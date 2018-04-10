Emergency Alert Systems Used Across the US Can Be Easily Hijacked (helpnetsecurity.com) 19
A vulnerability affecting emergency alert systems supplied by ATI Systems, one of the leading suppliers of warning sirens in the USA, could be exploited remotely via radio frequencies to activate all the sirens and trigger false alarms. From a report: "We first found the vulnerability in San Francisco, and confirmed it in two other US locations including Sedgwick County, Wichita, Kansas," Balint Seeber, Director of Threat Research at Bastille, told Help Net Security. "Although we have not visited other locations to confirm the presence of the vulnerability, ATI Systems has customers in the US and overseas from the military, local government, educational and energy sectors.
"ATI features customers on its website around the US including One World Trade Center, WestPoint Military Academy and Entergy Nuclear Indian Point which are all in New York State, UMASS Amherst in Massachusetts, Eastern Arizona College, University of South Carolina and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, amongst others." The vulnerability stems from the fact that the radio protocol used to control the sirens is not secure: activation commands are sent "in the clear," i.e. no encryption is used.
"ATI features customers on its website around the US including One World Trade Center, WestPoint Military Academy and Entergy Nuclear Indian Point which are all in New York State, UMASS Amherst in Massachusetts, Eastern Arizona College, University of South Carolina and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, amongst others." The vulnerability stems from the fact that the radio protocol used to control the sirens is not secure: activation commands are sent "in the clear," i.e. no encryption is used.
Not news. They were meant to be easy to activate. (Score:1)
Nobody expected a proliferation of asshats would cause to be called into question the priorities of making emergency alert systems easily accessible.
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose you could use the same argument for the computer networks or your front door. Security is almost always bolted on later, after the asshats start moving in.
It will be fixed... at great public expense.... when the asshats start exploiting it.
Maybe they will be fixed, maybe not (Score:1)
Security is almost always bolted on later, after the asshats start moving in.
It will be fixed... at great public expense.... when the asshats start exploiting it.
Maybe they will.
Maybe enough asshats will be caught to deter those doing it for the lulz.
Maybe they will become obsolete and just be turned off, like analog cell services.
Re: (Score:1)
You paid extra for that feature. Sucker.
Re: (Score:2)
I had no problem turning off that "feature".
old news (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Cant be any worse (Score:3)