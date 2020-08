Even If You're Trying To Avoid Grubhub By Calling Your Favorite Restaurant Directly, Grubhub Could Still Be Charging It A Fee

Customers trying to avoid online delivery platforms like Grubhub by calling restaurants directly might be dialing phone numbers generated and advertised by those very platforms -- for which restaurants are charged fees that can sometimes exceed the income the order generates. BuzzFeed News reports:The practice is now coming under fire as it further squeezes businesses already stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns."On Wednesday, the New York City Council passed a bill prohibiting platforms from charging for telephone calls in which a transaction did not take place during the state of emergency," the report says. "It also capped fees that platforms may charge restaurants for orders and deliveries during an emergency."