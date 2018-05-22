Sony In $2.3 Billion Deal For EMI, Becomes World's Biggest Music Publisher 9
Sony said on Tuesday it would pay about $2.3 billion to gain control of EMI, becoming the world's largest music publisher in an industry that has found new life on the back of streaming services. Reuters reports: The acquisition is the biggest strategic move yet by new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and gives Sony a catalogue of more than 2 million songs from artists such as Kanye West, Sam Smith and Sia. The deal is part of Yoshida's mission to make revenue streams more stable with rights to entertainment content -- a strategy that follows a major revamp by his predecessor which shifted Sony's focus away from low-margin consumer electronics.
The spread of the internet led to a shrinking of the music market from around 1999 to 2014, Yoshida said, but added that has turned around with the growth of fixed-price music streaming services. The deal values EMI Music Publishing at $4.75 billion including debt, more than double the $2.2 billion value given in 2011 when a consortium led by Sony won bidding rights for the company. EMI currently commands 15 percent of the music publishing industry which combined with its Sony ATV business would make the Japanese giant the industry leader with market share of 26 percent, a company spokesman said.
They made their name making amazing hardware... I saved for months until I got the Walkman that was barely bigger than the cassette itself.. I had Trinitron monitor, Trinitron TV..Sony VCR. Their stuff was very capable of triggering the drools and the gimmie-gimmies. 70's and 80's.. yeah. Droolworthy kit.
...and then, about 20 years ago, they abandoned electronics. Their stuff became cheap, derivative. No longer bleeding edge.
I read Morita's book on Sony. I'm left wondering "So, where did Sony go?" I
I gave up on music (Score:2)
Compacting (Score:2)
Disney buying Fox, Sony buying EMI, T-Mobile merging with Sprint. Who needs competition?