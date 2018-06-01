Microsoft Is Talking About Acquiring GitHub, Says Report (zdnet.com) 37
The Welcome Rain shares a report from ZDNet: Microsoft officials have been talking to GitHub about possibly acquiring the company, according to a June 1 report in Business Insider. BI claims that the two have discussed the possibility of an acquisition on an on-and-off-again basis over the years "but in the last few weeks talks have grown more serious." BI is citing unnamed "people close to the companies" as its sources. "This isn't as surprising as it would have been ten or more years ago," writes The Welcome Rain. "Microsoft is investing a lot in git, including GVFS, a Git Virtual File System to help Git work with very large codebases. What might this mean for the future of Github?"
A few years ago I would have said it is the end of GitHub. Now it is most likely to be turned into a zombie
We use their paid version at work. It's okay... But lacks some basic features, like a way to organize your 300+ repos in some sensible way.
Honestly if Microsoft spur some development of the site it would be welcome. The industry seems to have stagnated a bit - all the rivals like GitLab and Bitbucket are pretty much clones of GitHub and while they have some interesting features there isn't really anything radically different.
Well, it's better than being acquired by Oracle. At least Microsoft lets things die a slow death and eventually pulls the plug, pushing people to a new product,instead of pretending to support a product while refusing to update it, meanwhile pulling a few key features from it to further bloat their database offerings.
This has not been my experience in any way, shape, form, or manner.
Linkedin has become absolutely insufferable since Microsoft acquired them.
For those of us that work on VSTS based systems and like everything all together, this is actually bad news.
I LIKE the calmness of VSTS over GitHub. (Sure, for social / open development, GitHub is great. For private, within the organisation? VSTS is just plain calmer.) Problem is, there will be this push to use private GitHub for things that are just easier in VSTS. And, often, what is technologically the best isn't really what matters, it's what people are paying attention to.
I, for one, welcome our Embrace, Extend, Extinguish overloards.
(he says while migrating to a superior free git repo host [gitlab.com] that already permits closed source projects, docker, and continuous integration.)
Microsoft is a master in killing off good services and scaring away users by bad product management.
Microsoft has good build tools. They have build chains that build onto iOS and Android (mostly to try to tempt people into also building for Windows Phone).
What an incredibly effective way to piss off a large set of developers! The early adopters of git obviously were non-microsoft devs. Just discussing this now will be seen as a very serious threat to most of that population subset. Just look at any other product MS has purchased over the years to see what happened to the linux (or non-MS) version 1-2 years after the purchase.
E.g., anyone had any trouble using Skype in Linux over the last year, versus 3-5 years ago?
I have already said goodbye to Skype and Linked-In after they had been taken over.
If this happens, I would say goodbye to Github too for sure.
The users of Github are not sheep. They are not like Microsoft's typical users that would accept lock-in and clunky interfaces because they don't know any better.