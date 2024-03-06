Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Rising Temperatures and Heat Shocks Prompt Job Relocations, Study Finds (techtarget.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD
dcblogs writes: A recent study in the National Bureau of Economic Research has found that companies are quietly adapting to rising temperatures by shifting operations from hotter to cooler locations. The researchers analyzed data from 50,000 companies between 2009 and 2020. "To illustrate the economic impact, the researchers found that when a company with equal employment across two counties experiences a heat shock in one county, there is a subsequent 0.7% increase in employment growth in the unaffected county over a three-year horizon," reports TechTarget. "The finding is significant, given that the mean employment growth for the sample of businesses in the study is 2.4%."

Heat shocks are characterized by their severe impact on health, energy grids, and increased fire risks, influencing companies with multiple locations to reconsider their geographical distribution of operations. Despite this trend, states like Arizona and Nevada, which have some of the highest heat-related death tolls, continue to experience rapid business expansion. Experts believe that factors such as labor pool, taxes, and regulations still outweigh environmental climate risks when it comes to business site selection. But heat associated deaths are on the rise. In the Phoenix area alone, it experienced 425 heat related deaths in 2022 and a similar number in 2023 -- record highs for this region.

The study suggests that the implications of climate change on business operations are becoming more apparent. Companies are beginning to evaluate climate risks as part of their regular risk assessment process.

  • Maybe (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Maybe moving to Phoenix, a place named after a burning bird, wasn't the smartest move.

  • Why don't they relocate from cold? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kernel Kurtz ( 182424 ) on Wednesday March 06, 2024 @09:14PM (#64296214)
    Because far more people die from cold than heat, one would expect the opposite.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

    More likely is that there is no causative effect on job locations from temperature either way and the "other factors" are the only ones that matter.

    • Re:Why don't they relocate from cold? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Powercntrl ( 458442 ) on Wednesday March 06, 2024 @09:40PM (#64296260) Homepage

      Considering that the states experiencing the largest population growth are mostly the miserably hot ones, [census.gov] it would seem that you're correct. People do hate the cold more than the heat.

      Also, you never hear anyone whining about losing range on their EV in the "winter" here in Florida, so there's that too.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kiliani ( 816330 )

        From my own experience, the heat seems easier to deal with as long as you can stay/work/live inside. Then it is definitely easier / less annoying. But if the electricity goes out? I'd rather be in the cold and start a fire than in the heat and can do ... nothing. I have experienced both multiple times. Normal living is easier in the hot states, but emergency living is more survivable when its cold. YMMV

        Both suck if you lack resources, or lack the ability to help yourself otherwise (e.g., old age, physical l

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by flink ( 18449 )

        As a life long New Englander I gotta disagree. In the cold you can always throw on another layer. In the heat there's a limit to how much you can shuck off. Also, the pumps that run the water loop in my gas furnace draw like 2 amps and can run for days in the event of a blackout off my EV battery. The condenser for the heat pump, on the other hand, is more like 30A.

        I'm sure the cold is much worse if you are homeless or desperately poor, but if you are relatively secure financially, I'd take a temperature cl

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I wonder if that trend will reverse as climate change gets worse.

        Personally I'd rather live somewhere cold, in a nicely insulated house. I hate the heat and it is easier to warm the place up. Air conditioning is okay, but nowhere near as comfortable as underfloor heating.

        The only thing I'm not so keen on is rain.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kiliani ( 816330 )

      Seems a bit jaded. The safe "unprotected range" where humans can survive w/o shelter and other mitigation techniques is geared towards warm. Hence, much easier to survive +40 C than -40 C. It seems ironically easier to protect yourself *from* the cold than from the heat if you have to be outside and have resources available. It's effort, though. I have schlepped furniture in +48 C outside and gone hiking in -42 C outside. And you many guess which one I liked more. Almost passed out in the heat after a half

      • The safe "unprotected range" where humans can survive w/o shelter and other mitigation techniques is geared towards warm.

        No argument, however the article also points out that colder places can better economically afford mitigation techniques for temperature in general than warmer ones. There is a good likelihood that fact also prevents far more deaths from cold than would otherwise happen if poorer people mostly lived in colder places.

        It was much easier to mitigate the cold.

        That is likely true for you and me. The statistics suggest it is not true for an awful lot of people though.

        • The safe "unprotected range" where humans can survive w/o shelter and other mitigation techniques is geared towards warm.

          No argument, however the article also points out that colder places can better economically afford mitigation techniques for temperature in general than warmer ones. There is a good likelihood that fact also prevents far more deaths from cold than would otherwise happen if poorer people mostly lived in colder places.

          It was much easier to mitigate the cold.

          That is likely true for you and me. The statistics suggest it is not true for an awful lot of people though.

          Article is paywalled so its really hard to tell what's driving the deaths. Drunk people passing out and dying of hypothermia? Homeless people trying to rough it in -30?

          I'd argue that it's economically easier to avoid the cold than the heat. An extra layer of clothing makes it livable outside, and in your home a furnace is more common than AC.

          And given that 33,000 people died from heat waves in France in the last 10 years [lemonde.fr] I'm fairly skeptical that developed countries are experiencing the same mortality from

          • Article is paywalled so its really hard to tell what's driving the deaths.

            Here is the study the article references, though there are certainly others if you care to look.

            https://www.thelancet.com/jour... [thelancet.com]

            I'd argue that it's economically easier to avoid the cold than the heat.

            It is economically easiest to not have to be able to afford any artificial adaptations to temperature.

            • It is economically easiest to not have to be able to afford any artificial adaptations to temperature.

              what an empty statement

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by flink ( 18449 )

        How much heat you can survive depends very much on the humidity. If the wet bulb temp goes over 95F/35C, you die. And that's if you are young and healthy and motionless in the shade. It's lower if you are exerting yourself, have confounding health issues or are elderly.

    • You can always add heat or clothing. Removing cold isn't always an option.

      Wet bulb temps can kill at 97-100F. You literally just sit and cook to death. Fans don't help.

    • ... people die from cold ...

      Threats from cold climates are; polar bears, being alone, exhaustion. The threats from hot climates are simple; lack of shade and lack of water. (There are a lot of poisonous animals but they, unlike polar bears, avoid humans.)

      ... "other factors" ...

      While not a threat, human effectiveness/efficiency degrades with heat. So businesses want a location that doesn't have the frequent trouble of heavy snow, sleet and ice and also, where keeping humans cool, is affordable.

    • Perhaps a more substantial problem facing tech workers in their working week. How do ill health & deaths & attributable to weather compare to ill health & deaths attributable to overworking? If you're working more than 50 hours per week on a regular basis, you're taking years off your life expectancy. You'll end up being one of those all too common statistics of people who drop dead towards the end of or shortly after retirement.

      Why not make our life goals something more along the lines of ha
      • No argument here. I retired in 2017 at the age of 52. I still do some occasional part time contract work just because I enjoy playing with tech, but it is an awesome feeling knowing I never have to work another day in my life if I don't want to. Life feels completely different when every day is your own.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by BigZee ( 769371 )
      I accept your point. However, if this is companies thinking medium to long term then it starts to make more sense. We know that parts of the world could become uninhabitable if temperatures continue to rise so it could be that certain parts of the US could become like that.

    • Places aren't getting colder, so there's no incentive to move. Places are getting hotter, and crossing from 'pretty hot' into 'unbearably hot'.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by 1074j ( 926473 )
      Yes, as a planet average. However, in places like Phoenix, heat kills far more than cold, and this number has increased—by 50% over the past few years to 579 in 2023. It was so hot that the main burn unit hospital was full of people who tripped and fell on the scalding pavement. https://www.maricopa.gov/Archi... [maricopa.gov]

  • Don't forget to vote Slashdot (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Press2ToContinue ( 2424598 ) on Wednesday March 06, 2024 @09:34PM (#64296254)
    When you want your climate fear porn more bigly
  • ... is bad for business... who could have foreseen such a thing?

    • Turns out, you get what you vote for. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ... is bad for business... who could have foreseen such a thing?

      Despite this trend, states like Arizona and Nevada, which have some of the highest heat-related death tolls, continue to experience rapid business expansion. Experts believe that factors such as labor pool, taxes, and regulations still outweigh environmental climate risks when it comes to business site selection.

      You and the experts have a funny way of saying fucking California and their apocalyptic politics. We know what is driving the exodus to Arizona and Nevada. Just say it already.

  • like every one moving to Florida or Texas (Score:3)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Wednesday March 06, 2024 @10:29PM (#64296328)
    ... what was the trend anyway?

  • I usually don't comment when a slashdot article is bad - there's more than a couple - but this one is really, really bad. The effect they're talking about is cherry picked and nigh unmeasurable, the text of it refutes the headline as unlikely given a lack of evidence, and the study methodology is ridiculous. This is just clickbait about a contentious issue, reporting on somebody who published a useless study. It doesn't matter if you're pro or anti the unspoken contentious issue, this just isn't meaningful

  • Yes, if the earth warms up significantly, people will move towards the poles, or install airconditioning. If the sea level rises by something more dramatic than the current inch and a bit a decade, people will move away from the shoreline, or build seawalls. All those responses are logical and feasible, whereas reducing anthropogenic CO2 is of unproven efficacy (CO2 is not THE thermostat) and not economically feasible.

    Cue hivemind response.

    • Could you give an example of how you would go about conducting an experiment on the efficiency of reducing anthropogenic CO2 on reducing global mean temperature please?

  • By ~1.5% YOY, So there goes that theory
  • I guess no sane, rational person is trying to deny fossil fuels caused global heating anymore. That's progress!

    But how long has it taken us? & how long will it be before we can dispel the nonsense ideas from the oil & gas lobbies about delaying the transition away from fossil fuels? & how about dealing with the massive increases in plastics production over the past few decades?

    Plastics are the oil & gas lobbies' Plan B to keep making profits out of destroying our environment & ma

    • I guess no sane, rational person is trying to deny fossil fuels caused global heating anymore

      im skeptical of the extent, and claimed apocalyptic scenarios. we survived an ice-age with spears and fur. i seriously doubt the world will end because miami lost some coastline

  • Yup, that's why we put Canada all the way up here.

  • "Heat shocks are characterized by their severe impact on health, energy grids, and increased fire risks"

    So how much of it is due to heat and how much of it is due to blackouts and people reconsidering living next to a forest which will burn uncontrallably at some point, regardless of climate change.

  • Or could it simply be a problem with water? I shake my head every time that I read about some semiconductor or CPU manufacturer building a factory in an arid area. The amount of water required for these plants is enormous and in the coming years there will be an outcry over the issue. And yet, no one will second guess the politicians and companies who made these foolish decisions. Those people will have gotten their wealth from this. They will be retired and on the golf course.

  • Soylent Green will be People, it seems.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

