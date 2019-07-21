Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Canada Earth Science

Unprecedented Heat Wave Near North Pole

Posted by EditorDavid
Long-time Slashdot reader Freshly Exhumed quotes the CBC: Weather watchers are focused on the world's most northerly community, which is in the middle of a record-breaking heat wave. "It's really quite spectacular," said David Phillips, Environment Canada's chief climatologist. "This is unprecedented." The weather agency confirmed that Canadian Forces Station Alert hit a record of 21 C [69.8 F] on Sunday. On Monday, the military listening post on the top of Ellesmere Island had reached 20 C [68 F] by noon and inched slightly higher later in the day.
A government report in April found that Canada was warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world, and this new article points out that recently records have been beaten "not by fractions, but by large margins." For example, the Alert station's average temperature had been a cool 44.6 F, and Environment Canada's chief climatologist says a deviation of this magnitude is like the city of Toronto reaching a high of 107.6 F.

"It's nothing that you would have ever seen."

  • Great, but... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Weather is not climate though!

    • Re:Great, but... (Score:5, Informative)

      by Aristos Mazer ( 181252 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @10:43AM (#58960126)
      Correct. And yet this is one more data point in a long series that shows the climate trend increasing globally. And big jumps like this are consistent with most of the global climate models, thus we can expect that, on average, this is going to get lots worse over the next 10 to 30 years.

      • That isn't good. How long is the series of data points you are talking about? 10 years? 100 years? 1,000 years? 10,000 years?

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 )
        Globally? Here in Southern California, at least, it's been a rather cool year so far, overall. And both RSS and UAH [woodfortrees.org] show global temperature continuing to drop since ~2015.

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by Aristos Mazer ( 181252 )
          Yes, globally. The global average temperature has continued to rise, redistributing *weather* patterns everywhere. Localized drops are part of the process.

        • I thought the standard line was that temperatures have been stable since 1998. Why are you now changing that date to 2015 ?

          • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

            by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 )

            They pretty much were [woodfortrees.org], until we had a big El Nino event. But they are trending back down after that big 2016 spike [woodfortrees.org]. We will probably see a long-term 0.1 deg C increase from 2002 to ~2022 - about 0.05 deg C per decade, or 0.5 deg C per century.

            The data says it was stable, and that it's heading back down after the big El Nino, close to where it was before the 2016 event. But that is so slow - and low - that it doesn't foster a sense of panic, so somehow this must be ignored and challenged.

            When data and

            • Why is there such a big discrepency between RSS and UAH models ?

              http://woodfortrees.org/plot/r... [woodfortrees.org]

              • In fact, here's a highly instructive GIF [realclimatescience.com] showing this exact correction - in this case, showing what happened to 1940 and 2000 data. When you edit your data so much - what can you say about models trying to predict what will happen?

                • When you edit your data so much - what can you say about models trying to predict what will happen?

                  Impossible to say anything useful, just looking at two graphs. What you need to show is: a) the reason that NASA gives for the adjustment, and b) explain why that particular reason for the adjustment is bad. Just saying that any random adjustment is wrong, is terribly shortsighted and utterly unconvincing.

          • Good old escalator... [skepticalscience.com]
            • Thanks for confirming that you cannot handle anything more complex than a line. Signals and systems theory must really play havoc on you!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by HiThere ( 15173 )

          Well...here where I am in Oregon, the years been unseasonably warm. A few record breaking days. And the models predict that the effects will be larger the further you are away from the equator.

          You might also look at the weather reports for Toronto and Europe. So, yes, globally warmer. This doesn't imply warmer in every location. (P.S.: you might also want to look at Antarctic ice sheet movements. There was a point about a month ago when some people were saying that it was cooling off again, but that'

        • Normally the west coast would be cold and wet right now because of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, but instead we've just had mild weather. That's bad news for when we get to the next upswing!

        • >And both RSS and UAH [woodfortrees.org] show global temperature continuing to drop since ~2015.

          You meaning drop, then rise, then drop, then rise, then drop a little bit, then waaaay rise, then waaaay drop, then rise, then drop, then rise, then drop, then rise, then drop, then quite a bit rise, then quite a lot drop, then rise, then drop, then come out just a smidge lower than they started [woodfortrees.org], of course. Which (also of course), you would understand is only to be expected, since expecting a multi-decadal si

      • we can expect that, on average, this is going to get lots worse over the next 10 to 30 years.

        But what about Christmas, what about Santa?

        Why does Donald Trump hate Christmas? Why does Mitch McConnell hate Santa Claus?

        "You know what? I'm happy." -- Mitch McConnell

    • Re:Great, but... (Score:5, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @11:42AM (#58960384) Homepage Journal

      OK, let's dispense with the simple-minded positions here.

      Simple minded position 1: Unusual weather is not proof of climate change.

      A *single* unusual event, or even a record-setting event, is indeed not proof of record setting climate change. However a *pattern* of such events happening *regularly is*.

      Simple-minded position 2: People say winter cold events aren't disproof of warming then turn around and say summer hot events are are proof of warming. They're talking out of both sides of their mouth.

      In both the recent North American cold snaps, and the current North American heat wave, the temperature of the Northern Hemisphere *averaged over the whole hemisphere* was and is significantly warmer than usual. This frequent nonoccurence of warmer than average hemisphere-wide temperatures is like flipping a coin and get heads twenty or times in a row. That's the global heat trapping effect of CO2.

      In the winter cold snaps solar radiation is at a minimum and the marginal contribution of CO2 is not enough to create discernible local warming. But it's also true that in the summer, CO2 isn't high enough to create local heating of the magnitude we're seeing.

      That's caused by a vast high pressure air system inhibiting convection, along with high humidity which inhibits radiative cooling. However the *slight* warming effect (on the order of 2 degrees) on a global scale makes high pressure and high humidity *more likely*.

      Simple minded position 3: "This heat wave was either caused by climate change or it wasn't.

      "Was this weather event cause by climate change?" is a broken question. It's meaningless. However the conditions which created this heat wave (and the recent winter cold snaps) are unquestionably more common in a world where the troposphere contains 415 ppm of CO2 than they would be in a world where that figure was 280 ppm.

      • "Was this weather event cause by climate change?" is a broken question. It's meaningless. However the conditions which created this heat wave (and the recent winter cold snaps) are unquestionably more common in a world where the troposphere contains 415 ppm of CO2 than they would be in a world where that figure was 280 ppm.

        I accept your hypothesis. Now, what should we do about it?

        Let's compare the energy sources available to us.
        What's safe? Low in CO2 per energy produced? And uses the least raw materials per energy produced?
        http://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/2... [blogspot.com]

        What are the costs of our options?
        http://www.renewable-energysou... [renewable-...ources.com]

        Given the information I'm seeing, if we can afford to build offshore wind, bio-fuels, and solar thermal, then we can afford to build some nuclear power plants. Use onshore wind where we can, use hydro wh

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dryeo ( 100693 )

          Who is going to pay for nukes? Every time nukes are talked about here, the right-wingers gain power, scream about taxes, rack up a big deficit then go nuts with austerity. They're not profitable enough for private industry and people don't want to pay higher taxes and have been convinced that the current historically low taxes are too high.

          • Who's going to pay for the nuclear power? Did you look at the table on the web page I linked to?

            Here, I'll give the link again and copy the table from it.
            http://www.renewable-energysou... [renewable-...ources.com]

            Power Plant Type Cost (LCOE)
            $/kW-hr
            Coal with CCS $0.12-0.13
            CC Natural Gas $0.043
            CC with CCS $0.075
            Nuclear $0.093
            Wind onshore $0.037
            Wind offshore $0.106
            Solar PV $0.038
            Solar Thermal $0.165
            Geothermal $0.037
            Biomass $0.092
            Hydro $0.039

            What's cheaper than coal? Everything. So any choice we make is better. But why are we burning coal if it is so expensive? Because it is stored energy. We need energy we can rely upon, and that means having a store of energy on hand to draw from at any time. This storage of energy has a cost all it's own.

            Wind and sol

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dryeo ( 100693 )

              Nuclear is 2.5 times more expensive then the hydro that is used here. The places with coal aren't interested in nuclear for the reasons that I listed as well as a refusal to believe there is a problem with coal or that natural gas is a quick cheap replacement.

              • ...a refusal to believe there is a problem with coal or that natural gas is a quick cheap replacement.

                Depending on who you ask for numbers the coal and natural gas will run out in 50 years, 500 years, or 5000 years. It's quite possible that we will find enough coal and natural gas to last until the sun strips the atmosphere from the planet. What is more likely is the costs of getting these fossil fuels will simply rise to the point that not using nuclear power would be economic suicide.

                So, when will cheap fossil fuels run out? I believe this depends more on the decreasing costs of nuclear power than the

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      But melting ice, still a flood it creates. Yes, you silly billy, this is weather they are talking about and not climate. Climate sets the model for weather patterns and this particular weather pattern is very, very ice melting and that includes frozen dirt, permafrost, that ain't so perma any more and it will just help to make things that much more warmer and ice melty.

      Want some bad news, something they people are only just starting to feel the impact of, BUG WARS, some really nasty ones, real you can not

  • The Great Filter (Score:5, Interesting)

    by war4peace ( 1628283 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @10:39AM (#58960108)

    Yes, we're in it right now. This is why space is so devoid of coherent EM signals: all civilizations hit the Great Filter: fucked up their own planet before they could leave it. Now it's our turn.

    • It doesn't seem so great. Seems pretty sad, really. Even anger-inducing, since we've known enough to prevent it for decades now. Perhaps we should rename the filter.

      • How do you prevent climate change?

        • Re:The Great Filter (Score:4, Interesting)

          by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @11:05AM (#58960208)

          By believing it's an actual thing much sooner, resulting in funding alternate fuel and power sources decades sooner. Imagine if we'd invented reliable wind turbines a hundred years ago and actually used those, or if we had continued to develop safe nuclear power plants.

          It might not have prevented climate change entirely, but it's very likely it would have slowed it down considerably.

          • Re:The Great Filter (Score:5, Insightful)

            by HiThere ( 15173 ) <{ten.knilhtrae} {ta} {nsxihselrahc}> on Sunday July 21, 2019 @12:27PM (#58960532)

            We couldn't have invented efficient electric generating wind turbines much before we did. What we could have done was put fewer stumbling blocks around their deployment, or even encouraged them. But solar is really more generally promising, and that's still being improved about as fast as we can.

            What we really should have done/be doing is remove the subsidies to coal/oil/gas. And require that they pay for the pollution that they create. This would cause a substantial re-balancing of the economy in a desirable direction. Also we should have pushed the development of fission reactors that were able to use the "waste fuel rods" from the current generation of reactors as fuel. (Burying that stuff is a crime against humanity...we may need that energy.)

            Saying we should have invented efficient wind turbines earlier is rather like saying "we should have invented efficient batteries earlier" after we invent an efficient battery. We're working as fast as we can, sorry but inventions don't come on a human schedule. (I'd say "they don't come on a schedule", but "steam-engine time" is a real thing. Three people tried to patent the telephone within the same month.)

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Calydor ( 739835 )

              Wind turbines were just what sprung to mind as I was typing, I wasn't trying to place them as the be-all end-all solution to global warming.

            • Burying that stuff is a crime against humanity...we may need that energy.

              At the Nuclear Waste Management presentation I attended regarding "burying" spent fuel rods, the facility was a giant underground warehouse accessible by elevator. The rods were the size of a lipstick container encased in a coffin-sized container with multiple layers of shielding. Each rod would then be lifted on a regular forklift to sit on a shelf. I don't see a reason why they couldn't just be taken off the shelf and brought back up

            • Agreed, but TLDR:
              Everyone needs to support a carbon tax.
              And nuclear.

          • Imagine if we'd invented reliable wind turbines a hundred years ago and actually used those, or if we had continued to develop safe nuclear power plants.

            We did - about a hundred seventy years ago.

            They are called the "american multiblade" or "patent" windmills. They self-track the wind and self-regulate their operating speed (protecting themselves from high winds), which made them capable of running unattended except for annual maintenance (mostly adding oil). They're mostly used for pumping water.

            They ena

          • or if we had continued to develop safe nuclear power plants.

            There's a reason we haven't been doing that (the only real short term solution), and it sure isn't because of "deniers' or wascally wepubwicans.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dryeo ( 100693 )

              Exxon put a lot of money into organizations like Greenpeace to sabotage nuclear. They weren't deniers, exactly the opposite, namely wascally wepubwians who were much more interested in short term profits then the well being of the population.

        • Re:The Great Filter (Score:4, Interesting)

          by Aristos Mazer ( 181252 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @11:12AM (#58960254)
          When the climate change is man made (as this one is)? There's lots of ways:
          1. Preserving rainforest and other major CO2 consuming environments.
          2. Better containment of released CO2 from industry/consumer processes.
          3. Decreased use of fossil fuels.
          4. Decreased meat consumption.
          5. etc.

          Some options are easier than others.

          • I was with you up until a point.

            Decreased meat consumption.

            Plants need animals to thrive. Allan Savory proved this with his experimentation.
            https://www.ted.com/talks/alla... [ted.com]

            There is nothing wrong with eating meat. That doesn't mean we need to eat more, but it also doesn't mean we need to eat less. We could probably turn the Sahara desert into grassland if we set out to do so. It would take a lot of cattle ranchers and sheep herders to make that happen.

            • The problem is not the meat eating itself. It is the industrial processes around it: clearing forest for grazing lands, transport of meat, and the methane produced by animals eating the particular diets that we feed them. Not to mention the energy put into the whole production. Eating meat is fine (from environmental standpoint) if it is done sustainably. Eat less does not mean none.

              • Eat less does not mean none.

                Okay then, how much meat should we be eating?

                I have no doubt that the answer will always be less than what we are eating now, regardless of how little a person is eating already.

                If it's the industrial processes that bother you then I have a few ideas. Eat local. Getting food locally is already trendy. Raise your meat locally so it doesn't need to be shipped. Use more trains. Trains burn less fuel per mile, assuming they burn fuel at all because electric trains are a thing now. Don't clear the forests.

                • > I have no doubt that the answer will always be less than what we are eating now

                  Nah. In a few years, we'll have artificial, vat grown meat that is indistinguishable from the slaughterhouse variety. Research is in full swing on that. When that happens, "eat less meat" will come off the list. But it would've helped over the last 20 years to have reduced in the meantime.

    • Plus there is the whole pesky inverse-square-law thing, but I like your idea better.

    • Yeah, assuming that other parts of the universe are generally as dangerous as our neighborhood, the odds of a civilization surviving long enough to become space faring has to be pretty low. And that's not even counting the likelihood of local technology destroying themselves. On the other hand, there are lots of stars out there, so still a nonzero chance of someone pulling it off.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        Well, the "great filter" concept includes "the likelihood of local technology destroying themselves". But, yeah, it's still a guess of probabilities. And we *do* still have a chance to pull it off. I wouldn't want to guess at how good a chance, though. I figure that we have to do it within this century, or fail it, but the path to success is still not really clear.

        By my figuring we need to have self-sufficient "colonies" in space to pull it off, but those are going to be social nightmares, so we probabl

      • See Drake equation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Humans -- preindustrial humans at that -- colonized every spec of land from Puerto Toro [goo.gl] at 55 degrees south to Quaanaaq [goo.gl] at 77 degrees north. They populated places as remote as the Siwa Oasis [goo.gl] and Mangreva Island [goo.gl].

      We have tucked ourselves into literally every place in the world capable of growing plants or which has animals to hunt. Short of something like the Permian extinction, some of us seven billion are bound to get lucky.

      That doesn't mean the planet will be capable of supporting billions of humans, or a

  • Climate change isn't slow and linear (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Viol8 ( 599362 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @10:43AM (#58960124) Homepage

    Positive feedback effects are kicking in and the earths climate is flipping to a new stable state. What that state will be, how long it will take and whether it'll just be bad news or god awful news for humans and most animals on this planet is anyones guess.

    But as ever the climate change deniers will claim its
    A) Nothing to see here there have always been extremes
    B) Its natural, climate has changed in the past and its pure coincidence its changing rapidly now in line with human CO2 emmissions
    C) Its a left wing conspiracy designed to extra taxes. Which of course explains why plenty of right of centre governments around the world also support doing something about climate change.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 )

      Why do you think it is "anyones guess"? There are models that predict it that include the positive feedback effects. Are you anti-science?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        To be fair he said it was anyone's guess whether the end result would be "bad" or "really bad".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        Umnh... the climate models have not been validated on areas beyond current experience. There have already been noticed feed-back relationships that none of the models had (previously) included, and to expect that there won't be more is foolish.

        FWIW, the "great conveyor" has, indeed, showed signs of slowing. If it turns off, expect massive freezes in both the Eastern US and Europe as the rest of the world continues warming. ("The Day After Tomorrow" was Hollywood, not science, but the basic premise is cor

    • Dunno about conspiracies, but sometimes it's not all science that's going on.

      For instance, recently the KNMI (the Dutch national meteo institute) corrected a data series for the de Bilt weather station. The de Bilt series is significant because that's the one that defines national "heat waves" (5 days of temperatures of 25C, with at least 3 of those over 30C). The curious (from a climate change perspective) case is that there were more recorded heat waves (23) from 1901-1951, compared to 19 heat waves in

    • Positive feedback effects are kicking in and the earths climate is flipping to a new stable state. What that state will be, how long it will take and whether it'll just be bad news or god awful news for humans and most animals on this planet is anyones guess.

      But as ever the climate change deniers will claim its A) Nothing to see here there have always been extremes B) Its natural, climate has changed in the past and its pure coincidence its changing rapidly now in line with human CO2 emmissions C) Its a left wing conspiracy designed to extra taxes. Which of course explains why plenty of right of centre governments around the world also support doing something about climate change.

      Yeah, well, it seems that ranting like that isn't getting the job done. It's great for feeling superior, not so great for problem solving.

      How about we find some technological solutions? And in the short term, go full nuclear?

  • Yes! You can sell refrigerators to Eskimos!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Well, they're having to put in underground refrigeration to keep the permafrost frozen around the foundations of their homes.

  • Arctic vacation time! (Score:3)

    by reanjr ( 588767 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @10:53AM (#58960168) Homepage

    I look forward to vacationing in the Arctic summers. Russian oligarchs are probably already trying to figure out if they can South China Sea that shit with some private islands.

  • Observation (temperature) vs Concept (unprecedented heat wave, Arctic)... off base concepts... make mgmt decisions in wrong direction http://bit.ly/1lM3PFS [bit.ly]

    If you look carefully at paleoclimatological studies of the Holocene, youll realize that the Earth has been cooling for 3-4 Ky now. The warmest period of the Holocene (known as Holocene Climatic Optimum) was between 9,000 and 7,000 years ago, when Arctic was summer ice-free. pic.twitter.com/g73itwKC5g [t.co]

    — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) July 20, [twitter.com]

  • "Unprecedented heat wave" (Score:3, Informative)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @12:57PM (#58960638)

    A few dead factual and neutrally sourced observations -- flame away:

    1. The current temperature in Alert, Nunavut is 3 C, heading for a high of 4 [theweathernetwork.com].
    2. The forecast for the rest of the week [theweathernetwork.com] is 9, 10, 5, 4, 4, and 5 C (TFA says the average July high is 7 C).
    3. The above link also shows the warm snap lasted less than 4 days, bounded by a high of 12 C on the 13th and 5 C on the 18th.
    4. Alert recorded a high of 20 C in 1956 [strangesounds.org].

    Given that, words like "spectacular" and "unprecedented" seem a bit overwrought.

    • It's sensational.
    • The global mean surface temperature has increased about 1C since 1956.

      That's probably about tripled that far north. So that high of 21C on the 16th of this month, breaking the 1956 record of 20C, needs to be understood in context. If the average monthly high is 7C, and last week hit 14C higher than that, global warming is probably only responsible for 3C of that 14C

      But as the world record for a temperature measured so close to the pole.

      Which is "unprecedented" by definition.

    • The attached article is clearly marked as being from July 15. No sooner, no later. Your 4 points are overwrought, and thus not worthy of the upvotes they received. Stick to facts.

  • I don't much care about another news story telling us yet again about how the CO2 induced global warming is going to kill us all.

    What I would rather have is seeing people acting on addressing the solution.

    Let's have stories about how people are building more wind, hydro, and nuclear, with perhaps some natural gas to replace coal and oil.

    Don't bring me the problem yet again, let's see people acting on this.

    We see these politicians meet every year, flying in jets to some exotic location, where they discuss ca

  • The solution is to (Score:3)

    by mark_reh ( 2015546 ) on Sunday July 21, 2019 @05:08PM (#58961784) Journal

    burn more coal, much more! We have to darken the skies so the smoke will block the sun and allow the earth to cool off a bit.

    #MAGA!

