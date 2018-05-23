UK Military Fears Robots Learning War From Video Games

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Robots that train themselves in battle tactics by playing video games could be used to mount cyber-attacks, the UK military fears. From a report: The warning is in a Ministry of Defence report on artificial intelligence. Researchers in Silicon Valley are using strategy games, such as Starcraft II, to teach systems how to solve complex problems on their own. But artificial intelligence (AI) programs can then "be readily adapted" to wage cyber-warfare, the MoD says. Officials are particularly concerned about the ability of rogue states and terrorists to mount advanced persistent threat attacks, which can disable critical infrastructure and steal sensitive information.

  • The so-called 'AI' they keep using for everything isn't even fully up to the job of operating a vehicle safely, and as if that isn't enough of a weapon to put these machines in charge of, some idiot wants to actually arm them with actual weapons of war? Utter stupidity. Just don't do it at all, problem solved.
    • If we don't do it, someone else will. We need to do it for the same reason we keep an arsenal of nuclear weapons - to deter others from attacking us.

      And don't even get me started on the necessity for defense from aliens.
      • Fine. Know what? There are idiots who want to ban all of us from driving, force us all into Level-5 SDCs. Fuck that, let's ban humans from war. Make it all into Battlebots but with explosives. No one need die in war again. But we shouldn't have humans fighting robots in a real-world war. Of course that's precisely what'll end up happening, won't it? We humans, we're getting dumber and dumber, aren't we? We don't LEARN.

    • The so-called 'AI' they keep using for everything isn't even fully up to the job of operating a vehicle safely,

      I don't know. Google's car has an almost spotless record. Tesla's isn't supposed to be fully automatic, it's supposed to have a human ready to override. Most of their problems is because of humans trusting it more than it is ready to be trusted.

      Uber... well, anyone that trusts Uber is a fool. Uber is corrupt and driven by the bottom line, I wouldn't expect safety to be high priority with them.

      In truth, for 80% of driving conditions, Waymo is probably already much safer than a human.

  • All this from playing Warcraft? (Score:3)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @12:54PM (#56659978)

    But artificial intelligence (AI) programs can then "be readily adapted" to wage cyber-warfare, the MoD says. Officials are particularly concerned about the ability of rogue states and terrorists to mount advanced persistent threat attacks

    How do you equate becoming good at a Real-time Strategy or Shoot-em-up game with being able to be a good hacker?

    Unless the Cyber-war threat you're worried about is AIs being developed to exploit glitches in current online games such as Fortnite or PubG and rising to the top of the rankings, then I'm sure AIs that can be taught video games are pretty far away from being an AI that can be leveraged by cyberterrorists to engage in automatic "warfare"

    • I agree - there's little to no connection between being a Team Fortress DemoMan and hacking JPL's science database.

  • When robots start bunny hopping, spamming grenades and talking crap after they kill someone.

  • Just what we need (Score:3)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @01:05PM (#56660040)
    Killer robots bunny-hopping and dolphin-diving all over the battlefield....And oh god, the spawn camping......
  • Revolutions in masonry construction via Tetris.
    Innovation in planetary defense through Missile Command.
    Solution to the traveling salesman problem from Adventures of Lolo.
    Am I the only one who gets the feeling that certain video games are recruitment tools, like that 80s movie...The Last Starfighter (IIRC)

    • Am I the only one who gets the feeling that certain video games are recruitment tools, like that 80s movie...The Last Starfighter.

      That was a good movie, at least when I watched it as a kid. I remember thinking "we'll never had graphics this good on our home game systems". LOL stupid younger me.

    • Am I the only one who gets the feeling that certain video games are recruitment tools, like that 80s movie...The Last Starfighter (IIRC)

      Nope. Hideo Kojima agrees with you. Go play MGS4. Not a main plot element, but definitely part of the plot that PMCs use video games to indoctrinate youth.

  • is what this sounds like. They're after something. e.g. they want to clamp down on some right or another or to distract from a real issue (e.g. an economic one). It's too patently absurd to be anything else.
  • The AI will spend the entire time trash talking and insulting your mother.

  • ... there's no way to develop a goddam AI system to stop this shit.

