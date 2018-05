States Turn To an Unproven Method of Execution: Nitrogen Gas

States are reportedly turning to nitrogen gas to carry out the death penalty . "Oklahoma, Alabama and Mississippi have authorized nitrogen for executions and are developing protocols to use it, which represents a leap into the unknown," reports The New York Times. "There is no scientific data on executing people with nitrogen, leading some experts to question whether states, in trying to solve old problems, may create new ones." Slashdot reader schwit1 shares an excerpt from a report via The New York Times: