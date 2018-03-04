Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


YouTube Hiring For Some Positions Excluded White and Asian Men, Lawsuit Says (theverge.com) 105

Posted by BeauHD from the mixed-bag dept.
Kirsten Grind and Douglas MacMillan report via The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): YouTube last year stopped hiring white and Asian males for technical positions because they didn't help the world's largest video site achieve its goals for improving diversity, according to a civil lawsuit filed by a former employee. The lawsuit, filed by Arne Wilberg, a white male who worked at Google for nine years, including four years as a recruiter at YouTube, alleges the division of Alphabet's Google set quotas for hiring minorities. Last spring, YouTube recruiters were allegedly instructed to cancel interviews with applicants who weren't female, black or Hispanic, and to "purge entirely" the applications of people who didn't fit those categories, the lawsuit claims.

A Google spokeswoman said the company will vigorously defend itself in the lawsuit. "We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity," she said in a statement. "At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products." People familiar with YouTube's and Google's hiring practices in interviews corroborated some of the lawsuit's allegations, including the hiring freeze of white and Asian technical employees, and YouTube's use of quotas.

  • Here's the easy solution to this problem. Don't include information on race, gender, etc. on employment applications and you don't have to worry about excluding people because HR or hiring personnel are bigoted, whether actively or unconsciously. If it gets the point of the interview and you've still got people being biased or discriminatory, then you've got bigger problems because at that point there's no excuse for falling back on some preconceived notions as everyone who makes it there should be qualifie
    • It wont work.

      The accusation is, the general American population is 78% white, 12% black, 10% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 2% Arab, x% Jewish, 51% female. If your work force does not have the same percentages you are discriminating.

      Instead of general population as the criterion, if you use STEM graduates of the top 100 or 200 US colleges, the percentages might not look so terrible for Google. If Google could say, "our workforce reflects the talent pool we recruit from" and that argument is accepted it would be go

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        The accusation is, the general American population is 78% white, 12% black, 10% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 2% Arab, x% Jewish, 51% female. If your work force does not have the same percentages you are discriminating.

        No, I've never heard anyone seriously claim that. The only time it's used is as a straw man to avoid addressing the actual argument, which is that there are wide ranging systemic issues and companies should do their bit to address that.

        • If not that, then what should the number of black, female, etc. employees in software development be? You can't argue that it's too low or that the numbers are an indication of systemic issues if you don't have some expected value. One could make a similar argument with just as much support (that is to say very little) that the number of those groups employed is too high.

          I also don't see how Google, Amazon, or any other company is in a position to address societal issues that are far removed from their c
      • I don't believe that even if you assume that a given labor force must match gender and racial demographics that any one business that fails to meet those criteria must be biased. If you were to assume that, you'd also have to argue that the NBA is horribly biased as they have a disproportionate number of black athletes relative to the population of the U.S. and no women at all. There are plenty of other professions where the numbers are similarly slanted such as the petroleum industry, nursing, commercial f

        • There are plenty of other professions where the numbers are similarly slanted

          You can't say that. The acceptable term is "epicanthically endowed".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jhon ( 241832 )

        "The accusation is, the general American population is 78% white, 12% black, 10% Hispanic, 2% Asian, 2% Arab, x% Jewish, 51% female. If your work force does not have the same percentages you are discriminating."

        Actually, the numbers are more like "73% white (including Hispanic) 12% blank, Asian 5%, 5% "other" and about 3% two more more mixed race.

        White non-hispanics are actually in the very low 60% range. In CA, white non-hispanics are in the mid 40% range. Births in CA of Hispanics are out pacing white n

      • The reason is, this argument has been used in the past to actively discriminate against the minorities. So it does not carry much weight among the general public. So Google is in this no-win situation.

        Nope, they're just malicious. There's a very easily winnable situation: hire the best people for the job and if the liberal extremists complain just ignore them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      The Diversity Overlords will never acquiesce to having their primary cudgel taken away from them.

    • Don't include information on race, gender, etc. on employment applications and you don't have to worry about excluding people because HR or hiring personnel are bigoted, whether actively or unconsciously.

      It is necessary for HR and hiring personnel to be bigoted . . . otherwise diversity cannot be achieved.

      Diversity is necessary for folks who cannot compete in a system based on equality.

      Diversity means that some people need to be treated "more equal" than others.

      I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

      That won't happen in a country ruled by diversity policies.

    • Yeah I know right! Changing the colour of your skin is trivial for the job interview.

      If it gets the point of the interview

      Ok you addressed it, but you don't seem to see the point. These are policies enacted by high-ups. The interview is irrelevant in the face of policy. They aren't looking for the best technical candidate in the first cut, and they aren't looking for them in the interview either.

    • Here's the easy solution to this problem. Don't include information on race, gender, etc. on employment applications and you don't have to worry about excluding people

      I think there is an even easier solution: encourage and even force Google and YouTube to live by the principles they advocate and support politically. Let them blacklist all white and Asian males in their hiring process and then let's see how well their business does with those kinds of policies in place.

      Perhaps Eric Schmid and Sundar Pichai c

    • Here's the easy solution to this problem. Don't include information on race, gender, etc. on employment applications and you don't have to worry about excluding people because HR or hiring personnel are bigoted, whether actively or unconsciously.

      Sounds easy at first but impossible in practice.

      Imagine an applicant fresh from college. The resume collection system removes the name and gender of the applicant and replaces it with a numeric identifier. Instead of "Jennifer Jones" it puts, "Applicant 79876". There are still schools that accept only men or women, if the applicant attended one of these schools then how can that be hidden? Is any mention of the name of the school removed? The college that people attended is important as some schools ha

    • It seems to me that people implementing racially discriminatory hiring practices should avoid using words like "purge" in emails. Note to Google HR: you might also want to watch your use of words and phrases like "cleanse", "purify", "rats", "vermin", "final solution" and the like. When used in that context, people tend to take them the wrong way.

  • I think this has gone too far. Fighting for equality of opportunities is one thing but being racist to achieve it is another.

    Reverse racism is simply racism it doesn't matter what group in targeted. Social justice isn't justice. Feminism is not about equality anymore it doesn't care about other genders it's only about women. People fought long hard against racism and inequality. The last thing we need is to find new victims (ie. Men, Caucasians and Asians this time around) .

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The lawsuit is quite interesting: https://www.scribd.com/documen... [scribd.com]

      It seems that Wilberg raised concerns about the hiring practices that his manager had introduced, along with other employees. For example, a black woman complained that she was only ever being asked to interview black candidates, which seems to be to make up a numerical requirement. If the claims here are to be believed then the hiring manager was incompetent and trying to cover it up with quotas.

      Google's HR sanctioned the manager and put a

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

        Google's HR sanctioned the manager and put a stop to the quotas. That may well save them from the discrimination claims, because the fixed it when it was reported.

        I wouldn't call that "fixed". They moved the manager to another role (still employed and still on the same team), and they did not stop with the quotas. Yes, they tried to delete internal references to it, but they also created a new team that only had diversity quotas. Besides, they still had the recruiter's performance review tied to the number of diversity hires and not the number of total hires.

        Of course at this stage it's all allegations, but discovery should reveal whether those can be substantiate

  • You're a WHITE MALE!
  • Youtube / Google brought this on themselves -- they got so rich and full of ideals (and swept up in the fad of corporations becoming social change agents) that they tried to turn a workplace into some utopian college campus where all ideas are free to be debated on company servers. It's a workplace. Stop debating the world's problems. trying to "make the world a better place", and do work, for godssake. Maybe, by the way, this is a signal that Google has a few too many people with free time on their han

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      ...So the smarter choice is to shutup about it while you're at work, advocate for change as your personal hobby at home, and leave your employer out of it. There's a reason the tired old rule exists about not talking politics or religion in polite company....

      You don't understand. It's not a hobby, it's a religion. It's how they know they're better than you. Without it, their shallow misanthropic lives would be seem meaningless — just an endless series of bitter score-settling and grievance dramatization that leaves them surrounded only by smug, unhappy people like themselves.

    • as always with a mega corp follow the money. This is all about cheaper labor. Women _are_ underrepresented in tech. The 'whys' of that aren't important to Google. What matters is there's an entire half of the population that could be trained up to work for them (thereby depressing wages and lowering costs) and isn't.

      Me? I made damn sure my kid didn't go into tech. Sure, any job can be over taken, but tech is one of the cheapest to train and therefore easiest to outsource to poorer countries where wages

  • I think we can all agree that Google and YouTube probably did this. If they didn’t do this exactly, they're basically saying they'd like to do it if they could get away with it.

    All applicants to Google and YouTube should say they "identify" as a lesbian refugee from Honduras named "Sofia Espinoza". After you're hired, you can say you had an epiphany and you now "identify" as who you were born as. You can change it back to Sofia the week before performance reviews. If they doubt you, call them raci

  • Lawsuit Says YouTube Hiring For Some Positions Excluded White and Asian Men.

    vs

    YouTube Hiring For Some Positions Excluded White and Asian Men, Lawsuit Says .

  • We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity. At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles

    Similarly, everything before “At the same time” is bull.

  • I'm a gay immigrant. I decided long ago that I don't want to work for companies that want to discriminate against me, and I'm not going to use nondiscrimination laws to force them too. Why would I want to work for a homophobic or xenophobic company? Why would I want to help them succeed in business?

    The same is also true for YouTube and Google. They might make an exception for a nominally white male if he is gay and an immigrant like me, but I am not going to make an exception for them.

  • Another person born on second base blames others when he can simply walk to third

  • A Google-CodeCademy award program [archive.org] offered $1,000 bonuses to teachers who got 10 or more high school kids to take a JavaScript course, but only counted students from "groups traditionally underrepresented in computer science (girls, or boys who identify as African American, Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native)."

  • Are they talking about asians or orientals? Just looking out for our British friends...

    If that upsets you, go smoke a fag and realize that not all cultures use the same word in the same way - your bigotry is showing.

  • 1) White men (and east asian men if I remember right) build something useful and successful
    2) Then blue haired feminist, blacks, latinos, lgbtaddaletterforyourpreferredsexualdeviance take over because of MUH feeling (and thanks to masochist laws)

    News at eleven.

  • Minorities, Behold! This is what success looks like Asians were not allowed to become citizens till recently, 1960s. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese who came to California during the gold rush were harassed, and their better claims were usurped, they were relegated to working on less productive claims, they were paid less for their gold, and when the gold rush ended they were mostly chased out of the country.

    In 1906 an Indian man named Bhagat Singh Thinde made the crazy argument that he was White, (He ar

