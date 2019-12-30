Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China's Huawei Gets India Nod To Participate in 5G Trials (reuters.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
The Indian government has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday. From a report: India's nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by U.S. sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei's network equipment in their 5G networks.

China's Huawei Gets India Nod To Participate in 5G Trials

  • ... but India isn't part of your empire (anymore).

    And others care awfully little about your dick size contests. Got an actually better product? Keep it coming!
    Otherwise: Shut up and fix your own damn country. Your students are starving! Your veterans don't even really get their health care. In the mean time, we'll keep an eye on China for you. Deal?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Dusanyu ( 675778 )
      how does the US and India tie together as far as empire? well they were both subjects of the British crown at one point I guess.

      • And that everything under the sun is your empire.
        Aka imperialism.

        Which is why you hate China and Russia so much, but not Saudi Arabia or Pakistan.
        Because they are a force against your drive to turn ALL the countries of the world into your vassal states.
        (The list of "regime change" actions by the CIA, is *pages* long. And that is only the officially known ones!)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Actually, India was never a US client state. India long has been a, if not *the* key player in the Non-aligned movement.

      After Independence, PM Nehru visited the US where Truman gave him a Cold War ultimatum: India had to choose one side or the other. Nehru basically told him to f-off. Dean Acheson, Truman's Secretary of State, called Nehru the most difficult man he'd ever worked with.

      The Soviets and Americans spent years courting India, and while it would be natural for India to move closer to the US, the

      • Dean Acheson, Truman's Secretary of State, called Nehru the most difficult man he'd ever worked with.

        Nehru may have had his faults, but I really admire him for that. Given the US' approach at the time of either "he may be a son of a bitch but he's our son of a bitch" (famously in Nicaragua) or removing whoever said no them them, or looked like they might say no to them, or looked like he might one day think of saying no them (half the Middle East and South America), what Nehru and subsequent leaders did in steering India on its own course was pretty impressive.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hey! ( 33014 )

          Being difficult is not in itself an admirable thing, but I totally understand Nehru's position. He'd just got his nation out from under the thumb of one empire, and he wasn't going to let it get stuck under another. And in the end, history vindicated him. It's one thing to spit in the big guy's eye, it's another to do that and make him take it.

  • Loved fourgee Verizon commercials blaring on the radio advertising just how amazing their orgy network was. At least orgy is what I kept hearing.

    For the life of me I can't figure out what the big deal is with 5G. Different frequencies, more diversity, slightly better modulation. So what? Who gives a shit? I don't see anyone going bananas over WiFi 6.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      This [wiley.com] is what you are looking for. Widespread 5G enables not just warehouse automation but large scale city-wide and inter-city automation.

      • This is what you are looking for. Widespread 5G enables not just warehouse automation but large scale city-wide and inter-city automation.

        The above sounds like it was generated by a random sentence algorithm.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        That stuff was supposed to come with 4g. There are various low bandwidth options for 4g like Cat M.

        The idea was that carriers could just software upgrade existing cells and rake in all that sweet IoT subscription cash. No need to build a new network like LoRa, for example.

        I think lack of hardware availablity has held it back. LoRa is cheap and good, for 4g you need a shitty modem and all the hassle that comes with it.

    • Their behavior is logical if 5G has massive security issues, that can't be fixed.

  • It's about time they carried out some medical trials! Finally we'll know if 5G causes autism and cancer.

    • Basic physics indicates that it doesn't. It loses power very quickly. Find anyone who actually knows anything about radio waves and ask them. The whole "5g is dangerous" is just a stupid conspiracy theory brought to us by the same people who introduced to chemtrails and gay frogs.
    • The scientific evidence says non ionizing radiation (RF) doesn't cause cancer. There may be other issues from RF, and we don't know about autism.
  • Guessing they will try to screw each other. Surcharging and demands for discounts for various delivery disagreements. Will be interesting. Search history of Nokia and Mot for their adventures in India.

