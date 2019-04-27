Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


E-Trade Is Close To Launching Cryptocurrency Trading (bloomberg.com)

E-Trade is getting ready to let its approximately five million customers trade cryptocurrencies on its platform, according to Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter. "The firm will start by adding Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will consider adding other currencies in the future." From the report: E-Trade would be one of the largest securities brokerages to allow crypto trading. It will enter into a competitive market with startups like Coinbase, which have made names for themselves as go-to places for such transactions. Closely held Coinbase reached a valuation of $8 billion in 2018 and projected sales of $1.3 billion. Fintech startup Robinhood, most recently valued at $5.6 billion, has also added cryptocurrency trading as a way to woo millennial customers. E-Trade could help legitimize cryptocurrency trading for wary investors. On Thursday, New York's Attorney General accused leading exchange Bitfinex of trying to hide $850 million in missing funds, causing the price of Bitcoin to drop 7 percent.

  • The hype is over. Stop posting these stories. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't know why we're getting cryptocurrency stories again.

    The hype is over. Everybody lost enough money to you. Don't be so greedy! Nobody's interested in losing even more to you!

    Go home and do something useful with the money. You know... the whole point of having money! As opposed to infinite profit growth with nothing done with it.

    How about getting a real job? Where you make something of value?

    • There are still plenty of suckers buying into this stuff, that means plenty of money to be made. There's also quite a few whales eager to close out their positions, but they need to be careful doing that or the price will plummet, so they manipulate a little. Tip: don't look at the tech analysis charts, look at the order book whenever there's a wild swing in price (especially an uptick). That will tell the whole story.

      • There are still plenty of suckers buying into this stuff, that means plenty of money to be made.

        And for the same reason, Bitcoin will never completely die, because every few years there will be a new herd of sheep to be fleeced. Consider that gold and silver securities scams have existed for centuries, yet there are still suckers handing over their money to scammers even today.

        As a vehicle for parting a fool from his money, cryptocurrencies are still in their infancy. In time, BTC will fade into the backg

    • Speak for yourself about losing money. You're an idiot if you think you make money by buying a bunch and waiting for it to skyrocket. Crypto is just like trading day stocks. Also it's useful for other "alternative" markets. The Bitcoin millionaires were the equivalent of winning the lottery. I followed Bitcoin early on but never bothered to buy in. Had I spent $1000 back then I wouldn't be working now.

  • However, since it is similar to Flanian Pobble Beads, it only has a stable exchange ratio of 1:1 with other Dogecoins.

  • Nearly 100% of negative comments on cryptocurrency are by anonymous posters. It's interesting and somewhat ironic since digital currency is (in terms of bitcoin and some privacy coins) supposed to help those that have to remain anonymous to avoid persecution and to bank freely. Over 3/4 of this planet can't bank because of free mongering or denial of basic human rights or high inflation. The future is coming and you can't stop it. Anonymous distributed currency is here and going to get stronger and stronger

    • I think there's just more people posting AC on this site in general nowadays, it doesn't seem to exclusive to crypto articles.

      Crypto currency probably is the future, but not in the form it exists in today. Eventually, governments will get in on issuing their own crypto, and since that shit will actually work as money (for paying your mortgage, taxes, car payment, etc.), people will bail on crypto coins that are only propped up in value by virtue of their popularity. If you think Bitcoin will always be pop

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jwymanm ( 627857 )
        https://getcryptotax.com/news/... [getcryptotax.com] Already happening with traditional crypto currencies. I agree that some gov will try to enforce their own crypto. Obviously on chain swaps will happen to facilitate use of any crypto for any purpose. It's just a matter of time. There are real estate purchases and entire markets based on crypto currencies for mortgage payments. Security coins are around the corner (some are already coming out) and are laying the foundation. Multi Trillion dollar market that will be global a

  • as E-Trade close to laundering cryptocurrency."

    I'm not sure there's a difference.

