HBO's Fahrenheit 451 Trailer Teases Dystopian World Filled With Burning 'Chaos' (hollywoodreporter.com) 135
HBO has released the first trailer of its film adaptation of Ray Bradbury's best-selling 1953 dystopian tale, Fahrenheit 451, which depicts a time period where history is outlawed and "firemen" burn books. The Hollywood Reporter reports: In the Ramin Bahrani-directed film, Michael B. Jordan stars as Guy Montag, a fireman who comes to question his role in enforcing the state's censorship laws, and in so doing finds himself at odds with his "mentor," Beatty (Michael Shannon). "By the time you guys grow up, there won't be one book left," Jordan is shown telling a group of students. Throughout the trailer, a reel of destruction is shown as Beatty's voiceover warns that "a little knowledge is a dangerous thing." "We are not born equal, so we must be made equal by the fire," Beatty explains. Jordan will also serve as the film's executive producer. Sofia Boutella, Martin Donovan, Laura Harrier, Keir Dullea, Jane Moffat and Grace Lynn Kung also star.
Equilibrium (Score:4, Interesting)
I always considered Equilibrium as spiritual successor to Fahrenheit 451 and enjoyable film to watch (even if bit too Matrix-like in certain places). I'm not sure if I'm looking forward to watching Equilibrium-sans-gun-kata...
The gun katas were fucking retarded though.
Gun Katas were style (Score:2)
I thought the Gun Katas were a sort of cinematic shorthand that sort of rolled up a long history of movie and literary device in one remarkable visual. It absorbed some of the Kung Fu (a popular tv series) styling and "the Matrix" level of style and visual art over substance. It provides triumphant eye-candy and also explains why, like james bond, a single man can overcome an army, thereby letting the story merge all its elements into one individual as a literary device. Plus it's not unlike some of the
If it's not on Netflix or Amazon Prime Streaming, it doesn't exist.
Almost no one is going to discover it by accident and pay for it on a per-episode basis.
https://www.justwatch.com/us/t... [justwatch.com]
I have no idea if it is available easily via kodi 3rd party sources or not.
You have to assume they're all very intimidated by the main character's whatever-should-intimidate-them
People like to hate on Keanu Reeves, but the dude has some very real gun skills. [youtube.com]
The missing points of F451 (Score:5, Interesting)
Early editions of F541 lacked the additional third forward penned by bradbury himself on why he wrote it. I found them illuminating because most adaptations of F451 get the overt points and action points correct but mis the understated points. So we get book burning and an oppressive dystopia, and people who memorize books in the movies, along with irony of the "fireman" title. But we often lose the subtler notion that one of the good things about books is they might offend you and be politically incorrect. Another theme is ironically something we didn't have words for till about ten years ago, the "cognative bubble" and "online freinds" in which someone can immerse themsevles in something like facebook or reality TV (in the book portrayed by soap operas) in which the human part of our interactive nature is falsely satisfied by thinking we are interacting and experiencing emotions, whereas it's just a carefully scripted empty echo chamber and all we do is pick which echo chamber we want to lock our selves away from the world in.
When I first read F451 and long before the internet existed in it's present form, coincidentally that week, the San Francisco Public library removed Mary popins from the library for it's portayl of a black maid. Later they restored a bowlderized version which replaced the offensive subservient black english of "I's been `specting you missus poppins" with "i have been anticipating your arrival Miss Mary Poppins".
In his forward Bradbury described how he didn't think firemen would arrise all at once or at all but rather he was describing something that also had no term at the time but what we call creeping political correctness and trigger warnings. An assumed civil right that the world must be sanitized so it offends no one.
At the time I thought is seemed prescient and a good warning. But that was before the internet, and boy was he right about what's happened since. Now we even have a president who starts his day in the warm soapy bath of fox and freinds soothing his ego. But he's not the only one.
Re: (Score:3)
Besides, by the time anybody gets around to burning books according to Bradbury's vision, there won't be any books to burn. Books are so last millennium...
Now, if his "fireman" was an AI bot whose assignment was to crawl the network and delete heavily encrypted documents that might or might not be proscribed books and replace them all with identically encrypted pictures of Donald Trump plus an announcement that AI killer bots have been dispatched and are on the way to transform you and your entire family i
Re: (Score:3)
"Later they restored a bowlderized version which replaced the offensive subservient black english of "I's been `specting you missus poppins" with "i have been anticipating your arrival Miss Mary Poppins"."
What do you call this? Reverse cultural appropriation? Cultural whitewashing?
Seems pretty racist to completely remove the cultural signature of a minority racial group from a work of literature.
That aside, the recursive aspect of a book about censorship being censored is ironically humorous to me.
“What Orwell feared were those who would ban books. What Huxley feared was that there would be no reason to ban a book, for there would be no one who wanted to read one. Orwell feared those who would deprive us of information. Huxley feared those who would give us so much that we would be reduced to passivity and egotism.
Orwell feared that the truth would be concealed from us. Huxley feared the truth would be drowned in a sea of irrelevance. Orwell feared we would become a captive culture. Huxley fear
I saw his name and couldn't believe he was still alive, let alone active. According to his IMDB bio, he's 84 years old and he has been, more or less, acting in movies and TV, since the movie 2001, save a period in the 1990s. He is currently a regular in a TV show! Go, Keir! You rock!
Re:HELL YEAH! (Score:4, Insightful)
News for NERDS.
"A very popular book about the dangers we face in the future is now being made into a movie."
Hey, lets forget all about that "news for nerds" thing and just stick to tech!!!!!
Re:HELL YEAH! (Score:4, Informative)
This is more news for nerds than the announcement of the awesome features of the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. The (old) movie is actually something a lot of geeks had and have some interest in, so a remake is certainly of interest.
The feature list of the phones was more something for squealing fashion girlies...
Not informed of. Read summarization of trailers. (Score:2)
It's slashvertisement for a sub-par, TV-version of an adaptation of a classic.
And the kind where someone, somewhere upstream (my guess is it's Michael B. Jordan, who's also an executive producer on this one) is pouring money into promoting the flick - but reporters have nothing to report.
So they summarize the trailer.
Personally, I think it looks cheap, dumb and misguided compared to the Truffaut version.
And cheap, dumb and misguided in general.
Visually it's a cheap ripoff of things seen in every generic TV
It's slashvertisement for a sub-par, TV-version of an adaptation of a classic.
"TV-version" is accurate I guess, but pretty dismissive of HBO's history. This isn't Hallmark. I didn't watch the trailer (I'll
/. at work, but not Youtube), but if HBO's past performance on its productions is any indicator then this should be promising. Not everything can be Game of Thrones, but I can think of several successes they've put out. I usually think of something being produced by HBO as a strong positive.
The kids have AR-15s, but didn't stand a chance against Predators and guided missile strikes.
And that's the problem, if they stuck to shooting up schools with readily-available AR-15s like they do today they'd be OK.
(Too soon?)
AR-15 will not stop a line of tanks (Score:2)
AR-15 will not stop a line of tanks
High school kids that try to rise up are quickly eliminated by US Air Force Predator drones strikes, flown by our own US military. The kids have AR-15s, but didn't stand a chance against Predators and guided missile strikes.
The Viet Cong, Taliban and Iraqi insurgents all seemed to do OK - they were able to cause enough casualties to US troops that US politicians backed down and tried to pull out US troops and replace them with locals. At which point the rebels took over. The US army is very, very good at fighting a conventional war against a conventional army. It's much less good at dealing with hit and run attacks from insurgents on its supply lines.
Funnily enough the Romans had the same problem. The Battle Of Teutoburg fore
The Viet Cong, Taliban and Iraqi insurgents all seemed to do OK
They did not, in fact, do OK. In each case, it wasn't even a contest; it was a slaughter. And in each of those, the ratio of casualties gets more and more ridiculously lopsided.
Civilians don't need AR-15s to defend against tyranny. They need deer rifles. Which will go through a soldier's body armour the long way. Note that it's illegal to hunt deer with an AR-15, because the round is too wimpy....
Which is irrelevant to the question of "should civilians be allowed to own AR-15s?" To which question, the answe
I haven't seen many gun control advocates asking for AR15s to be banned.
Change the channel a little more often. There are plenty of liberals screaming their desire on that front to the heavens, because they're gambling that low-information voters will give them back the political power they lost. The call to ban "AR-15s" (as if that widely owned rifle was the only semi-auto available) is now loud and frequent.
Maybe you should take your own advice? Change channel.
Have to clarify this: don't just listen to idiots that like to hear their own voices (whatever crap they promote) but also others that may have interesting points even if one doesn't agree with them.
If the answer to should civilians be allowed to own AR-15's is yes, should they also be legally allowed to own nuclear weapons? What about chemical and biological weapons?
At what point do you draw the line, and why?
I don't see the problem in allowing people to have a semi-automatic rifle in the first place. Why not?
.22 pistol can kill too after all, at short range against unprotected civilians it is very effective assuming the murderer know how to shoot.
Someone with a
The "well regulated" clause of the 2nd amendment was intended that civilians be able to equip themselves to be an effective fighting force and have at least some parity against an enemy that could manifest itself.
A reasonable definition of this scope of functionality by today's standards would include more than just low caliber handguns. Specialized weapons at the extreme end of the scale such as biological or nuclear are not part of any normal infantry and fall outside the venn diagram of what should be
An AR-15 is a pretty standard rifle, usually small caliber but can come in many flavors. It's popular because it's so customizable but almost none of those mods actually change it's actual firing characteristics, just it's looks (a bump stock being an exception to that). The only reason people are afraid of it is because it looks scary. It is not a military grade weapon and despite what CNN tells you it's also not the weapon of choice for most mass shootings.
The exact same rifle characteristics can be fo
Sure, just like it is legal for a US citizen to own a machine gun. You can do it, you just have to submit a lengthy and complex application (eliminating a major fraction of the terminally stupid right there), be absolutely squeaky clean with the law (eliminating a significant fraction of the remainder who were able to fill in the form or got somebody smarter to do it for them), and to be certified as being not mentally ill (active) as opposed to being sane as far as anybody knows (passive) which takes out
This is a problem of all conventional armies and it relates to the game theory of such conflicts. When one side is fighting for their lives and survival they're essentially playing an infinite game, wherein the only goal is to survive. At the same time they know the enemy is not committed to staying engaged indefinitely. The Vi
Burn It All (Score:3)
I read Fahrenheit 451, years before I read 1984. IMO, the latter is more relevant to today's society, and gives a more complete and insightful view of totalitarianism (and it was written first, even). Oral history can be passed down even if the history books are burned (and this was standard practice until literacy became common). The practices of modifying historical records and promoting 'alternative facts' shown in 1984 are more worrisome, although Fahrenheit 451 had some of this as well (George Washington was said to be the first Firefighter IIRC).
Digital information storage makes destruction of paper books, specifically, less worrisome. The entirety of the world's history books could fit on a disc or microSD card nowadays, which is easier to hide than a cache of books (and its contents are less obvious). The internet means countries that don't do this could host websites that contain the forbidden history texts. Now in North Korea, this story might be more relevant.
Took me years to learn that that is not, in fact, the temperature that paper burns at (~450C IIRC). There is also an old film adaptation, which I don't remember a lick of, but don't think it had as many people on fire as the book did, given flame-resistant gels weren't employed in film until (IIRC) Firestarter 20 years later.
Fahrenheit 451 implies a change of historic records simply because they are remembered instead of written down. Memories are not fixed, they change over time. And even if people don't actively and deliberately try to distort and twist them to match their world view, that tends to happen automatically.
So the net outcome is the same. Whether you deliberately fictionalize history or whether it is an outcome of imperfect memory, the main difference is that the latter is harder to control.
Re: (Score:3)
The film adaptation was pretty close to the book, thought there were a number of things in the book that were either hard to with the technology of the time or just hard to translate to film entirely (the TV addiction in the book, for example).
I don't think the book aged well. Even at the time of release, microfiche existed and given that TVs were everywhere in their future it was surprising that no one realised that you could put one page of a book in each frame of a TV recording and store books like t
Or even sneak them in as individual frames in other shows and let everyone else distribute them, but not notice their existence without a special TV: one frame of book every 200 frames would give you one novel every half hour to hour of TV show.
I never really understood how this is supposed to work. Maybe I'm unusual but these "hidden" frames are always painfully, jarringly obvious. Films like Fight Club that use them are really obvious to me.
I can see them on high frame rate computer monitors (50-75Hz) as well as on film (24Hz). Can most people really not see them?
Re: (Score:2)
IMO, the latter is more relevant to today's society, and gives a more complete and insightful view of totalitarianism
"We are not born equal, so we must be made equal by the fire"
"We are not born equal, so we must be made equal by the diversity"
Yikes! My company recently started removing the smoke alarms from our offices . . . should that be a reason to be concerned . . . ?
The official line is that Boy Scouts were using the smoke alarms to build nuclear reactors and weapons, but that seemed a bit outlandish to me.
I don't think there's a need to pick one. Both make points about a future.
I think Fahrenheit 451's concept of the 4th wall, of how technology isolates people, and makes them forget about important issues and instead focus on entertainment, on frivolous things, is just as important in suppressing information as actually burning books.
The meeting between the people at the end exemplifies the fact that information can be passed on between people, that cannot be burned. But that will only happen if people wan
I agree. Between 1984, F451, and Brave New World; we need to protect against all of these futures.
Each one makes a point, shows a danger, and shows the way to avoid it. Yes, for the most part things simply could never turn out the way the books say. That does not mean that parts of them can and are happening.
Hell, as afraid as everyone is of 1984, F451 becoming reality... BNW is far more likely.
The practices of modifying historical records and promoting 'alternative facts' shown in 1984 are more worrisome, although Fahrenheit 451 had some of this as well (George Washington was said to be the first Firefighter IIRC).
Seems reasonable [wikipedia.org].
"The banned books on your microsd are lies that are spread by revolutionaries. These books that I have here are the real ones."
Now, how do we determine which is right when everyone is engaged with information warfare with everyone else, and there are dozens of revisions out there?
This is the reality of Fahrenheit 451. There are so many willfully deluded people out there, that it makes me surprised this isn't a bigger problem than it is.
burning not required anymore (Score:2)
It's meaningless if people don't bother to read or understand it and if truth is buried under a huge pile of propaganda. And that's what's been happening. See, people figured out since Fahrenheit 451 that the way to control "truth" is not to silence people, but for intellectuals (authors, journalists, academics, etc.) to bury the truth. Fur
Oh, yeah (Score:2)
Oh yes; that's definitely the danger our society faces today. Right-wing book burning.
(BTW, someone tell Guy that there may be a copy or two of The Bell Curve buried under that barn over there.)
That's just the first books they will burn.
Left's next after they finish writing the tools and creating the systems the corporations want.
...there won't be one book (store) left (Score:3)
Isn't that Jeff Bezo's plan?
Isn't that Jeff Bezo's plan?
Well, being that Amazon started selling books . . . you'd think that he'd be the first on the list for the Firemen to visit, with Duraflame logs and Zippo lighters to stage a Joan d'Arc charbecue.
However, Bezo could provide the Firemen a list of all Amazon's customers, and the titles that they have bought. Then the Firemen would have easy work, showing up at people's homes demanding that the book be surrendered.
They won't take, "The dog ate it," as an answer.
Boring..: (Score:2)
Slate.com [slate.com]
Bradbury’s title refers to the auto-ignition point of paper—the temperature at which it will catch fire without being exposed to an external flame. In truth, there’s no authoritative value for this. Experimental protocols differ, and the auto-ignition temperature of any solid material is a function of its composition, volume, density, and shape, as well as its time of exposure to the high temperature. Older textbooks report a range of numbers for the auto-ignition point of paper,
if any books need burning (Score:1)
"Their commodity is fear. They blackmail their parishioners with threats of hell and damnation. These poor deluded people give them their hard earned money to save them from a hell that does not exist, and from eternal torment that was invented by the corrupt minds of priests to rob the living and in addition, they are exempt from taxation! Insult to injury! Let me tell you that religion is the cruelest fraud ever perpetrated upon the human race. It is the l
First of all, aren't you forgetting a lot of religions? That's religious discrimination, my friend!
Secondly, it's funny how you're trying to talk down religions while still writing the name of their books with capital letters.
All book titles are supposed to use capital letters.
Adaptation roulette (Score:2)
We all have lists of books we would love to have made into movies, but trust Hollywood to adapt a good movie into a bad movie. So we're about to get a version of Fahrenheit 451 with gunplay and explosions?
We all have lists of books we would love to have made into movies, but trust Hollywood to adapt a good movie into a bad movie. So we're about to get a version of Fahrenheit 451 with gunplay and explosions?
Well, yes.
Then the producers will tweet that the next gun massacre is the NRA's fault
Michael Jordan was already in a dystopian thriller (Score:1)
They should have just done a film adaptation of that. It would be better. This Ray Bradbury guy seems like a hack.
Ancient Farenheit 450 (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arianism#/media/File:PalatiumTheodoricMosaicDetail.jpg
Old bones (Score:1)
Indeed (Score:2)
"By the time you guys grow up, there won't be one book left,"
It will all be Kindles and Kobos.
I'll say it's dystopian (Score:3, Funny)
Let's be careful (Score:2)
Meanwhile, schools are banning literary classics [telegraph.co.uk] because they contain a word that some people happen to obsess over.
The worst place Trump could get 'ideas' from would be from those that hate him: the censoring, deplatforming, shouting down, physically attacking, blasphemy law enforcing, thought-policing fascists that pretend to be against fascism.
