Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Businesses Open Source Operating Systems The Almighty Buck The Internet Windows Technology

Microsoft Is Talking About Acquiring GitHub, Says Report (zdnet.com) 37

Posted by BeauHD from the symbiotic-relationships dept.
The Welcome Rain shares a report from ZDNet: Microsoft officials have been talking to GitHub about possibly acquiring the company, according to a June 1 report in Business Insider. BI claims that the two have discussed the possibility of an acquisition on an on-and-off-again basis over the years "but in the last few weeks talks have grown more serious." BI is citing unnamed "people close to the companies" as its sources. "This isn't as surprising as it would have been ten or more years ago," writes The Welcome Rain. "Microsoft is investing a lot in git, including GVFS, a Git Virtual File System to help Git work with very large codebases. What might this mean for the future of Github?"

Microsoft Is Talking About Acquiring GitHub, Says Report More | Reply

Microsoft Is Talking About Acquiring GitHub, Says Report

Comments Filter:

  • A few years ago I would have said it is the end of GitHub. Now it is most likely to be turned into a zombie

    • Well, it's better than being acquired by Oracle. At least Microsoft lets things die a slow death and eventually pulls the plug, pushing people to a new product,instead of pretending to support a product while refusing to update it, meanwhile pulling a few key features from it to further bloat their database offerings.

  • What would it mean for VSTS? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For those of us that work on VSTS based systems and like everything all together, this is actually bad news.

    I LIKE the calmness of VSTS over GitHub. (Sure, for social / open development, GitHub is great. For private, within the organisation? VSTS is just plain calmer.) Problem is, there will be this push to use private GitHub for things that are just easier in VSTS. And, often, what is technologically the best isn't really what matters, it's what people are paying attention to.

  • It means Github is dead. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I, for one, welcome our Embrace, Extend, Extinguish overloards.

    (he says while migrating to a superior free git repo host [gitlab.com] that already permits closed source projects, docker, and continuous integration.)

  • Microsoft is a master in killing off good services and scaring away users by bad product management.

  • ... if this should ever happen. And exactly because I never wanted to have relevant data fall into the hands of an evil corporation like M$, I did not use anything besides pure public git hosting at github - a function that can easily be transferred elsewhere, as the data in the git repository itself is the only content.
  • As a former Microsoft developer, I can tell you, this is a really bad idea. Microsoft internally has one of the best revision control systems I've ever used (Source Depot), so we know they won't use it, but they will control how source code is managed and he who controls the keys to the repository also controls the builds. I vote really, really bad idea. Start moving your projects back to SourceForge.

    • Microsoft has good build tools. They have build chains that build onto iOS and Android (mostly to try to tempt people into also building for Windows Phone).

  • So, if Microsoft is ambiguous about how it intends to handle people's confidential projects / personal code repos, and someone "deleted" all their content and wants to leave, will that actually be deleted or available to Microsoft? Hm.

  • What an incredibly effective way to piss off a large set of developers! The early adopters of git obviously were non-microsoft devs. Just discussing this now will be seen as a very serious threat to most of that population subset. Just look at any other product MS has purchased over the years to see what happened to the linux (or non-MS) version 1-2 years after the purchase.

    E.g., anyone had any trouble using Skype in Linux over the last year, versus 3-5 years ago?

    How long would it take before access to g

  • I have already said goodbye to Skype and Linked-In after they had been taken over.
    If this happens, I would say goodbye to Github too for sure.

    The users of Github are not sheep. They are not like Microsoft's typical users that would accept lock-in and clunky interfaces because they don't know any better.

Slashdot Top Deals

Honesty is for the most part less profitable than dishonesty. -- Plato

Close