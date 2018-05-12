H-1B Visa Alternative 'OPT' Grew 400 Percent In Eight Years, Report Finds 18
theodp writes: Almost 1.5 million foreign students have been allowed to stay and work in the U.S. after graduation as part of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which is now larger than the controversial H-1B program (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). According to new Pew Research analysis of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the number of students authorized to work under OPT has grown 400% since the federal government in 2008 increased the amount of time graduates with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees could remain in the United States and work. More than half of those working under OPT from 2004 to 2016 were in STEM fields, Pew found, and as a result, were eligible for the so-called STEM extension.
The OPT program added a 17-month STEM extension in 2008, shortly after Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates suggested it in testimony to Congress after complaining that the cap for the H-1B program had caused a serious disruption in the flow of talented STEM graduates to U.S. companies. In 2016, another 12-month extension was added after a Federal judge threatened to torpedo the STEM extension program, saying it "appears to have been adopted directly from the unanimous suggestions by Microsoft and similar industry groups." In its Top Ten Tech Issues for 2018, Microsoft expressed "concern that in 2018 the White House will announce a rollback of the extended period of Optional Practical Training for STEM graduates." Pew also took note of allegations that "visa mills" have sprung up in response to demand driven by the OPT program.
Thing is, I don't see anything changing. Folks voted for Trump because he said he'd stop all this crap, and now he supports TPP, DACA, and literally told his supporters he wanted workers to come i
Bernie would have done the same. Much of the Trump Administration is Bush people. Much of Bernie's would have been Obama and Clinton people. Trump is relatively hostile to tech CEOs wanting to expand immigration. Obama's administration had weekly meetings with their lobbyists.
Interesting. It sounds like you're saying the Presidential election is but a spoof of democracy that rather falsely reassures the electorate that they're actually in charge of who runs the government. If that's true, the people who really hold the power control the bureaucrats, rather than the elected officials... makes sense, since appointment might be easier to control than election.
What we need is folks to stop giving a crap about pointless shit (Guns, Abortion, Gay Marriage, you know, wedge issues) and pay attention to the economy. But good luck with that.
While I do agree with most of your post, I strongly disagree that the second amendment is "pointless shit".
I don't own any guns (unless you count paintball, and even then, none that work), but I will never vote for any politician that interferes with the right to own a gun. I don't even much care for gun regulation. I consider it our right (and responsibility unless you have a good reason otherwise, like an autistic child) to own a gun and be prepared to use it in defense of our Constitution (notice I didn
I really struggle to believe there is a shortage of workers in STEM in the US at all. I really think this is all about forcing down wages.
Just my 2 cents
It keeps unions down in the USA. Thats great for the brand and its wealth.
Nations send their best to the USA so their own workforces don't have a few of their best every generation working for the US brands.
That allows the US to stay super competitive in some strange way? By removing the best from other nations and getting them to work in USA?
Lawyers help US brands place the international workers and ensure the US gov accepts t
H-1B visas are good as long as you work for the sponsoring employer;
but, when the worker departs the sponsor, he has to find employment with another company qualified to use imported labor, seek a status change, marry a local princess, or depart the country.
Optional Practical Training [wikipedia.org] applies initially as an extension to students with F-1 Visas, [wikipedia.org] although several extensions have been approved in recent years.