's integrated graphics of today is good enough to run Crysis.
;)