YouTube Hiring For Some Positions Excluded White and Asian Men, Lawsuit Says (theverge.com) 105
Kirsten Grind and Douglas MacMillan report via The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): YouTube last year stopped hiring white and Asian males for technical positions because they didn't help the world's largest video site achieve its goals for improving diversity, according to a civil lawsuit filed by a former employee. The lawsuit, filed by Arne Wilberg, a white male who worked at Google for nine years, including four years as a recruiter at YouTube, alleges the division of Alphabet's Google set quotas for hiring minorities. Last spring, YouTube recruiters were allegedly instructed to cancel interviews with applicants who weren't female, black or Hispanic, and to "purge entirely" the applications of people who didn't fit those categories, the lawsuit claims.
A Google spokeswoman said the company will vigorously defend itself in the lawsuit. "We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity," she said in a statement. "At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products." People familiar with YouTube's and Google's hiring practices in interviews corroborated some of the lawsuit's allegations, including the hiring freeze of white and Asian technical employees, and YouTube's use of quotas.
You are posting as anonymous coward, but let me be on record to say that Youtube and their parent company have been taken over by the biggest racists on this planet. Soon there will not be any place to have criticism on any of the leftist high horses, such as LGBQTSHIKEA+ always-butt-hurt people. It's a nasty world out there, and censorship is moving in fast.
You are posting as anonymous coward, but let me be on record to say that Youtube and their parent company have been taken over by the biggest racists on this planet.
This ^^^^ no one should be judged by skin color or gender. It's strange to see people who claim to not be racist say it's ok to not hire a white or Asian person because of their skin color but to not hire a black person is racist. It's all racist.
Easy Solution (Score:2)
Fixing a symptom of unequal education by creating more inequality doesn't actually fix anything.
The accusation is, the general American population is 78% white, 12% black, 10% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 2% Arab, x% Jewish, 51% female. If your work force does not have the same percentages you are discriminating.
Instead of general population as the criterion, if you use STEM graduates of the top 100 or 200 US colleges, the percentages might not look so terrible for Google. If Google could say, "our workforce reflects the talent pool we recruit from" and that argument is accepted it would be go
That's fine too say and all, until the government probes and lawsuits begin.
Nope. Having the wrong gender/race mix is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in a civil suit.
The accusation is, the general American population is 78% white, 12% black, 10% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 2% Arab, x% Jewish, 51% female. If your work force does not have the same percentages you are discriminating.
No, I've never heard anyone seriously claim that. The only time it's used is as a straw man to avoid addressing the actual argument, which is that there are wide ranging systemic issues and companies should do their bit to address that.
I also don't see how Google, Amazon, or any other company is in a position to address societal issues that are far removed from their c
You can't say that. The acceptable term is "epicanthically endowed".
"The accusation is, the general American population is 78% white, 12% black, 10% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 2% Arab, x% Jewish, 51% female. If your work force does not have the same percentages you are discriminating."
Actually, the numbers are more like "73% white (including Hispanic) 12% blank, Asian 5%, 5% "other" and about 3% two more more mixed race.
White non-hispanics are actually in the very low 60% range. In CA, white non-hispanics are in the mid 40% range. Births in CA of Hispanics are out pacing white n
The reason is, this argument has been used in the past to actively discriminate against the minorities. So it does not carry much weight among the general public. So Google is in this no-win situation.
Nope, they're just malicious. There's a very easily winnable situation: hire the best people for the job and if the liberal extremists complain just ignore them.
We know HR aren't the sharpest tools in the drawer, but if they can't work it out when they see the name Winston Kodogo on the application form I suspect they'll probably pick it up at the interview.
The Diversity Overlords will never acquiesce to having their primary cudgel taken away from them.
Don't include information on race, gender, etc. on employment applications and you don't have to worry about excluding people because HR or hiring personnel are bigoted, whether actively or unconsciously.
It is necessary for HR and hiring personnel to be bigoted . . . otherwise diversity cannot be achieved.
Diversity is necessary for folks who cannot compete in a system based on equality.
Diversity means that some people need to be treated "more equal" than others.
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
That won't happen in a country ruled by diversity policies.
Yeah I know right! Changing the colour of your skin is trivial for the job interview.
If it gets the point of the interview
Ok you addressed it, but you don't seem to see the point. These are policies enacted by high-ups. The interview is irrelevant in the face of policy. They aren't looking for the best technical candidate in the first cut, and they aren't looking for them in the interview either.
I think there is an even easier solution: encourage and even force Google and YouTube to live by the principles they advocate and support politically. Let them blacklist all white and Asian males in their hiring process and then let's see how well their business does with those kinds of policies in place.
Perhaps Eric Schmid and Sundar Pichai c
Here's the easy solution to this problem. Don't include information on race, gender, etc. on employment applications and you don't have to worry about excluding people because HR or hiring personnel are bigoted, whether actively or unconsciously.
Sounds easy at first but impossible in practice.
Imagine an applicant fresh from college. The resume collection system removes the name and gender of the applicant and replaces it with a numeric identifier. Instead of "Jennifer Jones" it puts, "Applicant 79876". There are still schools that accept only men or women, if the applicant attended one of these schools then how can that be hidden? Is any mention of the name of the school removed? The college that people attended is important as some schools ha
Racism (Score:1)
I think this has gone too far. Fighting for equality of opportunities is one thing but being racist to achieve it is another.
Reverse racism is simply racism it doesn't matter what group in targeted. Social justice isn't justice. Feminism is not about equality anymore it doesn't care about other genders it's only about women. People fought long hard against racism and inequality. The last thing we need is to find new victims (ie. Men, Caucasians and Asians this time around) .
The lawsuit is quite interesting: https://www.scribd.com/documen... [scribd.com]
It seems that Wilberg raised concerns about the hiring practices that his manager had introduced, along with other employees. For example, a black woman complained that she was only ever being asked to interview black candidates, which seems to be to make up a numerical requirement. If the claims here are to be believed then the hiring manager was incompetent and trying to cover it up with quotas.
Google's HR sanctioned the manager and put a
Google's HR sanctioned the manager and put a stop to the quotas. That may well save them from the discrimination claims, because the fixed it when it was reported.
I wouldn't call that "fixed". They moved the manager to another role (still employed and still on the same team), and they did not stop with the quotas. Yes, they tried to delete internal references to it, but they also created a new team that only had diversity quotas. Besides, they still had the recruiter's performance review tied to the number of diversity hires and not the number of total hires.
Of course at this stage it's all allegations, but discovery should reveal whether those can be substantiate
But... But... (Score:2)
You're a fucking cisgender fucking white male.
FTFFY (Fixed That Fix For You)
remember (Score:2)
...So the smarter choice is to shutup about it while you're at work, advocate for change as your personal hobby at home, and leave your employer out of it. There's a reason the tired old rule exists about not talking politics or religion in polite company....
You don't understand. It's not a hobby, it's a religion. It's how they know they're better than you. Without it, their shallow misanthropic lives would be seem meaningless — just an endless series of bitter score-settling and grievance dramatization that leaves them surrounded only by smug, unhappy people like themselves.
It's got nothing to do with ideals (Score:2)
Me? I made damn sure my kid didn't go into tech. Sure, any job can be over taken, but tech is one of the cheapest to train and therefore easiest to outsource to poorer countries where wages
Kudos for mentioning the money angle, which is really what it's about. Programmers are too expensive, and come from an isolated demographic. By trying to expand the demographic, they're trying to increase labor supply to cut wages. People can go on PC rants all day long, but in the end it's just business.
"Programmers are too expensive"
Someone who specialises in something is going to cost more than some replaceable clone in a call center on minimum wage.
Consultant doctors cost more than an F1 does, yet there doesn't seem to be the same hand-wringing from those holding the purse strings about it.
Perhaps, instead of falling into the same lazy "programming is just typing and they still live with their parents, why should they get more money?" bullshit mindset, there should be a recognition that hiring a special
Does anyone doubt it? (Score:2)
I think we can all agree that Google and YouTube probably did this. If they didn’t do this exactly, they're basically saying they'd like to do it if they could get away with it.
All applicants to Google and YouTube should say they "identify" as a lesbian refugee from Honduras named "Sofia Espinoza". After you're hired, you can say you had an epiphany and you now "identify" as who you were born as. You can change it back to Sofia the week before performance reviews. If they doubt you, call them raci
All that and still you didn’t say that you doubt Google and YouTube did this.
There have also been three different lawsuits against Donald Trump for sexual assault. Should we all agree that he probably committed sexual assault?
You still aren't saying you doubt Google did this.
Click baity headline (Score:2)
vs
Everything Before “But” Is Bull (Score:2)
We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity. At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles
Similarly, everything before “At the same time” is bull.
good luck with that (Score:2)
I'm a gay immigrant. I decided long ago that I don't want to work for companies that want to discriminate against me, and I'm not going to use nondiscrimination laws to force them too. Why would I want to work for a homophobic or xenophobic company? Why would I want to help them succeed in business?
The same is also true for YouTube and Google. They might make an exception for a nominally white male if he is gay and an immigrant like me, but I am not going to make an exception for them.
Then you obviously don't value yourself very much and view a job as some kind of favor bestowed upon you. I have always viewed my contributions as being valuable to a company, and if a company is stupid enough to reject me over some non-job-related attribute, why would I want to contribute my value to them? There are plenty of other companies to choose from.
Must be someone else's fault (Score:2)
Another person born on second base blames others when he can simply walk to third
Google Made White/Asian Boys Worthless to Teachers (Score:2)
A Google-CodeCademy award program [archive.org] offered $1,000 bonuses to teachers who got 10 or more high school kids to take a JavaScript course, but only counted students from "groups traditionally underrepresented in computer science (girls, or boys who identify as African American, Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native)."
Need clarification (Score:2)
Are they talking about asians or orientals? Just looking out for our British friends...
If that upsets you, go smoke a fag and realize that not all cultures use the same word in the same way - your bigotry is showing.
The usual plot (Score:1)
1) White men (and east asian men if I remember right) build something useful and successful
2) Then blue haired feminist, blacks, latinos, lgbtaddaletterforyourpreferredsexualdeviance take over because of MUH feeling (and thanks to masochist laws)
News at eleven.
Minorities, Behold! This is what success looks lik (Score:2)
In 1906 an Indian man named Bhagat Singh Thinde made the crazy argument that he was White, (He ar