US Will Not Pay Millions In Dues To WHO This Year (thehill.com) 166

Posted by BeauHD
The Trump administration will decline to pay tens of millions of dollars owed to the World Health Organization (WHO) in annual dues as part of the U.S.'s withdrawal from the global body, which is scheduled for next year. The Hill reports: The Associated Press reported that the U.S. will not pay just over $60 million owed in 2020 dues to the organization, and Reuters reported that the decision also will affect about $19 million still owed in 2019 dues. A decision to forgo the payments comes as the Trump administration has hammered the WHO for months over supposedly bowing to China's wishes and essentially acting as a PR shop for China's government during the early stages of the pandemic while Chinese officials allegedly stymied international health experts from learning about the virus.

In a statement, a WHO spokesperson said the agency would review its options and encourage the U.S. to reverse course. "We refer you to our previous statements of regret regarding the U.S. decision to withdraw. We await further details, which we will consider carefully," the spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Isolate America First! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by BrendaEM ( 871664 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @09:29PM (#60471410) Homepage
    Break off all diplomatic ties with every other country but Russia. : P

    • Re:Isolate America First! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 ) <.moc.liamg. .ta. .ayertim.> on Friday September 04, 2020 @12:23AM (#60471776)

      Break off all diplomatic ties with every other country but Russia. : P

      I am assuming everyone is just going to wait until election outcome before they do anything.
      If Biden wins, none of this matters.
      If Trump wins, we will have bigger problems.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Pieroxy ( 222434 )

        What makes you think Trump will not win? In other words, what looks different from Trump's campaign 4 years ago? From my POV, the campaigns looks disturbingly similar. So I will not be surprised if Trumps wins again.

        • What makes you think Trump will not win? In other words, what looks different from Trump's campaign 4 years ago? From my POV, the campaigns looks disturbingly similar. So I will not be surprised if Trumps wins again.

          You are putting words in his mouth. He said 'if Trump wins' ... So to put some words in your mouth, what makes you think Trump is guaranteed to win?

        • What makes you think Trump will not win? In other words, what looks different from Trump's campaign 4 years ago? From my POV, the campaigns looks disturbingly similar. So I will not be surprised if Trumps wins again.

          Especially as he's encouraging voter fraud in his favour.

          • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

            by gtall ( 79522 )

            It's worse than that. He's denigrating voting by mail with the idea being that come election night, if he starts out leading in the battleground states, he'll declare victory before the mail-in votes are counted. When they are counted and it turns out he's losing, he'll then claim the election is being stolen from him. The Republican Eunuchs will fall right in step with him.

            • It's worse than that. He's denigrating voting by mail

              It's even worse than that. He repeatedly denigrates members of the military at all levels, even claiming he knows more about the military than the people serving because he went to a military school [9cache.com]. He has also slurred those who died or were captured as losers [theatlantic.com], even berating a Gold Star family [cnn.com].

              That's all a failure like him can do, try to bring people down to his level rather than raise people up.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

                I honestly wonder what effect the negativity and constant lies has had on the American Psyche, is half the country not in a permanent state of cognitive dissonance? Sure politicians lie but Trump is a Tsunami of lies.

                Trump could easily win again, the polls are too close.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          The alleged president's core unit of base supporters has decreased 4% since the last election. I think it was on NPR's web site.

        • We have to take the attitude that anyone who does not vote is essentially voting for Trump. The idea being that anyone who would have voted against Trump and does not vote essentially gives more strength to those who do vote for Trump, because they will vote.

        • Re:Isolate America First! (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Rhipf ( 525263 ) on Friday September 04, 2020 @12:14PM (#60473474)

          There is one HUGE difference between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. Trump now has a record that he as to run against. In 2016 he could promise anything he wanted and people had to take his word that he would be able to accomplish what he promised. This year we know what Trump can/can't do in office. You may think that what he has done in the last 3+ years live up to his promises or you may think they don't but now you have some history to judge him by (in 2016 you didn't).

    • he wants to save money for the taxpayer to fund more golf for himself

    • "Break off all diplomatic ties..." ...with Pete Townshend?

      I told him, he said he won't get fooled again.

  • Gates Foundation (Score:4, Interesting)

    by brunes69 ( 86786 ) <slashdot@@@keirstead...org> on Thursday September 03, 2020 @09:30PM (#60471412)

    The Bill & Melinda Gates foundation should just step up to the plate and replace the US government's annual funding.

    - The foundation could *easily* afford this. It is a fraction of their annual budget.

    - It aligns entirely with the mission of the foundation

    - It would be a nice slap in the face for Trump & his backers.

    • Bill's Slashdot account finally revealed

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      why are we allowing social services to be hollowed out and replaced by the fickle and inadequate largess of billionaires

      that's not what billionaires are for

      that's what government is for

      • Re: Gates Foundation (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Gavino ( 560149 )
        Exactly. It's like Billionaires are our new feudal overlords. Governments bow down to them - are puppets for them. The fall of Western civilization is upon us.

        • Exactly. It's like Billionaires are our new feudal overlords. Governments bow down to them - are puppets for them. The fall of Western civilization is upon us.

          New?

          • Exactly. It's like Billionaires are our new feudal overlords. Governments bow down to them - are puppets for them. The fall of Western civilization is upon us.

            New?

            Yeah, the USA is a Corporatocracy [wikipedia.org] and has been for a long time.

        • Re: Gates Foundation (Score:5, Interesting)

          by 1s44c ( 552956 ) on Friday September 04, 2020 @02:14AM (#60471906)

          The US abolished lords, barons, and all other kinds of hereditary titles and even went so far as to consider an amendment to strip citizenship from anyone accepting foreign titles. The US then reinvented the whole system with entrenched wealth and financial oppression of workers, whist somehow convincing those same workers that they are actually free.

      • Because when the government does it it collect taxes and we have fewer billionaires. And billionaires, especially the ones that got their billions from racketeering and extortion, don't like that.

    • The US will certainly be replaced.

      By whom remains to be seen.

      • The US will certainly be replaced.

        By whom remains to be seen.

        By China most likely but for all their faults and stupidities I'd rather have the US as a hegemon than China.

    • Sorta. The point of the foundation is to keep the big pool of money invested, then spend the income from it (as a charity so you get the tax benefits too, provided you don't touch the money for other purposes). If you spend the principal then the foundation starts to dry up, and you can't keep this going indefinitely. So they could cover WHO dues for a year, but they couldn't keep doing this every year.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by brunes69 ( 86786 )

        The gates foundation has an endowment of over 50 billion dollars. It earns over 4 billion dollars / year on it's investments alone.

        60 million dollars / year is quite literally pocket change for them.

    • While I agree that someone should step in and fund the WHO ..... are you aware of how crazy that sounds to the rest of the world?
      Why the hell would a private individual and his foundation have to pay a nation's contributions to an international UNO organization?
      Private people are supposed to do...private stuff. Not fund international organizations that control aspects of billions of lives with their slush fund.

    • They are already the largest funder and they have considerable control over the organisation.

    • - The foundation could *easily* afford this. It is a fraction of their annual budget.

      Lots of people could easily afford this. But why should the USA get a free pass because a manbaby threw a temper tantrum? They should at least pay for the period of the year for which they were members of the WHO?

      But then it's not surprise to me that a guy who fires people for looking at him funny, who ran multiple businesses into the ground, and couldn't even make a casino profitable doesn't know what the term "contractual obligation" means.

      - It would be a nice slap in the face for Trump & his backers.

      No it really fucking wouldn't. Imagine your boss stopped paying yo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by brunes69 ( 86786 )

        The USA would not be getting a "free pass". The Gates Foundation would basically get the USA's seat at the table, which is overall a good thing as their decisions won't be politicized.

        • And good old Trump gets vindicated for his manbaby tantrum, great success, hey everyone look how financially responsible I am. It's proof that the WHO should never have been funded by us in the first place. Those stupid democrats who signed us up (probably not correct but he'll say it anyway) are just wasting more of your money that could be better spent building a wall!

          Make no mistake, the USA having any kind of "seat at the table" in any form, be it private, public, or a rich philanthropist is very much g

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rastos1 ( 601318 )
      I see this a lot. Stuff that is broken and would cost 10-20 bucks and an hour to repair and should be fixed by the city or state or something like that ... yes, I could fix that. And then what? I fix another thing and another, so that they do not have to? So I'm supposed to pay the taxes and also to provide the services normally paid for by those taxes? Where else does this work? I pay the plumber and I fix the plumbing too? I pay the builder and I build my house too?

  • We've forgotten our role (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @09:51PM (#60471450) Journal

    If American enemies are looking for an historical opening, this is that. We've perhaps undesrevedly kept the Republic longer than we might've deserved.

    "We've given you a Republic."

    The Republic was but political theory until the ugly Americans actually pulled it off:

    While today we marvel at the extraordinary accomplishment of our Founding Fathers, their own reaction to the US Constitution when it was presented to them for their signatures was considerably less enthusiastic. Benjamin Franklin, ever the optimist even at the age of 81, gave what was for him a remarkably restrained assessment in his final speech before the Constitutional Convention: "when you assemble a number of men to have the advantage of their joint wisdom, you inevitably assemble with those men, all their prejudices, their passions, their errors of opinion, their local interests, and their selfish views." He thought it impossible to expect a "perfect production" from such a gathering, but he believed that the Constitution they had just drafted, "with all its faults," was better than any alternative that was likely to emerge. Nearly all of the delegates harbored objections, but persuaded by Franklin's logic, they put aside their misgivings and affixed their signatures to it. Their over-riding concern was the tendency in nearly all parts of the young country toward disorder and disintegration. Americans had used the doctrine of popular sovereignty--"democracy"--as the rationale for their successful rebellion against English authority in 1776. But they had not yet worked out fully the question that has plagued all nations aspiring to democratic government ever since: how to implement principles of popular majority rule while at the same time preserving stable governments that protect the rights and liberties of all citizens.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Cyberax ( 705495 )

      The Republic was but political theory until the ugly Americans actually pulled it off

      There were plenty of republics before the US. In particular: Corsican Republic established in 1755 had universal suffrage, Novgorod region in Russia had had universal elections since 1136 up until its fall in 1478 (still longer than the US history!), India had several democracies throughout its history, etc.

    • We've improved our ability to act. The US gives billions each year in foreign aid. The US doesn't need biased organizations like the WHO to make decisions on where we give it and under what conditions. We went through the same nonsense with the UN when other interests were taking advantage of our charitable nature.

  • In true Trump fashion (Score:5, Informative)

    by dirk ( 87083 ) <dirk@one.net> on Thursday September 03, 2020 @10:11PM (#60471488) Homepage

    In true Trump fashion, he is refusing to pay for debt has already has accrued. I think it is dumb to pull out of WHO, especially during a pandemic, but he is the president and can do it. But of course he is also refusing to pay dues owed not only for this year, but also for last year. So not only are we already falling behind in paying our bills, he is outright refusing to pay them even though we have not pulled out of WHO yet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pieroxy ( 222434 )

      This is classic mind game. He will pay. He is saying "I will not pay" and later on will claim "Ah, I'm such a nice guy, I will pay". This way he looks good from both sides.

  • China will (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @10:11PM (#60471490)
    and will get it's hooks deep into the WHO as a result. Meanwhile America abdicates leadership on the global stage.

    • so what? the WHO is just office of UN and doesn't do anything but push paper and compile reports. They don't have labs, they don't treat people. China has essentially contributed zero to the WHO while the USA props it up. We don't need it. Even our health aid and help to other countries isn't done through the WHO.

      It's not a tragedy, get it through your skull. WHO is worthless as the UN.

      • Re:China will (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Cyberax ( 705495 ) on Friday September 04, 2020 @01:30AM (#60471858)

        so what? the WHO is just office of UN and doesn't do anything but push paper and compile reports.

        The WHO directly funds organizations that are working on polio eradication right now. And I think that the WHO should just bill the US for damages that were caused by the CIA to the eradication effort in Afghanistan.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by chr1973 ( 711475 )

        so what? the WHO is just office of UN and doesn't do anything but push paper and compile reports. They don't have labs, they don't treat people. China has essentially contributed zero to the WHO while the USA props it up. We don't need it. Even our health aid and help to other countries isn't done through the WHO.

        It's not a tragedy, get it through your skull. WHO is worthless as the UN.

        Actually, as I just looked this up and wrote about it in comment above [2], according to [1], China has paid it's dues for 2020. And the "biennial assessment" for 2020 for China is: 28,719,905 USD + 29,323,023 CHF.

        The corresponding numbers for the United States for 2020 (not paid) are: 57,883,460 USD + 59,099,013 CHF.
        Then the United States has unpaid dues from before 2020: 41,284,915 USD + 40,029,258 CHF

        [1] https://www.who.int/about/fina... [who.int]
        [2] https://news.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org]

    • Too late for that. The head of the WHO can't even say the name Taiwan for fear of retribution https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Trump (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Thursday September 03, 2020 @10:11PM (#60471494)
    Hey, I see Trump is back to his old habits of not paying his bills again.

    The rest of the world should put the Trumps on a persona non grata list, or Force Donals to sigh a sex offenders register..PUBLICLY.

    • The rest of the world should put the Trumps on a persona non grata list

      Rest assured most all world leaders make jokes behind his back with regularity and when he is no longer president the entire world minus his few hardcore supporters will breathe a sigh of relief.

  • $60 Million is pocket change for US. This is a right move, but there will be not a lot of savings from it :)

  • pay what is owed (Score:5, Informative)

    by renegade600 ( 204461 ) on Friday September 04, 2020 @02:57AM (#60471958)

    If the US owed the money, they should pay it. They need to be up-to-date when they quit the WHO. It is the right thing to do.

    • Now pit Trump against "the right thing to do".

    • So if you find one of your business partners is steeped in corruption and has been working for years against you, making sure you've paid him his back salary is "the right thing to do"?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        The WHO isn't "steeped in corruption". It's just another thing that Donnie Dipshit can blame his failure on.

      • So if you find one of your business partners is steeped in corruption and has been working for years against you, making sure you've paid him his back salary is "the right thing to do"?

        In Trump's worldview, paying anyone you can avoid paying, even if you have to make up stories about corruption, or if you're just pretty sure they can't force the issue, is only for losers and suckers (like idiots who join the military). It's been his modus operandi for decades, so I'm sure he sees no reason to change now.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by noodler ( 724788 )

        and has been working for years against you

        What the fuck are you talking about?

  • Even though I think we need something like WHO, I don't think it has done things too well with this pandemic. The biggest issue was to not limit travel to and from China at the early phases of the pandemic in order to not damage the economy. Sure, it's easier to be wiser in retrospect, and the SARS-CoV-1 didn't spread asymptomatically at least anywhere near the extent of SARS-CoV-2. But when it was not sure if there is asymptomatic spread or not, the right choice is to assume that there may be.

    Now they are

    • Re:The direction of WHO... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anne Thwacks ( 531696 ) on Friday September 04, 2020 @05:09AM (#60472162)
      The biggest issue was to not limit travel to and from China at the early phases of the pandemic

      For those who did not attend secondary school:
      The reason for not limiting travel early on is because, without massive public support for the limiting, the amount of undocumented travel across many relevant borders would have massively increased, leading to much faster and uncontrolled spreading. This was clearly explained at the time, though the attention span of the American news media meant that bit fell by the wayside.

      I know Trumpets will never understand this, but most people should be able to grasp the idea that many boarders are much larger and more porous than USA/Mexico, and restricting legit crossings leads to people smuggling on a scale that would make the average Mexican gang leader's head would explode if he could only imagine it.

      No one said the WHO was perfect. However, most people do not have unrealistic expectations of what they can do, and understands they are no where near as stupid and incompetent as the Trump government. In most of the world, the WHO has more credibility than the USA. China's credibility has always been at a low level. However, the USA is currently involved in a fight to the bottom in a race that China has no particular wish to win.

  • So they 'regret' their actions only because they didn't get any money. They aren't sorry they did it, I take that to mean they would do it again. Thank you President Trump for cutting off ties. The United States can decide on its own which countries should get our taxpayer dollars for aid, we don't need WHO to make those decisions.

