Micron, Samsung, Hynix Investigated By China Over Antitrust Violations (yahoo.com) 13
hackingbear shares a report from Yahoo Finance: Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of computer memory chips, said Chinese regulatory authority representatives visited its offices in that country, potentially opening another front in a growing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Chinese media reported that Samsung and SK Hynix also received visits from local regulators seeking information. Micron got about half of its sales from China last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. China has been spending heavily on attempts to boost its domestic supply of semiconductors and lessen a bill that has exceeded the cost of oil imports. "In 2015, Qualcomm, another U.S. chip giant currently under antitrust investigation in Europe, paid near $1 billion to settle its antitrust matter in China," notes Slashdot reader hackingbear.
Antithrust violations? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Do they allow thrusting in China?
How do you think they got to 1.3 billion first?
About time... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What the fuck does that have to do with antitrust? You're comparing DDR3 to DDR4 prices and not accounting for the manufacturing differences. Seriously, fuck right off.
Re: (Score:2)
What the fuck does that have to do with antitrust? You're comparing DDR3 to DDR4 prices and not accounting for the manufacturing differences. Seriously, fuck right off.
What the fuck, dude? I bought 16GB (4X4GB) Patriot memory for $70 around Xmas 2011 and planned to upgrade to 32GB, the max the mainboard would support once 8GB sticks were available and affordable. At no point since have I been able to find brand name 32GB DDR3 for less than 3x what I paid for 16GB.
2 years after I bought 1 GB DDR2 sticks, there were several brands offering 4GB sticks for significantly less than what I'd paid for 1 GB.