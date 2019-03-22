The New York Times CEO Warns Publishers Ahead of Apple News Launch (reuters.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple is expected to launch an ambitious new entertainment and paid digital news service on Monday, as the iPhone maker pushes back against streaming video leader Netflix. But it likely will not feature the New York Times. Mark Thompson, chief executive of the biggest U.S. newspaper by subscribers, warned that relying on third-party distribution can be dangerous for publishers who risk losing control over their own product. "We tend to be quite leery about the idea of almost habituating people to find our journalism somewhere else," he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "We're also generically worried about our journalism being scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender) with everyone else's journalism."
"Quality Reporting" (Score:1, Troll)
NYT is one of the last places with enough to pay for quality reporting
Maybe they should try putting that in the paper instead of what they publish now...
I just assumed the NYT was excluded with lots of other questionable "news" sources. It's called "Apple News", not "Apple Democratic Party with Bylines".
Re:wrong newspaper - wrong label (Score:1)
You're thinking of the Washington Post which is becoming Fox News for the right. "
"right"? Er, make that "left" (partisan political labels are so hard to keep straight as they both act so much alike)
Re: (Score:1)
NYT is one of the last places with enough to pay for quality reporting and sees no benefit in diluting themselves.
NYT along with every "mainstream" news source died long ago.
It's all clickbait and nothingburgers now.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't worry Mark... (Score:3)
Apple: "Thanks Mark, we'll give you 0.000000000001 cents everytime reads one of your articles on our news feed! You are welcome dear content creating friend!"
Re: (Score:1)
Rape Prevention: The only way to stop a bad guy with balls and a dick is a good guy with balls and dick. Just like guns. See.
owned by the Rothschild (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't believe that Reuters is owned by anyone in the Rothschild family, but it is at least a private organization which could, potentially, be owned by someone. Maybe there's a Rothschild somewhere who owns some stock or something.
Your claims are dumb.
"We at NYTimes prefer an older business model..." (Score:2)
"Getting bailed out by shady Mexican billionaires [reuters.com]!"
'Memba when? (Score:2, Interesting)
'Memba when Glenn Thrush of Politico was exposed seeking Podesta's approval of articles about Clinton. [wikileaks.org] Even Thrush wrote "please don't tell anyone" and "I'm such a hack". The consequences for Thrush? He was hired by the New York Times after the election.
'Memba when a New York Times reporter called Melania a hooker and they wouldn't even release the name of the reporter that said it, let alone fire her.
'Memba when The New York Times used eliminationist rhetoric as the lead sentence of an article on the op [nytimes.com]
Re:'Memba when? (Score:5, Informative)
Every New York Times article you cite is an op-ed. If you're not mentally savvy enough to differentiate between opinion/editorial and journalism, you're probably better off putting down the newspaper and drooling to Fox News.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
What you said is literally not true. You are fake news.
By providing a platform, the Times is implicitly endorsing each of these articles. If what was said was objectionable, the Times would naturally no-platform the offender.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, yeah. Does Trump sleep on the left side of your bed or the right?
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/0... [nytimes.com]
Too late to worry about being indistinguishable (Score:2, Insightful)
"We're also generically worried about our journalism being scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender) with everyone else's journalism."
The NY Times gave up journalism in favor of click-bait a long time ago. It's understandable, they were bleeding subscribers before they did it. But they are now indistinguishable from every other click-bait site.
Re: (Score:2)
The Times isn't bad. Far better than MSNBC
"Better than MSNBC" is a very low bar.
I gave up on the times years ago. They have lost all objectivity.
No need to believe me, believe the ex executive editor. They have lost their way in search of profits.