Now Fighting for Top Tech Talent: Makers of Turbines, Tools and Toyotas (wsj.com) 39
The tussle over technology talent is reaching far beyond Silicon Valley. From a report: Firms from industrial giants to car makers are rethinking the way they recruit as they compete with each other and traditional technology outfits for people with expertise in high-tech fields like machine learning, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. For some positions that Siemens AG needs to fill, there may be a universe of fewer than 2,000 qualified people in the U.S., said Michael Brown, vice president of talent acquisition in the Americas for the German industrial conglomerate that makes everything from gas turbines to mammography machines. "The question is how many of those are looking for a job?" Mr. Brown said. Finding the right potential candidates on sites like LinkedIn isn't easy because "they're tired of being found."
Siemens has 377,000 employees world-wide and about 50,000 in the U.S. At the moment, it has about 1,500 open jobs across America, most of which require some software or science-related background. Employers are handicapped by several factors, data show and recruiters say: Cutting-edge skills are evolving faster than universities can train people, the supply of talented young workers entering these fields isn't satisfying the huge demand for them, and mobility -- a worker's willingness to uproot their life for a job in a new place -- has declined. The odds of luring rare, coveted candidates away from their current job or city are long, Mr. Brown said.
Yes, the free market only applies to corporations and their taxpayer-backed bailouts.
When the free market suggests paying employees more, corporations use the government as a tool to flatten out the work market.
As we all know, the free market is never wrong and the government is evil.
"Corporations not so much."
Really? Hope you never have to deal with healthcare. Then tell me if corporations can't take away your life.
High school will be over and real life will start soon for you, I think.
Yeah. Cry me a river.
Seimens is one of many that have no clue about how to recruit. These guys would go into a bar and strike out every time, and with good reason.
It's not necessarily about the money, or the locale, but to geeks, it's the challenge. Yeah, you need to eat, but geek entrepreneurs need a challenge, and a good one. You only get to make a few chances at making a mark in this life. Cubicles in Frankfort ain't it.
We all bargain for what is on our own best interest. We cannot fault a Company for trying to bargain for something that is better for them.
However the problem is the Voice of a Company is a lot louder to policy makers then it is for the individual. Which is against the ideals that the United States was founded on.
You can create a company make it large and brings you in a lot of money so you and your family can live in luxury. However the political system has loopholes which in essence has created a positio
" We cannot fault a Company for trying to bargain for something that is better for them."
But we can fault a company for hypocritically invoking the Free Market (tm) all the fucking time but as soon as the free market suggests HIGHER WAGES all of a sudden... it's a deafening silence.
Ditto. But then again, I won't uproot from Toronto which seems to have a ton of tech workers but few of the big corporations.
Perhaps you need to look harder, or perhaps you may need to lower your standards for your expectation on what type of job you are qualified to do.
A lot of the time, tech workers will not look for work in a grimy manufacturing plant, or in healthcare... Just because you are not working with world changing technologies, or making the next big thing, but tweaking, and tinkering wit existing systems. The work can be challenging, and you are working with the newest and coolest stuff. However you can't point t
I've heard for years... (Score:3)
The Problem (Score:5, Insightful)
"The supply of talented young workers entering these fields isn't satisfying the huge demand for them"
"Facebook, Amazon, and Hundreds of Companies Post Targeted Job Ads That Screen Out Older Workers "
Need I say more?
Old trick, new dog (Score:2)
Assuming that this is really true and not just another attempt to justify bringing in cheap, exploitable, incompetent, foreign labor it sounds like they should train workers for these jobs.
They could either pool resources and form a school/cert and share graduates or do this in house.
Something like this is being done now by Swiss luxury watch makers to train talent to do repairs and maintenance.
If this is true, there isn't the capacity to train them at universities.
There were examples of this kind of thing at universities in the US.
Chrystler used to have a partnership with schools where they would pay for a 2 year degree and for tools and the budding mechanic would work for them for a certain amount of time after graduation.
In general though US universities do not seem to do this well.
They are often expensive and have no interest in this.
They can be this way since they can fill a seat with a subsidized foreign national.
The point is: Technology is moving too fast for university training to keep up. People need to continually re-train. People that do that already have jobs.
Pointing out that 400 year old technology (mechanical watches) is 'trainable', isn't on point. If they found low residue oils that broke up the Rolex maintenance gravy train, they wouldn't use it.
Your point is correct, but I would suggest the underlying problem is that companies are unwilling to figure out how to train up people to these jobs. In the short term, it is quite expensive to train up 5 people when there is a good chance 3 will be poached. But not having key necessary skills can potentially be even more expensive.
Recruitment is the failure (Score:2)
The requirement for people with 10 years experience of a concept that is only 5 years old is a problem. Racism, ageism and sexism are problems.
Most present systems are over-reliant on buzzword matching, which might work better if everyone agreed what the buzzwords were, and what they meant.
It is not much use attracting people to your job if you then reject them due to inability to e
Additionally while AI for example is quite old, it's been recent advances in AI that have really put it back on the map. The broad study course I took 20 years ago probably isn't going to qualify me for these things without substantial study. Access to education & retraining for people in technical fields that are either outdated or offshored is expensive and hard to obtain. It might not be hard to take a person with a graduate degree in computer science from one field and retrain him to do AI for examp
it's been recent advances in AI that have really put it back on the map
Not really. When I got into the field, I picked up a set of The Handbook of Artificial Intelligence (by Cohen and Feigenbaum, copyright 1982). I recognize many of the cutting edge AI technologies as originally described by these books. Even though they have been re-labeled with a new set of buzzwords. What has advanced is the hardware. Where a mainframe or minicomputer would have taken many minutes to arrive at a solution, the same algorithms run on my phone in milliseconds.
I disagree. I was hired six months ago by Siemens (in Germany) and have yet to meet somebody from HR. Sent my CV because of a job posting which went straight to the technical manager who posted the job offer; went on the interview and was given an answer right away. I was called on the phone a few times afterwards by HR (always the same person) after the interview to get updates on when they were sending me a contract; it came a few weeks after the interview. I quit my old job (30 day notice) and started th
Siemens is a company that very much values expertise.
This. The parent poster was describing more of an experience with American companies. And it's not just in hiring individuals. In my area of expertise, it's difficult to find an engineering firm that hasn't been scooped up by Thales or Schneider Electric.
Siemans (Score:2)
Maybe true for the US. In Germany HQ is located in Munique, one of the most expensive areas in Germany. A lot of research is done in a much smaller town called Erlangen, which recently ranked 4th in salaries paid in german cities and is very expensive to live in or buy property. I know because I live there.
It's a bubble, and it won't be long until it pops (Score:4, Insightful)
We're in a ridiculous bubble market right now. Some examples: at our company we're struggling to hire, more than we ever have, and new people are leaving 2 days in because they got a position somewhere else. Yep, it's great for employees, but please realize we're talking completely unskilled employees here. I've talked with people from other places and it seems to be similar everywhere. Also on the skilled side, I just went hunting for a plumber to sell me a new water heater for my house, and one plumber I used before just ignored my request, and then another one gave me a quote and then isn't getting back to me, even though I'm eager to get the job done and pay him. He claims they're very busy. Where my wife works they'd announced they want to increase the size of her department but they've had several unfilled positions for over a year and can't fill them.
This is what happens when the economy starts doing well - it goes into an uncontrolled upward spiral. That's why the government is increasing interest rates, to try to keep inflation from growing. What happens is, since everyone's eager to hire and buy stuff to fulfill demand, they're all willing to pay more and that's why inflation grows quickly. In reality there's not much flexibility in labour so once we get the unemployment rate down low, inflation starts to rise.
Unfortunately efficiency starts to drop. Training new people who are job hopping costs a lot more. Also, companies start to put off routine maintenance because they don't have enough maintenance people and there's a big push to produce more product to fulfill the demand. New capacity can't be brought online this fast because it requires large capital investment, and labour is already scarce.
On the radio I'm starting to hear a lot more advertisements for big loans "even if you have poor credit" and lots more ads for cheque cashing and payday loans. The wording is reminiscent of the ads that were on the radio leading up to the 2008 crash (at that time they were pushing interest-only mortgages). Giving people with bad credit more access to credit is a big red flag. You're dumping more demand into the marketplace (those people immediately spend that money), but the risks of default go way up.
It's also been a relatively long time since the last recession - longer than usual anyway. We're due.
I can't tell you when this is going to burst, but we've been through times like this before and they generally don't last very long. I suggest saving what you can now while times are good, because jobs are likely going to be scarce a few years from now. If you're looking for a job, find one at a company that's been around for a few economic cycles. Then hang on tight.
They're selling bags of dry dog food on the internet again.
I thought that was a sure sign of impending pop, but it's been over a year.
Gosh (Score:2)
Gosh, that sounds like a problem. Whatever shall we do?
Wait! I know! Maybe we could just import more cheap
... er, I mean, invite talented folks from abroad!
(What's that Bob? Yes, that's right; we don't want our job postings showing to anyone over 35.)
Anyway, where was I? Yes, woe is us! Just no domestic workers out there
:(
drop must have an degree and Taleo! (Score:2)
drop must have an degree and Taleo!
Also better recruiting I deal with some that just seem to like to say we have a big list of names but seem very clueless about the job or even where the job is.
kill H1B (Score:2)
