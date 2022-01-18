Chemical Pollution Has Passed Safe Limit For Humanity, Say Scientists (theguardian.com) 78
The cocktail of chemical pollution that pervades the planet now threatens the stability of global ecosystems upon which humanity depends, scientists have said. The Guardian reports: Plastics are of particularly high concern, they said, along with 350,000 synthetic chemicals including pesticides, industrial compounds and antibiotics. Plastic pollution is now found from the summit of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans, and some toxic chemicals, such as PCBs, are long-lasting and widespread. The study concludes that chemical pollution has crossed a "planetary boundary", the point at which human-made changes to the Earth push it outside the stable environment of the last 10,000 years.
Determining whether chemical pollution has crossed a planetary boundary is complex because there is no pre-human baseline, unlike with the climate crisis and the pre-industrial level of CO2 in the atmosphere. There are also a huge number of chemical compounds registered for use -- about 350,000 -- and only a tiny fraction of these have been assessed for safety. So the research used a combination of measurements to assess the situation. These included the rate of production of chemicals, which is rising rapidly, and their release into the environment, which is happening much faster than the ability of authorities to track or investigate the impacts. The well-known negative effects of some chemicals, from the extraction of fossil fuels to produce them to their leaking into the environment, were also part of the assessment. The scientists acknowledged the data was limited in many areas, but said the weight of evidence pointed to a breach of the planetary boundary. [...] The researchers said stronger regulation was needed and in the future a fixed cap on chemical production and release, in the same way carbon targets aim to end greenhouse gas emissions. Their study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. "The rise of the chemical burden in the environment is diffuse and insidious," said Prof Sir Ian Boyd at the University of St Andrews. "Even if the toxic effects of individual chemicals can be hard to detect, this does not mean that the aggregate effect is likely to be insignificant."
"Regulation is not designed to detect or understand these effects. We are relatively blind to what is going on as a result. In this situation, where we have a low level of scientific certainty about effects, there is a need for a much more precautionary approach to new chemicals and to the amount being emitted to the environment."
I believe it is likely on the order of tomorrow's inane political commentary that humans will have to evolve to survive their own pollution, rather than be protected from it by decisive, coherent response to its threat... much like all other threats to humankind, unfortunately.
In many cases we have made a decisive, coherent response to the threat of pollution. For example, rivers in the US used to be so polluted that they caught on fire. Air quality in California has improved massively [epa.gov]. CFC damage to the ozone layer is another example of a decisive, coherent response to the threat of pollution.
Americans can get together and make a difference when the threat of pollution is serious. The reason it doesn't happen so much with AGW is because there isn't a clear threat, and there isn't a clear solution.
The article here is a good example. It's built on fuzzy (almost absent) data, has a lot of speculation, poor logic, but sounds scary. However, no matter how much you read the paper, you're not entirely sure what you should be scared of.
What you should be scared of is the risk.
We know there are dangers here, but we don't know nearly enough about them. And even a low probability of poor outcomes is concerning, when the stakes are so high. We're literally betting our future on winging it and hoping we'll figure it out before it's too late. TFA is an effort to boost the "figuring it out" part.
Mass extinction events, rising sea levels, dramatically altered weather patterns, desertification of fertile soil, etc etc etc. These affect humanity, and you, presuming you're not a cockroach or crocodile or something that's a bit more resilient to mass extinction events.
*gestures broadly*
Mass extinction events, rising sea levels, dramatically altered weather patterns, desertification of fertile soil, etc etc etc
You have to gesture broadly, because when you look at the details, those are either hypothetical or not nearly as scary as your hand waving makes it appear.
The earlier comment [slashdot.org] implied that humanity was going to become extinct as a result of AGW. That's not science.
I keep wondering if Y2K was an amazing example of successful problem-solving and coordination by those that have the ability to Get Shit Done, or if it was a non-issue and easily fixable and just blown out of proportion by the media. Probably somewhere in between.
In any case, I remember standing in the bathroom of the cube farm where my mother worked at the time, as she had to be there in case the excrement hit the fan, and pondering the New Millenium. I think that's the last specific moment in time I can r
The worst case would have been cascading supply chain failures of a temporary but possibly serious nature.
We're experiencing those now, worldwide, because while we fixed the Y2K problem, we have not yet figured out how to fix stoooopid.
What you should be scared of is the risk.
What is the risk?
Are you really so entrenched in your political tribalism that you'd rather live in a pond full of toxic sludge to own the libs than: "..clean up your room" ???
I don't live in a pond full of toxic sludge. Maybe you are making a metaphor? If so, it's neither clear, nor scientific. Instead of using a metaphor you should say what you mean.
Total collapse of the food chain https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]
Americans can get together and make a difference when the threat of pollution is serious. The reason it doesn't happen so much with AGW is because there isn't a clear threat, and there isn't a clear solution.
Bullshit. There is a clear solution to CAGW. We need to use energy sources already available to us that are safe, low in CO2 emissions, and low in cost. Those sources are hydro, geothermal, onshore wind, and nuclear fission. People have studied the issue endlessly and every time there is a study looking into our options for solutions they keep coming up with the same solutions.
We will see people like those created by Mark Jacobson, Mark Delucchi, et al which will make the claim we can supply all the ene
We need to use energy sources already available to us that are safe, low in CO2 emissions, and low in cost.
There's nothing like that available today.
You spelled "nukular" incorrectly. You are welcome.
We need to use energy sources already available to us that are safe, low in CO2 emissions, and low in cost.
There's nothing like that available today.
Then the claims of wind and solar power being cheaper than coal and natural gas are not true? Are you claiming that wind and solar power kill more people than coal or natural gas? Here's the big question, do wind and solar power then produce more CO2 than all other energy sources?
I produced sources to back up my claims and you made a counter claim without any evidence. A claim made without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.
As my earlier post was quite lengthy I recognize it is easy to miss my s
Here's the big question, do wind and solar power then produce more CO2 than all other energy sources?
They produce *less* CO2 and they produce no radionuclide effluents. So their cost is irrelevant. What they offer is a means of energy *production* without the energy expenditure of mining.
Coal, Oil and Nuclear all require *mining* activities to secure their fuels. The reality of these legacy technologies is that they are all forms of stored solar power *extraction* that have built limitations that prevent us from continuing to use them.
Solar, Wind, Solar Thermal, Wave and Geothermal are all technolog
They produce *less* CO2 and they produce no radionuclide effluents.
No, they do not produce less CO2 than nuclear fission. I have sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So their cost is irrelevant.
What? Of course the costs are relevant.
What they offer is a means of energy *production* without the energy expenditure of mining.
Bullshit. Wind and solar power require more mining of material per unit of energy produced than nuclear fission. The US DOE did a study on this, you can see the chart on this here: https://cmo-ripu.blogspot.com/... [blogspot.com]
Coal, Oil and Nuclear all require *mining* activities to secure their fuels.
That's not relevant if the materials needed to build the devices to collect and convert wind and solar power into useful work totals more than that of the material and fuel mined for nuclear power.
The reality of these legacy technologies is that they are all forms of stored solar power *extraction* that have built limitations that prevent us from continuing to use them.
Prove it. Cite sources.
Solar, Wind, Solar Thermal, Wave and Geothermal are all technological solutions that are an underdeveloped economic input to much of the world economy. Even if they cost more such a technological change to the worlds energy systems would also bring a huge economic boom.
That's quite some claim. You must have sources to back this up, right?
I have nothing against wind or geothermal as sources of energy, they proved themselves to be low in cost, quite safe, and low in CO2 emissions. As good as they are they will not be sufficient to provide the energy we need. We will need nuclear fission and hydro too. The morons that think we can shutter every nuclear power plant and demolish every hydro dam are going to get people killed. This fantasy that we can ignore nuclear and hydro has lead to the creation of the term "energy poverty". If developing renewable energy was going to produce an economic boom then we'd have seen evidence of it by know. Continuing on the path of developing renewable energy as it keeps forcing energy costs higher is the definition of insanity. There will be a breaking point where reality can no longer be denied. I heard on talk radio recently that polling shows 60% of Americans support building nuclear power showing we already reached that breaking point in the USA. I'll provide a link to a source as soon as you provide links to sources to support your bullshit. I'm especially looking forward to evidence that the costs of renewable energy is not relevant.
No, they do not produce less CO2 than nuclear fission. I have sources: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ [wikipedia.org]... [wikipedia.org]
Except LCA of renewable power dating before 2014 (quite possibly many years before 2014) is useless a decade later due to rapid technological progress.
Wind and solar power require more mining of material per unit of energy produced than nuclear fission. The US DOE did a study on this, you can see the chart on this here:
THOSE numbers in particular are actually TWO DECADES OLD and some of them are trivially demonstrated to be wrong, for example the claim of 80 kg of steel supports for a 20kg solar panel -- no idiot uses THAT much steel for solar arrays. So don't be disappointed if people ignore your hilarious numbers.
That's not relevant if the materials needed to build the devices to collect and convert wind and solar power into useful work totals more than that of the material and fuel mined for nuclear power.
If we're talking about *total* amounts, your typical ~500pp
You can't say how much fission costs until you have a solution for nuclear waste.
I'm still waiting for evidence that wind, hydro, and nuclear fission cannot lower energy costs
We're peculiarly bad at nuclear fission for some reason. The statistically unsound fear we express over it has caused all sorts of peculiarities.
If you want to make sun and wind reliable, it is not low in cost.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit. There is a clear solution to CAGW. We need to use energy sources
Nuclear power doesn't solve the problem of industrial effluents.
However it's a cause of radio-isotope effluents. Nuclear is the number one contributor of radioactive CFCs, in the form of CFC114, a radioactive greenhouse gas, that comes from enrichment of Uranium for fuel. Plus so many more like mine tailings, radio active sulfuric acid, radon gas. Then there is DU, lots and lots of depleted uranium.
The entire nuclear industry still hasn't come up with a viable way to handle the effluents, like spent
Nuclear power doesn't solve the problem of industrial effluents.
Every energy source will produce some industrial effluents, including renewable energy sources.
We can only choose the least bad option. As it is now we have three options, and only these three:
1. Keep burning fossil fuels, which will result in more global warming and pollution.
2. See energy costs rise, because if renewable energy costs less than fossil fuels then nobody would ever buy another power plant or vehicle that burns fossil fuels.
3. Build nuclear power plants. This is not a claim we could or shou
Nothing in your post answers the points I raised. It's just a bunch of inane waffle and tangents.
If you're such an expert on nuclear power you'd be be able to answer, directly, how the nuclear industry solved those problems.
You can't.
The reason it doesn't happen so much with AGW is because there isn't a clear threat, and there isn't a clear solution.
That is the ongoing problem with AGW as an argument. It ignores that there are a broad spectrum of environmental issues and CO2 is only one of them.
By narrowing the issues into a single issue, CO2, it's much easier to ignore all other industrial effluent problems that are major causes of environmental degradation.
Worse still by arguing away CO2 effluents as some sort of "conspiracy" all of these other industrial effluent issues haven't been discussed and can therefore be ignored, allowing industry to
A good case can be made for phasing out unnecessary fossil fuel consumption regardless of AGW, and without requiring coercive government mandates:
* Particulate and VOC pollution. May kill millions of people per year worldwide, particularly but not exclusively in developing nations. Also causes permanent lung and other health issues. Fossil fuels would be more expensive to burn if those externalities were factored in, making other fuel sources more competitive and more importantly saving co
I believe it is likely on the order of tomorrow's inane political commentary that humans will have to evolve to survive their own pollution,
Let's just be clear what you are proposing (or suggesting is likely?). Evolution involves one gene which is better (or groups of genes, but the effect is similar, so let's simplify) being selected whilst all other genes die out. In other words, for reasonable evolution may more creatures have to die than manage to breed. So your proposal is that we ramp up pollution until most people are dying young, say before the age of 12.
Wouldn't it actually just be more pleasant and more efficient and less costly to
If I have learned anything about American culture (Score:5, Insightful)
It is that there are a large number of Americans who believe the best answer to a problem is not to find a solution to the problem, but to make it someone else's problem.
It's not that we can't think, but rather that collectively, our culture isn't asking the right questions, and if our history is any example, we have never been asking the right questions. Questions of public policy in the media are always questions of individual liberties, not of how our policies affect others. When a President of the United States opines that voting is a matter of revenge, you know we lack a collective vision for our future.
Chemical Pollution Has Passed Safe Limit For Humanity, Say Scientists
"The scientists acknowledged the data was limited in many areas,"
So, in other words, they're just making sh*t up without any actual evidence to back it up, because if they had evidence, they'd present that instead of their guesses and imaginations.
To add to the previous, I have some questions:
a) What is the safe limit for chemical pollution (for humanity), and
b) How far beyond the safe limit are we, and
c) How fast are we increasing pollution over the safe limit?
Consider c) above for a moment. We could be 5% over the safe limit and relatively constant, or 5% over the limit and increasing 1% per year.
For b) above, are we so far over the limit that remediation is impossible? IOW, if we're 2500% over the limit, then pollution extraction from the environm
Can you tell us which chemicals we should concentrate on?
PFAS ("forever chemicals"), flame retardants and phtalates, for starters:
PFAS:
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ widespread in top makeup brands, study finds | The Guardian [theguardian.com]
The peer-reviewed study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, detected what the study’s authors characterized as “high” levels of organic fluorine, an indicator of PFAS, in over half of 231 makeup and personal care samples. That includes lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, foundation, concealer, lip balm, blush, nail polish and more.
...
The chemicals, which are highly mobile and easily move through the environment and humans, can be absorbed through the skin, absorbed by tear ducts or ingested. Green Science Policy Institute notes that people who wear lipstick can accidentally ingest several pounds of the product throughout their lives.
Companies often do not list PFAS on their labels when they use the chemicals, making them nearly impossible for consumers to avoid, Bruton said. Regulatory agencies often allow companies to claim PFAS as a trade secret; however, the study found fluorine was often present in products advertised as “wear-resistant”, “long-lasting” and “waterproof”.
Study finds alarming levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in US mothers’ breast milk | The Guardian [theguardian.com]
Toxic chemicals known as PFAS found in all 50 samples tested at levels nearly 2,000 times what is considered safe in drinking water
...
Evidence also suggests that the problem is getting worse. The study is the first in the US since 2005 to check breast milk samples, and shows an increase in the newer generation of PFAS, while older compounds that were phased out by industry are still present, and some at high levels.
The study also analyzed breast milk data from around the world and found PFAS detection frequency is increasing.
Among steps that the authors recommend pregnant women and mothers take to protect themselves are avoiding greaseproof carryout food packaging, stain guards like ScotchGard, waterproof clothing that uses PFAS, and cooking products with Teflon or similar non-stick properties, though manufacturers often do not disclose the chemicals’ use.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in home fertilizer made from sewage sludge | The Guardian [theguardian.com]
Sewage sludge that wastewater treatment districts across America package and sell as home fertilizer contain alarming levels of toxic PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals”, a new report has revealed.
Sludge, which is lightly treated and marketed as “biosolids”, is used by consumers to fertilize home gardens, and the PFAS levels raise concerns that the chemicals are contaminating vegetables and harming those who eat them.
Phtalates:
Chemicals in plastics damage babies' brains and must be banned immediately, expert group says | CNN [cnn.com]
Synthetic chemicals called phthalates are damaging children's brain development and therefore must be immediately banned from consumer products, according to a group of scientists and health professionals from Project TENDR.
Phthalates Factsheet | Center for Disease Control and Prevention [cdc.gov]
Mod parent up.
Thank you for such an informative post.
Great. You can be the first person whose home, clothing, and car are all made COMPLETELY without flame retardant or pest/fungus-resistant chemicals. Go for it.
Personally, I'll take the trade-off of slight, potential, future risk against the more likely, more immediate, more pressing risk of a house fire or disease.
EVERYTHING is a compromise.
Great. You can be the first person whose home, clothing, and car are all made COMPLETELY without flame retardant or pest/fungus-resistant chemicals. Go for it.
Today I learned that there were no people before the 20th century.
...tetra-ethyl-lead is no longer used in gasoline as a knock suppressant.
At what cost, though? Removing the led reduced compression ratios significantly. Where it was common to see 10:1 in gas engines with lead, removing the lead dropped many to 7 or 8:1 at best. It wasn't until 30-40 years later that 10:1 gasoline engines became commonplace again. What did that 30 years of reduced fuel efficiency do? Is it more impactful than the lead would have been?
But they do have evidence [acs.org], and they presented it. They just don't have all the evidence, so they're suggesting we get more.
It's weird to me how some people want to see only black or white, perfect knowledge or making shit up, never anything in between. Is it the word "scientists" that triggers this response these days? Or maybe "ecosystems", or "regulations"?
Re: If I have learned anything about American cult (Score:3)
Maybe people are sick of being told the sky is MOST DEFINITELY falling on vague premonition of risk?
I guarantee you the moment some cave person discovered cooked meat was way tastier than raw, there was ALSO some asshole cave person nearby complaining that it was going to give us all cancer.
Re: If I have learned anything about American cult (Score:2)
It is that there are a large number of Americans who believe the best answer to a problem is not to find a solution to the problem, but to make it someone else's problem.
In the USA is some of the cleanest air and water. There's some of the greatest sanitation standards, best refuse collection, most recycling, and so much more to keep pollution from the environment.
...
... but fear not, the patriots of the Republican party are hard at work trying to change that.
The problem isn't a focus on individual liberties, it's corruption.
Aside from the obvious reasons that corruption is the problem, "individual liberty" is just a slogan used by the republican party to protect corporatism. If you *actually* look at it from an individual liberties perspective, you find that things like pollution absolutely impact people's rights to life, liberty, and property in ways which have been proven over and over again.
There is no right to pollute in ways which impact other people's ri
Fire alarm, no smoke (Score:3, Insightful)
"The trend in total chemical production as a control variable may, at first glance, seem to have low relevance because links between chemical production and effect variables are not obvious and can be tenuous and difficult to assess: knowledge is lacking of the potential for adverse effects caused by the high number of chemicals, with limited data on chemical mixtures as found in the environment, produced intentionally and unintentionally."
from https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.10... [acs.org]
Classic create a problem, generate hysteria, then collect research grant money to work on it.
Not the solution (Score:2)
If you're not part of the Solution, you're part of the Precipitate.
The rise of the chemical burden in the environment is diffuse and insidious," said Prof Sir Ian Boyd at the University of St Andrews. "Even if the toxic effects of individual chemicals can be hard to detect, this does not mean that the aggregate effect is likely to be insignificant."
Er, maybe not, but it does mean you need to show your work.
I mean, you're saying that because we can't detect how awful it is, that means it's awful. Huh?
In this situation, where we have a low level of scientific certainty about effects
"We got nuthin', but be very afraid anyway!"
They are saying that in the past we have found that similar pollution has caused problems, and based on what we learned and what we understand of human biology, this is also unlikely to be insignificant.
Obviously more work should be done to figure out just how bad it is, but we should also err on the side of caution and not wait for it to really screw things up before acting. We made that mistake countless times before and never seem to learn.
This quote from the paper explains their reasoning:
We submit that the safe operating space of the planetary boundary of novel entities is exceeded since annual production and releases are increasing at a pace that outstrips the global capacity for assessment and monitoring.
Sounds rigorous.
It was my realization Big Oil owned the regulatory system and simply regulated their practice of leaking. Alaska pipeline ditto. EPA, DEA, its all regulated.
Hollywood couldn’t even budge the needle on the leaky practice with Chromium in water.
The biggest win in the USA has banning automotive chroming parts. Chrome not Chromium is a horrible contamination effluent stream.
This is why I don't worry about climate change too (Score:2)
Between demographic collapse in the developed world (and more controversially the resulting dysgenic effects), accumulating persistent organic pollutants, heavy metals and plastic and other nanoparticles, the increasing availability of biological WMD knowhow, resource exhaustion without any good recycling technologies on the horizon etc etc. We're so fucking fucked that just concentrating on climate change is missing the forest for the trees.
The disease is peak fucking everything, peak livable climate and a
But everyone is focused on climate change, people point out the toxicity of lithium mining, they say "but climate change".
They've overly demonized CO2 to the exclusion of all the other problems, including chemical pollution.
Clean burning of fossil fuels (ie natural gas) is sometimes less of a concern than massive pollution of the water supply to support "green" technology.
Stop talking about this like it's an environmental problem. It's government failure.
In particular, it's a failure of democracy to meaningfully function, because nobody's asking to reign in the power of private wealth.
Doing that isn't the most important issue, but it's the first issue.
