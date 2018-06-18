YouTube Videos From Some High-Profile Channels Have Disappeared 53
Late last week, YouTube videos from several high-profile channels began to mysteriously disappear, puzzling both the owners of those channels and viewers. Some of these channels include MIT Open Courseware, Blender Foundation, Jamendo Music, India's Press Information Bureau, soccer club Sparta Praha, and England Rugby. In a statement, MIT Open Courseware said, "You may have noticed that we are having some trouble with our videos! Please stand by. The elves are working around the clock to fix the issue. There is still a ton of content you can use on MIT OCW's website that doesn't have video. Hang in there folks!" Ton Roosendaal, the chairman of Blender Foundation, has been tweeting his frustration at YouTube. The issue, which per Roosendaal YouTube is aware of, is yet to be resolved at the time of publication.
TorrentFreak, a news website which covers piracy and copyright issues, speculates that YouTube's piracy filters could be the bottleneck here. Google did not respond to a request for comment.
TorrentFreak, a news website which covers piracy and copyright issues, speculates that YouTube's piracy filters could be the bottleneck here. Google did not respond to a request for comment.
YT is f*cking up... (Score:1)
...hard
Re: (Score:3)
I LOVE that Slashdotters were all like "omg, they're a private company. And these are EXTREMIST channels! WHO CARES!" and now it finally hits channels they care about and they're like "omg, googggles is so evil."
Fuckin' hypocrite, overload.
I had first post (Score:2, Funny)
but YouTube pulled it!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Options include... (Score:2)
Correction D.TUBE! (Score:2)
Problem on High Volume Servers? (Score:3)
I am going to figure YouTube with its faults isn't trying to be crazy evil. Just may have some problems on Servers used for High Volume traffic.
Re:Problem on High Volume Servers? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Or more likely SJWs complained about a video in the channel. I didn't realize you could see a gun store in the background of one of my videos so it was correctly deleted. I blurred the name of the store and reuploaded, but people still complained about it so much that I had my channel banned. Screw YouTube.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Problem on High Volume Servers? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
At one time, a (monetized?) YouTube channel had to be linked with a Google Plus account.
I wonder if the problem isn't with something having gone wrong on the Google side & not with YouTube.
If so, the affected could be restored by unlinking the 2 accounts.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm going to bet it's the automated claim/takedown system. Again.
Bad actors are way to good at gaming it. With some bots (Or a hired out farm of workers) you can copy and then file claims against the content's original creators. It's also easy to issue false take downs for content you don't like.
I'm sorry, does this surprise you? (Score:2, Insightful)
YouTube is a $2B corporate welfare recipient that considers "fighting white supremacy" one of its most important engineering goals. They're not operating in the real world like most of us where the average person is more likely to be offended that their machine learning specialists are more concerned about Richard Spencer than answering "why are demonic horror movies like Hereditary showing up on channels primarily targeted at small kids."
Re:I'm sorry, does this surprise you? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Nazis, unfortunately, still are very much real.
Well, sure, in a pathetic-idiots-dressing-up-like-Halloween flavor, yes. In terms of being an actual political party with real influence over people's lives? Not so much. Mind you, it is concerning that people using the Nazi Brown Shirt tactics and world view (Antifa) are happy to put on black outfits and beat people bloody in order to silence them at public gatherings. That sort of wannabe-Nazi-ism, where they proudly use violence to shut down public discourse, is troubling. But only because academics enc
Re: I'm sorry, does this surprise you? (Score:2)
Re: I'm sorry, does this surprise you? (Score:4, Insightful)
Unattended viewing by a child is the problem. Not YT's filtering and categorization. Once you have kids, you really need to fucking grow up and take responsibility for yourself and your family, and not try to blame the world for your own inadequicies as a parent.
were you ever a kid ? (Score:2)
Right hand, meet left (Score:2)
Actually, in YouTube's case there are probably several hands who aren't aware of the other's actions. The advertisement one is busy trying to make sure ads don't show up in certain places, the piracy one is busy doing it's own thing, and the one who used to promote original material hasn't been taking its meds lately. None of them talk with one another to coordinate changes or specifics about what is being changed so who knows. All three could be stepping on top of one another. It's not like YouTube is tell
Re: (Score:2)
Cry me a river. Companies have like this stuff called management or something, who like get paid a lot of money supposedly because they can sort shit like this out.
Waaaagh, it's hard! Give me a trophy for turning up!
Captcha: diversity
Re: (Score:2)
Youtube seems to be choking all over. (Score:1)
Loading with no videos, not loading at all.
YT is having real issues.
Jamendo (Score:2)
Funny how Jamendo was affected, a site that focuses on distributing open licensed music from independent artists. I was just literally listening to Jamendo a few minutes ago on my phone, they've got some really good stuff.
Off topic but ... (Score:2)
... I'm carrying my last mod point and, in a very unusual move for me, I was poised to downmod tripe about, apparently, criemer by an AC.
I got a posting error and, sure enough, the goddam post was taken down.
If I knew who the fuck did that, I'd hunt them down and upmod them Insightful.
So, thank you for that.
See previous story. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably claimed by a media corporation (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You might be right. Whatever happened to the "on pain of perjury" bit?
I keed, I keed. I don't think that was ever enforced even once, was it?
Cover (Score:2)
This is cover/testing for the massive internet censorship and blackouts that are coming within the next week or two.