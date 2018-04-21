What Happens When Restaurants Go Cashless (usatoday.com) 85
There's a new trend starting: restaurants that won't accept cash. USA Today reports: Restaurant owners say ordering is faster from customers who slap down plastic instead of dollars, cutting a few seconds out of the process. But most of the benefits appear to accrue to the restaurants: less time taken counting bills, reduced pilferage, no armored-car fees or fear of stickups. It's a risky strategy. For starters, upscale Millennials -- among the most coveted of diners because of their youth and affluence -- prefer to pay in cash, according to Bankrate.com data. Also, more than a third of Americans between the ages of 18 and 37 do not have a credit card. For customers, patronizing restaurants that don't take cash means one less payment option when they need a quick meal during an all-too-short lunch hour. Plus, it raises questions about whether it discriminates against cardless teens and the poor... A committee in Chicago is weighing Alderman Edward Burke's proposed requirement that merchants accept cash. Massachusetts has had a Discrimination Against Cash Buyers rule on the books since 1978... Lana Swartz, co-editor of the book Paid: Tales of Dongles, Checks, and Other Money Stuff, says "One of the cornerstones of American capitalism is everyone's money is equal."
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports: Many business owners would rather be cashless. Cash actually costs money -- banks charge fees for cash deposits and to handle coins... And counting and checking cash and preparing it for deposit takes up time a manager could spend with staff or customers... Millions of consumers use little or no cash. In a survey released last month by the financial services company Capital One, only 21 percent of 2,000 people questioned said cash was their most common way to pay for things. But going cashless isn't a slam-dunk. Some customers who want to use cash point to a statement on paper money: "This note is legal tender for all debts public and private." However, the Federal Reserve says on its website that private companies can make their own policies about cash unless there is a state law saying otherwise.
One Houston restauranteur changed his mind about going cashless, saying "You can't compete if you think you're going to create a whole set of rules and expect people to follow them." One Chicago restauranteur admits that "it has generated the most negative pushback of anything we've ever done," estimating revenue fell 2% just from angry cash customers who never returned.
But he persisted because his eight restaurants had experienced six burglaries, break-ins or armed robberies over the last eight years -- and got "dozens and dozens" of counterfeit bills from customers -- while by going cashless, he no longer has to pay for bank fees and armored car pickups.
Lower prices right? (Score:4, Interesting)
not as long as there are dummies willing to pay that much for a shot of cheap liquor and a cup of fruit juice
Cashless = No tips (Score:3, Interesting)
Seriously, when I don't pay cash, I literally never leave a tip. When the machine ask if I want to leave a tip, I just press Ok on 0.00$ to skip that and go quicker.
So pay your employees a living wage instead a relying on tips.
You must not eat in the same restaurant twice. I can only imagine what's happened to your food...
Yep. Jersey Mike's should tip ME for accepting those terrible excuses for sandwiches, really.
But come on... no tip at all in a sit-down place? You demand slave labor from your servers then, I take it?
Even a fas food place with all workers behind the counter, I still leave a tip as the people that work there get a lot more impact from whatever I give them than I have by keeping it. At least a few dollars.
If you can't or won't pay the tip (assuming the service is OK), you can't afford the meal. Go somewhere else.
I can't imagine why you avoid paying the tip when using a card. It seems as though you're being petty and hurting nobody but the lowest paid individual involved.
They lose my business (Score:1)
I have to disagree with those who assert it is possible to refuse to pay in cash.
When you go out to eat you are being extended credit paid at the end of the meal prior to leaving.
By the time you pay your check you are paying off a debt. They can't refuse payment of that debt in cash.
They can require payment up front in bitcakes or credit corns BEFORE serving you. The second they extend credit in the form of paying after the meal is the second they lose their right not to accept cash.
Where I live, the practice is that if the restaurant has a sign by the door that they accept only credit/debit cards and you still enter and order, then that counts as a "preexisting agreement" that you are supposed to pay with card.
That's legal wrangling for you but does not work with human behaviour. People miss those signs all the time.
Exactly, after you eat. Could refuse next time (Score:3)
> They can require payment up front in bitcakes or credit corns BEFORE serving you.
> By the time you pay your check you are paying off a debt.
> They can't refuse payment of that debt in cash.
Exactly. Before giving you the food they can say "we're not going to give you food until you give us a card.". Afterwards, if they don't like your payment offer, what can they do? They could sue you - and you could pay the judgement in cash
:) The judge would be annoyed with them, so you'd be sure to counter
Afterwards, if they don't like your payment offer, what can they do? They could sue you - and you could pay the judgement in cash
:)
They sue you. You cite the legal tender laws. They lose.
The law, as I understand it, is this:
- You agree to a purchase denominated in dollars.
- They deliver on their side, creating a debt on your side.
- You offer payment in Federal Reserve Notes.
- They either:
1) Accept the payment, settling the debt.
Credit Cards Charge Fees Too (Score:3)
cards take less than 5%
cash you need to pay people to count it, pick it up, do the bookkeeping, account for theft and pay the bank to accept your deposit
Cash costs money but credit cards take a lot more depending on the size of the purchase.
Indeed, because they add a lot of services into that "credit" side of it like for example travel insurance and kickbacks where customers appear to be "saving" money. In Europe there's actually a lot of alternative debit card systems run by the banks, like here in Norway there's "BankAxept". In Germany they have "Girocard". Without all the bells and whistles here in Norway at least they pay roughly $0.02/transaction, which is way below the cost of actually handling cash. So honestly, the only reason business
make the server pay for it! (Score:2)
make the server pay for it!
The real question (Score:3)
Failing electronic system (Score:3)
I've seen enough stories where the restaurant has a fault with their credit card system, and thus has an extremely long delay in processing them (assuming that they still get processed.)
If there's any major failure, which will happen when an ice storm causes scattered outages across the city, the restaurant has no way to receive income. Either they accept cash, or they don't get the day's income.
I've also went into a fast food restaurant which also had a cash register failure. They still did business using pen-and-paper, taking payments in cash, and thus didn't have to close down. Even if slightly slower or less reliable, it's as if the cashiers knew how to handle the situation.
They can use something like Square as a stopgap for those situations. There are dedicated cellular modems you can plug into your network to provide redundancy, as well.
Even though that has been stated many times, VISA and MC both have clear requirements for merchants during outages and downtime. You should be able to take the card as long as your POS system has power - the transaction will process later, you can call their call-centers by phone to process a purchase, you can write the card number on a special form and then process it later (or remember back when they had those slide-things, they still have those for embossed cards).
The problem is obviously your volume/thr
Depends... (Score:2)
If they make that clear before the fact, I walk out.
If they only make that clear when I'm ready to pay, I tip a penny. In cash.
Screw businesses that don't care about customers' privacy and anonymity.
I don't think big brother cares how many times you eat at Burger King and Chipotle. Do you also wear a disguise in public?
I don't want to live in a society where our location is tracked 24/7/365 whenever we buy food, gas, or other necessities. Cash = the ability for people to go off the grid and maintain their privacy.
I don't want to do business with anyone who's doing their part to erode that ability. Thus, I'll vote with my cash and pay cash.
It's not that I personally care about it, but I want to live in a world where people can run away and drop out of sight. It's an important safety valve against authoritarianism.
Do you have a cell phone? Are all your utilities paid in cash? Does your employer pay you in cash? Again nobody cares if you buy fast food or strippers with a card.
Where one lives is a matter of public record (property ownership record). Where one goes outside their home or travels to is not, but it will be if cash is done away with.
As far as a cell phone, I often don't carry mine when I leave the house, or leave it turned off/in airplane mode.
And yes, there are people (mainly illegal immigrants) that pay rent, get paid, basically do everything in cash. I'm thankful to them for maintaining the cash economy in the US, thus maintaining some small sliver of anonymity a
Murray doesn't know many loan sharks.
As far as "Big Brother" caring, what if hellth insurance companies (misspelling deliberate) start buying purchase data from credit card companies and restaurants? Eat at Burger King more than 2x last month? Cha-ching! Cha-ching! "Unhealthy diet surcharge."
Don't underestimate the ability of the corporatist state to control people's lives. Having all purchases tracked, tabulated, and stuck in a database increases that ability.
good thing for the ADC or it's prison as the only (Score:2)
good thing for the ADC or it's prison as the only place to get health coverage for some.
Actually, I'd like a Google Maps hack showing everyone nearby who has eaten at Chipotle in the last 3 days (ok who am I kidding, 36 hours) so I can stay way the hell away.
Screw businesses that don't care about customers' privacy and anonymity.
You can use only stolen credit cards. Problem solved.
Reasons... (Score:3)
I think you're making up sound bites. reality is that you can buy a major credit card companies gift card for $5 and up and it works like a credit card. oh look, poor people can go cashless too. guess you'll have to go back to twitter for more ideas on something to whine about
You seem to be the only person concerned about this. Was your aluminum foil purchased with cash as well?
It's the same thing as demanding a jacket/classy attire to enter certain restaurants. Yeah, they won't allow homeless people in.
Also, poor people generally have EBT cards which they can use and if you cater to millennial hipsters, you generally aren't catering to the poor anyway, you're selling $35 rolls of sushi.
Except the data shows those "millennial hipsters" prefer paying in cash. I mean, it's right in the summary.
If cash were required, I couldn't go there (Score:2)
I hate it when I get cash because I don't have an easy way to get rid of it. I bank with an online bank and have no means of depositing it. I have no cash in my wallet or coins in my pocket and haven't in ages. If forced to take change for some reason, I just tell the cashier to apply it to the next person's bill.
I've not seen a business that was cash only in years, but if one were, I wouldn't consider patronizing them.
Bank with a community bank/credit union; they'd be happy to take your deposits. Many have deals that allow you to use different banks' ATMs for free, so you can deposit and withdraw as needed.
Or just spend the cash the next time you buy groceries or whatever, what's the issue. You have to buy food, gas, etc at some point, right?
I AM Canadian! (Score:3)
I am Canadian. When I slap down money, it IS plastic.
So what's the plan (Score:3)
when dinner is finished, you hand your card to the wait staff and it's denied ?
I'm sorry, I don't have another card. Do you take cash ?
I prefer to use cash because every card compromise I've ever had ( including the latest chip cards ) have been wait staff at restaurants who simply copied what they needed from my card.
( They do it with gift cards too so use low denomination varieties so it gets used up in one go )
I don't have these issues with cash.
New fees for credit cards (Score:1)
Take away the banks fees for dealing with cash, and they'll just raise other fees to compensate.
It's all about tracking your every expense and earning.
Nope (Score:2)
when the system goes down you just bill servers (Score:2)
when the system goes down you just bill the servers for the free food or do you lock in diners for hours waiting for the card system to go back up?
you can do offline transactions with handheld POS machines. you slide the card and do the transaction manually, then it prints the receipt with a longer blank area, place it above the card and rub something so the thermal paper picks up the embossed numbers.
some debit cards, like most of the ones here in Argentina, don't have raised numbers. they very explicitly say, on the front of the card, ELECTRONIC USE ONLY. So if the system is down, it's done. You can't use the card.
I worked at a restaurant being targeted (Score:2)
Being cashless is a big plus for the employees at 24 hour restaurants.
No worry about restaurants that don't take cash. (Score:1)
1. If the power fails, any burden falls on them to handle it.
2. Servers will always accept a cash tip. And unless they've screwed up royally, my tip is as close to 20% as I can manage.
Some Card, Some Cash (Score:2)
When I eat in a restaurant, I usually pay for my meal with a credit card. However, I never charge a tip. Instead, I always leave a cash tip.
Why? There are several reasons.
Some restaurants divide charged tips, giving some of it to the non-service employees such as cooks and dishwashers. That way, the owner does not have to pay everyone the legal minimum wage. This practice was prohibited by the Obama administration but reinstated by Trump. I give a cash tip in an attempt to provide my server the full a