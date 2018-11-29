Fed Says Millennials Are Just Like Their Parents. Only Poorer (bloomberg.com) 268
Millennials, long presumed to have less interest in the nonstop consumption of goods that underpins the American economy, might not be that different after all, a new study from the Federal Reserve says. From a report: Their spending habits are a lot like the generations that came before them, they just have less money at this point in their lives, the Fed study found. The group born between 1981 and 1997 has fallen behind because many of them came of age during the financial crisis. "We find little evidence that millennial households have tastes and preference for consumption that are lower than those of earlier generations, once the effects of age, income, and a wide range of demographic characteristics are taken into account," wrote authors Christopher Kurz, Geng Li and Daniel J. Vine.
Their findings [PDF] are grounded in an analysis of spending, income, debt, net worth, and demographic factors among different generations. The conclusion that millennials aren't all that different also holds for the researchers' more granular examination of expenditures on cars, food, and housing. "It primarily is the differences in average age and then differences in average income that explain a large and important portion of the consumption wedge between millennials and other cohorts," they conclude. So much for the young folks favoring "experiences" over tangible goods.
Their findings [PDF] are grounded in an analysis of spending, income, debt, net worth, and demographic factors among different generations. The conclusion that millennials aren't all that different also holds for the researchers' more granular examination of expenditures on cars, food, and housing. "It primarily is the differences in average age and then differences in average income that explain a large and important portion of the consumption wedge between millennials and other cohorts," they conclude. So much for the young folks favoring "experiences" over tangible goods.
Good. (Score:5, Insightful)
The reason they have less is simple, we have more.
And we like it that way.
--The Top
Re:Good. (Score:4, Insightful)
And legally bribe Congress to keep it that way, thanks to the partisan Citizens United ruling.
Re: (Score:3)
For the record, the top are not immune to a crackhead who's willing to murder them for a few hundred dollars.
Except they can afford armed security guards.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
You will notice those calling for removing borders and allowing unlimited illegal immigration already live in gated communities that would keep those people out. They are just upset you are demanding too much pay and are trying to put you back in your place.
Keep voting DNC!
Re: (Score:3)
I think the problem is people getting isolated and cluster together vs selfish.
Because they often don't interact on a personal level with people who are in a lower financial class. They really don't comprehend the problems, also the lower financial class doesn't understand the problems the rich have as well.
For example.
A Rich person who I was talking to didn't understand why I drove a small Toyota car where for only a few more hundred dollars a month I could have a nice luxury Audi SUV. Yes I will get more
Re: (Score:2)
That came up a few weeks ago between a friend I was helping and her boss-- she was lamenting how she had to spend an extra ten minutes walking to get to Walmart for their cheap money orders to pay her rent since her old local place closed.
Her boss heard that and basically launched
Re: (Score:2)
During a recent study session, one of our local city council members was shocked to find out that low income housing existed in our city. We live in one of the most impoverished areas of the nation. He was incredulous at the thought and demanded to know where this supposed low income housing was.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say "no public corporation can engage in politics" and make it that simple. The NYT would need to go private, but it could. And would anyone miss Fox or CNN?
So no professionally produced advertisements either, since the ad agencies are mostly public corporations. And no rallies held in a venue owned by a corporation, and no catering of food at campaign events if the caterer is a public corporation. Can a candidate fly on a plane to get to a campaign event?
I think you idea has some problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you're taking it a bit far. No "donations in kind" to be sure, but it comes down to platform vs publishers. Platforms that don't exercise any sort of editorial discretion are fine. If you look at the rule that applies to radio: they must accept ads for all sides in a political race; they're not allowed to be choosy. I think that's a great approach.
So, can a candidate fly on an airline to an event? Only if he buys a ticket. The airline can't fly him for free (unless they fly all candidates for fr
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Someone having more does not mean you automatically have less.
-Econ 101
I can only assume that Econ 101 is a course has been deemed "oppressive" and banned in every college campus across America, since the socialists we're churning out of those institutions believe this is exactly why they are poor.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
BULLSHIT !! (Score:4, Insightful)
They have fallen behind government decided to balance the budget on their backs.
School loans have destroyed the future for a generation and everyone knows it.
Re: (Score:2)
I know your just derping. But how is Trump's debt different from FDR's (and every other scumbag in between)?
Re: (Score:2)
It's true that some previous presidents have implemented massive transfers of wealth to the 1% and/or run up the national debt for stupid reasons, but that shouldn't make it acceptable to do it again.
Re: (Score:2)
They never stopped pissing money away to buy votes. That's the problem, bread and circuses.
Here's why - in a way you are able to understand. (Score:5, Interesting)
I know your just derping. But how is Trump's debt different from FDR's (and every other scumbag in between)?
FDR: Debt for government spending to get us out of the Depression and then to pay for WWII.
Clinton actually balanced the budget....then...
W.Bush sstarting spending like a mad man for unecessary wars that created ISIS.
Obama, had to bail us out of a Republican causes financial mess.
Trump's debt is for the tax cuts for the Republican and his donors because that's what they paid for.
Some reasons why Trump sucks and his supporters are all morons:
1. N. Korea is back at their old shenanigans. More nukes! (So much for the "master deal maker")
2. After all that Reality TV Drama horseshit and pissing off Canada and Mexico, the new NAFTA is basically what was originally signed into law by Clinton.
3. The whole Caravan and border shit is nothing but a distraction and an overblown problem.
4. The tax cut did jack shit for me. And in the meantime, the national debt will increase another trillion or so and because of it, interests rates will rise, our standard of living will decrease, and our economy will slow - all to give his and the Republican donors their tax break at our expense
5. He undid Obama's environmental protections.
6. The wildfires in California were his fault: he didn't appoint an under secretary of Natural Resources and Environment until September of this year.
7. He hasn't been appointing people to important government positions - but playing golf
8. A useless tradewar that’s costing too much and hurting our economy.
9. Neutered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
10. We still don’t have a better healthcare system than Obamacare. He did promise one!!
11. The wall hasn’t been built. (Good thing, but still a broken promise)
12. Still no trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. (Another broken promise.)
13. Firing people who are doing their job and not doing Trump's unethical and illegal bidding.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
FDR's spending extended the depression, it was ended by WWII.
Clinton had one _projected_ balanced budget (if you included SS accounting tricks), but it never happened. Dotcom imploded and the Clinton recession ended the hope, no balanced actual year.
The rest of your post is just idiotic.
Re: (Score:2)
Clinton had one _projected_ balanced budget (if you included SS accounting tricks), but it never happened. Dotcom imploded and the Clinton recession ended the hope, no balanced actual year.
The rest of your post is just idiotic.
What's up with this this graph [wikimedia.org] and this graph [wikipedia.org], both from The United States federal budget [wikipedia.org] wikipedia article then? Cooked books? Accounting shenanigans? Flat out lying? They fairly clearly show surpluses.
Re: (Score:2)
Only because he wouldn't commit. WWII was where he and the government were forced to commit, hence the Depression ended. Before that there was a cycle of "Spend, OK, we don't like spending so let's stop even though the problem hasn't been fixed, OH FUCK, let's try again"
Re: (Score:2)
Clinton had one _projected_ balanced budget (if you included SS accounting tricks), but it never happened.
Nope [factcheck.org]
But please, keep lying. I'm sure someone will not bother doing a simple google search and believe you.
Re: (Score:2)
They didn't all spend it on themselves and their family/friends.
Re: (Score:2)
I know your just derping. But how is Trump's debt different from FDR's (and every other scumbag in between)?
"Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?"
Re: (Score:2)
When you post as AC, you should read at 0 or you'll get confused, like you just did.
When have interest rates been lower? It's the _size_ of the debt to the SS trust that's a huge problem. Accrued over almost a century, will have to be paid out over a couple of decades. Better hook a big old bottle of nitrous to the printing presses.
Re: (Score:2)
You know the idiots that always spell 'Drumpf'? That's you.
It takes away from your point.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Give it time, Trump still hasn't built his useless monument to xenophobia in the middle of the desert, the effects of his massive wealth transfer to the 1% haven't yet been felt, and he's still working on those easy-to-win trade wars.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A legal immigrant is one coming here to apply for Asylum - the ones we're taking the children from and putting in torture camps, or one with a valid visa - you know, like the ones we're cancelling with zero notice if the immigrant is coming from one of a handful of Islamic countries.
If you think Trump's policies are about legal vs illegal immigration, vs outright xenophobia, I have wall to sell you. Operative word: sell. You'll be paying for it.
Re: (Score:3)
Facts are most of these people pay nothing at all. After the EIT is applied. The government is taxing the middle class not young people; well except when Obama is in charge than he makes them pay for their parents healthcare; with insane premiums and coverage most don't actually need.
Approximately 19% of filers use the EITC, and since it is a refundable credit, they may indeed pay negative taxes.
I don't know the specific numbers, but I expect that most people pay more in FICA (social security/medicare) taxes than they do in income taxes. So when you see stats about how much the top n% pay in income taxes, realize that if only income taxes are considered and not total taxes, the outlook is very different.
Regarding insane premiums for coverage most don't need - wouldn't insurance compani
Materialism isn't the issue (Score:4, Insightful)
When did being a millennial get equated to materialism per se? I thought the trope had more do with growing up as latch-key kids, and being taught hard to feel special, entitled, and enabled by over-compensating or guilt-ridden parents, teachers, and the participation trophy mindset.
Re: (Score:2)
Not buying stuff. That is unamerican.
(Says the guy that cannot stop buying stupid shit on Amazon.)
Re: (Score:2)
When did being a millennial get equated to materialism per se?
If I recall, it began with car manufacturers complaining that millennials don't buy cars. [fastcompany.com] Then realtors complained about the same thing. Millennials don't buy homes.
Turns out they were just poor. Now that the economy has picked up, the trends have returned to normal. [cnbc.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Buying your first house has always been hard.
Don't kid yourself, when houses cost $20k, average income was $5k.
Real estate values have always cycled up and down, buying at the peak isn't really good.
Re: (Score:2)
To an extent it's always been the case, due to inflation making stuff look expensive to older people and of course all the new stuff not existing when they were kids. But now we also have credit based consumerism, the high cost of living and of property distorting everything too.
That's why you get nonsense about how if they only stopped eating avocados and buying phones they could afford a house.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"He talks like a fag and his shit's all retarded!" - the modern right
Re: (Score:2)
South Park goths suck!
But at least they're not emos. At least the emos arent furries, etc etc all the way down to antifa LARPers.
Re: (Score:3)
There aren't many of us and we've never quite taken power from the Boomers. In terms of high profile examples of each:
Eddie Lampert - Boomer. The guy destroying Sears
Bill Gates - Boomer. Mixed legacy, he's left us with some terrible software infrastructure due to a monopolistic maximum power mindset over quality
Jeff Bezos - Borderline Boomer/Gen X. Successful, but with a mixed legacy
Sergey Brin & Larry Page - Gen X. Successful, and their company is mostly considered decent, with most abusive pract
Re: (Score:2)
You mean the people who founded an advertising company that now has tentacles and power over pretty much the entire internet?
Google is the exact opposite of "decent". They make microsoft look like the good guys.
Face it, anyone who makes it rich is tainted by that success. The only people who i can think of that have not sold out is craig from craigslist and steve wozniak.
Sorry, I didn't know this wasn't common knowledge (Score:5, Informative)
Else I'd have said something. Yes, the only reason millennials don't participate in the good ol' "shop 'til you drop" game is that they can't afford the fee. And this is the only reason they don't buy your crap and don't drive the economy. If you want people to buy your stuff, you need people who have the money to buy your stuff.
Re:Sorry, I didn't know this wasn't common knowled (Score:4)
Personally, I think most of the complaining about millennials to just be old people becoming out of touch, as they always do. [bbc.com]
Re:Sorry, I didn't know this wasn't common knowled (Score:5, Insightful)
I think you might have a point there - I'm not sure where all the disparagement towards millenials is coming from. I'm in my 50s, and I work with plenty of interns and new grads in an engineering setting. My experience has been that most of them actually make an effort and bust their ass to get the job done, and are much more aware of needing to plan for the future than my generation was. Yeah, culturally there are differences and sometimes generational gaps in experiences, but I can't see any real reason to dogpile on them just for that.
It's Boomer vs everyone else (Score:2)
Mainly the Boomers. No matter the personal politics, it is practically an article of faith that the Boomers are the sexiest, coolest, hardest working generation America has ever had. I don't think there is any generation in American history that has, collectively, disparaged its predecessors and successors to the extent they have.
1/3 of all Boomers intend to leave no inheritance. Think about tha
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure where all the disparagement towards millenials is coming from.
IMO, it's a combination of older people always having "these kids today" complaints, and the Boomers losing power for the first time in their lives.
Re: (Score:2)
"Loyalty is a paycheck away"
Re: (Score:2)
You make it sound like that's something new. Loyalty to an employer is, at best, quaint. Nobody working today is unaware of that.
Re:Sorry, I didn't know this wasn't common knowled (Score:5, Funny)
Indeed, it's pretty simple. It's just too bad that we'll have to keep trying supply-side economics until it either shows some signs of working for the first time ever, or the economy sucks itself in like the house at the end of Poltergeist.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want people to buy your stuff, you need people who have the money to buy your stuff.
But...but....then I couldn't buy by 8th mansion!!! You don't expect me to get by on only 7, do you? That is so selfish of you!!
Re: (Score:2)
If you _need_ your next paycheck you are a 'wage slave'.
Is projecting financial success (e.g. buying all the house you were qualified for, new cars etc) worth making yourself a wage slave? The most important thing in financial negotiations is being able to say 'no'. If you employer/clients figure out you can't, you are really fucked, that's financially 'weak'.
I'm more or less at the same stage of life and income, but house and car(s) are paid for. No HOA, horse properties, acerage, kind of neighborhood
Not suprising (Score:2)
Two misconceptions (Score:2)
First, I think, most people have no idea what the definition of millennial even is.
and second, they think the extreme loudmouths the media likes to amuse us with constitute a representative sample.
Once you're beyond that, I think nothing about millennials remains outside tbw norm and what we've seen in everey other generation.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much. The millennial stereotype would have you believe that they're entitled brats with an outsized sense of self-worth and an unwillingness to work hard. As it turns out, most of these sorts of traits are measurable and have been tracked by researchers across a representative sample of the American population for decades, allowing researchers to see whether or not those claims have any merit.
By all accounts, they don't.
Since about the 1940s, most of those sorts of traits have only shifted by, at mos
Re: (Score:2)
'They' say: 'There are no wrong answers to personality tests'.
That's true, unless you want the job, then there are definite 'right answers': High on conscientiousness, openness to experience, agreeableness, low on neuroticism, middle on extroversion (unless marketer).
Cynics that lie on personality tests are now identified as 'role models' by social 'scientists'.
I'd expect the percentage of 'role models' in each generation to be higher than the previous (at the same age).
We aren't poor (Score:5, Interesting)
The group born between 1981 and 1997 has fallen behind because many of them came of age during the financial crisis.
We aren't poor. We've just seen what happens when the financial markets collapse and don't see the need to be leveraged out the ass with 2 car notes, a second mortgage (for those of us who were even lucky enough to find housing while it was still actually reasonably priced), and paying off 3 credit cards. We're spending less than we have so we aren't completely screwed come the next bust cycle. We'd love to be able to spend money, but we remember being un- or under-employed and how much that sucked while the Boomers with guaranteed pensions and social security (both being paid for by us with us likely to see no benefit or payout ourselves) trying to grab more and more.
Besides, any extra money we would have to spend on consumer goods that our parents bought with credit card debt is most likely wrapped up in another type of debt: student loans. The bonuses I've gotten from my company the last few years, instead of helping the local economy by being spent on house repairs/upgrades has gone towards paying off student loans. And this years'll be no different.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
All of these studies trying to figure out millennials. No one thought to ask one why they do the things they do?
Maybe they think we are too busy rolling the points of our old-fashioned mustaches with the grease from our avocado toast to answer a survey?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What? That makes no sense. Being "poor" is not "how much you spend". No wonder Millenials are poor if they think like that.
Correct. Being poor is "not having money" not "not spending money". But the only way for other people to know you have money is to spend it. If you don't spend it, people assume you don't have it. American society is built upon conspicuous consumption. My argument is that a lot of people of my generation have decided not to play that game. Take the way I dress or the car my wife used to drive but still owns (a 2001 BMW 330i, we replaced it this year with a used 2011 X3 that cost less than my 14 Ford Fo
Re: (Score:2)
How long have you had those BMWs? Expensive cars are never cheap, especially when old. Enjoy your $1000 brake jobs.
You are right, it isn't what you make, it's what you keep. But old German cars (but not old enough to be collectable) aren't a good plan outside Germany.
Re: (Score:2)
How long have you had those BMWs? Expensive cars are never cheap, especially when old. Enjoy your $1000 brake jobs.
You are right, it isn't what you make, it's what you keep. But old German cars (but not old enough to be collectable) aren't a good plan outside Germany.
The 01 was the only car my wife had had up until this summer. At worst we would spend a couple hundred in repairs each year, still cheaper than a car note. The 2011 only had 70k miles on it, should last another decade or so as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The group born between 1981 and 1997 has fallen behind because many of them came of age during the financial crisis.
We aren't poor. We've just seen what happens when the financial markets collapse and don't see the need to be leveraged out the ass with 2 car notes, a second mortgage (for those of us who were even lucky enough to find housing while it was still actually reasonably priced), and paying off 3 credit cards. We're spending less than we have so we aren't completely screwed come the next bust cycle. We'd love to be able to spend money, but we remember being un- or under-employed and how much that sucked while the Boomers with guaranteed pensions and social security (both being paid for by us with us likely to see no benefit or payout ourselves) trying to grab more and more.
Besides, any extra money we would have to spend on consumer goods that our parents bought with credit card debt is most likely wrapped up in another type of debt: student loans. The bonuses I've gotten from my company the last few years, instead of helping the local economy by being spent on house repairs/upgrades has gone towards paying off student loans. And this years'll be no different.
You do know that college costs have soared because of subsidies and guaranteed student loans, right? So it's the "we have to help people go to college" crowd who are responsible for the soaring costs.
Meanwhile, anybody who even suggests doing something actually useful economically, like say limiting competition from cheap foreign workers, gets shouted down.
Re: (Score:2)
You do know that college costs have soared because of subsidies and guaranteed student loans, right? So it's the "we have to help people go to college" crowd who are responsible for the soaring costs.
Yes, I do. That is why I am a big proponent of a more European style educational system. I am fully aware that plenty of people either don't want to or don't need to go to college, yet they have been pushed to do so, often by colleges themselves who want the free federal/bank money. Break it off, don't send everyone to college, and these colleges will have to start cutting back on the ridiculous amenities and massive administrative overhead to cut costs and reduce tuition prices. Makes for more manageabl
Re: (Score:2)
The Club med amenities are sunk costs. It's not over until many fancy schools are broke, then they can start rebuilding.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I just wonder what will happen when the Baby Boomers decide to use their outsized voting habits to say, raid the 401k and IRA accounts of the Millenial generation in their 30's or 40's.
They will do so successfully because enough of the folks in their 30's and 40's will buy into the idea that grandma should not have to eat cat food despite the 3 summers backing around Europe in her 20s and annual vacation cruise she took while her grandparents minded their parents. All things said Millenials will never have had the opportunity to do.
Here is the thing though. I don't what advice to give them; I am just prior to that generation myself and I have done okay and I concerned about exactly what
Re: (Score:2)
You're not poor (Score:2)
The boomers didn't have Credit Cards coming out their ears either. They didn't need them.
Next, You're probably going to trot out statistics on bigger homes. Fair enough, but we live in America. Land is cheap. Building homes is cheap. The only thing that isn't cheap is infrastructure (roads, water lines, sewer lines, electric lines, etc, etc). The boomers got that for free. GenX (my Gen) got the tail end of that. Millenials got shafted. If you
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a good general rule. But not universal.
I lived off CCs for about a year to help put together my first house downpayment. But I started that year with zero debt and bought less house than I was qualified for. Paid off the CCs inside a year.
I was rushing to catch the bottom of a real estate cycle.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are "paying off 3 credit cards" you have already failed. Only put on credit what you can pay when the bill arrives.
I agree with you. We have no CC debt. The only CC we have has a 2k limit and only for emergencies/foreign travel/places that won't take debit(or Mastercard).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)
Millenials aren't actually lazy, they're getting paid stagnant rates and the money supply has increased. Inflation happens and spending power has gone down as a result. The same or greater productivity is expected and "kids these days" aren't the ones seeing the benefit of it.
This isn't even news. Gone are the days when a part time summer job is enough for that year's college tuition. A part time job might barely cover rent any more. And you can forget about having a savings account without at least one full time job and a part time job on the side.
Employers are offering fewer and fewer long term incentives, which results in lower employee loyalty in return.
It's not a mystery, it's not a secret. It's the economy, stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
Agree with some of that, but inflation is actually pretty low and I don't think the increase in the money supply has been keeping up with our trade deficits. The Fed has been keeping the dollar strong when we would really need a weak dollar and more money in our economy widely distributed. When a lot of that "money" is concentrated or overseas or coming back into the US economy in investments that will eventually return profits back overseas or into the hands of a small elite. Raising some costs like hou
The federal reserve opinion is asinine. (Score:2)
if we are truly just like our parents but poorer, then we can be expected to hold differing priorities and spending habits that are dictated by that poverty. The Federal Reserve is either pushing this idea to calm markets heading into a recession, or its manufacturing excuses for upcoming market instability.
Ah, statistics (Score:2)
We've "taken into account" and "controlled for" these dozens of factors. After we make everything the same, lo and behold, the new generation is the same as the old.
Shock of a lifetime!
"Average age, average income, and a wide range of demographics" -- are drastically different.
So answer the question the way it's asked. If I walk up to a random twenty-year old this afternoon, will he buy things like I did when I was twenty, or not?
Of course if he's impoverished, he won't. Of course if he's dead he won't. O
OK (Score:3, Interesting)
OK, so what do you propose doing about it?
Well, for one thing, pretty sure that bringing in countless foreigners to compete for jobs isn't going to help, but what do I know.
It's unpopular to say that, so not enough of us do say it. But popularity doesn't seem to be taking care of the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Immigration is good at the macro level but not so much at certain micro levels. The way to fix that is income redistribution, but that's not something we generally want in this country for any number of reasons. So we have the continuous tension between "immigration benefits the country" and "immigration makes it hard for me to get a better job".
isn't it obvious (Score:4, Insightful)
2008 great recession
crushing student debt
'gig' economy and decades of union busting
Future insolvency of social security
High rent and housing costs
Medical costs primary cause of bankruptcy
I wonder why millennials and gen-x have less money to spend, and those who do have some aren't spending as much.
Perhaps more are concerned about survival, than frivolously wasting money on consumer products that are engineered to be disposable and non serviceable. Perhaps seeing our parents struggle with credit card debt also had an effect.
College, no work ethic (Score:2, Interesting)
Re:College, no work ethic (Score:4, Informative)
Do you call back when people are eliminated from consideration? No? There's your explanation.
They got a better offer, then _deliberately_ fucked you. No doubt it was payback for how you treated them during the interview process.
Re: (Score:2)
Holy fuck, they want PTO and sick days with NO EXPERIENCE? How dare they. Oh wait, every job I've ever worked has offered PTO and sick days to every employee (absent temps) no matter the experience. Maybe don't have a shit benefit policy?
Weddings only cost $300 (Score:2)
Nobody ever said you need to own a house to get married.
Nobody ever said you need $20,000 to get married.
A basic wedding can be done for around $300. Today.
Stop believing the marketroids. Even the ring is optional. Have a park picnic wedding, it's fun!
Divorce remains expensive, but worth it! (Score:2)
You need to present value the total cost of the wedding. It's never only $300, unless you're the woman, then it's still likely a negative number.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
I had a friend. (Okay, not a friend, I couldn't stand her, but she was an acquaintance)
She was going to build 'passiv haus' (we're American, but she liked the German spelling) communities to save energy, etc. etc.
She drove from California to New York at least a dozen times to support this plan. I'm pretty sure she used more fuel on her roadtrips than she would have saved had the plan actually worked. The plan didn't work, and she ended up finding out that Upstate New York is really cold, and she didn't w
Re: (Score:2)
I think most people want to feel useful, and oddly enough we equate suffering to being useful.
Hence why a lot of religions seems to have some harsh rules. Because we are suffering, we feel like we are getting more done.
Re: (Score:2)
The mind likes to oversell the small concessions, it's totally okay to fly a weekend to Paris as long as you get a Fairtrade caffe latte with ecological soy milk. A small savings on a big expense, it was expensive but you got it on sale. You walked the stairs so super size that burger, you earned it. For some people it forms into the delusion that they're saving the world if they're slightly greener than those around them, like you're not fat if you can point to some other guy and say "no, he's fat"...
Re: (Score:2)
When people are the age of 18-30 these are their priorities.
1. Find someone to mate with
Beatniks, Hippies, Hipsters... who all seem to be the type of people the define how stupid of a generation is have a similar commonality. You are easily identified as part of a group, witch attracts people of your sexual persuasion who is also near your peer.
A lot of these kids protesting whatever many of them really don't care, they just want to be out with people their peers and possibly attract a mate.
if you are a st
Re: (Score:2)
Applies to both. Also applies to 1960s hippies and every other generation.
Re:Price is right (Score:5, Interesting)
Part of that may be taxes.
You can sell a car to pay the taxes on the other prizes you won. It's pretty hard to sell a vacation.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed! a friend of mine went on the price is right a few years ago. America and California together charge 33% + 7% tax on what you "win". So my friend won a trip and some electronics and ends up having to pay 2800 USD to claim it all.
Of course they are charging you full retail price on these items, which no one would ever pay... What a scam, i had no idea. In canada if you win the lotto there is no tax. The government already makes money as they are the ones who run the lotto (the house always wins).
Total
Re: (Score:2)
LBJ was first to raid the SS trust.
Since then the trust has been full of IOUs. Before him there was no money in the trust as the system was cash flow negative (until the baby boom started working).
Re:Go figure (Score:5, Informative)
There is so much erroneous crap around the Social Security trust fund.
First, the trust fund really got it's start after the Greenspan Commission finished in 1983. Before that, Social Security basically did not have a trust fund. It was more-or-less spending everything that came in, as designed.
This broke down when GenX was much smaller than the Baby Boomers. There would not be enough money coming in from GenX and what would be called the Millennials to pay for the Boomer's retirement.
The Greenspan Commission's solution was to increase Social Security taxes so that Boomers and GenX built up a large trust fund which would pay for the Boomer's retirement.
The trust fund was never intended to be permanent. It was always supposed to be spent by the time the Boomers die. We're on-track for that, and the fact that the trust fund will be depleted around the time that the Boomers have died off means everything is working to plan.
The trust fund has always been invested in special US Government bonds. There were not new, special bonds created later by some president you hate to "loot" the trust fund. There was never any cash to loot.
The government can not default on only these bonds. If the government defaulted on these bonds, that would make all US government bonds be considered worthless. Because if you break a promise to one bondholder, no other bondholder can trust you to keep your promise to them. Even if Mitch McConnell pinky-swears.
The money is not "gone". It was never a big bank vault full of cash. It has always been invested into special US government bonds.
The debt does not "come due" at some specific point in the future where it all suddenly has to be paid back. Each bond has their own maturity date, and a constant stream of bonds are "coming due" at any particular time.
It was never "your money". Social Security is not a savings plan. You don't have a pile of cash with your name on it. The money you paid went into the pool that paid current retirees (or the trust fund to pay current retirees later). When you retire, people younger than you will be paying you. This is a good thing for the majority of people, because you will be paid significantly more than you paid in, including interest on that money.
No, you can not accomplish the same thing with a 401k with "safe" investments. It will not make enough money, because the return on safe investments is terrible.
We now return to your regularly scheduled lying about Social Security so that you blindly follow attempts to end it.
Re: (Score:3)
I would mod you up if I had the points. Thanks for injecting some reality into this misleading discussion.
Re: (Score:2)
Fabric softener saves money. It makes clothes last longer, which lowers your clothing budget. Of course, that doesn't apply if you buy those tissue paper shirts that only last three washes, so it does require a certain amount of money to save money. It also doesn't apply if you have to keep up with the new fashions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
1) Houses are under hyperinflation (relative to income) for 2+ decades. -- As far as I can tell mostly because Millenials will pay whatever a house is selling for.
2) College has been under hyperinflation for just under 2 decades. -- As far as I can tell because we were scared into college as a requirement and (most) our parents would pay whatever it
Re: (Score:2)
The US is becoming more like Europe where generations tend to live together instead of each new generation setting out on their own
The US was dominated by multi-generation households until after WWII. Each new generation did not set out on their own until we created massive suburbias.