Russian Malware 'Patches' Chrome and Firefox To Fingerprint TLS Traffic

An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet:The attack is being attributed to Turla, "a well-known hacker group believed to operate under the protection of the Russian government," ZDNet reports. And though the remote-access trojan already grants full control over a victim's device, one theory is the modified browsers offer "a secondary surveillance mechanism" if that trojan was discovered and removed. Researchers believe the malware is installed during file transfers over HTTP connections, suggesting an ISP had been compromised, according to the article."A January 2018 report from fellow cyber-security firm ESET revealed that Turla had compromised at least four ISPs before , in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet space, also with the purpose of tainting downloads and adding malware to legitimate files."