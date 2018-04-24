CIA Plans To Replace Spies With AI (thenextweb.com) 27
Human spies could soon be relics of the past. Dawn Meyerriecks, CIA's deputy director for technology development, recently told an audience at an intelligence conference in Florida that CIA was adapting to a new landscape where its primary adversary is a machine, not a foreign agent. From a report: Meyerriecks, speaking to CNN after the conference, said other countries have relied on AI to track enemy agents for years. She went on to explain the difficulties encountered by current CIA spies trying to live under an assumed identity in the era of digital tracking and social media, indicating the modern world is becoming an inhospitable environment to human spies. But the CIA isn't about to give up. America's oldest spy agency is transforming from the kind of outfit that sends people around the globe to gather information, to the type that uses computers to accomplish the same task more efficiently. This transition from humans to computers is something the CIA has spent more than 30 years preparing for.
The CIA being the CIA, it's a good policy to let other countries think that they are dispensing with their human spies if, in fact, they aren't (so they receive less scrutiny). It's also an advantage to paralyze enemy's use of technology by making them paranoid. Or to cause them to give away the location of sensitive data by clumsily trying to protect it against a new threat. And if the enemy doesn't respond that way, then the CIA can continue development and reap the actual benefits of wielding AI agains
"...difficulties encountered by current CIA spies trying to live under an assumed identity in the era of digital tracking and social media...the modern world is becoming an inhospitable environment to human spies."
Hope standing by and allowing social media to violently fuck over the concept of privacy while granting those mega-corps Too Big To Fail status was worth it for all those who are now struggling in this "inhospitable" environment...
Seriously, who believes this tripe? No human spies eh? Yea... Not going to happen.. Just like taking the pilot out of fighter aircraft isn't going to happen. Sure, SOME activities will be automated, but humans are going to be a part of these activities for as long as more than one human is alive.. I know it sounds tempting and the common wisdom is AI will take over all sorts of complex
