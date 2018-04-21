Kurzweil Predicts Universal Basic Incomes Worldwide Within 20 Years (hackernoon.com) 37
Google's director of engineering Ray Kurzweil made a startling prediction at the 2018 TED conference. Hacker Noon reports: "In the early 2030s, we'll have universal basic income in the developed world, and worldwide by the end of the 2030s. You'll be able to live very well on that. The primary concern will be meaning and purpose," he said onstage at the annual event...
Kurzweil believes that by 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence. It's not inconceivable then that AI will be distributing UBI to humans based on algorithms that are capable of crunching numbers in ways we cannot follow. Indeed, what we call the "State" in even just 10 years time may have been transformed by AI and blockchain tech in a way whereby even our experience of consensus decision making and democracy itself may have evolved.
Kurzweil believes that by 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence. It's not inconceivable then that AI will be distributing UBI to humans based on algorithms that are capable of crunching numbers in ways we cannot follow. Indeed, what we call the "State" in even just 10 years time may have been transformed by AI and blockchain tech in a way whereby even our experience of consensus decision making and democracy itself may have evolved.
His overly optimistic predictions... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Remember ”curve jumping” and the continuation of Moore’s law out to the 2050s? Nah, me neither but they are classic Kurzweil. He should come round explain them to my four-year old 4770s that it is still not worth upgrading because performance has gone sideways.
Time (Score:4, Interesting)
I think he could well be right, but I also think he has the timeline very wrong. 200 years, sure. 100, maybe, although I'm not convinced. But 20? No, I will bet anything that won't be the case.
In the oil crisis in the early 70s, the prediction was that we were going to all be on non-oil heating and transportation well before the turn of the century. Didn't happen. I think it still will, but things just turn around that quickly. Even seriously disruptive technologies like the steam engine and factory machines took generations to take over. Rum wasn't brewed in a day.
Re: (Score:1)
Think you meant "don't turn around that quickly," and I agree. Things seem to happen a bit quicker nowadays than before, but not that quick. Human level AI in 9 years is ridiculous, but everyone in the AI realm is overselling right now.
I find all of his "predictions" outrageous (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Agreed. Smart guy, but overly optimistic. Maybe human-level AI will exist in 50 years, though I'm not really sure that's the right goal, nor am I sure they can actually be compared.
Even if we agreed we wanted it (Score:5, Funny)
Then some clown (probably Steve Urkel) would somehow get elected and unexpectedly negotiate a peace with the robots.
Re: (Score:2)
When automation drives people out of work it will be cheaper to EXTERMINATE THEM than it will to keep them alive on UBI
No need to exterminate, per se. Remember that we've always been at war with Eurasia.
Linear thinking (Score:2)
Linear thinking is belief that what exist today will exist tomorrow, only stronger. Funny that he's Google's director of engineering.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure (Score:1)
Just create money out of thin air. More like increase taxes on the working class to pay for this "experiment" that only billionaires and poor people seem to love.
More Silicon Valley echo chamber bubble (Score:1)
Seriously, this guy has been smoking the SoCal stuff a bit too much. He does realize 2030 is just 12 years away, right? And that such a major global economic shift in such a short period of time over so many different types of economies and governments is unlikely to the point of ridiculous?
Ray, get out of your bubble and go visit the Real World. I'm sure UBI looks fantastic to liberals in SoCal. To pretty much everyone else it looks either stupid, impractical, unsustainable, or a combo of all three.
Rationality is not rewarded (Score:2)
If he made rational, sensible predictions they wouldn't make the news. You make news by predicting outlandish things that are carefully calculated to be exactly what the news reporters want to hear.
Renewable quantum atomic blockchain! (Score:3)
?! really? (Score:1)
I'll believe this when I see it. I think it's far more likely that in 20 years the relative peace and prosperity that we see today will have broken down somewhat into less functional economies, societies, public infrastructure systems, etc. and that a small global overclass will live in relative comfort still tended to mostly by humans while the bulk of the populations around the globe continue more or less on the path that they are now.
I can see universal basic incomes happening eventually, but not in 20 y
What is the difference between this and communism? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Communism involves ownership of the 'means of production'. Theoretically by 'the workers', in practice by 'the state'.
First, there are almost no workers in Kurtzwell's vision, mostly just recipients. Communism's entire distinction between workers and capital becomes redundant. Second, Kurtzwell was unclear here but I suspect in his vision the AI resources are owned neither by the state nor by the few people working on them - his UBI is probably funded by taxation?
Regardless of formalities, humans become an
please stop posting (Score:2)
My question is how do we overcome opposition (Score:2)
And... clearly, we've reached "peak Kurzweil" (Score:2)
You'll be able to live very well on that.
We've reached "peak Kurzweil;" someone shut this naive moron up.