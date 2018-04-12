Firefox 11.0 For iOS Arrives With Tracking Protection On By Default (venturebeat.com) 7
The new version of Firefox 11.0 for iOS turns on tracking protection by default, lets you reorder your tabs, and adds a handful of iPad-specific features. The latest version is currently available via Apple's App Store. VentureBeat details the new features: Tracking protection means Firefox blocks website elements (ads, analytics trackers, and social share buttons) that could track you while you're surfing the web. It's almost like a built-in ad blocker, though it's really closer to browser add-ons like Ghostery and Privacy Badger because ads that don't track you are allowed through. The feature's blocking list, which is based on the tracking protection rules laid out by the anti-tracking startup Disconnect, is published under the General Public License and available on GitHub. The feature is great for privacy, but it also improves performance. Content loads faster for many websites, which translates into less data usage and better battery life. If tracking protection doesn't work well on a given site, just turn it off there and Firefox for iOS should remember your preference.
Tracking protection aside, iOS users can now reorder their tabs. Organizing your tabs is very straightforward: Long-press the specific tab and drag it either left or right. iPad users have gained two new features, as well. You can now share URLs by just dragging and dropping links to and from Firefox with any other iOS app. If you're in side-by-side view, just drag the link or tab into the other app. Otherwise, bring up the doc or app switcher, drag the link into the other app until it pulses, release the link, and the other app will open the link. Lastly, iPad users have gained a few more keyboard shorts, including the standard navigation keys from the desktop. There's also cursor navigation through the bookmarks and history results, an escape key in the URL bar, and easier tab tray navigation (try using the keyboard shortcut Command + Option + Tab to get to and from the tabs view).
No-Addons-Edition 11.0
About 6 months ago I bumped the default firefox tracking protection all the way up, and my web browsing experience has been faster and cleaner than it has been. The only downside has been sites that display messages saying "Hey, I see you are using an ad blocker!" I smugly say "No I'm not, you are serving garbage! Nevermind, I'll find another site!" I've had coworkers who poo-pood Firefox for a while asking me for help stopping creepy ads. I hope that other browsers follow suit, it might go a long ways
A lot of this is starting. With new malware using the same ad pathways back to the user.
The Atlantic's troubleshooting guide [theatlantic.com] deliberately treats users of tracking blockers the same as users of ad blockers, insistently referring to "ad or tracking blockers" in the same breath each time. The wording appears intentionally constructed to dodge "I want the ads, just not the tracking." My first guess is that ads that are not based on tracking users, such as those seen on Daring Fireball [daringfireball.net] and Read the Docs [readthedocs.io], have a CPM much lower than ads that are based on tracking users, and this lower CPM is lower t