Carbon Dioxide From Ships at Sea To Be Regulated For First Time (theguardian.com) 65
Carbon dioxide from ships at sea will be regulated for the first time following a historic agreement reached after two weeks of detailed talks in London. From a report: Shipping companies will halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 under the plan, brokered by the International Maritime Organization and binding across its 170 member states. The agreement will require a revolution among ships, which are overwhelmingly fuelled by heavy oils at present. In future, they will have to not only be more energy-efficient, but also make use of cleaner energy, in the form of batteries supplying electricity, solar and wind electricity generation, and perhaps even a return to sail in some cases, or more controversially to nuclear power, as some warships already use.
Environmental campaigners said the plan was not enough given the urgency of tackling climate change, though they welcomed the deal, which has taken decades of work. Greenhouse gas emissions from shipping and aviation were omitted from the 1997 Kyoto protocol and have been excluded from regulations on carbon ever since, even though shipping is used for 80% of global trade. Although shipping accounts for only about 2% of global carbon emissions, it has been a cause of particular concern, both because of the increased need for transport under the globalising economy and because many ships use dirty, carbon-rich fuels such as heavy diesel, which would be banned in many countries from onshore transport.
But now how will we bring back coal powered ships! (Score:2)
They do need wind, which isn't always available.
Just wait for someone to point out that is you use the wind you will somehow alter the natural balance of something, taking energy where the earth was using it, and then affecting something or other.
Some have brought that up for wave and tide generation .
How are you suggesting to create new steel then?
No, But the ones in power are, and are too interested in keeping their political position then to actually stand up for what is right.
And nothing about sulfur? (Score:5, Informative)
CO2 for planes would have been interesting.
CO2 for planes would have been interesting.
The California legislature already has plans to pass laws requiring all aircraft operating in California airspace to employ sails for propulsion, thereby using 100% renewable energy sources and eliminating their CO2 emissions.
The California legislature already has plans to pass laws requiring all aircraft operating in California airspace to employ sails for propulsion, thereby using 100% renewable energy sources and eliminating their CO2 emissions.
I cans ell you wind-powered airplanes (see that propeller at the front?) that should meet renewable energy mandates.
Re: (Score:3)
That's actually in the works. The Committee for Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is working on defining a standard. I'd heard the new standard wouldn't impact anything coming out over the next few years.
However the reality is that manufacturers continue to push for reduced fuel consumption as fuel is one of the most significant operating costs of an airline. No one is lining up to buy gas guzzling aircraft.
Haven't read the detailed text of the agreement, but it seems like even if they concentrate on CO2 it will just force the ships to clean up their sulfur emissions too anyway.
Given that we know oceanic emissions create storms (Score:1)
Given the scientific fact that satellite observations have shown that shipping routes have higher levels of various greenhouse gas emissions (N04, S02, C02, etc) and that storms along these routes are increasing in strength (not frequency, climate change mostly just increases the energy involved, not the patterns), this is a wise thing to cut back on.
Citation
UW News 2017-09-07 [washington.edu]
It's science.
Most-efficient means of transport... (Score:2)
You failed basic math didn't you?
If I double my efficiency, that means I use half as much fuel for the same amount of work.
Right, which you subsequently make up for with twice as much work.
You failed basic math didn't you?
At the same time you were failing basic economics, apparently.
Re: (Score:3)
The biggest container ships only need about 1 HP per container when they're underway. They beat rail by a considerable margin.
-jcr
Prop-driven aircraft aren't necessarily slow -- read about ducted fans.
In most "jet" aircraft today, the turbine doesn't provide much thrust itself, but drives a ducted turbofan. This ducted turbofan could be driven with a hydrogen-burning turbine, a methane-burning turbine, or even electrically.
Better yet, replace flights under 500-600 miles with higher-speed trains. Easy enough to power from an overhead wire with current technology, and at 150mph you're talking comparable travel times when you include b
You go after the largest achievable net reductions.
Globally 50 million tons of airfreight cargo are carried. Container ships alone carry 1.7 billion tons of cargo annually, and bulk container ships like ore carriers and tankers carry even more than that. You're going to have to achieve huge net increases in airplane efficiency to equal a marginal improvement in ship efficiency, and it's not like people have been ignoring aircraft.
Most-efficient doesn't mean optimally efficient or doesn't have more impact then less efficient methods.
So lets say a cargo ship can ship 1 ton of material 600 miles on 1 gallon gas. But a cargo ship may carry 150,000 tons of product, and travel for thousands of miles. That is a lot of fuel used. So it may be more efficient then other means, it is still a big polluter. And we shouldn't use the fact that is the most efficient as an excuse not to make it better.
nuclear power? Will they come with a full marine u (Score:2)
nuclear power? Will they come with a full marine unit or just rent a cops at low wages?
Actually, most international ships carry no guns. Didn't you pay attention to "Captain Phillips"? Somehow most shipping companies have decided that even in the face of modern piracy, no guns is safer than trigger-happy sailors.
but with nuclear you will need or Captain Phillips 2 will start with a dirty bomb
Nuclear propulsion (Score:2)
They could use thorium, which is safer than uranium.
Still dangerous since a notable percentage of ships can be counted on to sink. Doesn't really matter though since nuclear powered cargo ships [wikipedia.org] have been tried and they were not economically competitive. Thorium will not solve that problem. Plus insurance is a huge problem for civilian nuclear vessels.
You could design the ships in such a way that the last-ditch safety mechanism for the reactor would be to eject the core into the ocean, where it would have essentially infinite cooling.
And how do you plan to account for the now radioactive particles that will be conveniently spread throughout the ocean? Cooling is not the main problem with nuclear propulsion - pollution is.
Also don't most cargo ships employ their own private security anyway? Just arm them better against pirates.
Historically no,
32 years out (Score:2)
And they won't make that date either.
Exempted from Kyoto... LOL. What a joke. Not ratifying these shake down scam agreements is among the best and most admirable thing the US has ever done and the citizens of the US deserve credit for not being suckers.
Could have been stricter (Score:4, Informative)
The original proposal was a lot stricter. They wanted to go all green. Three countries where against it, so a compromise was needed. Those countries where Saudi Arabia, Brazil an the USofA, because they said it would be too hard to do.
Countries that actually build ships ( yes, some are build in the US as well) had no problem with it.
Of course the shipbuilding countries were OK with it - everybody has to retrofit their ships, or buy new ones, and the extra buried profit can be arbitrarily high, because they *have no choice, by fiat*.
Of course, this will also increase costs for basic good, like an extremely regressive tax, increasing the gap from rich too poor. Well done!
pfft, shipping costs are small percentage of cost of goods. get a grip
Of course, this will also increase costs for basic good, like an extremely regressive tax, increasing the gap from rich too poor. Well done!
Better to have more intense hurricanes and rising sea levels. That hits the rich in their oceanfront properties harder than the poor, so it's like a progressive tax!
I think you fail to consider that with climate change, definition of oceanfront property is not limited to houses currently build near the ocean.
Aaand the EU goes in to the lead! (Score:2)
...With a fleet of wind-powered cargo ships made of sustainable forest materials, based on ancestral proven designs.
Sail and nuclear ? (Score:1)
Could someone knowledgeable (As opposed as someone with opinions) tell us more technical details here ?
The experiments i heard about were with classical oil guzzling cargoes which used wind as an additional source of propulsion to decrease fuel consumption. Long ago i heard about experiments with big kites. It seemed cute but i haven't heard about them since. More recently i read about other ships using vertical cylindrical sail using the Magnus effect.
Each time the advertised fuel saving were modest. Not m
Nuclear power on a big ship would make sense if the cheap oil they currently burn is outlawed; really there's no other viable alternative. Sails on a big ship won't do anything, nor will batteries or solar panels.
This new regulation is nothing more than feel-good public relations anyway, they set the date so far out in the future nothing is going to change until it's time to kick the can down the road again.