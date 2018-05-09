States Turn To an Unproven Method of Execution: Nitrogen Gas (nytimes.com) 67
States are reportedly turning to nitrogen gas to carry out the death penalty. "Oklahoma, Alabama and Mississippi have authorized nitrogen for executions and are developing protocols to use it, which represents a leap into the unknown," reports The New York Times. "There is no scientific data on executing people with nitrogen, leading some experts to question whether states, in trying to solve old problems, may create new ones." Slashdot reader schwit1 shares an excerpt from a report via The New York Times: What little is known about human death by nitrogen comes from industrial and medical accidents and its use in suicide. In accidents, when people have been exposed to high levels of nitrogen and little air in an enclosed space, they have died quickly. In some cases co-workers who rushed in to rescue them also collapsed and died. Nitrogen itself is not poisonous, but someone who inhales it, with no air, will pass out quickly, probably in less than a minute, and die soon after -- from lack of oxygen. The same is true of other physiologically inert gases, including helium and argon, which kill only by replacing oxygen.
Death from nitrogen is thought to be painless. It should prevent the condition that causes feelings of suffocation: the buildup of carbon dioxide from not being able to exhale. Humans are highly sensitive to carbon dioxide -- too much brings on the panicky feeling of not being able to breathe. Somewhat surprisingly, the lack of oxygen doesn't trigger that same reflex. Someone breathing pure nitrogen can still exhale carbon dioxide and therefore should not have the sensation of smothering.
Use helium gas.
Then at least death row inmates could turn their last minutes into a comedy skit, should they wish.
Not a fan of the death penalty but if you're going to check-out, be it by choice or inflicted then this is one of the nicest ways to go (& cheap/simple). Light headed & pass out. Helium balloons work too but you need a mask to keep the thing in place.
What's good for CO2 scrubbing? A simple balloon rebreather & CO2 absorber should do the job if a bit slower while the O2 converts. I guess I'm coming at this problem from the euthanasia angle rather than the "kill our citizens" one... Not speaking from experience realise...
;) [well I think we've all gone light-headed with the Helium thing]
>Death penalty by helium makes more sense.
More than... nitrogen? Why? Nitrogen is far cheaper and easier to acquire and contain, and no less effective - it's not the gas that kills you after all, it's the lack of oxygen.
Plus, should you have any last words to impart, nitrogen lets you speak normally.
used helium gas to assist his patients who wanted to commit suicide. I believe it is still used by organizations such as Dignitas for the same purpose.
Yep. As long as neutral gas comes in and CO2 goes out, everything seems hunky dory until you get light headed, pass out, and die. And likely still seems great during that process.
Long time ago I hung out with an AWACS guy who had to drill on O2 deprivation, learning how to recognize it, how long his mental faculties held up, and practicing how to get the airplane set on a course to 10,000 ft before he passed out. Said it was the #1 choice of his when it was time to go.
Maybe someone similar was flying for Malaysian Airlines when MH370 happened.
This has been experienced thousands of times in places like Air Force training. They live and talk about passing out as either sudden or quite enjoyable. So yes it works fast and painless. HOWEVER you must still question WHY KILL?
There are many fast and painless methods, a slaughter house probably could give pointers - but people aren't food animals SO WHY KILL?
Because cavemen. And also lying about it, because "punishment" is something you can walk away from. This is revenge and savagery.
Unfortunately, it turns out our courts get the determination wrong more often than they should.
Once they're dead, it's a bit late to apologize.
Using an unproven means is a clear ethics violation. Where are the double-blind clinical trials?.
This story leads me to a very humorous event at work. While working on a A/C system, I noted to an inspector that the dry nitrogen in the system (used to pressure test the pipes) needed to be released into the atmosphere. This A/C was for a temporary building in the middle of a wide open yard for a power company.
Well this idea.....releasing a gas into the atmosphere was enough to trigger multiple phone calls, and eventually a 4 week delay, since there was about 3 very important meetings about this deadly co
You know what? If I was condemned to death, I'd want a pullet through the head. That's VERY quick and painless.
If a state is callous enough to consider the killing of human beings an acceptable form of punishnment, why is it so fixated on killing them by pumping them full of chemicals or gasses?
If the state officials want to sanitize the act of murdering a human being, all they have to do is stick them into a box with some kind of automated mechanism to fire a bullet through the person's head inside the box
I'd never thought of using chickens for this purpose
...
1 - you're trying to come up with a way to efficiently off people
2 - you're constantly screeching about how fentanyl is instant death
Many a scuba diver knows Nitrogen Narcosis and Nitrogen death.
Nothing misterious about it...
Is a well proven method. And humane at that.
If I ever make my own Kevorkian machine, this is my chosen method.
you could start with N2O and slowly change to pure N,
and laugh yourself to death.