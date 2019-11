E-Trade Is Close To Launching Cryptocurrency Trading

E-Trade is getting ready to let its approximately five million customers trade cryptocurrencies on its platform , according to Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter. "The firm will start by adding Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will consider adding other currencies in the future." From the report:E-Trade could help legitimize cryptocurrency trading for wary investors. On Thursday, New York's Attorney General accused leading exchange Bitfinex of trying to hide $850 million in missing funds , causing the price of Bitcoin to drop 7 percent.