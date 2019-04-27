E-Trade Is Close To Launching Cryptocurrency Trading (bloomberg.com) 41
E-Trade is getting ready to let its approximately five million customers trade cryptocurrencies on its platform, according to Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter. "The firm will start by adding Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will consider adding other currencies in the future." From the report: E-Trade would be one of the largest securities brokerages to allow crypto trading. It will enter into a competitive market with startups like Coinbase, which have made names for themselves as go-to places for such transactions. Closely held Coinbase reached a valuation of $8 billion in 2018 and projected sales of $1.3 billion. Fintech startup Robinhood, most recently valued at $5.6 billion, has also added cryptocurrency trading as a way to woo millennial customers. E-Trade could help legitimize cryptocurrency trading for wary investors. On Thursday, New York's Attorney General accused leading exchange Bitfinex of trying to hide $850 million in missing funds, causing the price of Bitcoin to drop 7 percent.
The hype is over. Stop posting these stories. (Score:2, Insightful)
I don't know why we're getting cryptocurrency stories again.
The hype is over. Everybody lost enough money to you. Don't be so greedy! Nobody's interested in losing even more to you!
Go home and do something useful with the money. You know... the whole point of having money! As opposed to infinite profit growth with nothing done with it.
How about getting a real job? Where you make something of value?
And for the same reason, Bitcoin will never completely die, because every few years there will be a new herd of sheep to be fleeced. Consider that gold and silver securities scams have existed for centuries, yet there are still suckers handing over their money to scammers even today.
As a vehicle for parting a fool from his money, cryptocurrencies are still in their infancy. In time, BTC will fade into the backg
Speak for yourself about losing money. You're an idiot if you think you make money by buying a bunch and waiting for it to skyrocket. Crypto is just like trading day stocks. Also it's useful for other "alternative" markets. The Bitcoin millionaires were the equivalent of winning the lottery. I followed Bitcoin early on but never bothered to buy in. Had I spent $1000 back then I wouldn't be working now.
Dogecoin will also be included (Score:2)
However, since it is similar to Flanian Pobble Beads, it only has a stable exchange ratio of 1:1 with other Dogecoins.
Anyone notice (Score:2)
I think there's just more people posting AC on this site in general nowadays, it doesn't seem to exclusive to crypto articles.
Crypto currency probably is the future, but not in the form it exists in today. Eventually, governments will get in on issuing their own crypto, and since that shit will actually work as money (for paying your mortgage, taxes, car payment, etc.), people will bail on crypto coins that are only propped up in value by virtue of their popularity. If you think Bitcoin will always be pop
I initially read the headline (Score:2)
as E-Trade close to laundering cryptocurrency."
I'm not sure there's a difference.
