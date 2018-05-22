Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sony Businesses Music The Almighty Buck

Sony In $2.3 Billion Deal For EMI, Becomes World's Biggest Music Publisher 9

Posted by BeauHD from the there-is-a-new-sheriff-in-town dept.
Sony said on Tuesday it would pay about $2.3 billion to gain control of EMI, becoming the world's largest music publisher in an industry that has found new life on the back of streaming services. Reuters reports: The acquisition is the biggest strategic move yet by new CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and gives Sony a catalogue of more than 2 million songs from artists such as Kanye West, Sam Smith and Sia. The deal is part of Yoshida's mission to make revenue streams more stable with rights to entertainment content -- a strategy that follows a major revamp by his predecessor which shifted Sony's focus away from low-margin consumer electronics.

The spread of the internet led to a shrinking of the music market from around 1999 to 2014, Yoshida said, but added that has turned around with the growth of fixed-price music streaming services. The deal values EMI Music Publishing at $4.75 billion including debt, more than double the $2.2 billion value given in 2011 when a consortium led by Sony won bidding rights for the company. EMI currently commands 15 percent of the music publishing industry which combined with its Sony ATV business would make the Japanese giant the industry leader with market share of 26 percent, a company spokesman said.

Sony In $2.3 Billion Deal For EMI, Becomes World's Biggest Music Publisher More | Reply

Sony In $2.3 Billion Deal For EMI, Becomes World's Biggest Music Publisher

Comments Filter:

  • They made their name making amazing hardware... I saved for months until I got the Walkman that was barely bigger than the cassette itself.. I had Trinitron monitor, Trinitron TV..Sony VCR. Their stuff was very capable of triggering the drools and the gimmie-gimmies. 70's and 80's.. yeah. Droolworthy kit. ...and then, about 20 years ago, they abandoned electronics. Their stuff became cheap, derivative. No longer bleeding edge.

    I read Morita's book on Sony. I'm left wondering "So, where did Sony go?" I

    • Companies follow a pattern: 1-Do great stuff and make money. 2-try to make more money without more effort. 3-coast on your brand name, sucking all the life out of the corporation before you leave with your golden parachute.
  • it's too much trouble to find nowadays. I miss the heyday of eMusic when I got 70 songs for $20/mo. I could pull 7 or 8 albums, most of which were crap but a few were great. Then they decided to go all in on competing with Apple (they're big in Europe) and raised prices to $0.99 cents a song. That makes music sampling and finding new bands a lot harder. I could drive down to my local record store.... 40 miles away. Haven't had much luck on youtube either. It doesn't help that I'm old and the kind of music I

  • Disney buying Fox, Sony buying EMI, T-Mobile merging with Sprint. Who needs competition?

Slashdot Top Deals

Friction is a drag.

Close