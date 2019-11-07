AT&T Switches Customers To More Expensive Plans Without Asking Them First (arstechnica.com) 101
AT&T is adding $10 to the monthly bills of customers with certain grandfathered mobile-data plans and not letting them switch back to their older packages. AT&T is pitching the change as a "bonus" because it's also adding 15GB to the customers' monthly data allotments. Ars Technica reports: "Enjoy more data," AT&T says in a support document. "Starting with your October 2019 bill, you'll get an additional 15GB of data on your Mobile Share plan. This bonus data comes with a $10 price increase." Paying an extra $10 for another 15GB isn't a bad deal as far as U.S. wireless prices go, but that's only true if you actually need the extra data. The plans getting the data-and-price increases already had between 20GB and 60GB of data per month at prices that ranged from $100 to $225. Now those plans have 35GB to 75GB and cost $110 to $235. (The data allotments can be shared among multiple people on the same family plan.)
These Mobile Share Value plans were introduced in December 2013 and are apparently no longer offered to new customers. This is at least the second time this year that AT&T has added $10 and extra data to customer bills; a previous increase took effect between March and May and mostly affected a different set of Mobile Share Value plans, according to another AT&T support document. AT&T confirmed that there's no way to opt out of the new $10 increase, The Verge reported yesterday.
These Mobile Share Value plans were introduced in December 2013 and are apparently no longer offered to new customers. This is at least the second time this year that AT&T has added $10 and extra data to customer bills; a previous increase took effect between March and May and mostly affected a different set of Mobile Share Value plans, according to another AT&T support document. AT&T confirmed that there's no way to opt out of the new $10 increase, The Verge reported yesterday.
Re: (Score:2)
Well that's one place T-Mo is better (Score:3)
T-Mobile kept me on a discontinued plan for years before I let it lapse because I didn't have signal where I lived anyway.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
T-Mobile kept me on a discontinued plan for years before I let it lapse because I didn't have signal where I lived anyway.
For us, it's been even better. T-Mobile has actually upgraded our grandfathered plan multiple times at no cost and without any request from us, including upgrading all of our lines to unlimited data. This has resulted in the ironic situation where my originally 5GB line costs more than her originally 2GB line, even though both are now unlimited.
Re: (Score:2)
T-Mobile kept me on a discontinued plan for years before I let it lapse because I didn't have signal where I lived anyway.
I was on an old grandfathered plan with 300 minutes and unlimited texting for years after they stopped offering it (like I'd call CS and they would have go digging in old books to find the info on what it was). Then one day I got a text message from T-Mobile saying they were changing me to a new plan... which I'd never heard anything about and didn't want. I called them all ready for an argument and they told me about the new plan -- it was unlimited talk and text and $10/month less than I had been paying.
Same thing with Sprint (Score:2)
I just had to force them to refund me money because they eliminated my old plan and just put me in a new one without my permission.
Meanwhile everywhere else in the developed world.. (Score:5, Insightful)
people are paying maybe $10-20 a month for 50+gb of LTE data and unlimited minutes/texts.
Re:Meanwhile everywhere else in the developed worl (Score:5, Insightful)
you must live in one of those countries the size of a US city
this is a common misconception and a lie perpetrated by the operators in usa.
MEANWHILE IN REALITY IN FRIGGING LAPLAND you can get unlimited 3g/4g for 10 bucks per month. not 50gb, not 25gb, not 15gb - actually unlimited torrent all the f you want out of it.
there's no way to slice it other way: countries with higher density of population have cheaper mobile data. countries with lower density have cheaper mobile data - and in other countries people aren't paying a ridiculous premium to get "free" phones as much as in usa either(the monthly payments for the phone are laid out actually separately).
and whats more, the other countries have more of it so it's actually usable. you can actually use it. I hardly ever bother logging into wifi because it's just not worth the effort and this is in thailand that has more expensive 3g/4g than finland. this situations been going on in regards of mobile service and fees and generating massive extra income for american operators for roughly two decades now.
in any other country if they just upped the price by 10 bucks everyone would just ditch them.
Re: (Score:2)
We pay $35 for 5gb full speed, and we like it.
Incidentally, I only pay $14 to Skype for unlimited calling to Thai phone numbers. I could add that to the cell service instead for $50.
Meanwhile everywhere else in the regulated markets (Score:2)
Over here in Britain if they increase prices by more than inflation we can unilaterally end our contracts, did it to VirginMedia last year along with a lot of other people.
Compared to many places Britain has expensive mobile service. Still only paying around $25 for unlimited LTE broadband including the modem. They'll check I'm not reselling it at 1TB/month but otherwise truly unlimited. Already 5G enabled for when the service starts next year.
The US shows how badly users get ripped off when regulation is s
Re: (Score:1)
Except Canada. Carriers here follow the traditional Canadian retail model: we charge a lot more just because it's Canada, and it's great for our bottom line. A few smaller regional carriers help keep prices a bit cheaper in their local markets, but, still more than the USA.
And when it comes to Canadian made goods: any brand of Canadian made plywood is significantly cheaper in North Dakota than in British Columbia, where the plywood was manufactured.
Re: (Score:2)
Not long ago you could buy a made in Canada car in Hawaii and ship it back for cheaper then buying it here.
Re: (Score:2)
you must live in one of those countries the size of a US city
$60AUD for 60gb (shaped unlimited) on Telstra the "premium" operator for Australia. Not saying prices are good in Aus but when you are talking about $100US that's just madness.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
20 million people in my country which is roughly the size of Minnesota. I pay 4 dollars a month for mobile with 50 GB data, and in the very theoretical case I would go above that limit (never happened so far), the download speed would be limited to 5 Mbit/s.
Re: (Score:2)
I know this is sarcasm, but the absurdity of prices of telecommunication in the US is mind blowing compared to the rest of the world. I've had an extremely fast mobile connection for literally $3 in the middle of a forest in Poland. I've had extremely fast service in the middle of a jungle for about $5 in Vietnam. I've had extremely fast service in the middle of the desert in Saudi Arabia for about $20. Even in God damn Africa I've had excellent cheap service.
Meanwhile in the US, half the network can't even
Re: (Score:2)
What's that? The USA has an urbainsation rate so high that cities are the size of countries? Well in that case mobile data should be basically free in a city right? I mean infrastructure costs go down with economies of scale, especially with high density.
Re: (Score:2)
Not entirely. Germany has dropped the ball completely when it comes to cell phone plans. I am paying 30 Euros a month for an 8 GB monthly data cap, and that is one of the biggest plans I was even able to find. It's a couple of years ago now, there may be slightly larger ones available now, but to say that 'everywhere else' sees these awesome plans is demonstrably false.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yup, here is an example [giffgaff.com] from the UK and usable throughout the EU.
Re: (Score:2)
... and usable throughout the EU.
For now at least.
Brexit. (Score:2)
For now at least.
What are you referring to?
Oh, yeah! The glorious future year of 4125 AD !
When humanity will both celebrate at the same time:
- The founding of its first ever colony outside of our solar system.
- The UK finally managing to reach an agreement wrt EU.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not in Germany. Cell plans in Germany is even more expensive than the USA. Data is especially expensive. Most plans have 1-2GB of data per month with unlimited calls and texts around 30/month. The countries around though has MUCH cheaper plans.
Re: (Score:2)
people are paying maybe $10-20 a month for 50+gb of LTE data and unlimited minutes/texts.
Well, there's the American exceptionalism for you - since America and the Americans are exceptional, they have the privilege and honor to pay more for poorer service. Maybe I should sell this to AT&T and company.
Re: (Score:2)
Not Canada, where there's even less competition then the States.
Cox and Comcast solved this problem ages ago (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A bonus is a one way transaction analogous to a gi (Score:3)
Price increase (Score:2)
So AT&T is instituting a price increase, and bundling more data with the price increase is a bonus.
As noted in the Support Document [att.com]:
You can keep your plan, move to another plan, or cancel your service.
The original announcement of the Data Share Plan offerings [att.com] doesn't seem to state or imply that the offer would be "forever" or as long as the customer keeps the same plan.
A customer paying $110 for 30 GB of data is now given the opportunity to migrate to a new plan or enjoy 45 GB of data... Occasionally some customers incurred fees for data overages, this all but eliminates
Re: (Score:2)
> The original announcement of the Data Share Plan offerings [att.com] doesn't seem to state or imply that the offer would be "forever" or as long as the customer keeps the same plan.
The legality of their move and the PR blowback from doing something many would consider "underhanded" - they're 2 different things.
It's a free country and AT&T is free to do what they want, but they're not free from consequences.
In other news T-Mobile just announced a stellar low-cost plan. Gotta wonder if pissed off c
Re: (Score:2)
What would be the non-underhanded thing to do? That is besides continue to provide you with the old plan for as long as you wished (which AT&T never actually promised to do; after the end of any initial 1-2 year term the plans went month-to-month).
I'm waiting for people to vote "terminate service and require customers to come into the AT&T store to sign up for a new mont
Re: Price increase (Score:2)
Nazi shysters sure do love evil megacorps ripping off the common man.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you sure can't accept the new offer by simply continuing to use AT&T's service. That's making people here lose their freaking minds. AT&T has to "ask them first" and being able to "opt out" by switching to another service apparently is not enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you need to come in to a physical store to sign up for anything? Is that some US thing?
Yes
Re: (Score:1)
> What would be the non-underhanded thing to do?
Uhhh, my god that’s a deep question
.... wait, wait, derrrrrask the customer if they want to switch before switching them and give them the option to stay on their current plan.
My God, we’re through the looking glass here people!
Seriously?
Would you like me explain to you how to wipe your ass while a I’m at it?
Re: (Score:2)
I expressly took that option off the table. AT&T never promised to offer the same service at the same price in perpetuity.
These plans stopped being offered in Fall 2016. Any fixed term has long since expired, and the contracts have switched to month-to-month. Either the customer or AT&T can walk away from the contract. AT&T is simply saying if you want to stay, here's t
Re: (Score:2)
The legality of their move and the PR blowback from doing something many would consider "underhanded" - they're 2 different things.
The PR blowback is interesting.
I have no reason to believe it's actually $10 cheaper for them to offer a plan with 15GB less data--or $10 more expensive for them to raise the cap by 15GB.
I do have reason to believe the price has to go up eventually. ATT may be trying to avoid some of the negative PR associated with rising rates by tying them to extra resources (value).
At 2% inflation, in 5 years $100 becomes $110. If these plans were $100 earlier than 5 years ago, then in real terms, the price has go
Re: (Score:3)
I do have reason to believe the price has to go up eventually.
The price people pay in the US for the service is astronomical, and should be decreasing instead of "going up eventually".
Unless there is a lack of competition so that ATT is abusing a monopoly or oligopoly to maintain inflated prices.
Re: (Score:2)
ATT has an average net operating profits margin of 10.01%. over the past 5 years. Their profit margin is relatively flat [ycharts.com], varying around the 10%-ish level.
The infrastructure in the US is garbage and not very much subsidized by the government. In general, when service providers can squeeze out more gross profits, their net profits don't go up because they invest those extra profits into what economists call "investment". Financial bankers call stocks and bonds "investment" but that's just holding onto
Re: (Score:2)
It's a free country and AT&T is free to do what they want, but they're not free from consequences.
No... the US provides individual liberties, but we have laws. ATT is not free to just go do whatever they want;
especially not unilaterally changing terms while at the same time imposing cancellation fees, should a customer want to change things on their side.
Re: Price increase (Score:2)
Need to pay for Time Warner Inc purchase (Score:1)
AT&T are sneaking in these small fee increases to pay for their purchase of Time Warner Inc. and losses at DirecTV. DirecTV is bleeding subscribers by the millions every year [arstechnica.com].
AT&T recently added a $10/month equipment fee (for their residential gateway) for their fiber service when they didn't have one before.
When corporate emulates government (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Are you a bot? Perhaps you should take another stab at it. What, exactly, are you attempting to articulate?
This happened to me less than a year ago. (Score:3)
At least I was able to get back to the previous plan I was on last time--it sounds like this time, they aren't being as "nice".
Re: (Score:1)
> AT&T are being plenty "nice" IMHO
They’re being a gigantic bag of diseased dicks IMHO
Hey man, mighty big of them to allow people to change plans when they just canceled their current one.
And for free too!
Holy shit, no kidding?
Only in the USA is that considered ‘plenty nice’.
I guess they should have charged the customers for cancelling their plans.
Just bend over and spread your cheeks already. It’s people like you that ensure we all get less.
Re: (Score:1)
I find it surprising that people have the same data needs in 2019 that they did in 2013
I find the price of data surprising.
Is anyone suing? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I can't see how anyone would have standing. AT&T has only been offering these plans month-to-month for a while now. So there aren't (or at least, shouldn't be) anyone using these plans with a long-term service contract.
And since it's month-to-month, AT&T is free to discontinue the plan at the end of a billing cycle.
Re: (Score:2)
But AT&T promised to provide same plan, with the same data allotment, at the same price, forever! Don't ask me to find the paperwork, I remember hearing it from some guy at some place sometime back when I signed up, and the contract that AT&T actually gave me that says that it's
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a way to opt out (Score:5, Funny)
Of course there is a way to opt out, switch carriers. Any term commitments are voided if AT&T is the one breaking the terms.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You are getting fleeced in the US (Score:1)
Re: You are getting fleeced in the US (Score:3)
Except phone service costs just as much in NYC or Massachusetts as it does in North Dakota. Oooops, looks like population density is just an excuse. But let's not mention that our American cellphone carriers are an oligopoly of parastate companies.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Rub it in why don’t you.
When AT&T straps on the barbed-wire dildo and starts looking for buttholes to hide it in, half the country starts touching its toes.
These companies would have nothing to sell were it not for a generous amount of public infrastructure made available to them.
But demanding something back is ‘Communism’. Being powerless to do anything about it, we daydream that the rest of you live in mud huts and communicate with tin cans and string.
Can’t you let us have tha
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
> You must also have a small village education if you can't figure out population density . > vs available bandwidth from a cell tower and the number of transceivers on it.
Oh YEAH, stop any American on the street and they’ll quote the formula right to you!
Q.‘Excuse me ma’am, how do you figure out population density vs available bandwidth and the number of transceivers on it?’
American: “Wait, I know this one
... uuuuh, What is Kim Kardashian?”
Delusional much?
Seriousl
Re: (Score:2)
Here in Switzerland, living in a small village with 1500 inhabitants, we pay USD20 a month for 4g+ (200mbit) completely uncapped. So why so expensive in the US?
I pay the same in the US and can roam across the US with no limit on data; unlike the EU where there is no charge additional for text/voice roaming but data can be charged under fair use policies. So if I would move to another state I would not have to change numbers or face data charges. It all depends on what you need; although I agree some US carries have prices that are unreasonable. (And I realize the CH is not in the EU)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If data can be charged (not something I've heard of) no one is actually charging for it. I can roam anywhere in the EU with no roaming charges on Vodafone.
Re: (Score:2)
Weird coincidence... (Score:2)
AT&T confirmed that there's no way to opt out of the new $10 increase.
That’s funny... seems someone recently suggested that phone carriers do that kind of shit all the time... ”Like this?” [slashdot.org]
Who WAS that sarcaASTic man?
Oh, yeah. That was me.
Re: (Score:2)
That's about T-Mobile, not at&t, and T-Mo has always been great for grandfathered plans. When they wanted to consolidate and get rid of their older plans a few years ago, they created a group of superplans that were essentially supersets of every plan they had offered, but costing no more than $1 more than the cheapest plan each replaces.
True, nothing stops T-Mobile from turning evil, but thus far, with the exception of that period in the late 2000s that ended with them trying to merge with at&t,
Re: (Score:2)
I'm on a T-Mobile family plan, unlimited text/voice/data in the USA. $30 per line plus taxes brings the 6 lines up to $203 / month. In about 130 countries, I get 3G (unusable) and texting (usable) for free and voice at $0.20 / minute.
This is the best plan/situation I've been able to find based on where I live and spend most of my time. And the voice and data still suck in some cities in the US. In my city it's ok, but in the rural areas it's always been crap.
Co
Much cheaper in Europe (Score:2)
AT&T = Evil (Score:1)
Somebody explain to AT&T what a bonus is. (Score:2)
gr8t job - onboarding ex-employees from... (Score:2)
Wells Fargo who did the same a few years back...nicely done...
Corporate Arrogance - The New Policy (Score:3)
Dear Consumers,
We're all Too Big To Fail now. If you don't know that by now, we sure as hell do. You're gonna bend over and take this price increase and like it, because we already know you're too fucking lazy to actually get off your ass and do anything about it.
Fuck You Very Much, and Have a Nice Day.
Hugs and Kisses,
- Every Mega-Corp CEO
PS. We'll be back in 6 months to do it again. So will our collusi, er I mean competition.
asways worth a chuckle (Score:2)
to see US mobile plan prices, specially when you think of how bad the coverage is.
When you are driving a 6 lane highway you kind of expect to get at least a basic signal.. but apparently not in the US.
Anyway,
I have currently 3 sim cards from the most expensive to the cheapest:
1)the main phone with unlimited calling, texts and data: 21 euro/month.
2)Reserve phone sim: 3 euro a month+1 euro/day for unlimited data for the days I use it(not many days)
3)The data special in my laptop, a limited time(2 year) plan a
I cancelled AT&T because of this (Score:2)
An old dog, old trick. (Score:3)
This is called cramming, or switching. Telecoms are NOT permitted to do this, no matter what the service they are affecting. Normally, they would grandfather in the plans and leave them be, but AT&T seems to be desperate to get their butts whipped by the state and feds.
So be it.
Re: (Score:2)
Too bad they aren't Title II anymore... just a shame that "telecoms aren't allowed" to do it, and yet AT&T - a name synonymous with telecom - isn't a telecom, so they can.
Thanks Pai!
but most don't need it (Score:2)
users would not be on those old plans if they needed more data.. all at$t did is give extra data knowing it won't be used by most. I am on at$t but only because it is the only service in my area that will work indoors, but if I could, I would change. tired of getting robbed by a company that do as they please without concerned for their customers.
The last time around (Score:1)