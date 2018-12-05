Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google's 'Shadow Workforce' of Contractors Demands Higher Wages, Equal Benefits in a Letter To CEO Sundar Pichai (cnbc.com) 89

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Members of Google's "shadow workforce" of temporary workers and contractors is demanding higher wages and equal benefits to full employees in an open letter addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai. From a report, submitted by an anonymous reader: It's the latest in a series of public stands made by Google employees against aspects of the company culture. A coordinated walkout by employees around the globe protesting discrimination and sexual harassment at Google led the company to end forced arbitration for claims. Last month, several hundred employees signed onto a letter protesting the company's censored search efforts in China. A Bloomberg report in July said Alphabet had more contractors than direct employees this year, for the first time ever.

Google's mission is to 'organize the world's information and make it universally accessible.' But the company fails to meet this standard within its own workplace. Google routinely denies [temporary, vendor, and contract workers] access to information that is relevant to our jobs and our lives," the letter published Wednesday says. The latest letter is signed only by "TVCs at Google" and does not indicate the number of employees backing the effort. Google did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

  • Irony (Score:5, Informative)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday December 05, 2018 @11:35AM (#57753148)

    Google constantly talks about Social Justice when it appears they need a bit of Social Justice applied to them.

    • Re:Irony (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <mashiki@g m a i l .com> on Wednesday December 05, 2018 @11:50AM (#57753240) Homepage

      It's basically ivory tower, champagne socialists, limousine liberals and so forth in action. Don't know why this is a surprise for so many people.

    • Re:Irony (Score:4, Insightful)

      by colonslash ( 544210 ) on Wednesday December 05, 2018 @12:16PM (#57753424)

      Yes, how dare they pay people for work at a price those people accept. Or did I miss the part where this was forced labor?

    • Social Justice is the left wing equivalent to (Score:5, Interesting)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday December 05, 2018 @01:10PM (#57753828)
      the Southern Strategy. It's how the economically right wing pundits in our midst distract us from economic issues. The people pushing for it were never left wing, but they needed something to get the working class off their back.

      Take "equal pay for women" as an issue. Ok, we can debate if women are getting less pay or not. But even the most extreme estimates say 3%. Meanwhile workers in general make 20% less than they did 40 years ago. Folks are fighting over 3% while they've lost 20%. It's nuts.

      OTOH the reverse (anti-SJW) is just as bad. There's a youtuber called "Cult of Dusty" that's got a series on how the alt-right has pivoted to 24/7 anti-SJW. Meanwhile the Evangelicals (who the alt-right, being skeptics, traditionally didn't get along with) are using the alt-right to win political offices all over.

      The only consistently sane voice I know in all this has been Bernie Sanders, who's been trying to get the working class to stop fighting over scraps and go after the meat.
  • I'm confused. No one's making them work there; if they're unhappy they all should leave and warn others about hiring at the horrible place. If NO ONE signs up, then G's going to _have_ to improve pay or the work place or go out of business. If someone continues to work for them, then I guess it wasn't THAT big of a deal then, huh? Vote with your feet and wallet, words are cheap. OTOH I don't blame them for trying to change things, but what if G says NO?

    I don't see anyone with a gun making them work t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Puls4r ( 724907 )
      Since the article lists temporary workers and contractors, it may be possible that this includes foreign workers brought over to work specifically for google through the government "get your cheap labor here" programs.
    • You're free to wander out into the wilderness and get eaten by a bear or die in the winter...

      People gave up on slavery in the 1800s not because they were suddenly moral beings but because wage slaves were a better deal. You didn't have to sink a ton of capital into a slave. If a wage slave got tore up in your factories you didn't care, you just got another one.

      Contract workers are going to be the kinds of workers google needs but that they can easily replace. Google, along with the other major compan

      • Google is not your friend. No company is.

        This, a million times over. Corporations are, and always have been, by definition, psychopaths who would destroy the entire world if they thought it would personally profit them.

        We would do well to remember that.

    • Many of these contractors work nights and weekends for no extra pay to make the system stay up. They dont need to leave, they can simply clock in at 9 and leave at 530 and bill 8 hrs as per their contracts and Google would come to a screeching halt.

  • I'm tired of companies using contracting to skirt labor laws. The big one is unemployment insurance. They'll keep you for 18 months (don't know why that's the magic number, IRS maybe?) and then replace you. Sure, you might make a bit more money, but you lose it all to crazy expensive health insurance and being unemployed for weeks after the end of every "contract".

    A lot of guys I know stuck in the contract mill are in their late 40s/early 50s and just have to take whatever they get. They never get any s
    • The 18 months is due to law suit done at us west back in the 80s. Contractor had worked there for 10 years, then was let go in a round of layoffs. Since she had been there so long and was treated like employee, lawyer argued she was owed sal/benefits of employee . She won. So companies boot contractors at 18 months and then can rehire at 24. In addition, they purposely will not treat you 100% like employee.
  • Seriously, pichai has another fuck up by outsourcing heavily to India/china, and not paying decent $, and is being called on it.

  • Good luck with that.

    The primary reason any company even uses contractors in the first place is because they are cheaper than their own workforce. They may pay the contractor a higher wage, but they rarely see any of the benefits that a full time employee has. ( healthcare, 401k, the very rare pension, etc )

    If hiring a contractor is going to cost them the same amount of money that using a full time employee does, there will be little need* for contractors.
    So be careful what you wish for.

    *Outside of very sp

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      Two kinds of jobs are given to contractors - Jobs you dont want to do and jobs you cant do. Contractors doing the second kind of work are paid much more than employees.

  • If "foreign" contractors make enough money, at some point it will actually make financial sense to hire "local" contractors instead.

    As for treating contractors as employees, there are actually US laws pertaining to the treatment of contractors.

  • 'Staffing companies' are PARASITES (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    ..or 'whorehouses', depending on what mood I'm in.
    'Staffing companies' like Aerotek and Kelly and their ilk are basically parasites; they really don't add anything to the equation, they're just the pimps, pimping you out to whoever for whatever, collecting the money, and giving a pittance to the 'contractors' (or 'whores', depending on what mood I'm in).
    Meanwhile the 'customer' (or 'Johns', depending on what mood I'm in) is relieved of any responsibility for all these people who are doing the actual work,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      Where I work , 80% of the FTEs started as contractors. So I dont agree with your saying that the carrot being dangled is a fake carrot. yes the contractors are exploited but if they prove they are critical they are hired as FTE.

  • It's not that Google has anything in particular against paying their contract workers better.

    But Brin and Page have long bucket lists of important ways they'd like to change the world, and many of these simply can't be undertaken until Alphabet reaches a $2 trillion market cap.

    Pros and cons, as with all things.

    As they say, you can't raise an omelette to the stratosphere without breaking eggs.

