Shutdown Hits Industries Nationwide

The partial government shutdown is affecting a wide range of business and financial concerns nationwide. From a report: Shuttered government offices are stalling the approval of new loans, initial public offerings, the processing of tax documents, and the approval of new products such as prescription drugs, among other effects. While some programs are reopening on a temporary basis or providing workarounds for affected companies, most services won't return to normal until the government fully reopens and 800,000 federal workers sift through the backlog.

Here is a round up of the impact: The partial closure of the Securities and Exchange Commission is delaying the ability of companies to open the IPO market. Companies that were seeking to list shares in January are delaying plans since the regulator has stopped reviewing and approving new and pending corporate registration statements. Airlines expect to have sluggish revenue growth in the first quarter in part because of revenue lost from government travel cancellations. Delta Air Lines Inc. Chief Executive Ed Bastian, for instance, said the shutdown would cost his airline $25 million in lost revenue from government travel. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has dramatically curtailed inspections of domestic facilities at food-processing companies during the shutdown, though unpaid inspectors have resumed work inspecting higher-risk products such as fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, seafood and dairy products.

At the Internal Revenue Service, the shutdown has created delays in getting some employer identification numbers, holding up some routine business deals. Some small-business loans are also stuck in limbo. The Small Business Administration has stopped approving routine loans that the agency backs to ensure entrepreneurs have access to funds, halting their plans for expansion and repairs and forcing some owners to consider costlier sources of cash. The government process for reviewing proposed mergers has been slowed by the shutdown, but it is still operating. Businesses that have government contracts are feeling the strain across a variety of industries, including the building of highways and bridges.

  • Trump owns it (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:10AM (#57995966)

    “I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck. I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it.”

    Donald Trump

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 )

      Yea, but the cost of opening the government is $5.7 Billion.... Out of a $44~ Trillion budget.

      It's like arguing over $57 dollars for a fencing in the back yard to keep the kids safe when you make $44,000 / year and refusing to pay any of the utility bills, buy gas for the car or give the kids milk money for school until the demand for the fence is dropped.

      I say we write the $57 dollar check so the kids can have their milk money and you can put gas in the car.

      In the mean time, blame who you want...

      • Re:Trump owns it (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:26AM (#57996080)

        "I say we write the $57 dollar check so the kids can have their milk money and you can put gas in the car."

        So, do we do that again when president toddler decides he wants 2 walls?

      • Schumer Shutdown (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually in the last couple of days Schumer and Pelosi have both said they won't work with Trump under ANY circumstances to open the government. Those 800,000 employees must be so important to them they won't even talk with the president about it.

        At this point its the Schumer Shutdown Part 2.

      • Re:Trump owns it (Score:5, Informative)

        by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:40AM (#57996198)

        Yea, but the cost of opening the government is $5.7 Billion....

        5.7billion now (on top of nearly 2billion already granted in the budget to repair/replace existing border fencing) - and that's just the down payment to get started. Most conservative estimates start at about $20billion to complete the project- some go over $100billion (although that's probably unrealistic). Trump's own widely derided estimate was $7bn to $12bn total.

        Either way- that's not an insignificant chunk of money when you consider our infrastructure is in poor shape compared to much of the rest of the world, our health care is last place out of the industrialised world, we're falling behind in science, etc.

        The preferred designs can be cut through with common household tools or easily traversed with a ladder. Even republicans representatives who live along the border say that it wouldn't be effective. The people who cross the border illegally are fewer than the people who arrive legally and overstay their visa. ... and you know what country most people who arrive and legally overstay their visa come from? CANADA- it's not even Mexico.

        It's absurd to waste $5.7 billion on a downpayment on a much more expensive wall. It's just a really bad idea. It's a vanity project with no merit... let's not waste money on a stupid vanity project please.

        • The "wall" is part of a border control system. Physical barriers must be surveilled and have human pickets available. The successful "walls" (built by Israel, Saudi, and Hungary) are monitored and patrolled. They don't just sit there awaiting circumvention or breaching.

          Unfortunately the American public can't understand words longer than four letters so "wall" has taken over the discussion.

          If "walls" don't work I must have hallucinated the Berlin Wall when I was stationed in West Germany. Those who want ope

      • Yea, but the cost of opening the government is $5.7 Billion.... Out of a $44~ Trillion budget.

        It's like arguing over $57 dollars for a fencing in the back yard to keep the kids safe when you make $44,000 / year and refusing to pay any of the utility bills, buy gas for the car or give the kids milk money for school until the demand for the fence is dropped.

        I say we write the $57 dollar check so the kids can have their milk money and you can put gas in the car.

        In the mean time, blame who you want...

        Yeah. 5.7 billion is nothing, just piss it all away because it's not the highest item on the balance sheet. Not to mention your total cost estimate is over tenfold inflated but whatever. Alt facts, eh?

        "In fiscal year 2015, the federal budget is $3.8 trillion." https://www.nationalpriorities... [nationalpriorities.org]

      • Re:Trump owns it (Score:5, Informative)

        by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:47AM (#57996250) Journal

        Out of a $44~ Trillion budget.

        You left out a decimal point. In 2019, the budget will be $4.407 billion. The government will have revenue of $3.4 trillion, leaving a trillion dollar deficit (and growing) during what's supposed to be "the greatest economy in history, just a tremendous economy".

        Who's zooming whom?

        • Out of a $44~ Trillion budget.

          You left out a decimal point. In 2019, the budget will be $4.407 billion. The government will have revenue of $3.4 trillion, leaving a trillion dollar deficit (and growing) during what's supposed to be "the greatest economy in history, just a tremendous economy".

          Who's zooming whom?

          AFTER a 15% tax cut remember... BUT you are mixing up your numbers. 1.1 Trillion is the increase in the national debt, of which only $799 Billion is from the budget deficit.

          But I have a question for ya... Where you upset with Obama for his deficits and how much he was adding to the national debt? Where you upset with the ACA passing because of it's obvious costs? What about the QE1, QE2, QE3, and QEForever spending? Any of that bother you?

          As a % of GDP the debt is increasing, but at a lower rate of incr

        • Umm.. I think you meant "$4.407 trillion".

      • Re:Trump owns it (Score:5, Insightful)

        by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @12:11PM (#57996450)

        Well Trump claimed on national TV that he will own the shutdown. That was extremely stupid of him. Because of that the blame will go to him. Now don't expect any politician to actually care for who is getting hurt, they are all in to winning the next election.

        Now Trump is getting all the blame. The house of representatives, who had a big win (Many along districts along the border, where the wall is to be built) for the democrats, because people wanted to fight Trumps evil motives. The democrats have the ability to make Trump and the GOP suffer.

        Now that $57 on a 44k budget is a big deal. $44k isn't a lot to live on, and the $57 can go to useful things, like new clothing, healthier food, or just making this months rent.

        Also to note, the Tax Cut last year which was suppose to super charge the economy, kinda failed to do such. The Ultra rich who benefited the most, just bought back stock. They didn't reinvest in their company to make them grow. Other companies lowered the amount of raises, because of the extra money people got from taxes. So now we have less money for services. So it is like this guy who made 44k use to make 45k last year, and still had all the expenses. so the $57 is even more painful.

        • So.. You are OK with putting the checkbook on pause over $58?

          Ok, but let's be honest about this. It's not about the deficit, this isn't a money question. This is about votes. The 800K people who are missing their paychecks are but pawns in this vote getting game. The 800K folks are hostages.... What are you going to do?

          The deficit argument is a red herring for your side, that's obvious to me. You need to come up with something else because last week we spent more than $58 on eating out and soda pop.

      • Yea, but the cost of opening the government is $5.7 Billion.... Out of a $44~ Trillion budget.

        I think that's the problem here. Every cycle we go through this. [Insert some topic] is being tied to "can we keep the government open?". The underlying issue is that the President de jure (being it Trump/Obama/Bush/Whomever) is taking a topic that requires a lot of debate and discussion and attaching it to the topic of "can we keep the government open." Really we have two issues here.

        One, can you get the one big thing you promised in your campaign done? Two, can you maintain the government as it is cu

      • Sure, buddy. $5.7B for what amounts to 1919 (or 1819, or 1719, you get the idea) 'border security' technology, when what we need is 2019 border security technology. We could spend a fraction of that on cutting-edge detection technology devices, and maybe some on additional personnel to patrol for when crossings are detected, and have better overall broder security than some stupid-ass wall that they'll climb over, fly over, or tunnel under. Futhermore, high-tech solutions to border security can be deployed

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by bobbied ( 2522392 )

          Sure, buddy. $5.7B for what amounts to 1919 (or 1819, or 1719, you get the idea) 'border security' technology, when what we need is 2019 border security technology. We could spend a fraction of that on cutting-edge detection technology devices, and maybe some on additional personnel to patrol for when crossings are detected, and have better overall broder security than some stupid-ass wall that they'll climb over, fly over, or tunnel under. Futhermore, high-tech solutions to border security can be deployed in a fraction of the time it takes to build a wall, and also won't require invoking Eminent Domain on people's private property.

          Ah, the "physical barriers don't work" argument. This is patently false and obviously not valid. Physical barriers DO work, which is why we already have them in many locations (such as along the southern border of California.) They OBVIOUSLY work better than a three barbed wire fence and a drone....

          Look, you want to make the argument that because it's not perfect, it's not good. You make the perfect the enemy of the good, so you advocate we do nothing? I'm sorry, a physical barrier DOES help the situat

    • I never thought I'd live in a time when a US prez needs a spanking. That's at least the usual cure for a sullen kid in the terrible two that throws a tantrum for not getting the toy he wants.

      • I never thought I'd live in a time when a US prez needs a spanking. That's at least the usual cure for a sullen kid in the terrible two that throws a tantrum for not getting the toy he wants.

        The problem is, Trump likes getting spanked. The spanking is the toy. But if you do it, he'll only expect you to do it again.

  • New Legislation - Gov Can't Hold Back Business (Score:3, Funny)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:17AM (#57996006)

    If the government can't be assed to get it self running properly, then anything that previously requires some government oversight should be allowed to move forward without the shutdown government holding them back.

    Delayed IPO? Go on ahead with going public.
    New Drug? Not a problem, do your studies and use some good judgement. Besides if you fail you get sued which is a nice trade off.
    Tax Payments? Sucks to be you government, can't figure yourself out your crap can't get paid.
    Airport Security? No more lines at the airport.
    Air traffic Control? Anarchy of the skies!

    The last one was a joke. ATC should be airport employees and not FAA employees like how it is in everywhere else in the world.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      Besides if you fail you get sued which is a nice trade off.

      I agree the government's failure to review and approve lawful applications within X days
      (No more than, for example, 10 days) should result in automatic forced approval.

      The risk of being sued requires the courts to be funded and operating, which they probably won't be for too longer.

    • and you won't like the results.

      Delayed IPO? Great Depression 2.0 New Drug? Snake Oil. Tax Payments? They already have your money, you won't get your refund. Airport Security? 9/11 2.0

      The FDA isn't inspecting food right now. If this keeps up sooner or later we're gonna have an outbreak. If you have small children they're going to die. Same if you're elderly.

      Folks really, really underestimate how important and beneficial the government is. That's because most of the time you're dealing with Governm

      • Airport Security? 9/11 2.0

        Any time the run tests on what security screeners actually catch, it's something like an 70% failure rate [forbes.com] - for things like guns. It is laughable to claim they are the reason we've not had more serious incidents.

        A this point airline passengers are savvy enough there's never going to be a 9/11 2.0, even if you simply abolished the TSA...

        You could easily replace that whole meaningless machinery with randomly placed undercover armed security on planes (the airlines could handle that,

        • I'm not worried about TSA -- the real security measures are things like reinforced flight deck doors + 2-person rule, non-cooperation with hijackers, etc. None of those are controlled by TSA. If you're worried about bombs, you can have airport police sweep a line with explosive-sniffing dogs and hand-search any luggage that they alert on.

          I'm worried about air traffic control. Stressful as hell job that's made more stressful by worries about money, and consequences of failure can be a disaster.

      • Let's address this:

        1. How in God's name is an IPO going to cause depression 2.0? If Goldman and the other Banks underwrite a junk business that's on them and I recall a few IPOs that went under the open price. No depression there.

        2. You mean like all of the essential oil peddlers who have been claiming all sorts of things even before the government shutdown?

        3.The IRS has around $200 of my money because I correctly calculated how much I should send to the government. So no refunds aren't a big deal. If you'r

      • Hell I don't think that's really hitting it home enough. If a shutdown allowed business to run free, businesses would literally start lobbying to shutdown our government every chance they could get. They would literally spending millions on ads to incite enough anger on any one topic to force shutdowns all of the time. It literally rewards businesses for successfully launching campaigns to end or government on a continual basis. The entire point is to make it hurt when a the government shuts down so tha

    • Re:New Legislation - Gov Can't Hold Back Business (Score:5, Insightful)

      by werepants ( 1912634 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @12:18PM (#57996508)

      This right here is the problem with modern politics. People like you have given no real thought to what life was actually like 100+ years ago, and sit and criticize the foundations of the very institution that allows you to be a complacent armchair critic in the first place.

      Without government, there's a good chance you wouldn't be literate.
      Without government, we wouldn't have had the research dollars (or more importantly) the free speech protections that enable science and ultimately lead to things like the computer and network infrastructure that you are using to bitch and moan.
      Without government, you would stand a very good chance of not being here in the first place, thanks to childhood mortality prior to sanitation mandates, food inspection, food stamps and vaccination requirements lowering childhood mortality from 300/1000 in the early 1900's to less than 1/1000 today.
      Without government, there would be nothing to keep anybody who wanted to from taking all of your possessions, or enslaving you, or just killing you for entertainment.
      Without government, companies can and will put things like radium in your beverage, they will put workers in harm's way to save a few bucks, and they will keep you busy 16 hours a day, 7 days a week so you don't have time to post ignorant rants on the internet in the first place.

      Life was brutal and short prior to effective government. There are still plenty of places today that are governed weakly or not at all, and childhood mortality remains extremely high in these places.

      The problem is, making big changes to life requires years or even generations - you don't build up an economy in a month, and you don't destroy it in a month. You don't produce a vibrant scientific community, or a skilled workforce, or a powerful military, or an innovative tech sector without serious patience and investment. But people like you swallow the GOP's bullshit line that "government IS the problem" without giving a moment's thought to the real sources of prosperity - those being stability, knowledge, trade, and liberty.

      If you want to live in a place without a powerful, liberal government, go ahead - even in this day and age, there are plenty of countries like that available. But don't sabotage mine because you're too shortsighted to understand where your comfortable life comes from.

  • Another non-tech article (Score:5, Informative)

    by Vanyle ( 5553318 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:19AM (#57996028)

    Why is everything here getting so political? I read about this on every other news feeds, I don't need it here as well.

    • Re:Another non-tech article (Score:4, Insightful)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:26AM (#57996086)

      Why is everything here getting so political? I read about this on every other news feeds, I don't need it here as well.

      Then WHY did you click on this story and post a comment?

      It's not like it wasn't readily apparent what this story was about and what the comments would look like.

    • this massively impacts our lives. If this keeps up the economy will tank. Then we're gonna start seeing mass layoffs to boost stock prices.

      Politics impact every aspect of your life. This is the "Stuff that matters" part of the tag line. There's a taboo on talking about them because our ruling class would like very much for you and me to leave all that icky government stuff up to them.

    • The problem is that the Republican party is now run by an admitted racist, sexist, senile bastard.

      The rest of the Republican party openly pisses on the constitution by doing things like preventing a sitting President from appointing Justices to the Supreme Court.

      This is the new way: once the Republic ass hats return to the normalcy of at least pretending to be bi-partisan then the Slashdot world will return to more of a normalcy.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_views_of_Donald_Trump

  • Syndicates. (Score:3)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:26AM (#57996088)

    Reminds me of a LOT of cyberpunk scenarios, where international companies and mobs start carving up nations, using people's conservative traditions to make a mockery of everything those traditions mean, in order to take everything from them.

    Explains that odd twist in the smile that pops up on Republican faces when they tell bald-faced lies more than most anything else.

    Ryan Fenton

    • using people's conservative traditions to make a mockery of everything those traditions mea

      like christmas being a celebration of materialism?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      The interesting thing is that the ONLY times in history when someone used people's values and traditions and turned them against them was borne out of socialism. Hitler, Stalin, Franco, Mussolini, Pol Pot, Chavez all appealed to people's disdain for corporations and government and willingness to give up everything for 'free stuff'. Your life may be miserable, but it would be a lot more miserable if you believe the government can help you, at least (healthy market) corporations have limits and a reason to ke

      • Not really - as the other poster alluded to, all throughout history, traditions like Christmas were used in all kinds of ways. Traditions are partly rules, used as rules tend to be used.

        In the age of Mercantilism, pilgrim groups were pushed to give to their causes and trading partners, but to ask for little, and never show any extravagance for the riches they were shipping back.

        That's basically making virtue and tradition out of feudalistic ideals. Really a classic reproduction of the cyberpunk view of mo

  • Screw the TSA, save everyone else. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:34AM (#57996152)

    FDA, Air Traffic Control, Parks Service, etc are all needed. But yet the media chooses to harp on the plight of the poor TSA smurfs. You know, the people who say "papers please" before you're boarding a flight in your own country and make you pass through a nudie-scanner or get your crotch groped by them. Yeah, yeah, they're "just doing their jobs." Guess what? If no one was willing to do the job, the job wouldn't be so obnoxious.

    Keep everything else, but if TSA were all fired (but we kept real security measures like armed crew, air marshals, reinforced/locked flight deck doors, and a policy of non-cooperation with hijackers), and replaced with private security, it would be a net gain for freedom in the USA.

    As it is, the TSA was mostly created as corporate welfare for airlines. It took security out of their hands, thus washed their hands of liability. Strict ID checks also make re-sale of tickets more difficult, thus protect airlines' revenue stream from change fees.

    • As it is, the TSA was mostly created as corporate welfare for airlines.

      And also as a jobs program, which is now just one more thing Trump has broken.

  • Hopefully the major impact will be (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:41AM (#57996200)

    generating a large list of people who should never be re-elected.

    Politics in the US should be about what is best for the country, not some personal/political grudges or egregious self interest/self promotion.

    If political parties have lost sight of that, voters should make their voices heard (loudly) If voters can't be bothered to fix this mess, they deserve their representation.

  • The IRS (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    Called in to work the current tax season. Without pay.

    If there's anyone who should be comfortable with working, opening their pay envelope and finding nothing, it's the IRS. Welcome to the club.

  • Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @11:58AM (#57996354) Homepage

    Meanwhile, in civilised countries, if a budget approval isn't given, the previous authorised budget is automatically continued until such time as a new budget is approved.

    Nobody goes unpaid.
    Government doesn't get shutdown.
    Nobody has to implement emergency measures.
    Everything carries on as it did before until someone can get changes approved and sign off on the new budget.
    At no point does anything go any more unfunded/underfunded than it already was before the new budget was proposed.

    It's almost like those other countries spotted what a stupid idea "shut down the government", including using it as blackmail, was many, many, many centuries ago and worked around it.

    • Yeah I'm thinking we need a law like this on the books, they didn't pass the stupid wall budget when the R's had the whole legislature, I don't see why they should hold things up for it now.

  • A local beer company says they may not be able to make "new" summer beers. The labels must be inspected and approved by the government (yes -- the labels, on the can). Their plan is to bring back last years summer beer because those labels are approved. There is a deadline for them to meet the summer demand - but with an expected backlog they still aren't sure they can make it.

    Imagine - government killing innovation.

    I hope they haven't started making that beer yet. It would be a money loser if it was

  • If I wanted to Nuke the US (Score:3)

    by wolfheart111 ( 2496796 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @01:04PM (#57996840)
    Now would be a good time :(

  • Why doesn't Congress just approve the budget? (Score:4, Informative)

    by SkOink ( 212592 ) on Monday January 21, 2019 @01:21PM (#57996966) Homepage

    Congress can end this shutdown without the president's support or approval. They can pass a budget bill, and send it to the president. If he vetoes it, they can vote to override the veto.

    I don't understand why more people aren't holding Congress to task on this. They literally don't need the president's buy-in at all to get a budget passed.

