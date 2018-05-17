Investors Have Placed $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Offerings Rampant With Red Flags For Fraud (cnbc.com) 23
Investors have sent $1 billion into digital coin projects that flash warning signs for fraud, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The revelation comes a day after the SEC created its own fake ICO to teach investors a lesson. From a report: In a review of 1,450 digital coin offerings, the Journal said it found 271 bore red flags such as plagiarized documents or fake executive information. Investors have already claimed losses of up to $273 million in these projects, the newspaper said, according to lawsuits and regulatory actions. The coin sales, or "initial coin offerings," give investors the chance to buy into a new digital token while letting developers get easy access to funding. The process may be a little too easy for many projects that are unproven or outright scams.
Coin offerings have raised roughly $9.8 billion in the two years through mid-March, according to financial research firm Autonomous Next. The Journal found widespread plagiarism in 111 projects' online whitepapers, including word-for-word copies of marketing plans and technical features.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh yeah? (Score:2)
Well I'll make my own scam coin! With blackjack and hookers!
What tipped you off? (Score:2)
The article continues...
"The Journal found the other 1179 offerings bore red flags such as THEY WERE DIGITAL COIN OFFERINGS."
Seriously, if you ever thought the story of Jack and his magic beans was fiction, just look at these digital magic beans.
"As seen on TV" (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The best was the Obama inauguration commemorative coins. Four for $30.
They were nickels with stickers attached.
It is an immoral act to let a sucker keep his money.
Re: (Score:2)
More and more all these various 'cryptocurrencies' are starting to remind me of the 'limited edition gold coins' and 'collectible coins' sold on the x.2 and x.3 (and so on) broadcast TV channels.
Yes! Sell me a Ginsu Knife and Spiral Slicer Coin!
These processes existed way back in the 70's!
Fools and Money (Score:3)
You don't have to be smart to be Rich.
But it helps if you want to keep it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a great tax savings plan:
Set up your own scammy ICO in a fake name.
Buy it all up yourself.
Transfer the cash to the Cayman Islands.
Reveal the ICO to be a scam, and claim the losses on your taxes.
Profit!
I have this terrible feeling in my gut that all this speculation will incite yet another banking crisis. In order to avoid complete devastation, the government will do a bailout.
Guess who gets to pay for the speculators losses . . . ?
I have an inital tulip offering (Score:1)
oh the inhumanity (Score:2)
The World's Largest Pyramid Scheme (Score:1)
"It's not a pyramid scheme, Frank! It's an inverse wealth funnel!"
Re: (Score:1)
Do any "real" coins work this way? (Score:2)
I interrupt the regularly scheduled nay-saying and fun-poking for a question.
Are there any real, legitimate crypto-coins that got started by an initial offering?
I'm not Bitcoin expert, but my impression was you can only get coins from "Bitcoin" through mining. Private parties will sell bitcoin or exchange them for goods and services, but if you want coin directly from "Bitcoin" or where ever coins originate, to be the first owner of a bitcoin, you must mine it. You cannot buy it.