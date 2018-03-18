Ghana's Windows Blackboard Teacher And His Students Have a Rewarding Outcome (qz.com) 34
Quartz: A lot has changed in the life of Richard Appiah Akoto in the fortnight since he posted photos of himself on Facebook drawing a Microsoft Word processing window on a blackboard with multi-colored chalk, to teach his students about computers -- which the school did not have. The photos went viral on social media and media stories like Quartz's went all around the world. Akoto, 33, is the information and communication technology (ICT) teacher at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase, about two and half hours drive north of Ghana's second city, Kumasi. The school had no computers even though since 2011, 14 and 15-year-olds in Ghana are expected to write and pass a national exam (without which students cannot progress to high school) with ICT being one of the subjects.
The story of the school and Twitter pressure from prominent players in the African tech space drew a promise from Microsoft to "equip [Akoto] with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on." To fulfill this promise, the technology giant flew Akoto to Singapore this week where he is participating in the annual Microsoft Education Exchange.
The story of the school and Twitter pressure from prominent players in the African tech space drew a promise from Microsoft to "equip [Akoto] with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on." To fulfill this promise, the technology giant flew Akoto to Singapore this week where he is participating in the annual Microsoft Education Exchange.
Re: (Score:2)
At work we throw out perfectly good laptops because they are out of warranty,where do they go? In the big "electronics recycling" bin where they're damaged and ransacked for parts by the techhobos that roam the citys e-recycling bins for goodies. The amount of shit we throw out in America would probably furnish most 3rd world countries several times over with technology.
Re: Sad (Score:1)
OLPC was about making money. The scam played out, pockets were lined and new profitable opportunities have since ensued. Similar events are seen when NSF grants run out and researchers move on to the next shiney trend.
It was was never really about the children.
race skeptics assemble! (Score:2)
In before the racist ACs show up for this thread. It's probably already too late, except for the fact that it's Sunday morning so most of the racist ACs are probably in church right now.
That guy's got some skills (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Definitely. If you think about it, a teacher in the USA would simply project an image and have a cue to its purpose. On the other hand, this guy needed to completely memorize every glyph including its location and purpose. I hope he doesn't use a carriage return as a paragraph formatting technique
;)
Problem solved! (Score:1)
Thank goodness we've swung into action and comprehensively resolved this problem! See, Trump was entirely right that foreign aid and a functioning State Department are vestigial in this day and age.
Unless they also buy one for every student too. (Score:2)
They'd be better off sending him one of these, although I'm not sure why this particular kit costs as much as it does and not $45.
https://www.adafruit.com/produ... [adafruit.com]
Is the OLPC project still active? Haven't heard anything about them in ages.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
I think there will be more benefits in equipping them with RPIs rather than PCs. it fits the purpose in an educational context and you reach more with the same amount of money.
and yeah, M$ can still be the sponsor and preinstall the IoT version of their MalwareOS 10
Re: (Score:2)
So, what happens ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you going to bother being a racist, at least post with your ID. You fucking coward. Typical racist though. Will only say something when they are sure no one can figure out it was them. What a little bitch.
Ramming Microsoft down third-world throats (Score:2)
Viral marketing. (Score:2)
This story reeks of it.
*A* device? (Score:2)
That's nice, but donating one laptop seems...stingy? Very "thoughts and prayers"? A reasonable laptop is like $300, less for corporations, especially for a $90 billion dollar company.
Now they only need electricity and security... (Score:1)