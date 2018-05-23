Comcast Confirms Plan To Buy 21st Century Fox and Control of Hulu (arstechnica.com) 27
Comcast is reportedly preparing an offer to buy major portions of 21st Century Fox, which would give it majority control of Hulu and other media properties. Ars Technica reports: Walt Disney Company already has a $52.4 billion all-stock deal to buy the 21st Century Fox properties. But Comcast was rumored to be lining up $60 billion in financing in order to make a hostile bid for the Fox assets, and Comcast's announcement today confirms it. Comcast "is considering, and is in advanced stages of preparing, an offer for the businesses that Fox has agreed to sell to Disney," Comcast's announcement said. Comcast is working on the offer in preparation for shareholder meetings in which the Disney/Fox deal will be considered.
The Fox properties for sale do not include assets such as the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox Broadcasting Company. Those properties would be spun off into a company being referred to as "New Fox," and Comcast would acquire 21st Century Fox after the spinoff. The Fox sale to either Disney or Comcast would include 21st Century Fox's film and television studios; cable entertainment networks; the Fox Sports Regional Networks; and international properties including Star in India and Fox's 39-percent ownership of Sky across Europe. The sale would also include Fox's 30-percent stake in Hulu, the popular online video streaming service. Comcast already owns 30 percent of Hulu, so a deal with Fox would give the nation's largest cable company majority control over the online video provider.
The Fox properties for sale do not include assets such as the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox Broadcasting Company. Those properties would be spun off into a company being referred to as "New Fox," and Comcast would acquire 21st Century Fox after the spinoff. The Fox sale to either Disney or Comcast would include 21st Century Fox's film and television studios; cable entertainment networks; the Fox Sports Regional Networks; and international properties including Star in India and Fox's 39-percent ownership of Sky across Europe. The sale would also include Fox's 30-percent stake in Hulu, the popular online video streaming service. Comcast already owns 30 percent of Hulu, so a deal with Fox would give the nation's largest cable company majority control over the online video provider.
I feel sorry for you streaming-media people (Score:3)
Re:I feel sorry for you streaming-media people (Score:4, Insightful)
People cut the cord because the pricing model sucks, it's not like any of these companies aren't ultimately on a scale between immoral and malevolent.
Re: (Score:2)
Jokes on you, we have Net Neutrality to protect us (Score:1)
Good thing we have net neutrality or this would be a major problem. Whew! crisis avoided!
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast already owns like 30% of Hulu. Disney and Fox each also own like 30% apiece.
Re: (Score:1)
With that in mind, Disney would be a fool not to match/beat Comcast.
Get the X-Men back into the Marvel fold, and have a platform for their streaming service.
With Disney, Hulu would be super relevant to families with children, and likely eat into Netflix/have more double purchases. They also would have a lot of power over Comcast if they have another way to monitize casual watching of their content.
As a Hulu subscriber, I'd also rather Disney than Comcast (don't want either), as Disney has a vested interest
Comcast own 90% Regional Networks no way! (Score:2)
Comcast own 90% Regional Networks no way!
If this happens then the ATT / timewarner deal nee (Score:2)
If this happens then the ATT / timewarner deal needs to happen as well.
Dear Comcast (Score:2)
Please make Hulu available in Canada.
Prediction (Score:2)
Comcast over-leverages itself with debt trying to get the money for this "all cash offer" and then fails to do anything successful with the pieces (e.g. under their control X-men ends up being Dark Universe 2) and eventually ends up having to sell it to Disney anyways at a huge net loss.
Re: (Score:2)
Marvel's license deal for its properties is actually non-transferable. If Fox is sold to some other party, the agreement that gave Fox rights to stuff like X-men and Deadpool is voided. Those rights will be returned to Disney/Marvel regardless. I'm sure there will be legal wrangling over it but as I understand it, that happens regardless of any other deal.
But will Comcast be a decent steward of other Fox IPs like the Simpsons or Avatar? I sincerely doubt it. Look what it did with the Universal Monsters.
This will be really bad for all involved parties (Score:4, Interesting)
If I read correctly that do not actually have the *cash* to pay for this takeover, but will finance the operation. Given how recently ToysRUs had a very slow and painful death due to a similar leveraged buyout, I do not expect this one to go well either.
According to their financials, Fox made ~3bn last year in profits:
https://finance.yahoo.com/quot... [yahoo.com]
This means it will take 20 years for them to pay off the 60bn debt. This assumes no investment in R&D, staff, or paying dividends. (That is why ToysRUs become unable to compete, they had no profit margin left after payments).
Comcast is in a better position with 20bn in profits:
https://finance.yahoo.com/quot... [yahoo.com]
However will they skim from shareholder dividends to pay for Fox operations? It looks like they are already down by about 2%, meaning the idea is not liked on the market.
And this is before anything about the customers. They would want to milk every *value* out of current customers, meaning worse service and/or higher prices across the board.
I do not have any shares in any of these companies, however if I had one, I would have voted against such a merger. (for clarification, I'm no financial expert, this is my personal opinion, don't act on it)
Re: (Score:1)
I don't think Comcast really knows how to run a film studio either, which means there likely won't be many synergies.
I think it's defenive though, they don't want Disney to have Hulu and use it for Disney streaming. It would really weakened them vs Disney if Disney had a content distribution network and decent streaming service (Hulu is worse than Netflix, but better than. HBO in the quality of the app IMO, and Mike's above other random streaming services).
I hope to shit... (Score:2)
That Comcast doesn't fuck up the reversion of Marvel properties to Marvel/Disney.
Re: (Score:2)
Tonight, on a very special episode of The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling tricks Black Panther into accompanying her on a dinner date.