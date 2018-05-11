London Plans To Ban Junk Food Advertising On Public Transport (bloomberg.com) 28
Junk food advertising could be banned from the entire Transport for London network under proposals announced by Mayor Sadiq Khan, as he tries to tackle rising levels of childhood obesity in the city. From a report: "I want to reduce the influence and pressure that can be put on children and families to make unhealthy choices," Khan said in a statement announcing the proposals to ban advertisements for unhealthy food and drink on London's trains, buses and bus shelters. The mayor also proposed a ban on new hot food takeaway stores opening within 400 meters of schools.
London has one of the highest childhood obesity rates in Europe -- nearly 40 percent of 10-11 year-olds in the capital are overweight or obese, according to the statement. Children from poorer areas are disproportionately affected by the "obesity epidemic," Khan said, adding that young people from Barking and Dagenham in East London are almost twice as likely to be overweight as children from the upmarket Richmond neighborhood.
Maybe Sadiq could start with banning ads for political junk ideology, like his own, which leads to far more deaths like encouraging boys to NOT be athletic or active leading to... obesity.
But I'm torn...is it really the government's business to play nanny, and try to prevent stupid people from behaving stupidly?
I mean, in this day in age....does not pretty much everyone not already know that pre-processed junk food is bad for you? That overeating processed carbs and SUGAR will cause obesity?
Is it that somehow, the general public is now so fucking stupid they don't know this, and that these subway ads sway their be
But I'm torn...is it really the government's business to play nanny, and try to prevent stupid people from behaving stupidly?
If you expect the government to pay for the consequences, they should also have the right to prevent.
Well, I don't expect the government to pay for the consequences....
At least in the US.....and if the UK is like the US, I wish they'd stop subsidizing the farming and mass production of the very foods that are causing the obesity epidemics in our nations...and others around they world.
But I'm torn...is it really the government's business to play nanny, and try to prevent stupid people from behaving stupidly?
I think it's a legitimate function of government to prevent corporations from preying on the unwary public, especially those who aren't otherwise well-informed.
McDonalds -> baaaaaaaad, baaaaaaaaaan'd
Original British Fish&Chips -> Keep Calm and continue stuffin' your face
Sadiq Khan is an inbred moron. (Score:2, Insightful)
Terrorism? "Oh. We'll just have to GET USED TO IT!" You know, like they do in 3rd world hell-holes where terror attacks are a daily thing.
Rape gangs? *TUMBLEWEEDS*
Police are ineffectual fops because criminals are ARMED and they AREN'T? And have to wait, sometimes for HOURS, for armed backup? *CRICKETS*
Violent crime going through the roof? "NOBODY NEEDS A KNIFE!" And then they arrest a guy with a potato peeler.
Fast Food? "OMGWTFBBQ! The evil has revealed itself! GET THEE BEHIND ME SATAN!"
Just fuck
A bit of overreach (Score:2)
At that point you're classifying categories of comfort food as 'junk'. How long is it until chocolate is also junk food? Junk food is only dangerous by over indulgence. Smoking however is deliberate damage to the lungs, even if 'moderated' just like alcohol is to the brain.
Woman laughing alone with salad.
Google it.
oh my god.
this essentially groups junk food with cigarettes
With heart disease and stroke both outnumbering lung cancer as national diseases, that's not a bad idea.
Junk food is only dangerous by over indulgence
Junk food is carefully designed to promote over indulgence.
except "junk food" is not the problem causing that heart disease and stroke. you're wrong spouting that phrase off.
instead the still legal to advertise processed foods being eaten as the main course are.
junk food snacks are not the problem. not in the UK, not anywhere else
If the goal is to get people to stop seeing Ads for junk food, then when they board the subway, have someone who hands each person some junk food they can eat to keep them distracted from the ads you don't want them to see.
Simple solution. Now there is no need to bank junk food ads. Nobody would watch them. Everyone too distracted with the junk food they're eating.
