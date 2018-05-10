Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Australia The Almighty Buck Government

Australia To Ban Cash Purchases Over $10,000 (theguardian.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the your-money's-no-good-here dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader skegg writes: Last night was federal budget night in Australia, and one of the announcements means Australians will face a crackdown on cash-in-hand payments in an attempt by the government to reduce money laundering and tax evasion. The government has turned its attention to the "black economy" in an attempt to raise billions of extra dollars and intends to limit cash payments for purchase goods and services to $10,000.
The financial services minister argues that currently the status quo "gives some businesses an unfair competitive advantage."

Australia To Ban Cash Purchases Over $10,000

