Vulkan Graphics is Coming To macOS and iOS, Will Enable Faster Games and Apps (anandtech.com) 56

The Khronos Group, a consortium of hardware and software companies, has announced that the Vulkan graphics technology is coming to Apple's platforms, allowing games and apps to run at faster performance levels on Macs and iOS devices. From a report: In collaboration with Valve, LunarG, and The Brenwill Workshop, this free open-source collection includes the full 1.0 release of the previously-commercial MoltenVK, a library for translating Vulkan API calls to Apple's Metal 1 and 2 calls, as well LunarG's new Vulkan SDK for macOS. Funding the costs of open-sourcing, Valve has been utilizing these tools on their applications, noting performance gains over native OpenGL drivers with Vulkan DOTA 2 on macOS as a production-load example. Altogether, this forms the next step in Khronos' Vulkan Portability Initiative, which was first announced at GDC 2017 as their "3D Portability Initiative," and later refined as the "Vulkan Portability Initiative" last summer. Spurred by industry demand, Khronos is striving for a cross-platform API portability solution, where an appropriate subset of Vulkan can act as a 'meta-API'-esque layer to map to DirectX 12 and Metal; the holy grail being that developers can craft a single Vulkan portable application or engine that can be seamlessly deployed across Vulkan, DX12, and Metal supporting platforms.

  • Is it an API akin to CryEngine/Unreal/Unity? If so, why is it better than the ones we already have? Google provided a lot of information, but I'd like a Cliff's Notes.

      by furry_wookie ( 8361 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @09:58AM (#56187711)
      More like its an better cross-platform open alternative to OpenGL or DirectX. Sort of a next-gen OpenGL.

      Basically, Vulcan is a better and more modern alternative to DirectX than OpenGL with many of the benefits of OpenGL such as cross-platform, portable, open, etc. but easier to use than OpenGL, and better performance as good or better than DirectX.

        by halivar ( 535827 )

        Thanks! I looked at their website [khronos.org] and noticed that the "supported engines" list included CryEngines, UX3D, Unity, Unreal, and Source. Does this mean these engines already use Vulkan instead of OpenGL, or that they can be configured to do so by the developer?

        by abies ( 607076 )

        Vulcan is [...] easier to use than OpenGL

        Can you expand on that? My impression was that it is considerably harder to use correctly than OpenGL.
        From wikipedia article (emphasis mine),
        "NVIDIA notes that OpenGL is still a great option for a lot of use cases, as it does come at a much lower complexity and maintenance burden than Vulkan"

        by e r ( 2847683 )

        ...easier to use than OpenGL...

        I only want to clarify one thing: Vulkan is not easier ot use than OpenGL.

        In fact Vulkan is much much more difficult and requires much much more setup. Vulkan is capable of being faster than OpenGL because Vulkan enables multi-threading the rendering commands rather than computing all the rendering commands in a single thread as OpenGL does it.

        The reason Vulkan is more difficult to use compared to OpenGL is precisely because setting up a multi-threaded renderer is much more tricky to get right and requ

        • But comparing Vulkan to OpenGL may be a little bit like comparing Xlib+X Toolkit Intrinsics against XCB. You get less stuff done for you but at least you can *finally* implement it correctly.

      by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @10:21AM (#56187837)
      Among other things, 1) it plays nicely with machine CPU threads, 2) it supports a standardized binary intermediate language for GPU-run code, freeing you from constraints of having to use any particular language, 3) it supports both graphical AND computational tasks running such code within a single API.

    • Is it an API akin to CryEngine/Unreal/Unity? If so, why is it better than the ones we already have? Google provided a lot of information, but I'd like a Cliff's Notes.

      Oh, GOOGLE. Nevermind.

      It won't be around long enough to get out of Beta.

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      Vulkan, DirectX 12 and Metal are low-level APIs compared to OpenGL or DirectX 11. They remove aspects of hardware abstraction, exposing more of the structure of the hardware, allowing the resources to be used more efficiently.

      The downside is that they are harder to write software for. Most games are running on top of a ready-made game engine anyway and that could have been targeted to the low-level API.

      Vulkan is the successor to AMD's proprietary Mantle [wikipedia.org] API which is now deprecated in favour of Vulkan. That

    • CryEngine/Unreal/Unity?

      Dude, those aren't API's; those are game engines/development kits.

      by higuita ( 129722 )

      no, it is low level

      vulkan, metal and direct3d12 are almost the same in the way they work, this mostly maps the differences between then (translate vulkan calls to other calls) , so you can build in vulkan and run vulkan, metal and direct3d12 (probably mostly for xbox, as you can run vulkan directly in windows)

  • The imac pro is ok but to much workstation and at a price where it smoked by gaming pc's at more then half the price.
    Mac pro old and high priced with video cards that are limited by small cooling.

    Mini old hardware and capped at duel core

    imac $1,299.00 for a system with an 5400RPM HDD and an low end video card.

    • If you are a games vendor, you don't ask, "How many people will buy a Mac to play my game?"

      You ask, "How many people with a Mac will buy my game?"

    • at a price where it smoked by gaming pc's at more then half the price.

      First of all, that is simply not true [pcgamer.com], building your own system saves a few hundred $.

      But secondly - what about the iMac 5k? That is a pretty modern system, the CPU specs are almost as good, it just has a lower end video card. But you could also attach an eGPU via the Thunderbolt 3 ports, and it starts at $1799.00.

      The cooling is not as good in the iMac 5k but if you are leaning on an eGPU card that doesn't matter as much as the GPU can

  • There is a famous XKCD cartoon that describes very well the need for new standards.

    https://xkcd.com/927 [xkcd.com]

      by Orphis ( 1356561 )

      There's absolutely nothing new about Vulkan though.

      by Dwedit ( 232252 )

      "Metal" was the new standard that Apple was trying to push, "Vulkan" is the actual standard that got adopted by other people.

      This means that people no longer need to go through the pointless process of converting their Vulkan code into Metal.

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        Did Apple ever try to portray metal as a standard? My recollection is they just created the API for iOS and eventually ported it to OSX, not that they tried to get anyone else interested.

          by Anonymous Coward

          My recollection was they got so fed up waiting for the Khronos Group to start real discussions about "OpenGL-next gen" they just got on with it, then Vulkan turned up. The article (and a lot of people on the internet, shocking that) in part try's to re-write history so it appears Apple ignored a standard (and a complete one at that...) because there evil and not playing nice (Umm OpenCL...CUDA...anyone) but at the time it didn't exist so what were they to do?

          It will be interesting to see what Apple does ne

          • The actual history had a number of people also writing their own API because Khronos was too slow. ATI had mantle, NVidia had CUDA (which is perhaps similar but not exactly the same), and even MS was pushing some DirectX changes all with the same concept. It's not a surprise Apple made Metal at all, OpenGL was not keeping up with games or low power designs.

            But they got a kick in the pants, and Vulkan got fast(er) tracked. Now it seems like those other APIs are redundant, I'm not sure yet if that's true, but

        • Did Apple ever try to portray metal as a standard? My recollection is they just created the API for iOS and eventually ported it to OSX, not that they tried to get anyone else interested.

          Exactly.

          I never have heard anyone discuss Metal as an industry-standard.

        • Did Apple ever try to portray metal as a standard?

          LOL, as a standard for what? Apples?? That would be a contradiction, unless "proprietary standard" means anything (it doesn't).

      • "Metal" was the new standard that Apple was trying to push, "Vulkan" is the actual standard that got adopted by other people.

        When has Apple "pushed" Metal as a standard? In June 2014, Apple released beta versions as a low level graphics API to their iOS devices. Later macOS was added. It was never released as a standard for any other system.

        This means that people no longer need to go through the pointless process of converting their Vulkan code into Metal.

        "No longer" isn't quite accurate because just because a system supports more than one standard does not mean that all work stops on one of the standards. For example, game developers didn't stop coding Direct X because the game also supported OpenGL. Indeed, it means that developers may have t

  • That's a pretty neat idea, but since a lot of Macs only have the intel integrated GPU I don't see how it will help.

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      There are still gains. Everything is relative. Remember, Intel's integrated graphics of today is good enough to run Crysis. ;)

