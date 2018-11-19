Why Some Open-Source Companies Are Considering a More Closed Approach (geekwire.com) 115
There's no question that the concept of open-source software has revolutionized the enterprise software world, which spent billions of dollars fighting the mere idea for several years before accepting that a new future had arrived. But more than a few people are starting to wonder if the very nature of open-source software -- the idea that it can be used by pretty much anyone for pretty much anything -- is causing its developers big problems in the era of distributed cloud computing services. From a report: Two prominent open-source software companies have made the decision to alter the licenses under which some of their software is distributed, with the expressed intent of making it harder -- or impossible -- for cloud computing providers to offer a service based around that software.
Two companies do not a make a movement. But as the cloud world packs its bags for Las Vegas and Amazon Web Services' re:Invent 2018 conference next week, underscoring that company's ability to set the agenda for the upcoming year, the intersection between open-source projects and cloud computing services is on many people's minds. "The way that I would think of it, the role that open source plays in creating commercial opportunities has changed," said Abby Kearns, executive director of the open-source Cloud Foundry Foundation. "We're going to see a lot more of this conversation happening than less. I would put it in a very blunt way: for many years we were suckers, and let them take what we developed and make tons of money on this."
Redis Labs CEO Ofer Bengal doesn't mince words. His company, known for its open-source in-memory database (used by American Express, Home Depot, and Dreamworks among others), has been around for eight years, an eternity in the fast-changing world of modern enterprise software. [...] "Ninety-nine percent of the contributions to Redis were made by Redis Labs," Bengal said. There's a longstanding myth in the open-source world that projects are driven by a community of contributors, but in reality, paid developers contribute the bulk of the code in most modern open-source projects, as Puppet founder Luke Kanies explained in our story earlier this year.
Revisions are needed to address this. You can use open source software and modify it for use on a commercial service platform without contributing back. Sure, they contribute back bug fixes to the core product but they often don't contribute back functional additions.
Although in the case of Puppet there is certainly a community, most of the developers might be paid but the community develops the puppet modules around the core software that actually make it useful.
Re:Doesn't matter. (Score:5, Interesting)
Sure, they contribute back bug fixes to the core product but they often don't contribute back functional additions.
But if they switch to someone else's product, you won't even get the bug fixes.
My company uses many FLOSS products, and for most of them we wouldn't even have considered them if they were closed source. With FLOSS, you can try the product for free, you can look at the source when the documentation is weak, there are usually good online forums to ask questions, and the danger of an orphaned product is less.
For most of these products, we contribute nothing back, but we don't cost them anything either. But we do pay for some support, submit a few patches and add to the online knowledge base.
These companies closing their products may find that a small slice of a big thing was better than a big slice of nothing.
Re:Doesn't matter. (Score:5, Interesting)
Having a product F/OSS can be a deal maker or a deal breaker. For example, in a previous life, I worked for a company ran by old-school CS guys that considered code as an asset, and that if an application didn't have open source, or a way to get to the source, it would not be used, because they didn't want to deal with it. Worst case, if a product is abandoned, they could fork it and support it.
It isn't like F/OSS doesn't make money. RedHat wasn't snapped up at insanely high prices by IBM for a losing business model.
For consulting work I make any tools I distribute Apache 2 licensed, so that each client can decide to release their parts later, or not.
Most don't want to, because it fulfills private use cases, but they still value having standardized tools ship with it.
IBM bought RedHat because, simply, services are worth more than products these days. Restrictive source only even helps with products, and even then it has disadvantages for most companies.
Only relevant if the pie is something (Score:5, Interesting)
Now they are discovering that with cloud services, other companies can come in and scrape away all that cream and leave them with nothing. Those other companies have contributed little or nothing to the actual development of the code so they have no costs to recoup. The open source companies are realizing that the open source model contributes to this whole freeloading situation and want to put a stop to it. I like free software as much as the next guy, but somebody has to pay the bills.
I think they are just not happy that someone else might be making more from their product. As long as they can keep paying a reasonable number of developers to work on the project, things should be just fine, they company doesn't have to keep growing or maximise profits.
they company doesn't have to keep growing or maximise profits.
That's absolutely not true for a public company.
they company doesn't have to keep growing or maximise profits.
That's absolutely not true for a public company.
Not so. Companies have missions. The mission generates profit, but profit is not the mission. This allows them to plan long term instead of doing what makes the most money this quarter. P&G explains this right in their mission statement:
We will provide branded products and services of superior quality and value that improve the lives of the world’s consumers, now and for generations to come. As a result, consumers will reward us with leadership sales, profit and value creation, allowing our people, our shareholders and the communities in which we live and work to prosper.
This quote, and further explanation from here:
https://www.quora.com/Why-is-a... [quora.com]
On the other hand, some companies appear to be full of shit in their mission statements. Here's what Nestle has to say:
Our mission of "Good Food, Good Life" is to provide consumers with the best tasting, most nutritious choices in a wide range of food and beverage categories and eating occasions, from morning to night.
In my region, Nestle switched their powdered milk product from being stra
https://hbr.org/2016/09/the-ma... [hbr.org]
"Nothing in American corporate law says that business managers have an open-ended, always-on obligation to maximize the financial interests of shareholders."
Re: (Score:3)
The open source companies are realizing that the open source model contributes to this whole freeloading situation and want to put a stop to it. I like free software as much as the next guy, but somebody has to pay the bills.
So in other words, these companies want to put restrictions on the use of the source. That's fine, but it's not F/OSS.
6. No Discrimination Against Fields of Endeavor
The license must not restrict anyone from making use of the program in a specific field of endeavor. For example, it may not restrict the program from being used in a business, or from being used for genetic research.
Rationale: The major intention of this clause is to prohibit license traps that prevent open source from being used commercially. We want commercial users to join our community, not feel excluded from it.
https://opensource.org/osd-ann... [opensource.org]
What if there is not only one pie?
What if products and services are not even the same pie?
What if the services still have value?
The problem with your argument is that it is inherently number-based, ("somebody has to pay the bills") but you didn't do any math in the real situation, and didn't come up with a metaphor that even has the same number of important things.
These companies closing their products may find that a small slice of a big thing was better than a big slice of nothing.
Common sense would dictate that such companies aren't doing so hot in the first place, otherwise they wouldn't be changing their business model.
But if they switch to someone else's product, you won't even get the bug fixes.
And, you might have trouble recruiting programmers to work on your product - since these days, nobody makes a career out of a job. And the less 'standard' your platform is, the less mobile you are as a developer. Working on a widely-used Open Source project is a great calling card for a developer, and while you might think that would make them more likely to leave, it's just as likely that the opposite is true. If your devs think they're working in a backwater that will stagnate their careers, they're mo
All of this assumes that you never intended to make money from your product from either direct sales or licensing. That model for Open Source projects has been shown to be a non-starter. You open source if you have an adjacent product to sell - either one that makes your OS product more valuable, or a support service that makes companies feel safe using your stuff.
Sure, they contribute back bug fixes to the core product but they often don't contribute back functional additions.
Speaking as someone who uses OSS in my workplace, I contribute back both bug fixes and functional additions. The functional additions seldom make it in, usually because the core developers have no interest in it or don't see the utility. OSS projects suffer just as much from NIH as anyone else.
I won't build a tool using libraries unless they're Apache 2 licensed, if not available, a 1-clause BSD-style.
When you decide you don't like how I exercise my freedom and you try to restrict my choices so that I do what you want, you become the exact thing in the world that open source exists to fight.
None of the software is standard because it is better. It is standard because it respects people's choices. If you decide to change your license so that you don't respect my choices, I won't be using it, and n
You really do not need that, use and distribute it and the bigger you, even though you contribute nothing, the more people use it, the more they will contribute. Cloud is different, it is entirely monopolistic, carving off territories it totally controls, basically as a business focus, as an individual corporation, a one off, striving to put ALL OTHER digital businesses out of business. The goal of any cloud provider is to kill ALL opposition, small especially, medium especially and big especially, as a foc
And people here should realize that their market penetration is virtually 100% due to the free-as-in-beer nature of FOSS.
Put more bluntly: The free-as-in-speech stuff people like to argue about endlessly on this site doesn't mean shit to most corporations. They see serviceable software they can legally use for free, and they leap at it. Oh, they have to make their mods freely available? Most companies are making no mods at all, or only small ones that are specific to their use of the SW, so they don't ca
Re:Doesn't matter. (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, they have to make their mods freely available? Most companies are making no mods at all, or only small ones that are specific to their use of the SW, so they don't care if they have to make them public.
You don't even have to do that if you're using your modified software internally. Our company uses open source software, some of it with small modifications for our specific needs.
From the GPL faq:
The GPL does not require you to release your modified version. You are free to make modifications and use them privately, without ever releasing them. This applies to organizations (including companies), too; an organization can make a modified version and use it internally without ever releasing it outside the organization.
> Oh, they have to make their mods freely available?
You don't have to make mods available unless you are re-distributing the project.
The fact that you can maintain the project yourself is considered to be a major advantage by some companies. Some companies use software that predates Linux and GNU entirely.
Re: _Does_ Matter for GPL v3 (Score:2)
This is (part of) why GPL v3 was created. If it's online, you have to post the license and source. A lot of companies would prefer to pay a modest license fee to avoid the indignity of having pages like that on their site.
Many businesses consider GPL to be business unfriendly and use APL instead. I guess this just shows that GPL v3 would have protected their interests better and they wouldn't have to opt for dubious combo licenses. Point FSF.
Good point. I was remembering the first draft before they decided to keep the Affero license separate [gnu.org].
Re:Doesn't matter. (Score:5, Insightful)
They shouldn't forget that regardless of the % of paid vs non-paid developers on a project the reason why they have the market penetration they currently do is because their products are FOSS in the first place.
Yep, and when they lock down their material, the logical response from the community is to select an older version as a base to start with and tell the original developer to fork off.
Something like that happened with Open Office.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LibreOffice#ooo-build,_Go-oo_and_Oracle [wikipedia.org]
That was certainly not the only reason, as Open Office was also stagnating from a development POV. But I'm sure it contributed.
IBM/Red Hat? systemd? (Score:2, Interesting)
I have been waiting for the next shoe to drop in the systemd scam.
Of course, IBM cannot close all Linux code. But can they keep enough closed to control enterprise Linux?
Sort of like the Microsoft controls "open source" OOXML?
IBM can't close any Linux code, that's not how licensing works.
IBM cannot close any code from the Linux kernel.
I am not sure about the rest of it.
You cannot freely download true RHEL. OOXML is not really open.
I think Linux does contain binary blobs.
Re:IBM/Red Hat? systemd? (Score:4, Insightful)
IBM is one of the major contributors to open source, fear of IBM is just stupid.
All of the software that people speculate they wanted out of the deal are areas where they're already pushing out open source (mostly Apache 2 licensed, so usable by everybody, GPL/BSD/proprietary) and they're basing their profits on professional services to big users.
That's great for open source, great for smaller companies dedicated to open tools, great for business. The only people it sucks for are their competitors trying to sell lock-in that has less brand gravitas. LOL The world has sure changed!
I'm loving this new systemd world. SysV can burn in a fiery hell for all I care. No, I'm not going to explain the difference between a semaphore and a mutex; I'm hoping to forget that SysV ever existed! Use grpc, d-bus, or pass messages. No, you don't get to edit startup scripts on the fly, you have to check them into source control anyways, so even if they were plain-text, you can't do that. Talk to the BOFH and quit trying to fuck up the configuration by mashing the keyboard.
TLDR version (Score:5, Insightful)
TLDR: they broke their own business models.
Cause: They made their product open source but were charging money for a hosted service. Other people start selling their own hosted service and they got unhappy that they didn't have a monopoly so they switched part of their code to "Commons Clause" which disallows others from offer it as part of a paid service.
They didn't break their own business model, the courts allow for people to take advantage of FOSS licensing in a way that hurts FOSS.
Courts have decided (wrongly IMO) that you can not only sell your own hosting of someone else's FOSS, you can slap your own logo on it and resell it as your own closed source solution, without even having to tell the customer what's actually under the hood.
The BSD license used to have clause requiring the end product to advertise the open-source components. It didn't catch on. With the advertising clause removed, the BSD license became popular.
While true, since it is phrased in the past tense, most of the people who adopted only the 1-clause BSD license have moved to the Apache 2 license, since that can be reused by everybody without having to count clauses.
OTOH, I reject 2 or 3-clause BSD-licensed software all the time. People using those licenses don't change as often, or care about license complaints.
Re: (Score:3)
Courts have decided (wrongly IMO) that you can not only sell your own hosting of someone else's FOSS, you can slap your own logo on it and resell it as your own closed source solution
What court decided this? Please provide a citation or a link to the decision.
Don't bother asking for citations in these situations.
They might even provide you a link, but it will say something entirely different than the claim. There is no there, there.
Just evaluate the truth of what is said. It doesn't matter who says an idea as to the truth of the idea, so citations are not relevant outside of A) a claimed source or B) academia.
Open-Source Regrets (Score:5, Insightful)
You could summarize this as "open-source companies are realizing that they don't actually want to open-source their work."
Open Source Startup: Half of our work is already done, we just have to put the pieces together!
Open Source Corporation: We can get paid for some services, but most of our effort goes uncompensated. We've had to stop accepting code suggestions from outside developers because they ruin compatibility and about a third of them have jokes in the comment fields that we do not want associated with our company. Many of the projects we initially utilized in making our products no longer behave as they did when we
You could summarize this as "open-source companies are realizing that they don't actually want to open-source their work."
PRE-CISELY!
Hypocrites all.
Virtualization + mature open source software (Score:5, Informative)
All these open source software developers relied on support and deployment revenue, rather than on selling their software licence as traditional companies did.
It worked because software, regardless of its source code availability, is complex and requires expertise to deploy and keep working. Free software wasn't free to deploy and keep working.
But by eventually having mature open source software that 'just works', you can install fresh new instances of it, free from any problems and following a copy-exactly recipe, replicated umpteen times in a virtualized environment. The expertise only needs to be at the time of creating the recipes, and that can be done by a few automation experts inside your company from time to time, not a full company earning money from it.
Amazon, Azure et al have their relatively small automation groups, doing deployment and customization recipes that are then repeated ad infinitum across their infrastructure, making good revenue for them. While the developers of the software saw not a single penny from it.
I don't think it killed the model, but something like redis would never have been a viable commercial endeavor, open source or not.
Back in the 90s, you could make a business out of 'just a datastore' (e.g. Oracle). In the last decade or so, that's just not enough, the field is too well explored, there are plenty of options, and if you hate them all implementing a new one from scratch isn't that difficult if it comes to it.
redis labs might be doing solid enough work, but it just isn't enough. I see a lot o
Redis didn't offer anything new even when it was new, though. So no. The thing that people used instead of Brandybrand(TM) would have a different name, that's all.
Of course most contributions are by the company (Score:2, Interesting)
Open source tends to rely on a large group of occasional contributors and a a few somewhat-more frequent committers that review the contributions and perhaps contribute stuff themselves also. Few of those contribute as a full-time job. If you're unhealthily obsessed with the project and issue a commit for every comma and semicolon (like certain "top wikipedia editors" do), it's easy to have as many commits to your name as the next ten combined.
Now you have a company and a bunch of full-time contributors to
Re: (Score:3)
For all but the most famous open source projects (and even many of those), the project is 99% 2-6 people working at a particular company.
I have no reason to doubt those company's assessment that they are the real driver behind the project. However if they were fee based then no one would have even looked at them in the first place.
OSS death watch (Score:3)
From the outset what looked like a huge misguided free buffet at the expense of sweat equity (ideological slavery), I have witnessed the value of free, as in free beer, resource incentive to mine its treasury.
This moment, nexus, will pivot and change. And the value it takes forward can be golden, mixed regulated or outside the box equity. It really amounts to whether the BIG's recognize, value and instantiate vestments for the beer they've drank.
The future looks like ElasticSearch (Score:3)
A lot of features that are free in Solr, but nowhere near as easy to use, are premium in ElasticSearch. Amazon cannot just take X-Pack and say "so long, suckers" to Elastic, and replicating X-Pack would be non-trivial in terms of costs. You can get Amazon-managed ElasticSearch, but it's going to be pretty basic compared to paying for either licenses or cloud functionality from Elastic. It's basically good only for people who don't even want to run basic security inside of ElasticSearch.
And you know what? I'm totally fine with that. There's no such thing as a free lunch. The open core has provided clients of mine plenty of value, and it's subsidized by keeping all of those features held back for paying customers.
I expect the Cloudera-HortonWorks merger will do the same for the Hadoop ecosystem. Ambari will be dropped in favor of Cloudera Manager, which is not free. So all of the companies that won't pay for licenses will have to either roll their own management system or pay up. That might actually mean that the combined company will be able to turn a profit and keep paying for a lot of open source contributions.
Or... you could look at Graylog that enables the X-pack functionality as an open source tool.
The caveat is that you need to allow the GL servers to talk to ES and restrict everyone else... but you get a helluva a deal in the process, plus some cool ETL features and a UI, without dicking around
Changing profitability. (Score:5, Interesting)
Traditional Open Source software could be profitable from the following methods:
1. Distributions. We take the Open Source software, configure it and put it on a nice piece of physical media, and sell it. This worked well until around the turn of the Century. Where broadband has allowed most people to download the content much faster then it is to wait for the media to be shipped to you, and at no cost.
2. Consulting/Support. Early Open Source software was often difficult to use (and some of it still is) Having experts at you beck and call for a modest fee to help you setup and use such products was quite valuable. However this requires the software to be sufficiently complex to use, if the software was too easy to use or configured with good defaults, then the average Joe will know enough to get it working.
3. Coding add ins. There is a fix you need, the community is not jumping on it, so you can pay for a developer to put in that code so you have it available. This is assuming you cannot find a replacement product or such missing feature is so necessary to not wait for.
The move to cloud services of Open Source software is really finding a new way to keep it profitable. By making the application and configurations a service vs an application. So you are paying for the infrastructure more then the software.
re:#3
ah yes, loot boxes
2. Also 'cover your ass' support. RedHat certainly provides support, but of the clients I know personally that pay for RedHat, most of them never need the support, but the expense is justified 'just in case' something should happen.
Re: (Score:3)
I paid about $5 for my first copy of slackware, but the disk was free; it was glued to the cover of some mainstream computer magazine. I only paid an opportunity convenience fee to somebody unconnected to the software.
2 and 3 are where it is at, but 3 is already part of the consulting mentioned in 2.
And the additional thing is hosting. Because otherwise, the slashdot effect would return, but these days it would be (slashdot^twitter) and we'd be really screwed.
Consulting, support, hosting. Each of those is i
Being a dick (Score:2)
is the word(s) you're looking for.
This is one reason I don't like to contribute to FOSS projects that required transferring copyrights, I prefer my code to stay GPL thank you very much.
In the US this requires an individual contract, you can't shrink-wrap or bundle a copyright assignment.
It seems that most projects allow contribution by mere pull request.
How many projects can actually produce a valid signed contract for each contributor? A few. Much less than the number of projects who claim that they own your copyright.
;)
Mean attitude = bad karma (Score:3)
How new is this? (Score:3)
There's a longstanding myth in the open-source world that projects are driven by a community of contributors, but in reality, paid developers contribute the bulk of the code in most modern open-source projects
The same sort of argument was made many years ago when Nessus went closed source. The fact is, open source is not necessarily the right tool for every problem. This isn't some new phenomenon as far as I can tell.
From TFS:
"We're going to see a lot more of this conversation happening than less. I would put it in a very blunt way: for many years we were suckers, and let them take what we developed and make tons of money on this."
Um... And you didn't see that coming?
What happened to "Software just wants to be FREEEEEE"?!?
Fucking RMS-licking, beard-stroking, unwashed Hypocrites.
maybe if copyright worked as it was intended (Score:2)
Maybe if copyright worked as it was intended things could be different.
If software copyright lasted for 7 years - OK, maybe we could make it shorter because software - you could make your money and then the world at large would still get full access to your software at some point.
Granted, no idea how that would work with frequent software updates
... this is a /. comment, not anything that someone actually thought through carefully ;)
AWS is eating our lunch? (Score:3)
How is hosting different from companies running the service at their own servers?
Me too... (Score:4, Funny)
A tiny piece of software I released into the world once is almost BSD-licensed. Almost, because a separate clause prevents its usage by anyone possessing any item of clothing with a Che Guevara likeness on it.
To my surprise, someone once reached out to me — years ago — asking, if I can remove the requirement, because it makes it more difficult for them to include my software in their distro...
True story...
Re: (Score:1)