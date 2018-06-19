Google Has A New Podcast App. It Also Hopes To Diversify Podcasting. (buzzfeed.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google now has its own podcast app called, well, Google Podcasts, and if you have an Android phone, you can head over to the Play Store and get it right now. Google Podcasts does most things you would expect a podcast app to do. It lets you subscribe to and download podcasts; it learns from your listening history and suggests new ones you might like; and, if you're a podfaster, it lets you speed shows up. Most of these have been things you can already do right from within the Google app on your Android phone -- but now you get a shiny new app to do it with. For Google, the app represents an ambitious goal: to double worldwide podcast listenership. [...] Google is working with an independent global advisory board and industry experts to bring in more creators from underrepresented backgrounds such as women, people of color, and people from other countries into podcasting. Other players in the space such as Spotify and WNYC have already made efforts to spotlight these voices in the podcasting ecosystem. As part of this new program, Google will create curriculums to teach people podcasting basics, develop training programs, and also lower barriers to entry by helping out with equipment like microphones. Details about the program and specific plans to diversify outreach were not yet available. Google says it currently has no plans to release the podcast app to Apple's App Store.
In more ways than one [nbcnews.com], Google's rhetoric on Diversity [fortune.com] rings hollow.
When I hear the word "diversity" ... (Score:2)
You know what would be nice (Score:2)
Instead of just being in on the endpoint side, that the app also did the recording and mastering side as well. A nice, all-in-one solution. Now that I'd pay money for and use.
Otherwise, I have no reason to use this. I have an app and when it can grab the podcast, I can find it somewhere on the web. It's not hard. And I'd rather have recommendations from word of mouth over some algorithm telling me what I should like. I never know what new and interesting thing someone would tell me to listen to.
It appears you cannot subscribe to podcasts without enabling Google's web and activity tracking, so on the surface, this app appears to be nothing more than a blatant data grab.
Important note (Score:2)
It's not "improve" podcasting, it's "diversify" podcasting.
If you want things to be better, you need to turn away from people who don't care about things being better.
No thanks. (Score:2)
I'll stick with PocketCasts.
Not because I don't think Google can make a better product technologically - but because I don't want the software to suddenly change its policies and randomly do something I don't want because it has a chance of making Google some money.
I don't want to be listening to a carefully researched discussion touching on the tragedies of Nazi Germany, the suddenly have the next MP3 be Glenn Beck by association - then have all my adverts everywhere suddenly be pro-Trump propaganda.
it does even more (Score:2)
And it no doubt censors content that Google management, their political cronies, or their specially trained AI disapprove of.
Thanks, but no thanks.
What they didn't mention ... (Score:2)
... is that they also hope it helps train their conversational AI.