Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses The Almighty Buck United States

Instead of Hazard Pay, Spectrum Offered a $25 Gift Card To Technicians Who Enter Homes Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic (buzzfeednews.com) 103

Posted by BeauHD from the how-not-to-make-someone-feel-better dept.
Amber Jamieson writes via BuzzFeed News: Spectrum technicians connecting cable and internet for customers during the coronavirus outbreak will receive a $25 gift card for a local restaurant as a "token of our appreciation" from management, after staff called for hazard pay and protective equipment. "These gift cards never expire, so if you choose a restaurant that is currently not open, the card will remain valid for future use," read the Monday night internal staff email from Tom Adams, the executive vice president of field operations. "Please take some time out of your busy day to enjoy a meal and recharge."

Field technicians told BuzzFeed News on Monday night they feared going into people's homes during the pandemic to fix their internet and cable without gloves, a mask, or hand sanitizer in case they got sick or carried the virus to other customers or loved ones. On Monday night, the company announced it was offering a $25 weekly gift card as a thank you -- an initiative that left many workers who spoke with BuzzFeed News unsatisfied. "Would you do it for $25?" asked a field technician from Irwindale, California, who asked to remain anonymous, along with the other technicians quoted in this story, to protect his employment. He called Spectrum management "vultures."

Instead of Hazard Pay, Spectrum Offered a $25 Gift Card To Technicians Who Enter Homes Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic More | Reply

Instead of Hazard Pay, Spectrum Offered a $25 Gift Card To Technicians Who Enter Homes Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Comments Filter:

  • Goofy plans like this are a result of... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Glasswire ( 302197 ) <glasswire@@@gmail...com> on Thursday March 26, 2020 @09:48PM (#59876222) Homepage

    ... some exec picking a number of hundreds of thousands of dollars Spectrum is willing to pay for an incentive program and leaving flunkies to do the division, based on number of techs and houses visited every week which resulted in the pitiful number. A number they're too frightened to tell the exec is pitiful.

  • That's quite underwhelming actually (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @09:51PM (#59876234)

    For a company that makes nearly a billion dollars a week ( they made ~$45B in 2019 ) this seems rather pathetic doesn't it ?

    In contrast, here is what the most hated telecom in America is doing:
    ( which, honestly, surprised the hell out of me )

    https://www.prnewswire.com/new... [prnewswire.com]

    • Re:That's quite underwhelming actually (Score:4, Insightful)

      by phalse phace ( 454635 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @10:02PM (#59876256)

      Watch AT&T slash jobs [slashdot.org] again [slashdot.org] to make up for the bonus they paid out.

      They did it [slashdot.org] once before, so they'll do it again.

      Maybe they'll thrown in a price hike [slashdot.org] too.

      • They've actually been slashing jobs pretty hard for several years now.

        A new announcement usually comes every quarter.

    • Re:That's quite underwhelming actually (Score:5, Insightful)

      by frank_adrian314159 ( 469671 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @10:04PM (#59876260) Homepage

      Note that the 20% bonus is only for union employees. My gut feel is, if you checked, most of the "front line" people are actually contractors who would not be in line for a bonus.

    • For a company that makes nearly a billion dollars a week ( they made ~$45B in 2019 ) this seems rather pathetic doesn't it ?

      Well... the company has to look out for what's most important -- executives and shareholders.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

      For a company that makes nearly a billion dollars a week ( they made ~$45B in 2019 )

      Revenue != Profit.

      Believe it or not, they don't get their equipment for free, and their workers actually expect to be paid.

      Spectrum's profit last year was about $1.2B, less than 3% of revenue.

      • As a percentage of revenue is a meaningless distinction. The point is, any business that's not failing is going to have some profit on $45B in revenue - and we don't have to look up their numbers to be sure of that.

        $1.2B is enough to give every 5th family in the nation a $25 restaurant gift card.

    • No doubt the execs are telling themselves, "If they are willing to do it for that little, then that's great savings for us!"

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by magzteel ( 5013587 )

      For a company that makes nearly a billion dollars a week ( they made ~$45B in 2019 ) this seems rather pathetic doesn't it ?

      In contrast, here is what the most hated telecom in America is doing:
      ( which, honestly, surprised the hell out of me )

      https://www.prnewswire.com/new... [prnewswire.com]

      Apparently you don't know the difference between revenue and net income.
      Pro tip: the net income is usually a lot smaller than the revenue.
      See: https://finance.yahoo.com/quot... [yahoo.com]

    • FTA: "AT&T will pay a 20 percent bonus above the regular hourly base rate to our front-line union employees"

      Interesting, but makes me wonder how many front-line employees are not unionized?

  • Speaking of Apple... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sharkbiter ( 266775 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @10:06PM (#59876266)

    One former executive described how the company relied upon a Chinese factory to revamp iPhone manufacturing just weeks before the device was due on shelves. Apple had redesigned the iPhone's screen at the last minute, forcing an assembly line overhaul. New screens began arriving at the plant near midnight.

    A foreman immediately roused 8,000 workers inside the company's dormitories, according to the executive. Each employee was given a biscuit and a cup of tea, guided to a workstation and within half an hour started a 12-hour shift fitting glass screens into beveled frames. Within 96 hours, the plant was producing more than 10,000 iPhones a day.

    "The speed and flexibility is breathtaking," the executive said. "There's no American plant that can match that."

    • workers need an union!

      • Why a union? Why not decent employment law? Why have a third party involved that sucks money from both other parties?

        It takes a special sort of society that will fight tooth and nail for protections for unions but not protections for employees directly.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dryeo ( 100693 )

          And how to get decent employment law in a country where laws go to the highest bidder?
          A century ago, it took a combination of factors, automation so not so many workers needed, studies that showed working workers less actually increased productivity along with management that read and understood the studies and, most important, workers mobilizing in unions along with the threat of a socialist revolution.
          Without those unions, employment laws would not have happened and even with unions, it was a war to bring

          • How do you protect unions without decent laws affording them protection? In the US you got laws protecting unions, which is why unions work for you.

            Without laws protecting unions, unions are worthless in a country where you can lay off the entire workforce and have no problems replacing them with new employees practically overnight. Don't think that what worked in the US and Europe in the 19th century would work in modern China etc, because the situation is very different - new workers can be brought up t

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dryeo ( 100693 )

              Sorry, missed that you were talking about China's laws. America partially got those laws through democratic means, China is an authoritarian capitalist society, they could have another revolution to get those laws (sure worked great last time) or the people in charge could get scared of the people enough to bring in those laws. Otherwise, I don't know how in China.

          • tell it, brother!

            seriously. you are 100% correct.

      • You don't comprehend that these are good jobs, and most of the workers travel for the job. They're there to work, not to live. They're migrant workers, not immigrants. That's why they live in a dormitory; it is a perk. Getting woken up for an extra shift is a perk that goes to the best workers! The more money they make in the 2-5 years they work in the factory, the longer it will last when they get home.

        These jobs are regionally competitive for workers, a union would be a waste of their money. Unions are fo

    • Re:Speaking of Apple... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @10:29PM (#59876308)

      ... Each employee was given a biscuit and a cup of tea, guided to a workstation and within half an hour started a 12-hour shift fitting glass screens into beveled frames. Within 96 hours, the plant was producing more than 10,000 iPhones a day.

      "The speed and flexibility is breathtaking," the executive said. "There's no American plant that can match that."

      And there's the problem, right there - that anyone even pretending to be a human being could say, complimentarily and with a straight face, either "The speed and flexibility is breathtaking", or "Please have a meal a week on us in exchange for putting yourself and your loved ones' lives at risk". But such is our reality, because we keep giving corporations our support, adoration, and sometimes adulation - not to mention all that money. Whatever else could we reasonably expect?

      Also, reading that "There's no American plant that can match that" quote, can't you just hear the dickhead's envy, and his longing for similar 'performance' in the US? Maybe that's what Trump had in mind when he talked about "making America great again"...

  • Slap in the face (Score:3)

    by Xenx ( 2211586 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @10:15PM (#59876282)
    I work for a local ISP. I'm not one of the installers, but I do partly have to deal with customers and their returned equipment. They haven't announced we're doing hazard pay for the workers being put at risk. However, honestly... I think doing little/nothing looks better than a $25 gift card, per week. At least put that money towards the bare minimum of protection.

    Where I work we're at least trying to minimize risk. We're screening any potential on-site, for both necessity(work or school related) and whether they're a possible health risk. I know we have sanitizer and gloves at the very least.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      There is advice out there that if you receive really terrible service at a restaurant, leave a penny as a tip so they really get the message and don't tell themselves you just forgot to leave a tip of someone must have swiped it.

      A $25 gift card in lieu of hazard pay or protective gear is a bit like that penny tip.

  • you shouldn't need to send a technician out to "hook up" internet. I moved apartments and had to argue with my cable provider to just turn on the bloody Internet instead of sending a guy out and charging me $100 bucks.

    The best part was when I first signed up, they wouldn't skip they guy. He came out with his own modem (that he wanted to rent to me at $5/mo) and I had to argue with him for 10 minutes to get him to provision my existing modem. He only relented when he realized it would take longer to keep

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Malays2 bowman ( 6656916 )

      You will be surprised at how often you try to get something done, and suddenly it's like you are back in 1950 with manual typewriters, rotary phones, and file cabinets.

        When *they* want to get something done (such as terminating your service), suddenly it's the Jestsons age.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      Up here in Canada, one of the ISP's, Rogers, has launched a self-installation program to go with its ban on techs entering customers houses.
      https://mobilesyrup.com/2020/0... [mobilesyrup.com]

      I'll also note that most of the grocery chains here (Walmart excepted) have given all their workers $2 raises and at least a $50 bonus, retroactive to close to the beginning of the month when the shit started hitting the fan.
      We're finding out who the most important workers are, namely those who supply food.

    • What amazes me is that they are willing to bother when the customer doesn't want them to. Given the incredible ability of some people to screw up simple, clearly documented, instructions I'm not surprised that it's a service they offer; but it's astonishing that trying to force it on people who don't need it is somehow cost effective.

      Especially because, unlike some hard-sell opportunities, it's not really necessary if you want to force modem rentals: DOCSIS is fairly clear on the fact that, architectural

  • Kiss of Death (Score:3)

    by kcelery ( 410487 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @11:09PM (#59876362)

    A $25 Gift card promotes more visit to work. Making it a multiple risk at this time of pandemic crisis.
    A gift pack of eye protection, face mask, hand glove, hand sanitizer is more useful.
    If you're in New York, the area along subway line had the most casualties. One can expect
    everything you touch there is contaminated.

    • Have you seen what those things go for currently? That's way more expensive than 25 bucks a week.

      Well, maybe we could give that kit to the service reps in a year or maybe two. And if we only have to pay it to those that actually survive 'til then... yeah, I think you have an idea here...

    • Re:Kiss of Death (Score:4, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Friday March 27, 2020 @05:31AM (#59877030) Homepage Journal

      It's a classic example of externalizing costs. Most of the risk and cost is to the worker and society at large, not the company.

      Externalized costs are the best argument in favour of regulating capitalism. If there is one area of capitalism that should be regulated it's externalized costs.

  • Before a Spectrum employee enters ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Thursday March 26, 2020 @11:11PM (#59876366)

    ... my home, they will be met with hand sanitizer, and a pair of gloves. Before they get back in their truck, they will use the outside water hose to wash their hands thoroughly, then their face and scrub their fingernails with a disposable tooth brush and then clean their nose, and gargle with Listerine.

    We're all in this together.

  • rather have the cash and more. who knows what restaurants will still be open after this is all over.

  • I don't even know what to say about this. I feel like I fell into Clown World. >:(

  • They have their employees so under paid and desperate that an extra $25 a week is attractive.

  • These cards may never expire... (Score:3)

    by SharpFang ( 651121 ) on Friday March 27, 2020 @12:31AM (#59876528) Homepage Journal

    These cards may never expire, but the technicians might.

    • Then there's a good chance those vouchers won't be redeemed and you not only save the money, it's likely that those vouchers didn't cost Spectrum the 25 bucks printed on them, so they might even be able to claim 25 against tax that they will never really have to pay for.

      It's just so win-win.

  • The market does not police itself ethically nor, by nature, can it.

  • Evil bastards

  • Yes, this was moronic. The problem was that they wanted to offer something. There was likely some sort of management meeting about protective equipment and a bonus. Some guy was tasked with finding protective equipment but as everything was sold out it will take a while to role that out. Now the incentive part was given a budget that probably seemed good but no one at the meeting actually did the math* and divided the incentive money by the number of weeks and the number of installers. When the guy in charge of handing out the bonus realized he only had $20 per installer he had to get creative. He can't give the installers $20 cash because half of it would be eaten by pay role taxes. A $10 bonus would really be insulting so this guy made a deal on restaurant cards and got a 25% discount on them so he could give each installer a $25 card. Still insulting but a $10 bill would be worse. This happens all the time. I would guess half of all company incentive plans are this stupid when you think about it. I'm not even counting those incentives where you get a shirt or a mug to buy into the latest agile, work smarter not harder rah rah rah type incentives.

    *OK there was one guy who did the math but he was smart enough to keep his mouth shut. These incentive meetings are always feel good meetings and if you rain on the bosses happy talk, even when you are right, you will be the next scapegoat when something fails. "Yes" men get promoted. The guy who warns about the disaster gets blamed for it.

    • If you don't have enough money to pay hazard pay to your front line employees who risk their damn life to keep your business in business, throw one of the useless C-Levels from the top of your office. That should free up a few millions.

      If that's not enough, keep throwing.

      • I don't think you understand how C levels work and human nature. When a company starts it is full of people who care about outcomes. Quality products, controlling cost and trying new things. These people care about fairness and doing no harm. There is another part of the population that cares about fairness and doing no harm but they also care about loyalty and following rules. As a company ages a few of these people slowly get into management. Now since they value rules and loyalty they will only hir

  • Vultures? (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday March 27, 2020 @03:25AM (#59876812)

    Sorry, but I can't just let that stand. They are most certainly not vultures. Vultures are a relevant piece in the food chain and we would have a huge problem in this world without them. Diseases would spread because of decaying corpses that are not disposed of quickly enough. Vultures actually help to curtail the spread of diseases and put themselves at risk due to exposure to those pathogens in their very necessary and helpful duty of cleaning up the mess left behind by other animals dying.

    If anything, this management is the opposite thereof.

    They are a pest. And the world would be a better place without them.

  • So, let me see if I understand this.

    About 4% of infected ends up on a ventilator, half of those dies. That's probably also the 'oldies', and I assume that the workers are younger.

    That still leaves a 2% chance of being put into a coma and put onto a ventilator.

    Huge chance of becoming infected.

    $25 gift card to compensate. Wow.

    • And we haven't even figured out yet how many will have lasting negative effects on their health, even if they survive.

  • Shoot, the utility I work for. (Score:3)

    by pgmrdlm ( 1642279 ) on Friday March 27, 2020 @07:07AM (#59877162) Journal
    We have pulled a lot of our crew, and they are now on call. Only must do orders are now being done in the field. Any crew member that is in the hazard group is not assigned to any order where they may be infected. Buddy of mine that i party with is 40. He was trained in the hazmat suits, which is what he wears when there is any question. He is making 10 dollars more an hour and also picking up time and a half.

    Was telling him. All the bars are closed. Best saving plan ever.

  • Yesterday's experience (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DutchSter ( 150891 ) on Friday March 27, 2020 @07:39AM (#59877196)

    Spectrum was at our house yesterday to do what was supposed to be an outside repair. When the tech got there he stood at the bottom of our porch and scanned himself with one of those temporal scanners showing himself to be in the low 98s. Then he asked if anyone in our house was sick, etc, etc, and if I minded scanning myself (while wearing a glove).

    Turns out he did have to come in but he yelled up through the window to be let in and explained where he needed to go and that he wanted me to handle the doors and lights to minimize what he had to touch. He donned a pair of shoe covers and then rubber gloves and spent the absolute minimum amount of time inside. At the end of the appointment he used a good amount of hand sanitizer from a big bottle mounted in the back of his truck.

    I asked about the protocol and he said that he did refuse an appointment a few days earlier where the homeowner wouldn't allow his temperature to be taken. He was kind of vague on whether this was a company policy or something he was doing on his own. Regardless I felt he made the best of a very uncertain situation.

    I'm not going to say what area this was in, because knowing Spectrum this isn't official policy and they'd want to jam the guy up.

    Just my recent experience. YMMV.

    • Spectrum uses contractors for most of their installs/repairs. The contracting company may not want to get sued for spreading illness or risk liability insurance increases. Spectrum doesn't pay these people - they only offer the $25 gift cards. Unless this only applies to corporate employees - but I doubt that, since I don't think there's very many of those that do home visits.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pyramid ( 57001 )

      Too bad you can spread COVID-19 long before you have any symptoms. And you can have a mild case with no fever at all.

  • Spectrum office's (Score:3)

    by kqc7011 ( 525426 ) on Friday March 27, 2020 @09:24AM (#59877462)
    Since Spectrum took over the local office's have turned into what looks like a unfinished room. Bland paint, no personnel touches a sterile environmental look. The local customer service rep's are handled by management in a manner that Dilbert's boss dreams of. Quota's that have a minor payoff if achieved and a major impact if not achieved. Although, the Install and Service Tech's have it a little better as they are out and away from their offices most of the day. Just not a company that builds a good relationship between the management and workers.
  • Could have been jelly of the month for a year.

    If a Spectrum technician has to come to my house during this crisis, he's going to get at least a $20 tip. It's up to him to disinfect the twenty.

  • So if we need connectivity at home, and something goes wrong (or we had just moved in), what do we do?

    I'm supposed to work at home, what do I do if I need service?

    "Essential" workers depend on a network of "non-essential" people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Que_Ball ( 44131 )
      They test the line at the outside of the house to make sure it is active, then they leave the equipment on your doorstep with an assortment of connectors and cables so you can plug in the inside stuff yourself.

      Most people can figure it out.

      The next phase of human evolution will be to separate those who can DIY and those who cannot.  The non-DIY humans will eventually die out and the human population will emerge stronger as a result.

    • They've been sending out people for speed upgrades and/or setups that could possibly have worked from a self-install kit.

  • Management at Spectrum would have been much better off doing nothing.
    No one would have been surprised, and no one would have been more upset than
    they already were.

    Instead, they take one of the very few options that is guaranteed to make things worse.
    Bad employee management, poor customer relations, and an unbelievable PR nightmare.

Slashdot Top Deals

I'd rather just believe that it's done by little elves running around.

Close