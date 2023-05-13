Despite Layoffs, Open Source and Linux Skills are Still in Demand (zdnet.com) 33
ZDNet reports that Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation, recently noted rounds of tech-industry layoffs "in the name of cost-cutting." But then Zemlin added that "open source is countercyclical to these trends. The Linux Foundation itself, for instance, had its best first quarter ever."
As Hilary Carter, SVP of research and communications at the Linux Foundation, said in her keynote speech at Open Source Summit North America in Vancouver, Canada: "In spite of what the headlines are saying, the facts are 57% of organizations are adding workers this year." Carter was quoting figures from the Linux Foundation's latest job survey, which was released at the event.
Other research also points to brighter signs in tech employment trends. CompTIA's recent analysis of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data suggests the tech unemployment rate climbed by just 2.3% in April. In fact, more organizations plan to increase their technical staff levels rather than decrease.
The demand for skilled tech talent remains strong, particularly in fast-developing areas, such as cloud and containers, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. So, what do these all areas of technology have in common? The answer is they're all heavily dependent on open source and Linux technologies.
While layoffs are happening at Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM, and even Red Hat, "the Linux Foundation found senior technical roles are seeing the biggest cuts," the article points out. "New hiring is focused on developers and IT managers." And companies are also spending more on training for existing technical staff, "driven by the fact that there aren't enough experts in hot technologies, such as Kubernetes and generative AI, to go around." Interestingly, a college degree is no longer seen as such a huge benefit. Businesses responding to the Linux Foundation's research felt upskilling (91%) and certifications (77%) are more important than a university education (58%) when it comes to addressing technology needs.
As Hilary Carter, SVP of research and communications at the Linux Foundation, said in her keynote speech at Open Source Summit North America in Vancouver, Canada: "In spite of what the headlines are saying, the facts are 57% of organizations are adding workers this year." Carter was quoting figures from the Linux Foundation's latest job survey, which was released at the event.
Other research also points to brighter signs in tech employment trends. CompTIA's recent analysis of the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data suggests the tech unemployment rate climbed by just 2.3% in April. In fact, more organizations plan to increase their technical staff levels rather than decrease.
The demand for skilled tech talent remains strong, particularly in fast-developing areas, such as cloud and containers, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. So, what do these all areas of technology have in common? The answer is they're all heavily dependent on open source and Linux technologies.
While layoffs are happening at Microsoft, Amazon, Google, IBM, and even Red Hat, "the Linux Foundation found senior technical roles are seeing the biggest cuts," the article points out. "New hiring is focused on developers and IT managers." And companies are also spending more on training for existing technical staff, "driven by the fact that there aren't enough experts in hot technologies, such as Kubernetes and generative AI, to go around." Interestingly, a college degree is no longer seen as such a huge benefit. Businesses responding to the Linux Foundation's research felt upskilling (91%) and certifications (77%) are more important than a university education (58%) when it comes to addressing technology needs.
IT Security too (Score:2)
Even better if you also know how to write code and how to manage a system (many IT Security people do not).
The current job-market situation in the IT field is essentially just a bubble deflating. As long as you have good skills you are still in demand.
Re: IT Security too (Score:2)
Definitely not "just fine", just not making the news. I recently went to bitch about a lousy delivery on Twitter and was met with a "sorry, something went wrong" message. Failed on a basic tweet. Never seen that before...
Re: (Score:2)
An oil tanker keeps moving ahead by mere inertia even if you turn the engine off. Twitter isn't much different.
Re: IT Security too (Score:2)
Based on that remark I expect a bright future for the MyPillow guy.
Re: (Score:2)
My current employer, financial industry, is leading in this. Tech jobs, programming, systems management, security, tech project management, all in demand. Ops, product, business analysts, virtually no postings. All I know are to be proactive in preparing for a real recession. Just the way they see the future, and I agree.
I'm at or past retirement age, and I'm considering developing the hobby skills I have in Docker, Kubernetes, noSQL systems, all Raspberry Pi scale, but it's a lot to assimilate and I may no
Re: (Score:2)
Do you even notice a deflating? I mean, over here in Europe? US companies are throwing out people, but I can't say that the same is happening over here. My inbox alone is testament to an IT industry that is still desperate for good people.
Just recently a headhunter pretty much wrote "what the hell do I have to offer you so you at least talk to me?"
Re: (Score:2)
Europe? No, not at all. The only company where I expect that to happen is the CS bank near-collapse and that has other reasons. My students (I teach IT Security and Software Security at the moment) all have jobs way before they finish.
As to that head-hunter, just say you are happy to talk to them, but you have to charge $250/hour and it gets rounded up to full hours and they have to pay for at least 1 hour in advance. Was how I finally got rid of the Google recruiters that kept getting on my nerves.
Re: (Score:2)
I can second that. I work for a large financial group (non-US) and we're quite desperately looking for people. As is everyone else, I noticed, since yes, the industry is talking with each other and we're trying hard not to poach from one another but
... the temptation is pretty big.
Businesses want upskills and certs (Score:2)
I got no problem with this. A degree is NOT essential for everything. But polling businesses about this is like asking them if they would prefer their employees to be cheap or expensive. Thanks for the insight, sherlock.
Re: (Score:3)
I make as much as the University grads but have no degree so no money savings here. I also have a lineup of recruiters in my voicemail/email/text messages these past two weeks.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're highly skilled you should be making more than some idiot with little more than a piece of paper.
Re: (Score:2)
Thing is, you can't pay them less. Because people talk and people know what a position pays.
Whether you have a degree or not means jack shit today. A degree, at best, means that if you have zero experience, you might have a chance to get a foot in the door, because the catch 22 is that no experience -> no job -> no experience.
I'm in security. In this field, the hierarchy of desirability is experience > show-and-tell > degree. Experience is king and will always be, but if you have a github accoun
Onetime systems manager here (Score:1)
If you as me... (Score:5, Insightful)
If you as me, many companies are taking a page from the IBM Playbook:
https://www.theregister.com/2023/05/13/kyndryl_ibm_sued_discrimination/
I suspect these layoffs are to get rid of Old Tech People who have high salaries.
Re: (Score:2)
More likely, fears of a recession were a good excuse to cut positions/departments that were just not making a good return on investment. If you make layoffs when times are good you risk bad press about the health of the business, during a recession means you get to blame the economy.
As for IBM, I struggle to understand their long term business prospects. Plenty of places for older people to go, just not tech startups. Banks for instance pay good money for the 60+ crowd. Where I work, there are plenty of
Re: (Score:2)
More likely, fears of a recession were a good excuse to cut positions/departments that were just not making a good return on investment.
Hahaha. You think management even knows what each department do, much less how much return each produces for the company? Think, IT Support department. What kind of return is it producing for the company? Management has no idea.
The layoffs are just management trying to realise as much short term gain as possible so they can reap the most gain from their stock options. Doing layoffs during a downturn (perceived or real) just makes it easier to explain to the board and get less push back from the employe
Re: (Score:2)
I am he as you are he as you are me and we are all together?
Open source skills (Score:2)
What's open source skills? Fuck it, I am putting that on my resume anyway. I'm great at open sourcing. Whether you need the GPL, MIT, or even the GNU Affero license
.. I'm your guy.
Re: Open source skills (Score:2)
I came to ask the same question. I assume I have "open source skills", but I wouldn't be able to enumerate them.
Initially I misread it as: (Score:1)
"Open Source and Linux Shills are Still in Demand"
Freudian slip? Don't know.
Really, I'm a linux guy with coding, scripting? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it was. Back then there were very few CS or related degree programs, and most of us were more interested in getting jobs than in getting sheepskins. And we didn't get certs because there weren't any yet. Back then, employers wanted to know if we could do the job; now, they're more interested in the credentials.
Most layoffs were from companies hoarding employee (Score:4, Insightful)
A lot of the layoffs, came from big named companies, who spent over a decade of trying to get talent, so their competitors don't. Not because there were any demand or business need.
Smaller companies now are able to get employees, and I bet these employees may be happier working for a smaller company. Where they have more control on what they do.
Part of the difficulty I see is the H1-B Visa (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Any job that pays above minimum wage is doing so because of a shortage in those types of workers. Nobody's salary is because that person "deserves" it. It's because the supply/demand structure dictates it. If very few people knew how to make fries at McDonald's, fries would cost $100 and the person making it would be paid $200k. Of course it means much fewer people would get to eat fries. As it is, if you advertise a fry-making job for $200k you'd have a million applicants and you can haggle down the price
And .NET and just about every technical skill (Score:2)
If you can perform any software development skill well, you are in demand. Those tech layoffs have not made much of a dent in the demand. Good people are still getting multiple offers.