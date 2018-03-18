Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ghana's Windows Blackboard Teacher And His Students Have a Rewarding Outcome (qz.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the little-things dept.
Quartz: A lot has changed in the life of Richard Appiah Akoto in the fortnight since he posted photos of himself on Facebook drawing a Microsoft Word processing window on a blackboard with multi-colored chalk, to teach his students about computers -- which the school did not have. The photos went viral on social media and media stories like Quartz's went all around the world. Akoto, 33, is the information and communication technology (ICT) teacher at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase, about two and half hours drive north of Ghana's second city, Kumasi. The school had no computers even though since 2011, 14 and 15-year-olds in Ghana are expected to write and pass a national exam (without which students cannot progress to high school) with ICT being one of the subjects.

The story of the school and Twitter pressure from prominent players in the African tech space drew a promise from Microsoft to "equip [Akoto] with a device from one of our partners, and access to our MCE program & free professional development resources on." To fulfill this promise, the technology giant flew Akoto to Singapore this week where he is participating in the annual Microsoft Education Exchange.

  • In before the racist ACs show up for this thread. It's probably already too late, except for the fact that it's Sunday morning so most of the racist ACs are probably in church right now.

  • his chalkboard diagrams looked pretty amazing. That's some serious dedication to his students. Glad they got computers. There's so many old PCs getting trashed that often just need a new drive or a few caps replaced.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Track07 ( 687820 )

      Definitely. If you think about it, a teacher in the USA would simply project an image and have a cue to its purpose. On the other hand, this guy needed to completely memorize every glyph including its location and purpose. I hope he doesn't use a carriage return as a paragraph formatting technique ;)

  • Thank goodness we've swung into action and comprehensively resolved this problem! See, Trump was entirely right that foreign aid and a functioning State Department are vestigial in this day and age.

  • They'd be better off sending him one of these, although I'm not sure why this particular kit costs as much as it does and not $45.

    https://www.adafruit.com/produ... [adafruit.com]

    Is the OLPC project still active? Haven't heard anything about them in ages.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by mohsel ( 2505642 )
      Totally agree.

      I think there will be more benefits in equipping them with RPIs rather than PCs. it fits the purpose in an educational context and you reach more with the same amount of money.
      and yeah, M$ can still be the sponsor and preinstall the IoT version of their MalwareOS 10
    • Even a raspberry pi requires a TV/monitor with an HDMI input, and a keyboard, and a mouse, and maybe speakers. It adds up.

  • ... to all those chalk-board drawings when Microsoft pushes a new Office version that moves all the controls around?

  • Teaching rote MSFT junk. Like in India, where it is some supposed "benefit" to receive free licenses and materials, it's an attempt to undermine the efforts of a society under the guise of assistance as benevolent market leader. Garbage.

  • This story reeks of it.

  • That's nice, but donating one laptop seems...stingy? Very "thoughts and prayers"? A reasonable laptop is like $300, less for corporations, especially for a $90 billion dollar company.

  • ...or the law of unintended consequences will take effect #TheGodsMustBeCrazy

