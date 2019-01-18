Netflix Says It Has 10 Percent of All TV Time In the US (cnbc.com) 51
In its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report, Netflix disclosed some of its viewership numbers for hits such as "Bird Box." "Overall, Netflix said it serves about 100 million hours of video per day, earning an estimated 10 percent of all time spent in front of the TV in the U.S.," reports CNBC. The company also said "Bird Box" reached 80 million member households in its first four weeks on the streaming service. Unfortunately, it still didn't show exactly how many people have viewed the content. From the report: By way of comparison, during the week of Jan. 7, the top TV show was an NFL playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 13, which drew 33 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The top scripted show, "The Big Bang Theory," drew over 13 million. But Netflix does not view TV as its only competition. In its earnings note, it also said games such as Fortnite compete for attention. Fortnite reportedly draws 200 million players per week.
The company also highlighted several of its international projects. Netflix said its original from Spain, "Elite," was watched by over 20 million member households worldwide in the first four weeks. "Bodyguard," co-produced with BBC One; "Baby," an original series from Italy, and "Protector," an original series from Turkey, all reached more than 10 million member households in their first four weeks, the company said. There was still one notable hit that Netflix didn't disclose numbers for: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch." Instead, the company discussed in its earnings letter that the technology used to create the movie, its first interactive choose-your-own-adventure-style flick, will be used for interactive projects in the future.
Maybe were you live (in the US, I presume). I live in Portugal and the content is absolutely abysmal. There is not a single movie worth watching that I haven't seen yet and Netflix keeps promoting the same 12 items in each category to me. It feels like they are making fun of me. Their recommendation system is also completely incapable of determining my interests, just like Youtube, but in case of Netflix Portugal that doesn't matter because there are no choices anyway.
Of course the post is about the US. The article is about usage in the US
I put more blame on the Cable TV Stations, then on the Cable Company themselves (with the exception for the ones that own stations)
Back in the early-mid 1990's Cable TV had stations that were actually more focused, and less general trying to meet the general market.
The Discovery Channel was full of documentaries, covering a wide range of topics. Not reality TV about fishermen.
The History Channel covered historical events (at the time I thought it was a bit heavy on WWII) but that is better then fake histor
I think you do have an "option" to quit cable, you just have to hit your pain point. Ie, if you paid $40 for a cup of coffee then maybe you decide you don't need coffee that badly. And if over time that high quality $40 espresso made by grass-fed barristas from Italy starts becoming a lot of Folger's Instant made by high school dropouts, the pain goes up. Eventually you decide it isn't worth the price.
Netflix is not like cable, it will never replace replace cable exactly, but it is also not a subset of wha
That's the problem, almost ALL of them have turned into "reality" tv.
The Food Channel used to have people on coo
Hell, at this point, I guessing it is only a matter of time before the Weather Channel stops showing weather, and just becomes the home of sharknado marathons or survival of the storm contests.
Starting in the mid-2000s, The Weather Channel once tried to pivot to long-form reality programming connected in some way to earth science, such as Storm Stories, Prospectors, and Highway Thru Hell. But by 2014, DirecTV dropped TWC for WeatherNation for a few months over this, and Verizon FiOS dropped it for AccuWeather Network. TWC dramatically scaled back its reality programming, particularly starting in August 2015 when Weather Underground premiered and Wake Up With Al ended.
lol
There was still one notable hit that Netflix didn't disclose numbers for: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch."
No numbers? Gee, I guess they're trying not to help the defense since they're being sued over that. "Choose your own adventure" -- ON A COMPUTER! (Of course discovery nixes that, but I guess they don't have to give out the numbers ahead-of-time.)
Or even: we didn't figure that particular one out -- here are all the raw user usage dumps, good luck with that.
I find I've got all I can watch right now with anime and manga. (They've got some of that, too.) Maybe I'll subscribe when I've seen everything
Gee, I guess they're trying not to help the defense since they're being sued over that. "Choose your own adventure" -- ON A COMPUTER!
The "ON A COMPUTER!" meme comes from patents, but the case you're referring to is about trademarks.
There are several different brands of branching-path gamebook. One is Give Yourself Goosebumps, published by Scholastic. Others include Choose Your Own Adventure, published by Chooseco, and Fighting Fantasy, originally published by Puffin but later sold to Scholastic. But a character in Bandersnatch refers to a gamebook clearly not published by Chooseco as Choose Your Own Adventure, and the work doesn't portra
Netflix is in a very vulnerable position.
Original contents cost huge amount of money. Netflix doesn't have a DEEP POCKET nor other source of revenue to pay for it.
On the other hand, Netflix's competitors such as Apple and Disney have both VERY VERY DEEP POCKETS and other source of income to roll out tons and TONS of original programs for their planned channels.
Just as long as Netflix keeps on expanding its non original content as well, it will keep its advantage.
The problem with CBS all access and Disney (to a lesser extent) is that we when we want to watch media normally doesn't care too much on who produced it,
If I am paying 13 a month, and I am getting a good set of shows I want to watch then that is good. However for CBS I am paying 10 for one perhaps two shows I would want to watch, and that isn't as much of a value for me. And at least for my sensibilities
And at least for my sensibilities there isn't a single TV show worth that much, especially on a reoccurring bill
Then subscribe to one service for a month, catch up on its originals, cancel, and subscribe to a different service for next month. This works because these services don't carry sport matches, political analysis, entertainment industry awards shows, or other live events with a short shelf life.
if I want to cancel it, I will need to overcome my anxieties to talk on the phone with a pushy sales person to cancel it
Websites list the following procedures, which can be completed through the web without use of a telephone. Not being a subscriber to these particular services, I haven't tested them myself.
On the other hand, they don't have a track record of having good streaming services. Netflix is not about its original programming, which is a tiny fraction of what it offers. Original programming gets the headlines of course, but I if it decided to only show its original programming and dumped everything else, Netflix would collapse.
If they actually have the deep pockets, they could just buy out Netflix and merge.
Fortnite reportedly draws 200 million players per week.
Note this is the international audience, not just the US.
Which points out an advantage of Fortnite over online video distributors: Epic Games owns worldwide rights in Fortnite.
Historically, feature films and TV series are subject to decades-long exclusive agreements with distributors specializing in one country, which predate wide availability of home broadband. In the case of video games that aren't adaptations of feature films and TV series, one company or a small set of companies typically controls the worldwide distribution right. Thus unlike Netflix and othe
With Disney poised to launch their offering, not only will a great deal of movies and shows begin to dry up at Netflix, but viewers might have a compelling alternative.
Netflix could also become a victim of the monster they created. The worthwhile Netflix originals tend to be between 6 and 13 episodes. If there are 4 or 5 such shows in a year, people might start subscribing for one month, binge watch those, then cancel their subscriptions until the next seasons are done.
It would be so nice if to post as AC, you needed to be logged in to a valid account. Might cut down on the tiring spam. Better yet, a valid account with good karma.
I will miss some of the Disney conglomerate content if/when they pull it from Netflix, but not enough to subscribe to their channel. I dropped cable because I had to have every single one of TWC/Spectrum's bundles to get the 8 or 9 channels I wanted. Even Spectrum's 20 channels for $20 (or so) streaming service is not worth it to me (10 for $10 might be). I will not get caught up in having to subscribe to several different services to get the few things I want from each of them; I will simply do without.
I think you grossly underestimate what Disney owns; Marvel, Lucasarts, ABC, ESPN, A&E (and its children.) That’s off the top of my head. You won’t just be missing out on Aladdin part 12.
Network broadcasts, say a week after shows air, and start streaming sports live, they could finish killing video rental services and cable TV.
Losing Disney/Star Wars/Marvel content is kind of a blessing
because most "fans" really don't really want to watch them more than once, if that.
i'm not sure that a game like fortnite is the real competition to netflix. if fortnite wouldn't be around, those people would probably play something else and if there would be no computer games at all, i still doubt most of them would suddenly start watching tv.
i remember from my teenage years that i couldn't care less about tv, and gamed/irc'ed the whole evening away.
tv _is_ the competitor, be it by cable or other streaming services like youtube (don't underestimate how much time youngsters spend on youtu
They'd have more if they got Buffy and House back.
Torrents are still the better choice. I can take them anywhere without internet, edit them how I please, using any player I wish and they come in much higher quality than the carefully crushed bitrate that netflix is willingly to pay for.
They also don't create an internet peak hour(s) due to distributed loading.
If someone replicated Steam/GOG for video files, perhaps MKV wrapped AV1 for a flat fee, that could successfully compete with free. User reviews alone would be well on the way. With that payment mode