Suicide Rates Are Up 30 Percent Since 1999, CDC Says

New submitter Austerity Empowers writes: Amidst all the name calling and straw man arguments about the overall health of America, sometimes it helps to look at data from people who sacrificed everything based on their perception of reality. Whatever politics you subscribe to, the feeling of hopelessness is evidently real, and frightening. NBC News: "Suicide rates are up by 30 percent across the nation since 1999, federal health officials reported Thursday. And only about half the people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, even though depression had been thought to be the major cause of suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. While many cases of mental illness may have been diagnosed, the CDC also noted that relationship stress, financial troubles and substance abuse were contributing to the trends."
The division between the rich and poor, is without a question, worse than it was in 1999.
Hope is fading out for the middle and lower class. The middle class becomes smaller, soon to be just "the poors and the rich"
On top of this, the world is straight the fuck up, dying. We're not working towards protecting it very well, we're not working towards replacing it (finding a new one elsewhere)
Then we have the internet, it's giving the poor access to see what's going on in the wor
Why do you think alcohol and drug use is so rampant? It's not the cause, it's an effect.
The world is an MMO, and less people see any point in continuing to play if it's set up so that they can't have any fun at all, much less win.
