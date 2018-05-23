UK Military Fears Robots Learning War From Video Games (bbc.com) 32
Robots that train themselves in battle tactics by playing video games could be used to mount cyber-attacks, the UK military fears. From a report: The warning is in a Ministry of Defence report on artificial intelligence. Researchers in Silicon Valley are using strategy games, such as Starcraft II, to teach systems how to solve complex problems on their own. But artificial intelligence (AI) programs can then "be readily adapted" to wage cyber-warfare, the MoD says. Officials are particularly concerned about the ability of rogue states and terrorists to mount advanced persistent threat attacks, which can disable critical infrastructure and steal sensitive information.
Then don't arm them (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And don't even get me started on the necessity for defense from aliens.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The so-called 'AI' they keep using for everything isn't even fully up to the job of operating a vehicle safely,
I don't know. Google's car has an almost spotless record. Tesla's isn't supposed to be fully automatic, it's supposed to have a human ready to override. Most of their problems is because of humans trusting it more than it is ready to be trusted.
Uber... well, anyone that trusts Uber is a fool. Uber is corrupt and driven by the bottom line, I wouldn't expect safety to be high priority with them.
In truth, for 80% of driving conditions, Waymo is probably already much safer than a human.
Re: (Score:2)
All this from playing Warcraft? (Score:3)
But artificial intelligence (AI) programs can then "be readily adapted" to wage cyber-warfare, the MoD says. Officials are particularly concerned about the ability of rogue states and terrorists to mount advanced persistent threat attacks
How do you equate becoming good at a Real-time Strategy or Shoot-em-up game with being able to be a good hacker?
Unless the Cyber-war threat you're worried about is AIs being developed to exploit glitches in current online games such as Fortnite or PubG and rising to the top of the rankings, then I'm sure AIs that can be taught video games are pretty far away from being an AI that can be leveraged by cyberterrorists to engage in automatic "warfare"
Re: (Score:2)
I agree - there's little to no connection between being a Team Fortress DemoMan and hacking JPL's science database.
Re: (Score:3)
Because then they'll think give-up and re-spawn is a valid option when things are going south.
Or they'll expect us to send all our weakest troops against them first and gradually send more and more powerful troops until finally- as they get close to victory against us we'll send Theresa May against them for a final boss fight. Only May will grow 50ft tall and regenerate some health between each missile that strikes her and she'll have flame throwers coming out of her arms.
Re: (Score:2)
Or they'll expect us to send all our weakest troops against them first and gradually send more and more powerful troops until finally- as they get close to victory against us we'll send Theresa May against them for a final boss fight. Only May will grow 50ft tall and regenerate some health between each missile that strikes her and she'll have flame throwers coming out of her arms.
Hey, the brexiters won. Don't knock it if it works.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.
A sure sign (Score:2)
When robots start bunny hopping, spamming grenades and talking crap after they kill someone.
Just what we need (Score:3)
They also fear... (Score:2)
Innovation in planetary defense through Missile Command.
Solution to the traveling salesman problem from Adventures of Lolo.
Am I the only one who gets the feeling that certain video games are recruitment tools, like that 80s movie...The Last Starfighter (IIRC)
Re: (Score:2)
That was a good movie, at least when I watched it as a kid. I remember thinking "we'll never had graphics this good on our home game systems". LOL stupid younger me.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. Hideo Kojima agrees with you. Go play MGS4. Not a main plot element, but definitely part of the plot that PMCs use video games to indoctrinate youth.
Fearmongering for overreach (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Trash talking your mother (Score:2)
Because, you know, ... (Score:2)
... there's no way to develop a goddam AI system to stop this shit.