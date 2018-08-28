Tourism is Compromising the World's Largest Telescope (wired.com) 96
Thousands of people moved to let China build and protect Five-Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest telescope. And then the government drew in orders of magnitude more tourists, potentially undercutting its own science in an attempt to promote it. An excerpt: During the four-day Radio Astronomy Forum, Stierwalt and the other astronomers did, finally, get to see the actual telescope, taking a bus up a tight, tortuous road through the karst between town and telescope. As soon as they arrived on site, they were instructed to shut down their phones to protect the instrument from the radio frequency interference. But not even these astronomers, who want pristine FAST data for themselves, could resist pressing that capture button. "Our sweet, sweet tour guide continually reminded us to please turn off our phones," says Stierwalt, "but we all kept taking pictures and sneaking them out because no one really seemed to care." Come on: It's the world's largest telescope.
Maybe their minder stayed lax because a burst here or there wouldn't make much of a difference in those early days. The number of regular tourists allowed at the site all day is capped at 3,000, to limit RFI, and they have to put their phones in lockers before they go see the dish. Krco says the site bumps up against the visitor limit most days. But tourism and development are complicated for a sensitive scientific instrument. Within three miles of the telescope, the government passed legislation establishing a "radio-quiet zone," where RFI-emitting devices are severely restricted. No one (not cellular providers or radio broadcasters) can get a transmitting license, and people entering the facility itself will have their electronics confiscated.
Telescope mode (Score:2, Funny)
Aren't these tourists using telescope mode on their phones?
AKA "Airplane mode"? Apparently not.
(And the tour guide seem unaware of it)
I'm sure even the tourists could understand the concept if it was properly explained to them.
Museums let anybody in, no explaining is done.
On a bus full of people it's easy to walk down the isle and look for the airplane symbol on screen.
Yes, there'll be one complete idiot on every bus but you've just reduced the problem by 95%.
I'm not so sure. Go to a museum or a night safari where "no flash photography" is clearly indicated *and* stated verbally by the guide, and you'll still see flashes. Tourists are clueless about their devices.
If they're serious about it, then Airplane mode needs to be set for everyone by the guide, and not merely "properly explained".
Or not allow cell phones on the bus, and offer complementary disposable cameras. I've actually managed to have impressed people because my cameras are generally set to have the flash off--in part because I routinely photograph things that are annoyed by flashes and in part because I actually really don't like what it does to my images. (Part of why I'm a bit iffy on switching to a DSLR is because I want one which handles ambient light only well enough that if the flash died it could take me actual, litera
Even entry-level DSLRs give you full control over whether to use the flash or underexpose (or, nowadays, whack the auto-ISO up to insane values).
Probably the processor processing data, updating the screen, the camera sending the image over the cable, etc. are sufficient to show up in the measurement with the phone close by.
It takes more than airplane mode. Your device radiates rf energy just simply running the cpu. Old style xenon camera flashes produce enormous bursts of wideband radio noise. Some radio telescope facilities only allow disposable 35mm film cameras.
Just buy the postcards you cheap fucks!
To limit RFI? (Score:2, Interesting)
Yeah, that's what they invented Airplane Mode for. I can still use my camera without a single antenna turned on... maybe listen to some Yppah on my earbuds whilst enjoying the high desert air, to boot.
Plus: You'd think the siftware largest telescope in the world could filter out 3.5GHz during the daytime.
Re: (Score:3)
Nof if it wants to capture alien WiFi.
Re: (Score:3)
Plus: You'd think the siftware largest telescope in the world could filter out 3.5GHz during the daytime.
So, scientists should just not observe the CH bond in molecular clouds, which has spectral lines at 3.4 GHZ because tourists want to gab on their phones?
This assumes that all of the phones that tourists carry are precisely engineered to not emit any signals at all outside of their assigned band, an assumption that is known to be wrong. And it assumes that none of the tourists have multi-mode phones that are emitting at the wrong frequency. We are talking consumer electronics of every variety and quality and
Not sure why you specify "daytime".
Because that's when the tourists are active.
You know radio telescopes work in the day, right?
You know they work much better at night, right? ie. Pointing away from the big yellow ball thing.
And that if the object being observed in the sky is only above the horizon in daytime, that they have no choice but to observe it then, right?
Sure, apart from the other choice, ie. wait six months (which is something that happens all the time in Astronomy because of the big yellow ball being in the way for half the year).
It's unlikely that "the CH bond in molecular clouds" will be a particular event.
Particular events are things like gamma bursts, which aren't at 3.5MHz.
You know they work much better at night, right? ie. Pointing away from the big yellow ball thing.
You know I'm always forgetting, so please remind me which frequency is "yellow" and where does that fall in the EM spectrum?
FYI - radio emissions from the sun are extremely weak, and radio telescopes are using during daylight hours all the time
So, scientists should just not observe the CH bond in molecular clouds, which has spectral lines at 3.4 GHZ because tourists want to gab on their phones?
There's no question that the telescope needs a quiet space around it and needs to only be filtered based upon what it's looking at. But I think they might need to consider a "tourist area" which happens to be an RF absorbing cage. Having a terrestrial telescope does come with a few built in disadvantages. When it's also expensive and disruptive, that bag
Airplane mode does not turn off all of the antennas. GPS is still active on many phones even while in airplane mode.
It does turn off antennas that transmit, although on many flights you can turn WiFi back on so you can pay $$$ to surf the web while flying.
Re: (Score:3)
Did you know that the in-flight regulations governing cellphones are FCC rules, not FAA rules?
(fast-moving cellphones at high altitude cause havoc in the cell-tower system)
The rules also help prevent air-rage so the airlines don't fight them too hard. The last thing people want is some loud-mouth yakking next to them the whole time.
FCC vs FAA (Score:2)
Did you know that the in-flight regulations governing cellphones are FCC rules, not FAA rules?
Some are but not all [wikipedia.org]. Both the FCC and FAA have relevant regulations impacting use.
The last thing people want is some loud-mouth yakking next to them the whole time.
I sometimes get that even without cell phones...
You do realize even receivers need an LO, right?
ALL receivers are also transmitters. That's why the original flight ban was for AM/FM radio receivers. An FM radio's local oscillator transmits in the VOR radionavigation beacon band.
Re:To limit RFI? (Score:5, Informative)
What kind of flash would I have to use to illuminate a 500 meter object?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The other is to maximize surface area. A circle actually has the smallest diameter
Radio astronomer here. I usually wouldn't worry about this. Most radio observatories have electronic equipment that hasn't been explicitly tested for RFI. It's usually only radio transmitters - phones, laptops with wi-fi, wireless mice, etc. - that are a problem. So setting phones to flight mode should be sufficient (though the tour guide may not have understood that).
Some exceptions exist, though. Experiments trying to detect faint spectral signatures, like the epoch of reionisation, are more vulnerab
If I am any reference, asking people to use Airplane mode (even if only during landing and takeoff) will not work. Silent? Absolutely.
I will not even turn it off in a hospital. I know surgeons and they SMS and Internet in the operation room all the time.
So you will have to enforce it. Hoever what to do if you forget it? Do you shoot the western tourists whose 10 year old kid forgot and risk an international crisis over it?
And they should not be selling anything to the tourists, as in China many vendors and
Yeah, that's what they invented Airplane Mode for. I can still use my camera without a single antenna turned on...Â
But how can you get the selfie you just took on Facebook before everyone else if you do that? I mean what's more important here. Some silly science stuff, or getting more likes?
people moved??? LOL (Score:5, Informative)
Thousands of people moved to let China build and protect Five-Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope
Orly?!?!? People in China moved because they are very nice and wanted to help out the government??!?!
BWHAHAHAHAHAHA
Now let's look at an actual quote from TFA (yeah, I know
.. I actually read it. And emphasis is mine)
The country even forcibly relocated thousands of villagers who lived nearby, so their modern trappings wouldn’t interfere with the new prized instrument.
Re:people moved??? LOL (Score:5, Informative)
This would never happen in the US because of the Second Amendment. Can you imagine what would happen if the US government seized private land for a public project? Why, there would be so many people exercising their Second Amendment rights they would never even try! That is what our Founded Famers meant when they created the Second Amendment!
Unless you have missed a
/s from your comment it sounds like you have never heard of Eminent Domain https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
/s
Ever hear of 'eminent domain'?
The government can and does forcibly expropriate pretty much at will. Compensation is given, amounts clarified if needed by the courts.
Troll is being Troll
Oh? Check out this article:
https://www.washingtonian.com/... [washingtonian.com]
But the localsâ"whose farms and homes had been condemned and displaced to make room for the observatoryâ(TM)s campusâ"didnâ(TM)t take so kindly to the influx
Re: (Score:3)
This would never happen in the US because of the Second Amendment.
No, this would never happen in the US because someone would declare the site 'sacred' or claim that the project emits radiation of some kind. We don't do science any more, which is why we have to be tourists in China if we want to visit some research.
Lots of countries force people to move so that they can build what they want
Yeah but msmash painted this one as a voluntary relocation.
Thousands of people moved to let China build and protect Five-Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope
Orly?!?!? People in China moved because they are very nice and wanted to help out the government??!?!
BWHAHAHAHAHAHA
Now let's look at an actual quote from TFA (yeah, I know
.. I actually read it. And emphasis is mine)
The country even forcibly relocated thousands of villagers who lived nearby, so their modern trappings wouldn’t interfere with the new prized instrument.
Possible non-evil explanation: What they meant was, "Thousands of people were moved
..."
Possible non-evil explanation: What they meant was, "Thousands of people were moved
..."
Hold on, that would have made sense in a headline where "unnecessary" words are dropped all the time. But this was in the text, so
... yeah, that's bullshit.
Government Will Do Science When It Wants (Score:3)
In an authoritarian state, that could forcibly relocate thousands to build the telescope, decides it wants to actually do science, as opposed to promoting its project, it can impose the effective EM silence that is needed. Simply enforce the existing no-electronics zone, collecting all non-conforming electronics at the zone edge. I am sure they can offer "selfie services" at the telescope for a price, downloadable at home. This is an easy fix for them.
Re:Government Will Do Science When It Wants (Score:4, Informative)
Nothing new here. At the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia the tourist shop sells single use film cameras that are allowed to be used while in close proximity to the receiving dishes. Film cameras with analog light meters are the only ones allowed while close to the receiving dishes. Note that modern electronic devices emit low levels of microwave radiation while not intentionally transmitting. Airplane mode is simply not good enough.
So much for my F100
.. looks like I'll be back to my Holga.
New business opportunity (Score:2)
Or transparent Faraday cages.
And the lesson here is: (Score:2)
Reminds me of a quote from Contact
First rule in government spending: why build one when you can have two at twice the price? Only, this one can be kept secret.
And the lesson here is that you should build the world's SECOND largest telescope. Almost as good technically, and far fewer tourists.
Didn't you read the article? The main point is not to do actual astronomy but to draw tourists to Astronomy Town nearby.
Not how it happened (Score:1)
"Thousands of people moved to let China build and protect Five-Hundred-Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest telescope"
No that's not correct, thousands were dragged out of their homes in the wee hours of the morning just before the bulldozers flattened the house. If they dod leave the bulldozers flattened them anyway.
Reality check: the villagers were of course notified far in advance and offered 12,000-22,000 yuan cash or new housing as compensation. Many feel it wasn't fair compensation, and no doubt it wasn't for some since the payouts apparently didn't account for differing property values, but so it goes.
How do they even (Score:2)
Can someone explain why the scope doesn't seem to have anything in its focal point?
It does. A small receiver structure supported by cables from the surrounding towers. It's difficult to see in TFA pictures. Maybe someone should go there and snap some more.
Oh, thanks. Found some other picture [futurism.com], the receiver is very visible in TFA, it's just lowered down
LOL...figures (Score:1)
I will take ... (Score:2)
Oops, put it where no wants to visit (Score:2)
I suppose the only real solution is to put radio telescopes in places that no one wants to visit or is super difficult to visit.
How about the moon? (Score:2)
Instead of sending humans to the moon, can we send a radio telescope array?
"We've come to see the giant bowl" (Score:2)
Oh, just wok on in...
Easy solution.... (Score:2)
Set up a kiosk at the entrance to rent out Polaroid instant film cameras.
They're also being manufactured again, along with the film. See https://www.fastcompany.com/40... [fastcompany.com]