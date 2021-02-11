Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


New Postage Stamp Honors Pioneering Physicist Chien-Shiung Wu

The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday unveiled a new postage stamp honoring Chien-Shiung Wu, a trailblazing Chinese American nuclear physicist whose myriad accomplishments earned her the nickname "the First Lady of Physics." From a report: The stamp's release was timed to coincide with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an annual event that was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 to celebrate female scientists and promote equal access for women and girls in science and technology. Kristin Seaver, executive vice president of the Postal Service, called Wu "one of the most influential nuclear physicists of the 20th century." Wu "made enormous contributions to our understanding of radioactivity and the structure of the universe," Seaver said Thursday in a taped virtual ceremony to mark the stamp's first day of issue.

Wu was born in China in 1912 and moved to the United States at the age of 24. She received a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley. Wu is best known for her experiments in the 1950s on a quirky but fundamental property in physics known as parity symmetry. Physicists at the time thought that processes in the real world -- basic interactions such as electromagnetism, for instance -- should be indistinguishable when those same processes are viewed in a mirror. In other words, while a mirror may interchange left and right, it was thought that nature did not distinguish between the two.

  • More context (Score:5, Informative)

    by necro81 ( 917438 ) on Thursday February 11, 2021 @04:56PM (#61053564) Journal
    Wu was a very clever and careful experimental physicist. Among numerous other contributions to science, she conducted an experiment in 1956 [wikipedia.org] that demonstrated that the weak force (weak interaction) violates parity symmetry. That is: the weak force has a preferred direction/orientation; viewing it "in a mirror" does not always yield an inverted result. This had been speculated about by Tsung-Dao Lee and Chen-Ning Yang years before, but most of the physics community expected that the weak force would satisfy parity-symmetry, as had been demonstrated already for the electromagnetic and strong forces. When Wu demonstrated that the weak force violated P-symmetry, most of the physics community was genuinely surprised. Lee and Yang received the Nobel in 1957; Wu got...a pat on the back?

    Wu's experiment put a sample of colbalt-60 into a strong magnetic field near absolute zero. Co-60 undergoes beta decay (caused by the weak interaction), spitting out an electron and anti-neutrino, then quickly also emits gamma rays (because the Ni-61 nucleus was in an unstable arrangement). The magnetic field establishes a preferred orientation for the Co-60 nuclei's spin. Crudely speaking, the emitted gamma rays were 50/50 aligned or anti-aligned with the magnetic field, because the electromagnetic force obeys parity symmetry. The experiment showed that the electrons were emitted in something like a 40/60 split. Nature is weird.

    • When Wu demonstrated that the weak force violated P-symmetry, most of the physics community was genuinely surprised. Lee and Yang received the Nobel in 1957; Wu got...a pat on the back?

      I dunno - is there a copy of the acceptance speech? I'm not certain what they mean by a mention.

      It is definitely true she called the Chinese Madame Curie. She also received the first Wolf prize, so she didn't do to badly.

      These discussions always deteriorate into how horribly women are treated. There have been 57 women awarded Nobels between 1901-2020, and 28 women received them between 2000 and 2020. https://www.nobelprize.org/pri... [nobelprize.org]

      Do I think that Wu deserves the Nobel Prize and Le and Yang did not

      • "Lee and Yang did not confine themselves to this negative statement but devised a number of experiments which would make it possible to test the right-left symmetry in different elementary particle transformations, and proposed them to their experimental colleagues. The first of these experiments was carried out by the Chinese physicist, Mrs. C.S. Wu and her collaborators.". From the presentation speech in 1957.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I can be worthwhile correcting historical wrongs, e.g. pardoning Alan Turing. Sends a important message and goes some way to righting a wrong our country oversaw, and makes it harder for homophobes to push their agenda when everyone is taught about true British heroes and how they were wronged by that kind of thinking.

        It would be nice to acknowledge some historic women where a good argument can be made for them deserving a Nobel prize. Representation does matter, especially for children who need role models

        • I can be worthwhile correcting historical wrongs, e.g. pardoning Alan Turing. Sends a important message and goes some way to righting a wrong our country oversaw, and makes it harder for homophobes to push their agenda when everyone is taught about true British heroes and how they were wronged by that kind of thinking.

          One of the most insane crimes ever perpetrated on a person.

          It would be nice to acknowledge some historic women where a good argument can be made for them deserving a Nobel prize. Representation does matter, especially for children who need role models and to see that STEM is not gendered.

          The oddest thing is that I spent the earliest part of my career working with many of the first generation of modern science focused women in STEM. Many of them left, but not because they were treated badly, but because they just didn't care for the work.

          The ones that stayed did well, and in the past decade, results were mixed. Some appear to have been talked into it, but again - they didn't care for the work.

          So we have to make certain we don't

  • I hope people buy these things to put them in their stamp books, because it's not like you can use them to send mail.

    I mailed a 3-day U.S. Priority Mail envelope (tracked, insured) to a U.S. address on January 20 and it still has not arrived. In fact, its status has not even been updated since January 27, except to say that it will be "arriving late" (shocker). I have another friend who received a Christmas card on January 31, and another who said his work sent him an Amex card and it took nearly three mon

  • Funny how they always have to mention the race, if she spent 5 minutes in America she would be Chinese American, if she spent 5 minutes in China in her whole life but ate babies she would be chinese.

