Unprecedented Heat Wave Near North Pole

Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed quotes the CBC:A government report in April found that Canada was warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world , and this new article points out that recently records have been beaten "not by fractions, but by large margins." For example, the Alert station's average temperature had been a cool 44.6 F, and Environment Canada's chief climatologist says a deviation of this magnitude is like the city of Toronto reaching a high of 107.6 F."It's nothing that you would have ever seen."