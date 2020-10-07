Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
The Almighty Buck China Government United States

US Explores Curbs On Ant Group, Tencent Payment Systems (bloomberg.com) 58

Posted by BeauHD from the decisions-decisions dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: The Trump administration is exploring restrictions on billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group as well as Tencent Holdings Ltd. over concerns that their digital payment platforms threaten U.S. national security, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that risks infuriating China and disrupting what could be the world's largest initial public offering. Debate over how and whether to restrict Ant Group's and Tencent's payment systems has accelerated among senior U.S. officials in recent weeks though a final decision isn't imminent, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity about an idea that's still taking shape.

U.S. officials are concerned that Ant Group and other Chinese fintech platforms will come to dominate global digital payments, the people said. That in turn could give China access to banking and personal data of hundreds of millions of people. Senior administration officials discussed the idea in a Sept. 30 meeting in the White House Situation Room, according to two people familiar with the matter. Yet officials acknowledge that it would be difficult to move forward until they sort out the mechanism, and that is proving difficult to do as the officials seek to find a legally sound approach. There's no indication the idea has been presented to President Donald Trump, whose approval would be required to proceed, two of the people said. The president fell ill with coronavirus a day after officials met to discuss China, and the issue hasn't made much progress at such a senior level in the days since, one of the people said. The report also notes that Ant, the online finance giant and owner of the Alipay e-payment system, "nears a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, possibly by the end of the month. An affiliate of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ant is preparing for an IPO of about $35 billion that would give it an overall valuation of $250 billion, twice that of Citigroup Inc."

US Explores Curbs On Ant Group, Tencent Payment Systems More | Reply

US Explores Curbs On Ant Group, Tencent Payment Systems

Comments Filter:
  • ... if there is any, is in the information that they collect on store on their users, not on their payment processing.

    • ... if there is any, is in the information that they collect on store on their users, not on their payment processing.

      Actually, the justification for this is that the Chinese RMB will supplant the USD for payments, trade, and (eventually) the world's reserve currency.

      That is unlikely to happen because the RMB is a controlled currency with capital controls and restrictions on transactions, while the USD is freely convertible.

      The Trump administration thinks the solution is more restrictions on USD transactions. Abandon successful policies. Adopt failing policies.

      • Re:The "threat to national security".... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by mark-t ( 151149 ) <`moc.talfdren' `ta' `tkram'> on Wednesday October 07, 2020 @09:31PM (#60583518) Journal

        Actually, the justification for this is that the Chinese RMB will supplant the USD for payments, trade, and (eventually) the world's reserve currency.

        So they are using an entirely unsubstantiated *allegation* as the basis for saying it a threat to national security?

        I should have known.... it's hardly the first time he's waved around an entirely unsubstantiated claim as a basis for a "national security threat", I shouldn't be surprised he's still using the same tactics.

        He's also going to do the same thing on election night, by the way,... declaring some entirely unproven claim to be a threat to national security, and a basis to declare the election invalid. Watch for it.

        • Waving around unsubstantiated claims as basis for "national security threats" is practically an American tradition at this point. Iraqis WMDs , Gulf of Tonkin , etc etc

      • That is unlikely to happen because the RMB is a controlled currency with capital controls and restrictions on transactions, while the USD is freely convertible.

        As long as you don't want to sell oil to Iran, etc. Or anything else to get you or your country banned from the USD payment systems. All at the whim of the President.

        It's clearly much more free than RMB, but don't go overboard praising the current system.

  • Swap the parties, see the reaction (Score:3)

    by Todd Knarr ( 15451 ) on Wednesday October 07, 2020 @11:52PM (#60583778) Homepage

    I wonder what the reaction would be if "US" was replaced by "European Union member countries" and "Ant Group" and "Tencent Holdings" were replaced with "Visa" and "Mastercard". Because those would represent the same threat to European Union national security for the same reasons.

    • Anyone who mentions the golden rule or asks to put yourself in the other party's shoes clearly is not sufficiently convinced that the US is the exceptional nation and can only be a Russian Asset trying to sow dissent. Or the Chinese scare word equivalent.

  • Have legal measures ever trumped tech and economy? (Score:3)

    by kaur ( 1948056 ) on Thursday October 08, 2020 @03:05AM (#60583992)

    Have laws and protectionsim ever saved a country from losing global domaniaton?
    Had the Roman empire outlawed barbarians, would it still be a world power?
    Or the Spanish, the British, or the Chinese themselves - they all had the world once, and the lost it.

    I admire US for trying though.
    Europe is not even admitting that we have been thrown out of the the competition.

    • Have laws and protectionsim ever saved a country from losing global domaniaton?

      Nope, but they have quickly accelerated that loss.

  • Epic games deserves a bit of karma for how much it has screwed up PC gaming in the past year.

  • Ant's the one on the left.

  • This is not sufficiently understood, how digital money allows power to centralize even more. The US can now monitor and block money transfer all over the world. They decide A is not allowed to transfer money to B and it won't happen.
    Digital money can be very convenient, but suppressing cash has severe downsides. States tend to like these downsides very much. More control is better.

    • Digital money as it is currently implemented might, but it's possible to implement digital money transactions in lots of ways that promote security instead of eroding it.

      Anonymous digital banking deposits backed in Bitcoin is a real possibility. That is, it's possible technically. I doubt if any major government would do anything other than fight it tooth and nail.

  • I get the feeling that when Trump entered office in 2019 that someone told him that if you want to make any changes to policy just claim it is for national security reasons. This seems to be his reasoning for most of his policy decisions.

Slashdot Top Deals

You can tell the ideals of a nation by its advertisements. -- Norman Douglas

Close