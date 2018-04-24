Senate Confirms Trump's Pick for NSA, Cyber Command (politico.com) 30
An anonymous reader shares a report: The Senate Tuesday quietly confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. U.S. Army Cyber Command chief Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone was unanimously confirmed by voice vote to serve as the "dual-hat" leader of both organizations. The two have shared a leader since the Pentagon established Cyber Command in 2009. He will replace retiring Navy Adm. Mike Rogers after a nearly four-year term. The Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees both previously approved Nakasone's nomination by voice vote.
The Senate Tuesday quietly confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee...
What do you mean 'quietly'? Are you implying that they were trying to hide it? I hate how news organizations have started using this phrase haphazardly to try to make it seem like something nefarious is going on...
Boring position, boring nominee, boring committee hearings, boring vote. Of course it was quiet.
"Quietly" here means "without objection". It would do you wonders to brush up on your language comprehension skills.
There could well be something nefarious about this as when both the Democrats and Republics agree on something (see the Patriot Act for example), it usually does a really good job of completely fucking over the electorate.
Like with FOSTA that was co-sponsored by 27 Democratic and Republican senators, but more Republicans voted against it than we did. It killed personals and craigslist and is continuing to harm many other web sites.
Found the article I remembered from January that first mentioned him as a possible replacement:
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/05/nsa-mike-rogers-to-retire-267634 [politico.com]
Sounds like Trump didn't give them enough time to fully research this guy before forcing the vote.
USA Cyber command [wikipedia.org], which was started in 2009, is really just an arm of the NSA. It makes perfect sense from a political view point for the lead of the NSA to also oversee the Cyber command. One counter argument to this might be that Cyber command is/was intended to be defensive focused while the NSA is focused on all communication intelligence both offensive and defensive. At some level there is likely to be some management structure that is only Cyber Command focused. This story is likely a non-event.
So that just means we don't get to know who voted for this guy, or even if there were enough votes for him to carry.
When you thought things were getting bad with this admin, their legislative buddies pull another stinker on us. If they had the votes and were confident in the nominee a voice vote wouldn't be necessary. If this guy really was that good, being on record for him wouldn't be an albatross around anyone's neck. But here we are.
So that just means we don't get to know who voted for this guy, or even if there were enough votes for him to carry.
No, it means the guy was confirmed overwhelmingly (the article states it was unanimous). Congress will do voice votes when there's no serious opposition to the matter at hand. If a Senator didn't like him, that Senator could have raised an objection and forced a on-the-record vote. That didn't happen, so you can assume that everyone present in Senate was fine with him.
It doesn't take a rocket surgeon to run NASA, but really?
Couldn't they find ANYONE else to run it?
As it stands, only about a quarter of the age eligible population is able to join the armed forces. If Cyber Command had become its own service then they could have opened recruiting to anyone who was willing to do the work, study hard, and become a member. As it stands, the ranks will be closed to those who are not a member of the physical elite.
Are we for or against this nomination, or do we not care?
On the other hand, any time Congress agrees on something without any contention makes me feel, as a citizen, that I'm about to get bent over and rammed hard from behind.
That is a graphic but very accurate way of putting. I will admit I know nothing about this appointment or that it was even pending today.