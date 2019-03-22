Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The New York Times CEO Warns Publishers Ahead of Apple News Launch (reuters.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple is expected to launch an ambitious new entertainment and paid digital news service on Monday, as the iPhone maker pushes back against streaming video leader Netflix. But it likely will not feature the New York Times. Mark Thompson, chief executive of the biggest U.S. newspaper by subscribers, warned that relying on third-party distribution can be dangerous for publishers who risk losing control over their own product. "We tend to be quite leery about the idea of almost habituating people to find our journalism somewhere else," he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "We're also generically worried about our journalism being scrambled in a kind of Magimix (blender) with everyone else's journalism."

The New York Times CEO Warns Publishers Ahead of Apple News Launch

